Americans Are Begging The Government And Corporations To End Free Speech

Authored by Carey Wedler, op-ed via TheAntiMedia.com,
This week, internet giants like Facebook, Youtube, Spotify and others banned the notorious Alex Jones and InfoWars from their platforms, and the purge is enjoying widespread support among the left, which has made a reputation for itself as intolerant of differing opinions (last year, for example, a group of Antifa protesters beat one of our own Anti-Media reporters and destroyed his camera equipment at a rally simply because he was filming).
In Jones’ case, Facebook cited hate speech, though this stance seems inconsistent considering the platform has caught flack for allowing anti-semitic content. This lack of principle doesn’t matter to many left-wing partisans, though, as long as someone they find reprehensible is silenced - even as others with far better reputations are banned from other platforms (to clarify, Anti-Media does not endorse Infowars in any way, nor do we consider them to be a legitimate news outlet).
At the same time, however, the right is proving equally open to banning speech and news outlets they dislike. A recent poll from Ipsos found 43 percent of Republicans advocate giving the president, and thereby the government, the power to shut news outlets down. The president, too, has fantasized about doing so:
With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
Disdain for journalists is palpable at Trump rallies, and popular right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos recently called for the assassination of journalists (before claiming the comment was just a joke).
Adherents to both sides of the false dichotomy are increasingly okay with silencing speech and ideas that conflict with their own. What this represents is a bipartisan war on free speech as both factions lust after control of the power institutions that create and perpetuate the divide and conquer struggle for that authority in the first place.
Worse still, companies like Facebook, Google, and Youtube, which is now owned by Google, are aligned with intrusive government agencies and policies that regulate speech and expression on the internet — whether it’s these platforms working with government to monitor speech, colluding to install backdoors for spy agencies to access users’ private data, or Google having roots with the CIA and NSA. Further, we may not know the extent of just how much shadowy levers of government dictate platform’s decisions to allow or ban users and pages, but it has happened and will likely continue.
At the same time, public opinion is creating demand for these kinds of crackdowns. It may be true that Facebook is a “private” platform, but the reality is that whether it’s Facebook banning Jones or Disney firing Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who was critical of conservatives, they are, at least in part, responding to the public’s intolerance of ideas and opinions that don’t align with their own — and this intolerance is directly linked to people’s views on government and politics.
Aside from ever-encroaching state and corporatist power, the biggest problem is that due to people’s dogmatic, programmed, and evidently fragile beliefs on both sides - views emboldened by government and “acceptable” media outlets - the people themselves are condoning the suppression of ideas and speech, and this further cements consent for government and corporatists to continue doing just that, fueling an ever-worsening cycle specific to neither left nor right.
This disdain for free expression is parallelled in government. American press freedom in the U.S. has been deteriorating for years, Obama and his cabinet had their own blatant war on journalism, and in 2012, Congress legalized government-funded propaganda. Democrats are currently looking to regulate speech on the internet in the name of fighting the Russians and fake news, and Senator Chris Murphy is eager to shut down more pages:
Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it.— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2018
Meanwhile, “acceptable” outlets spew propaganda for bipartisan priorities, like war and the two-party system itself (in 2016, the Washington Post ran a story smearing independent anti-war outlets, including Anti-Media, as “useful idiots” for Russia, if not outright shills, and weeks later issued a clarification admitting that the “experts” they were citing were anonymous and many of the outlets they condemned objected to the designation).
The government and their corporate partners are objectively terrible, but the influence of the mainstream ideologies they espouse has made the public they’re supposed to be accountable to so blind with hysteria that they are voluntarily demanding suppression of speech. This inevitably requires more state power as both sides grapple for government control and battle each other instead of the institutions breathing down their necks.
We can blame the government and Big Tech all we want, but at some point, we’re going to have to take a look in the mirror and stop begging those suffocating our freedom for more power to regulate it.
Comments
divide and conquer
Works like a charm
In reply to divide and conquer by zak718
Silence, only liberals have free speech, morons!
The only free speech that is necessary is that which agrees with mine!
Putrid pukes, they will find themselves silenced at some point!
People like Fuckerburger are enemies of Liberty! End Fakebook AND the Fed!
In reply to Works like a charm by dirty fingernails
Americans? Really?
In reply to Silence by Free This
No more free speech.
They want paid speech.
In reply to Americans? Really? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Dumbocracy eventually massacres itself.
That's what the founding fathers said. They foresaw all this hundreds of years ago. Gee, I wonder why the mainstream corporate fascist establishment doesn't like them.
In reply to No more free speech. They… by BennyBoy
Problem for you is, we have a Republic, not a mob rule Democracy! Long live the Republic, may liberalism die a horrible death!
In reply to Dumbocracy eventually… by Brazen Heist II
Fuck off you lying sack of shit!
In reply to Problem for you is, we have… by Free This
Wrong again. We have a plutocracy masquerading as a Republic.
And the end game is for that plutocracy to be the only one left talking.
In reply to Problem for you is, we have… by Free This
Again with the article that the author feels they have to include "the right" as being as sinful and the left. Sorry but the right does not want to end free speech.
Only the left. Whether the rable / mob is on the left or on the right during one of history's epochs is easy to tell. The NAZI was supposedly "right wing" in spite of the fact NAZI == short for NATIONAL SOCIALIST. But that's where the rabble and mob was.
Now days Antifa is supposedly lefty but whatever / where ever they are the mob / rabble. The left wants to end free speech.
......or perhaps the author is mistaking the machinations of the UniParty Deep State Banking Complex's as exhibited by nominal republicans in congress as "the right". That would be a very sloppy error.
In reply to Wrong again. We have a… by Condor_0000
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (bitcoin spammer - imaginary "friend")
•• lisa.roy39 ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Leakanthrophy (PORN for Jesus!)
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
•• Africoman
•• Sanctificado
•• beemasters
•• PrivetHedge
•• Cheolli
•• bobcatz
dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
In reply to Problem for you is, we have… by Free This
Some other funny details, freedom of speech is not just freedom to hatespeak.
Its also freedom to petition, ie protests.
Freedom to assemble. Like say snowflakes collecting to cry and whine together.
Freedom of the press, such as the continued existence of very fake news.
And freedom of religion. Such as a freedom to be a atheist. Freedom to not attend state church under threat of beatings, summary street executions and jail, while praying to saint Trump the son and Hitler the holy ghost along with Genghis Khan the Father.
Hell remove a right to a trial while at it, whether speedy or drawn out over decades while the accused is kept jailed. Along with the right to be judged by a jury of peers.
The leftist totalitarian collectivists have some very dangerous wishes....
In reply to Problem for you is, we have… by Free This
(((americans))) are begging....
In reply to Some other funny details,… by zob2020
"Disdain for journalists is palpable at Trump rallies, and popular right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos recently called for the assassination of journalists (before claiming the comment was just a joke)."
The problem is, these so-called "journalists" are not engaging in free speech. What they are actually engaging in, is a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the duly-elected President of the United States.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seditious_conspiracy
In reply to Dumbocracy eventually… by Brazen Heist II
YES.
nobody wants to do away with free speech or free press. it's just that people have gotten pissed off at constantly being lied to:
-media promoting war on false premise
-media inciting violence
-media reporting lies as fact
-media using mind manipulation techniques
these things should not be protected under free speech. just like it's not legal to walk into a crowded movie theater and yell fire when there really is no fire, it should not be legal for media to use "free speech" in the way that they usually do.
In reply to "Disdain for journalists is… by Buckaroo Banzai
Andrew Torba @a PRO
2 hours ago
BREAKING: Gab’s hosting provider, Microsoft Azure, has given us 48 hours to take action on two posts, or they will pull our service and Gab will go down for weeks/months.
https://gab.ai/home
In reply to No more free speech. They… by BennyBoy
Headline should read:
“Cabalists/Communists are begging to end free speech to create their New World Order, but (((they))) are failing.”
In reply to Americans? Really? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Actually, here's what the commies are really saying:
Fight back against internet censorship!
9 August 2018
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/08/09/pers-a09.html
In reply to Headline should read: … by Carl Spackler
A
In reply to Headline should read: … by Carl Spackler
As long as Bibi Netanyahu can keep doing his anti-Iran fake news presentations, I'm ok with it. Because Mr. Netanyahu is a complete and total hunk with a dreamy barry white bass baritone.
In reply to Silence by Free This
Trumptards crying for free speech but hear someone speaking spanish and becomes violent (antifa) style
In reply to divide and conquer by zak718
They are free to speak Spanish in their homeland, not ours! We spreken ze English here.
Get on board or get the fuck back to whence ye came!
In reply to Trumptards crying for free… by The central planners
Truth hurts!!
In reply to Trumptards crying for free… by The central planners
Truth ha ha ha go wipe the spittle from the side of your lip..retard.
In reply to Truth hurts!! by The central planners
What truth? yours? You can keep your truth dumbass!
In reply to Truth hurts!! by The central planners
The truth is you support an invasion of Mexicans by the tens of millions then claim they aren't influencing elections while you whine about meddling from 12 Russians who aren't even here. If that weren't enough, you have the audacity to make it a 1st amendment issue which it is not.
In reply to Truth hurts!! by The central planners
I dont support massive illegal inmigration to any country. And the Russian stuff is total bullshit everyone knows that. And that was not the original argument.
In reply to The truth is you support an… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Well no one would give a shit about some White kids learning Spanish or some Mestizo minority along the border who's always been there. However, people do care about being replaced in their own homeland regardless of legality.
You see how this always comes back to race no matter how liberals and cuckservatives try to 'lawyer' their way out of it?
4th turning bitchez
America has made its bed. Now it's time to lay down or flip it over and light it on fire.
In reply to I dont support massive… by The central planners
How many illegals you housing cunt bag...
In reply to Trumptards crying for free… by The central planners
Look at yourself, acting like a 1rst admendment republican. ROLF!!!
In reply to How many illegals you… by Bill of Rights
Go find an illegal and kiss 'em for me sweetheart, right on the ring piece!
In reply to Look at yourself, acting… by The central planners
I just wanted to trigger that republican free speech and i think i just got it. Thank you!!!
In reply to Go find an illegal and kiss … by Free This
Americans? Like all Americans want to kill free speech?
Fucked up concept. It is LOSERS, domestic and foreign, that what to stifle free speech.
Good Morning paid troll rats.
In reply to Trumptards crying for free… by The central planners
Might as well complain about flying elephants.
Never happened outside of a fucking cartoon.
In reply to Trumptards crying for free… by The central planners
Oh, how does the old saying go? If you don’t have anything nice to say...? Help me out here!
In reply to Trumptards crying for free… by The central planners
Idiots destroying the First Amendment?
Time to use the Second Amendment.
In reply to divide and conquer by zak718
Past time! Way past time! Too bad there are so many panty waists that are scared of their own shadow to make a difference.
The 2A backs up the 1A
In reply to Idiots destroying the First… by Pairadimes
I don’t think ‘the Right’ is anywhere near the Left in terms of advocating censorship at the moment but it’s fair to posit that this may be because it’s the Left in power in media and academia.
Actually, Zuckerberg deserves some credit.
No - really: https://www.jta.org/2018/07/18/news-opinion/heres-mark-zuckerberg-deals-holocaust-deniers-facebook
However, my two cents here is that there is nothing in this article warranting attention more than that Murphy tweet.
Reread it slowly. That’s a US senator.
That is *amazing.*
And it’s no accident he’s a Dem or that the Russia hysteria comes from Dems and anti-Trump RINOs and neocons... this censorship and neo-McCarthyism is about the mid-terms.
They censor because they are afraid, rightly, that the more ‘free’ the proverbial marketplace of ideas is, the fewer will buy what the Dems and ‘progressive’ Left are selling.
In reply to divide and conquer by zak718
You defend him because it fits your narrative!! bwahahahahahahahaah, what a hypocrite you are, son!
The holocaust happened, and your boy Adolf caused it, your reich is dead, fred! dead!
In reply to I don’t think ‘the Right’ is… by I Am Jack's Ma…
You talk out of your cunt because you are a cunt. You lie because that is all you know. You smell because showering would take time away from lying here.
In reply to You defend him because it… by Free This
>The holocaust happened
"Bobby Fischer: You know they invented the Holocaust story. There's no such. there was no holocaust of the Jews in World War II.
Pablo Mercado: Really?
Bobby Fischer: They've been pulling this s--t from time immemorial about persecution. They're a filthy lying b-----d people. That's all they ever do. that's all they'll ever be."
https://www.chess.com/forum/view/general/i-found-this-fischer-interview
In reply to You defend him because it… by Free This
How do you know what my ‘narrative’ is and what have I ever written that suggests Adolph is ‘my boy?’
So far as I know, I only suggested Zuckerberg deserves credit for defending speech that is at the very edge of permitted speech, where pressure to censor opinions is greatest.
It’s not popular speech that needs protection, you feckless cunt.
In reply to You defend him because it… by Free This
fighting words doctrine... <evil grin>
In reply to divide and conquer by zak718
still trying to figure out how a social media post is 1st amendment protected free speech.
In reply to divide and conquer by zak718
That is not normal and I'm against it.
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾Good Luck◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to That is not normal and I'm… by Normal
Like I told the other two ho bots:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7S6vk9K2Cwo
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisa.roy39
It's all ONE SICK, PATHETIC SPAMMER!!!
•• lisa.roy39 ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• Adolfsteinbergovitch ("I TORMENT THE WOMAN WHO SUCKS DICK!")
•• Cryptopithicus Homme (bitcoin spammer - imaginary "friend")
•• Free This (ABOVE, in all his 7th grade glory - JACKASS as new icon!)
•• Leakanthrophy (PORN for Jesus!)
•• roea.rita ("I SUCK DICK ON THE INTERNET FOR LAND ROVERS!")
•• 07564111 ("I PRETEND I DON'T KNOW ANY OF THEM!")
•• MoreSun (whacked, OH SO WHACKED!!)
•• Africoman
•• Sanctificado
•• beemasters
•• PrivetHedge
•• Cheolli
•• bobcatz
dozens and dozens and dozens of banned log-on's -- more than seven years!
....and all the while, the pathetic little SPAMMER sits in his leaky, moldy, smelly single wide in Western New York, surrounded by garbage and dirty clothes, trying to find his dick amidst rolls of fat, talking to his ACTION FIGURES and wondering where his life went.
In reply to Like I told the other two ho… by e_goldstein
The problem is .... It is normal. Who doesn't want to stop something that's annoying them?
In reply to That is not normal and I'm… by Normal
Say what you like...
But if it's stupid then, expect the heaps of scorn ladled on you like gravy on Thanksgiving.
Doesn't bother me much...I like gravy and Thanksgiving.
In reply to The problem is .... It is… by Right-on Left-off