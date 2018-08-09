"It's Going To Blow Up On Them": Giuliani Says Mueller's Team In Deep Trouble

Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity Wednesday night to elaborate on why President Trump's legal team rejected special Robert Mueller's terms for an interview, suggesting that the "real story" is that the investigation isn't just going to fizzle out - "it's going to blow up on them."
"The reality is, the real story is not that this case isn’t going to fizzle," said Giuliani, Trump's lead attorney in the matter. "It's going to blow up on them. The real question is, what we talked about before, there's a lot more to what they did that nobody knows about yet."
"A lot more to the obstruction of justice, to the collusion, to the fake dossier," Giuliani added.
"I know some of it" replied Hannity.
According to Giuliani, the only collusion in the 2016 election was the US intelligence community's use of the Kremlin-linked Steele Dossier to obtain "several fraudulent FISA wires."
"Can it get any worse? I mean, what do we need to know that this is a totally illegitimate investigation based on a report, a dossier that was paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democrats -- probably the biggest illegality so far, the biggest collusion so far. Completely made up. Completely made up. Led to nothing except several fraudulent FISA wires," said Giuliani.
Giuliani described the special counsel team as a "different kind of Watergate," which is corrupt "through and through."
"And I believe that when this plays out over the next year or two, it's not going to be about President Trump ... It’s going to be about all the things they did," he said of Mueller's team.
Watch:
(h/t Ian Schwartz, RealClearPolitics)
