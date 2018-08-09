Americans Are Begging The Government And Corporations To End Free Speech

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 10:36

Authored by Carey Wedler, op-ed via TheAntiMedia.com,

This week, internet giants like Facebook, Youtube, Spotify and others banned the notorious Alex Jones and InfoWars from their platforms, and the purge is enjoying widespread support among the left, which has made a reputation for itself as intolerant of differing opinions (last year, for example, a group of Antifa protesters beat one of our own Anti-Media reporters and destroyed his camera equipment at a rally simply because he was filming).

In Jones’ case, Facebook cited hate speech, though this stance seems inconsistent considering the platform has caught flack for allowing anti-semitic content. This lack of principle doesn’t matter to many left-wing partisans, though, as long as someone they find reprehensible is silenced - even as others with far better reputations are banned from other platforms (to clarify, Anti-Media does not endorse Infowars in any way, nor do we consider them to be a legitimate news outlet).

At the same time, however, the right is proving equally open to banning speech and news outlets they dislike. A recent poll from Ipsos found  43 percent of Republicans advocate giving the president, and thereby the government, the power to shut news outlets down. The president, too, has fantasized about doing so:

Disdain for journalists is palpable at Trump rallies, and popular right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos recently called for the assassination of journalists (before claiming the comment was just a joke).

Adherents to both sides of the false dichotomy are increasingly okay with silencing speech and ideas that conflict with their own. What this represents is a bipartisan war on free speech as both factions lust after control of the power institutions that create and perpetuate the divide and conquer struggle for that authority in the first place.

Worse still, companies like Facebook, Google, and Youtube, which is now owned by Google, are aligned with intrusive government agencies and policies that regulate speech and expression on the internet — whether it’s these platforms working with government to monitor speech, colluding to install backdoors for spy agencies to access users’ private data, or Google having roots with the CIA and NSA. Further, we may not know the extent of just how much shadowy levers of government dictate platform’s decisions to allow or ban users and pages, but it has happened and will likely continue.

At the same time, public opinion is creating demand for these kinds of crackdowns. It may be true that Facebook is a “private” platform, but the reality is that whether it’s Facebook banning Jones or Disney firing Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who was critical of conservatives, they are, at least in part, responding to the public’s intolerance of ideas and opinions that don’t align with their own — and this intolerance is directly linked to people’s views on government and politics.

Aside from ever-encroaching state and corporatist power, the biggest problem is that due to people’s dogmatic, programmed, and evidently fragile beliefs on both sides - views emboldened by government and “acceptable” media outlets - the people themselves are condoning the suppression of ideas and speech, and this further cements consent for government and corporatists to continue doing just that, fueling an ever-worsening cycle specific to neither left nor right.

This disdain for free expression is parallelled in government. American press freedom in the U.S. has been deteriorating for years, Obama and his cabinet had their own blatant war on journalism, and in 2012, Congress legalized government-funded propaganda. Democrats are currently looking to regulate speech on the internet in the name of fighting the Russians and fake news, and Senator Chris Murphy is eager to shut down more pages:

Meanwhile, “acceptable” outlets spew propaganda for bipartisan priorities, like war and the two-party system itself (in 2016, the Washington Post ran a story smearing independent anti-war outlets, including Anti-Media, as “useful idiots” for Russia, if not outright shills, and weeks later issued a clarification admitting that the “experts” they were citing were anonymous and many of the outlets they condemned objected to the designation).

The government and their corporate partners are objectively terrible, but the influence of the mainstream ideologies they espouse has made the public they’re supposed to be accountable to so blind with hysteria that they are voluntarily demanding suppression of speech. This inevitably requires more state power as both sides grapple for government control and battle each other instead of the institutions breathing down their necks.

We can blame the government and Big Tech all we want, but at some point, we’re going to have to take a look in the mirror and stop begging those suffocating our freedom for more power to regulate it.

DownWithYogaPants Condor_0000 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:38

Again with the article that the author feels they have to include "the right" as being as sinful and the left. Sorry but the right does not want to end free speech. 

Only the left.  Whether the rable / mob is on the left or on the right during one of history's epochs is easy to tell.  The NAZI was supposedly "right wing" in spite of the fact NAZI == short for NATIONAL SOCIALIST.  But that's where the rabble and mob was.

Now days Antifa is supposedly lefty but whatever / where ever they are the mob / rabble. The left wants to end free speech.

......or perhaps the author is mistaking the machinations of the UniParty Deep State Banking Complex's as exhibited by nominal republicans in congress as "the right".  That would be a very sloppy error.

zob2020 Free This Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:14

Some other funny details, freedom of speech is not just freedom to hatespeak.
Its also freedom to petition, ie protests.
Freedom to assemble. Like say snowflakes collecting to cry and whine together.
Freedom of the press, such as the continued existence of very fake news.
And freedom of religion. Such as a freedom to be a atheist. Freedom to not attend state church under threat of beatings, summary street executions and jail, while praying to saint Trump the son and Hitler the holy ghost along with Genghis Khan the Father.

Hell remove a right to a trial while at it, whether speedy or drawn out over decades while the accused is kept jailed. Along with the right to be judged by a jury of peers.

The leftist totalitarian collectivists have some very dangerous wishes....

Buckaroo Banzai Brazen Heist II Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:04

"Disdain for journalists is palpable at Trump rallies, and popular right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos recently called for the assassination of journalists (before claiming the comment was just a joke)."

The problem is, these so-called "journalists" are not engaging in free speech. What they are actually engaging in, is a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the duly-elected President of the United States.

Seditious conspiracy (18 U.S.C. § 2384) is a crime under United States law. It is stated as follows:

If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seditious_conspiracy

DieselChadron Buckaroo Banzai Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:17

YES.

nobody wants to do away with free speech or free press.  it's just that people have gotten pissed off at constantly being lied to:

-media promoting war on false premise

-media inciting violence

-media reporting lies as fact

-media using mind manipulation techniques

these things should not be protected under free speech.  just like it's not legal to walk into a crowded movie theater and yell fire when there really is no fire, it should not be legal for media to use "free speech" in the way that they usually do. 

Gaius Frakkin'… The central planners Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:08

Well no one would give a shit about some White kids learning Spanish or some Mestizo minority along the border who's always been there. However, people do care about being replaced in their own homeland regardless of legality.

You see how this always comes back to race no matter how liberals and cuckservatives try to 'lawyer' their way out of it?

4th turning bitchez

America has made its bed. Now it's time to lay down or flip it over and light it on fire.

I Am Jack's Ma… zak718 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 10:53

I don’t think ‘the Right’ is anywhere near the Left in terms of advocating censorship at the moment but it’s fair to posit that this may be because it’s the Left in power in media and academia.  

 

Actually, Zuckerberg deserves some credit.

 

No - really:  https://www.jta.org/2018/07/18/news-opinion/heres-mark-zuckerberg-deals-holocaust-deniers-facebook

However, my two cents here is that there is nothing in this article warranting attention more than that Murphy tweet.   

Reread it slowly.  That’s a US senator.

That is *amazing.*

And it’s no accident he’s a Dem or that the Russia hysteria comes from Dems and anti-Trump RINOs and neocons...  this censorship and neo-McCarthyism is about the mid-terms.

They censor because they are afraid, rightly, that the more ‘free’ the proverbial marketplace of ideas is, the fewer will buy what the Dems and ‘progressive’ Left are selling.

Dr. Acula Free This Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:32

>The holocaust happened

"Bobby Fischer: You know they invented the Holocaust story. There's no such. there was no holocaust of the Jews in World War II.

Pablo Mercado: Really?

Bobby Fischer: They've been pulling this s--t from time immemorial about persecution. They're a filthy lying b-----d people. That's all they ever do. that's all they'll ever be."

https://www.chess.com/forum/view/general/i-found-this-fischer-interview

I Am Jack's Ma… Free This Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:38

How do you know what my ‘narrative’ is and what have I ever written that suggests Adolph is ‘my boy?’

 

So far as I know, I only suggested Zuckerberg deserves credit for defending speech that is at the very edge of permitted speech, where pressure to censor opinions is greatest.

 

It’s not popular speech that needs protection, you feckless cunt.

