Lord Rothschild: The New World Order Is At Risk

Over the past three years, an unexpected voice of caution has emerged from one of the most legendary families in finance: Lord Jacob Rothschild.
Readers may recall that as part of the RIT Capital Partners 2014 annual report commentary, the scion of Rothschild family warned that "the geopolitical situation is most dangerous since WWII." One year later, Jacob Rothschild again warned about the outcome of "what is surely the greatest experiment in monetary policy in the history of the world", and then again in August 2017 he cautioned that "share prices have in many cases risen to unprecedented levels at a time when economic growth is by no means assured."
Little did he know that they were only going to keep rising, but related to that, he also made another warning which the market has so far blissfully ignored:
The period of monetary accommodation may well be coming to an end. Geopolitical problems remain widespread and are proving increasingly difficult to resolve.
Fast forward to today when in the latest half-year commentary from RIT Capital Partners, Lord Rothschild has made his latest warning to date, this time focusing on the global economic system that was established after WWII, and which he believes is now in jeopardy.
The billionaire banker pointed to the US-China trade war and the Eurozone crisis as the key problems putting economic order at risk, and the lack of a "common approach" - a reference to the gradual unwind of globalization in the wake of President Trump - that has made "co-operation today much more difficult":
"In 9/11 and in the 2008 financial crisis, the powers of the world worked together with a common approach. Co-operation today is proving much more difficult. This puts at risk the post-war economic and security order."
It wasn't clear if he was referring to the post-war fiat standard that emerged once FDR devalued the dollar relative to gold, and then fixed a price for the yellow metal, a tenuous link that was subsequently destroyed by Nixon who finally took the US off the gold standard, or the primacy of the dollar which emerged as the world's reserve currency after the end of WWII, but whenever one of the people who profited handsomely from the "post war world order" warns it may be on its last legs, it may be time to worry.
With global risks growing, how is Rothschild positioned? The Lord writes that "in the circumstances our policy is to maintain our limited exposure to quoted equities and to enter into new commitments with great caution" and indeed, in the first half, RIT had a net quoted equity exposure of only 47%, historically low. The reason: the iconic banking family is concerned that the 10-year bullish cycle and market rally could finally be ending.
The cycle is in its tenth positive year, the longest on record. We are now seeing some areas of weaker growth emerge; indeed the IMF has recently predicted some slowdown.
While Rothschild noted that "many of the world’s economies have enjoyed a broad-based acceleration not seen since the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008, with as many as 120 countries seeing stronger growth last year" he also cautioned that "we continue to believe that this is not an appropriate time to add to risk. Current stock market valuations remain high by historical standards, inflated by years of low interest rates and the policy of quantitative easing which is now coming to an end."
One potential risk is Europe, where debt levels have reached "potentially destructive levels":
The problems confronting the Eurozone are of concern – both political and economic – given the potentially destructive levels of debt in a number of countries.
There is also the threat that the global trade war escalates substantially from here, as Chinese stocks have learned the hard way:
The likelihood of trade wars has increased tension and the impact on equities has been marked, for example by early July the Shanghai Composite Index had dropped some 22% from its peak in January.
Rothschild also echoed the recent warning from the head of the Indian Central Bank, warning that the shrinking of global dollar liquidity is hurting emerging markets:
Problems are likely to continue in emerging markets, compounded by rising interest rates and the US Fed’s monetary policy which has drained global dollar liquidity. We have already seen the impact on the Turkish and Argentinian currencies.
Finally, Rothschild remains understandably "concerned about geo-political problems including Brexit, North Korea and the Middle East, at a time when populism is spreading globally."
* * *
Rothschild continued the shift away from US capital markets exposure announced two years ago, noting that his "exposure to absolute return and credit assets continued to generate steady returns and on currencies, the net asset value benefited from the strengthened US Dollar."
Compare the collapse in the fund's USD exposure, which as of June 30 was only 29%, to the 62% as recently as December 31, 2016.
Not surprisingly, RIT's investment portfolio continues do quite well, and has now returned over 2,400% since inception
Below is a snapshot of where every hedge fund wants to end up: the Rothschild investment portfolio:
Finally, for all those wondering where the Rothschild family fortune is hiding, here is the answer
OH NO!!! The last thing we need is G. Montgomery Burns seeing his life's work go down the tubes!!!
In reply to OH NO!!! The last thing we… by Akzed
THIS is going to be a fun thread...
In reply to 85% of White males sexually… by iamfromindia
In reply to THIS is going to be a fun… by 38BWD22
In reply to This article first posted at… by Pinto Currency
NWO Defined
A New World Order – is a transitioning the world from being under the Judeo/Christian world order to a Satanic/Luciferian world order. Moving the world from under the rule and worship of God, to Satan being worshipped as god.
In reply to Nwo this by Free This
I know what Judeo-Bolshevik means, but what is this Judeo-Christian of which you speak?
Rev. 2:9; 3:9
In reply to NWO Defined A New World… by Chupacabra-322
Dear Lord Rothschild,
I have much pleasure in conveying to you on behalf of His Majesty's Government the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations, which has been submitted to and approved by the Cabinet:
"His Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country."
I should be grateful if you would bring this Declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation.
Yours sincerely,
Arthur James Balfour.[1]
In reply to I know what Judeo-Bolshevik… by Akzed
Must keep the cow steady while you milk her.
In reply to Dear Lord Rothschild, I… by Chupacabra-322
In reply to Must keep the cow steady… by Kayman
In reply to Will someone take this pric… by nope-1004
"what is surely the greatest experiment in monetary policy in the history of the world"
In reply to IT CAME OUT OF ITS HOLE… by ParkAveFlasher
NWO indeed;
https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/FC/FC2F5371043C48FDD95A…
In reply to "what is surely the… by BennyBoy
IMHO…
It’s good to see the Vicar of Satan crawl up from the fiery depths to say a few words.
In reply to NWO indeed; https://www.cia… by joego1
In reply to "what is surely the… by BennyBoy
+1. Your last sentence immediately reminded me when Lucifer saw Jesus going to the cross. Little did he know that the good Lord was one step ahead.... Same with these satanists. They're always outsmarted by truth.
In reply to Your New World Order is DOA,… by Herd Redirecti…
"concerned about geo-political problems including Brexit, North Korea and the Middle East, at a time when populism is spreading globally."
Populism =democracy.
NWO=Crony capitalism for elite fucks
In reply to "what is surely the… by BennyBoy
In reply to IT CAME OUT OF ITS HOLE… by ParkAveFlasher
Something tells me he has pre planted nukes in the event of an arrest by a government.
He can certainly afford his own.
In reply to IT CAME OUT OF ITS HOLE… by ParkAveFlasher
They mostly come out at night. Mostly.
In reply to IT CAME OUT OF ITS HOLE… by ParkAveFlasher
In reply to Will someone take this pric… by nope-1004
In reply to xxx by FireBrander
So Rothschild is worried? Best news I’ve heard in quite awhile. You days are numbered you corrupt, vile, evil monster.
In reply to Will someone take this pric… by nope-1004
Lord of the flies maybe.
In reply to Will someone take this pric… by nope-1004
Seen it a hundred times. Why use a term like Judeo-Christian?
In reply to Dear Lord Rothschild, I… by Chupacabra-322
To cover that they're opposites in reality, only one is monothestic but the goys must never be allowed
to know it.The Founders were virulently anti-semic, in their mostly unpublished writings, yet the USA is
said to have Judeo Christian roots.Nothing could be further from the truth, they wanted NO jews in America.
History is a set of lies agreed to.
In reply to Seen it a hundred times. Why… by Akzed
So how are our laws NOT based on the 10 commandments? Christianity rose from ancient Israel, and Jesus was a jew Rabbi. So tell me again winston, what the hell you are spewing again?
https://www.usnews.com/opinion/articles/2009/05/07/obama-is-wrong-when-…
the jews don't believe in Christ and will burn in hell for it, but our laws are based on the Old Testament or Torah. I believe in the New Testament.
Christ said he did not come to disavow the old covanent but to provide a new one.
In reply to To cover that they're… by Winston Churchill
You need to fix the title, he is not a Lord anymore.
Jesus wasn’t a Rabbi. The Rabbinical order didn’t even exist then. They were called Pharisees and he hated them.
In reply to So how are our laws based on… by Free This
Pilate said, 'bring the rabbi to me'
In reply to You need to fix the title,… by NidStyles
In reply to Pilate said, 'bring the… by Free This
You must have missed the part where Jesus VIOLENTLY threw the MONEYCHANGERS out the TEMPLE.
In reply to Pilate said, 'bring the… by Free This
Actually he didn’t because the fucker didn’t speak English.
In reply to Pilate said, 'bring the… by Free This
When Moses came down from the mount what was his flock doing ?
They reverted, just as Jesus said they had again calling them the synagogue of Satan.They still are, the
commandments don't apply to Satanists.
You cannot trade bible verses with me.
In reply to So how are our laws based on… by Free This
They were worshipping false idols and he broke it to pieces. the jews are lost and I agree with you on that point, sadists.
but our laws thou shalt not murder etc are based on that, is my point.
it is an age old argument and we split hairs is all
I sure can, I read the Bible
In reply to When Moses came down from… by Winston Churchill
On the old Judaism, that had disappeared by the time of Jesus, surely that is the whole point.
If you believe the Jesus story, he was sent to destroy the usurpers of the old religion.
In reply to They were worshipping false… by Free This
The commandments stopped applying with Jesus. It’s call the NEW Testament for a reason. It was a new covenant with God.
In reply to When Moses came down from… by Winston Churchill
The commandments stopped applying with Jesus. It’s call the NEW Testament for a reason. It was a new covenant with God.
In reply to When Moses came down from… by Winston Churchill
Yes. Jewish Question was never that. It was never the Jewish Problem either. It was? The Jewish Psychosis.
Time to cure it. The Synagogue of Satan is dead and done for.
Watch.
In reply to When Moses came down from… by Winston Churchill
In reply to To cover that they're… by Winston Churchill
Oy vey, it's because we want to give the goyim the impression that they share affinity with the Chosen People™. But in reality they don't, it's basically a long running JOKE!
In reply to Seen it a hundred times. Why… by Akzed
My first thought as well. The second being , when the dark lord shows up making these types of public statements, well .. I'll leave it to other's imagination ..
In reply to Dear Lord Rothschild, I… by Chupacabra-322
In consideration of this agreement, intervene all you influential Jewish men in your respective land(s), in the Great War, and humiliate Germany, who at this point enjoy the upper hand.
In reply to Dear Lord Rothschild, I… by Chupacabra-322
My biggest comfort is that soon, Soros, McCain, and "lord" Rothschild will soon be spending an eternity together in the same place.
In reply to Dear Lord Rothschild, I… by Chupacabra-322
“Judeo-Christian” paradigm is a falsehood. There is no longer Jew or gentile, all are one in Christ. (Galatians 3:28)
New non-dispensational chat forum.
http://areopagus.proboards.com/
In reply to I know what Judeo-Bolshevik… by Akzed
Of course. Only a psychopathic cult would see themselves as chosen and everybody else labeled under a stupid name. That stupidity was just the stupidity of the chosen. They were chosen to be the stupid people. But now it is time for them to wake up and join humanity.
In reply to “Judeo-Christian” paradigm… by Ocean22
exactly...the j/c lie is how the evangelicals were hoodwinked into supporting their own slavery/demise.
is this judeo christian enuf for ya?
In reply to I know what Judeo-Bolshevik… by Akzed
Have I told you how much I HATE Satanist Globalist Marxists yet? With a passion.
In reply to NWO Defined A New World… by Chupacabra-322
‘Judeo-Christian’ is the greatest trick the Devil ever played.
https://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/Controversybook_eng_Appendix.htm
Judaism’s g0d is Jewry itself. Yahweh is just the personification of the marauding, thieving Hebrews who emerged out of the mixture of Canaanite peoples.
As for the Exodus... an inversion of the truth. Somehow Jewish writers 2300 years ago got the idea their ancestors were the Hyksos, who were deemed parasites and eventually expelled from Lower Egypt.
Exodus is a rewrite of that once widely known history, an inversion of truth. the Hebrews became victims in the rewrite, and if they conmitted genocide to take new land it was not merely their g0d but the ‘one’ god who commanded it.
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/01/07/exodus-redux-jewish-identity-and-the-shaping-of-history/
In reply to NWO Defined A New World… by Chupacabra-322
In reply to Nwo this by Free This
LOL, nah, one sentence was enough for me.
In reply to COUNTDOWN TO DILDO HISSY FIT… by Bubba Rum Das