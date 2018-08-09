Lord Rothschild: The New World Order Is At Risk

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:44

Over the past three years, an unexpected voice of caution has emerged from one of the most legendary families in finance: Lord Jacob Rothschild. 

Lord Jacob Rothschild

Readers may recall that as part of the RIT Capital Partners 2014 annual report commentary, the scion of Rothschild family warned that "the geopolitical situation is most dangerous since WWII." One year later, Jacob Rothschild again warned about the outcome of "what is surely the greatest experiment in monetary policy in the history of the world", and then again in August 2017 he cautioned that "share prices have in many cases risen to unprecedented levels at a time when economic growth is by no means assured."

Little did he know that they were only going to keep rising, but related to that, he also made another warning which the market has so far blissfully ignored:

The period of monetary accommodation may well be coming to an end. Geopolitical problems remain widespread and are proving increasingly difficult to resolve.

Fast forward to today when in the latest half-year commentary from RIT Capital Partners, Lord Rothschild has made his latest warning to date, this time focusing on the global economic system that was established after WWII, and which he believes is now in jeopardy.

The billionaire banker pointed to the US-China trade war and the Eurozone crisis as the key problems putting economic order at risk, and the lack of a "common approach" - a reference to the gradual unwind of globalization in the wake of President Trump - that has made "co-operation today much more difficult":

"In 9/11 and in the 2008 financial crisis, the powers of the world worked together with a common approach. Co-operation today is proving much more difficult. This puts at risk the post-war economic and security order."

It wasn't clear if he was referring to the post-war fiat standard that emerged once FDR devalued the dollar relative to gold, and then fixed a price for the yellow metal, a tenuous link that was subsequently destroyed by Nixon who finally took the US off the gold standard, or the primacy of the dollar which emerged as the world's reserve currency after the end of WWII, but whenever one of the people who profited handsomely from the "post war world order" warns it may be on its last legs, it may be time to worry.

With global risks growing, how is Rothschild positioned? The Lord writes that "in the circumstances our policy is to maintain our limited exposure to quoted equities and to enter into new commitments with great caution" and indeed, in the first half, RIT had a net quoted equity exposure of only 47%, historically low. The reason: the iconic banking family is concerned that the 10-year bullish cycle and market rally could finally be ending.

The cycle is in its tenth positive year, the longest on record. We are now seeing some areas of weaker growth emerge; indeed the IMF has recently predicted some slowdown.

While Rothschild noted that "many of the world’s economies have enjoyed a broad-based acceleration not seen since the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008, with as many as 120 countries seeing stronger growth last year" he also cautioned that "we continue to believe that this is not an appropriate time to add to risk. Current stock market valuations remain high by historical standards, inflated by years of low interest rates and the policy of quantitative easing which is now coming to an end."

One potential risk is Europe, where debt levels have reached "potentially destructive levels":

The problems confronting the Eurozone are of concern – both political and economic – given the potentially destructive levels of debt in a number of countries.

There is also the threat that the global trade war escalates substantially from here, as Chinese stocks have learned the hard way:

The likelihood of trade wars has increased tension and the impact on equities has been marked, for example by early July the Shanghai Composite Index had dropped some 22% from its peak in January.

Rothschild also echoed the recent warning from the head of the Indian Central Bank, warning that the shrinking of global dollar liquidity is hurting emerging markets:

Problems are likely to continue in emerging markets, compounded by rising interest rates and the US Fed’s monetary policy which has drained global dollar liquidity. We have already seen the impact on the Turkish and Argentinian currencies.

Finally, Rothschild remains understandably "concerned about geo-political problems including Brexit, North Korea and the Middle East, at a time when populism is spreading globally."

* * *

Rothschild continued the shift away from US capital markets exposure announced two years ago, noting that his "exposure to absolute return and credit assets continued to generate steady returns and on currencies, the net asset value benefited from the strengthened US Dollar."

Compare the collapse in the fund's USD exposure, which as of June 30 was only 29%, to the 62% as recently as December 31, 2016.

Not surprisingly, RIT's investment portfolio continues do quite well, and has now returned over 2,400% since inception

Below is a snapshot of where every hedge fund wants to end up: the Rothschild investment portfolio:

Finally, for all those wondering where the Rothschild family fortune is hiding, here is the answer

Tags
Business Finance
Investment Trusts
Diversified Investment Services

Comments

Vote up!
 21
Vote down!
 1
Chupacabra-322 Akzed Thu, 08/09/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Dear Lord Rothschild,

 

I have much pleasure in conveying to you on behalf of His Majesty's Government the following declaration of sympathy with Jewish Zionist aspirations, which has been submitted to and approved by the Cabinet:

 

"His Majesty's Government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country."

I should be grateful if you would bring this Declaration to the knowledge of the Zionist Federation.

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Arthur James Balfour.[1]

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander nope-1004 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

UNDERSTAND:

A method to shut down discussion threads is by filling that discussion with nonsense/outrageous statements.

 

Example Topic: “Trumps approval rating at 55%”

First, or nearly first, comment is:

Bot Poster says: “Studies prove 85% of white Republican men are racist”.

 

What comes next? Reply after reply of just as stupid replies...Insults, cursing, mindless sheet.

All of this nonsense up front, discourages people from commenting and they leave in disgust...shutting down the exchange of opinions on Trumps approval rating.

 

Understand?

Don't reply to these outrageous, off topic comments...odds are it's not even a person...and the person responsible (Gov, Police, Leftists) for inserting that ridiculous comment is LAUGHING at how stupid you are arguing/insulting a computer automated post.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Giant Meteor FireBrander Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

Yes, we just had this conversation last night, when FREE pretended yet again to slip his noodle and said goodbye again, oh the humanity. An astute poster pointed out essentially the same thing that you just did, which is 100 percent correct ..

Meant to derail the topic at hand. Now I didn't mind fucking up the airport dildo, vibrator thread by playing along last evening, cuz hell, who gives a shit about that .. but, you are 100 percent correct. However, the other consideration is, there are alot of them here .. and good luck getting "normal" folks, whatever that means, on that page .. It's one giant wack o mole game I'm afraid .. and the pedo guy is just the lastest incarnation ..

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Winston Churchill Akzed Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

To cover that they're opposites in reality, only one is monothestic but the goys must never be allowed

to know it.The Founders were virulently anti-semic, in their mostly unpublished writings, yet the USA is

said to have Judeo Christian roots.Nothing could be further from the truth, they wanted NO jews in America.

History is a set of lies agreed to.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Free This Winston Churchill Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:22 Permalink

So how are our laws NOT based on the 10 commandments? Christianity rose from ancient Israel, and Jesus was a jew Rabbi. So tell me again winston, what the hell you are spewing again?

https://www.usnews.com/opinion/articles/2009/05/07/obama-is-wrong-when-…

the jews don't believe in Christ and will burn in hell for it, but our laws are based on the Old Testament or Torah. I believe in the New Testament.

Christ said he did not come to disavow the old covanent but to provide a new one.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
I Am Jack's Ma… Chupacabra-322 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

‘Judeo-Christian’ is the greatest trick the Devil ever played.

https://www.controversyofzion.info/Controversybook/Controversybook_eng_Appendix.htm

 

Judaism’s g0d is Jewry itself.  Yahweh is just the personification of the marauding, thieving Hebrews who emerged out of the mixture of Canaanite peoples.

As for the Exodus... an inversion of the truth.  Somehow Jewish writers  2300 years ago got the idea their ancestors were the Hyksos, who were deemed parasites and eventually expelled from Lower Egypt.

Exodus is a rewrite of that once widely known history, an inversion of truth.  the Hebrews became victims in the rewrite, and if they conmitted genocide to take new land it was not merely their g0d but the ‘one’ god who commanded it.

 

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/01/07/exodus-redux-jewish-identity-and-the-shaping-of-history/

 