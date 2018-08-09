New Report Says Philadelphia Leads US In Wage Growth

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:00

A new economic analysis by Glassdoor’s Local Pay Reports says Philadelphia leads the nation in wage growth over the last year, printing around 2.8 percent growth since July 2017, bringing the median base salary to $55,723 per year.

Glassdoor’s report is designed to provide a real-time overview of trends in median base salary for full-time U.S. workers in ten cities through an analysis of anonymous salary data from millions of employees.

As noted by Bloomberg, San Francisco experienced 2.7 percent growth, New York City saw 2.6 percent growth and Los Angeles saw 2.6 percent growth, ranking as the cities with the next fastest pay increase. San Francisco had the highest median base pay at $69,404 per year, which printed at a $17,000 premium versus the national average.

“Cost of living is certainly one factor that’s driving up wages for workers in these cities,” wrote Alison Sullivan, career trends analyst at Glassdoor, in an email to Bloomberg.

The report, which examined wage growth among 84 jobs across 15 industries, discovered that certain professions were doing much better than others. Jobs in the financial sector experienced some of the fastest pay increases, according to the report, noting that bank tellers saw 8.2 percent growth in wages, while financial advisers and financial managers saw 4.9 percent and 4.7 percent growth, respectively.

“Many of these bigger cities are also home to industries like tech, finance, and healthcare,” Sullivan said.

“These industries have several high-demand roles they’re hiring for and employers are using higher pay as one mechanism to attract talent.”

In Philadelphia, most of the wage growth is driven by health-care and pharmaceutical companies that demand strong millennial talent from higher education institutions around the region.

Bloomberg also noted that Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Boston observed the lowest annual pay increases in July, expanding by 1.7 percent, 1.9 percent, and 2 percent, respectively.

The report can be misleading when placed in a broader context than the professions generally covered by Glassdoor, said PhillyVoice.

The most recent data from the Federal Reserve revealed that Philadelphia’s median household income level was $41,449, which includes residences with more than one job — not just a single wage.

Another shocking reality is that Philadelphia has the highest rate of deep poverty (an income of less than $10,000, or 50 percent of the federal poverty threshold) of any large city.

“The comparatively favorable cost of living in Philadelphia is in fact primarily offset for renters, who generally receive lower wages than those in other large U.S. cities. That challenge was highlighted in a recent collaboration between PropertyShark and RENTCafé, which found deficits in discretionary income for both homeowners and renters,” said PhillyVoice.

Regardless of the different figures, “the steady uptick in Glassdoor’s data is generally a good sign for workers and evidence that today’s tight labor market may finally be translating into further base pay gains for U.S. workers into the remainder of 2018,” Sullivan concluded.

While Glassdoor’s report seems overly optimistic about overall wage growth, here is a sobering reminder that real wages have barely budged - despite President Trump’s claims of the “greatest economy ever.”

takeaction Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:02

Get a better job...If you are stuck in a rut job and hate it...I am telling you...now is the time to start filling out some applications.  Here in Oregon EVERY PLACE is hiring.  I just saw a sign for Bus Drivers $3000 signing bonus and $18 an hour.  Another sign for some wood working place...will train starting at $24 an hour.  It is a JOB Bonanza out there...

Endgame Napoleon Shemp 4 Victory Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:48

GlassDoor reviews often echo exactly what I have seen in workplaces, especially when wading through the first couple of reviews, but when I have looked up salary information for the exact jobs that I have worked, it was mostly wildly innacurate.

Now, you could say that employers were paying me less, but in several of those cases, my $1-per-more-per-hour pay rate caused vocal resentment among employees with far less experience, FAR lower sales numbers and MUCH higher absenteeism levels.

Around here, that is the pay gap between an applicant with a degree, four licenses and many years of experience v/s someone with none of that: $1 per hour.

Sometimes, jobs in more pleasant, luxury-oriented environments that are FAR easier in terms of the duties that you perform pay slightly more, but most of the time it is the reverse, with dangerous and bad work environments commanding slightly higher pay. 

There is zero logic in how these jobs are allocated other than social factors, like race, age and, most of all in office jobs, family composition, i.e. being a fellow frequently absentee momma. They are in high demand.

Whole job categories court certain social types, like 98% minority workers, 98% mom workers or 98% young workers.

BankSurfyMan Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:05

Street Sanitizers, Help Wanted! Guaranteed Pension and Training! Must have a current right or left arm to shoot down infected homeless camps. Philadelphia Freedom!

motoXdude Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:34

Obviously it's a result of their soda tax!  Well, perhaps not how you'd normally think, but rather:  Couriers and drivers are increasing in numbers as residents of Phlth-A-Smell-Phia bring in soda from outlying areas where the tax does not exist.   Amazing how free economies adapt to non-free economies.  Over, Under, Around our THROUGH... people get what they want!  Philly is hiring soda couriers... apply within (but wear body armor to the interview).

FreeEarCandy Thu, 08/09/2018 - 21:45

Can one really call a pay increase that meets the cost of living a raise?

The frog in the pot of slowly boiling water is ...

U.S. Inflation Rate, $100 in 1800 to 2016

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index, prices in 2016 are 1,804.82% higher than prices in 1800. The dollar experienced an average inflation rate of 1.37% per year during this period.

In other words, $100 in 1800 is equivalent in purchasing power to $1,904.82 in 2016, a difference of $1,804.82 over 216 years.

The 1800 inflation rate was 2.44%. The inflation rate in 2016 was 1.26%. The 2016 inflation rate is lower compared to the average inflation rate of 2.47% per year between 2016 and 2018.

ShrNfr Thu, 08/09/2018 - 22:14

Stop and think about this for a second. There are two ways to get a 50% increase in wages.

 

1) Start at 7.50 and get to 11.25

and

2) Start at 100 and get to 150.

 

Anybody want to make book on which one applies to Philadelphia?

roddy6667 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 22:22

Most new jobs in America are low-paying jobs that suck. It is easy to have a pay increase and still be low paid. It's like being voted "Most Improved".