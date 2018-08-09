New Report Says Philadelphia Leads US In Wage Growth

A new economic analysis by Glassdoor’s Local Pay Reports says Philadelphia leads the nation in wage growth over the last year, printing around 2.8 percent growth since July 2017, bringing the median base salary to $55,723 per year.
Glassdoor’s report is designed to provide a real-time overview of trends in median base salary for full-time U.S. workers in ten cities through an analysis of anonymous salary data from millions of employees.
As noted by Bloomberg, San Francisco experienced 2.7 percent growth, New York City saw 2.6 percent growth and Los Angeles saw 2.6 percent growth, ranking as the cities with the next fastest pay increase. San Francisco had the highest median base pay at $69,404 per year, which printed at a $17,000 premium versus the national average.
“Cost of living is certainly one factor that’s driving up wages for workers in these cities,” wrote Alison Sullivan, career trends analyst at Glassdoor, in an email to Bloomberg.
The report, which examined wage growth among 84 jobs across 15 industries, discovered that certain professions were doing much better than others. Jobs in the financial sector experienced some of the fastest pay increases, according to the report, noting that bank tellers saw 8.2 percent growth in wages, while financial advisers and financial managers saw 4.9 percent and 4.7 percent growth, respectively.
“Many of these bigger cities are also home to industries like tech, finance, and healthcare,” Sullivan said.
“These industries have several high-demand roles they’re hiring for and employers are using higher pay as one mechanism to attract talent.”
In Philadelphia, most of the wage growth is driven by health-care and pharmaceutical companies that demand strong millennial talent from higher education institutions around the region.
Bloomberg also noted that Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Boston observed the lowest annual pay increases in July, expanding by 1.7 percent, 1.9 percent, and 2 percent, respectively.
The report can be misleading when placed in a broader context than the professions generally covered by Glassdoor, said PhillyVoice.
The most recent data from the Federal Reserve revealed that Philadelphia’s median household income level was $41,449, which includes residences with more than one job — not just a single wage.
Another shocking reality is that Philadelphia has the highest rate of deep poverty (an income of less than $10,000, or 50 percent of the federal poverty threshold) of any large city.
“The comparatively favorable cost of living in Philadelphia is in fact primarily offset for renters, who generally receive lower wages than those in other large U.S. cities. That challenge was highlighted in a recent collaboration between PropertyShark and RENTCafé, which found deficits in discretionary income for both homeowners and renters,” said PhillyVoice.
Regardless of the different figures, “the steady uptick in Glassdoor’s data is generally a good sign for workers and evidence that today’s tight labor market may finally be translating into further base pay gains for U.S. workers into the remainder of 2018,” Sullivan concluded.
While Glassdoor’s report seems overly optimistic about overall wage growth, here is a sobering reminder that real wages have barely budged - despite President Trump’s claims of the “greatest economy ever.”
Comments
Get a better job...If you are stuck in a rut job and hate it...I am telling you...now is the time to start filling out some applications. Here in Oregon EVERY PLACE is hiring. I just saw a sign for Bus Drivers $3000 signing bonus and $18 an hour. Another sign for some wood working place...will train starting at $24 an hour. It is a JOB Bonanza out there...
Wage growth is now lumped in with Fed hand-outs?
In reply to Get a better job... by takeaction
Wait, Philadelphia? Sounds like someone at Glassdoor’s Local Pay Reports went there and scored a few sticks of sherman.
In reply to Wage growth is now lumped in… by Huckleberry Pie
City of Brudderly Gloves...
Rocky times a thang of da past?... Fo reals?
In reply to Wait, Philadelphia? Sounds… by Shemp 4 Victory
And liberal pukes
In reply to City of Brudderly Gloves... by El Oregonian
GlassDoor reviews often echo exactly what I have seen in workplaces, especially when wading through the first couple of reviews, but when I have looked up salary information for the exact jobs that I have worked, it was mostly wildly innacurate.
Now, you could say that employers were paying me less, but in several of those cases, my $1-per-more-per-hour pay rate caused vocal resentment among employees with far less experience, FAR lower sales numbers and MUCH higher absenteeism levels.
Around here, that is the pay gap between an applicant with a degree, four licenses and many years of experience v/s someone with none of that: $1 per hour.
Sometimes, jobs in more pleasant, luxury-oriented environments that are FAR easier in terms of the duties that you perform pay slightly more, but most of the time it is the reverse, with dangerous and bad work environments commanding slightly higher pay.
There is zero logic in how these jobs are allocated other than social factors, like race, age and, most of all in office jobs, family composition, i.e. being a fellow frequently absentee momma. They are in high demand.
Whole job categories court certain social types, like 98% minority workers, 98% mom workers or 98% young workers.
In reply to Wait, Philadelphia? Sounds… by Shemp 4 Victory
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
➥➥➥➥ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to GlassDoor reviews often echo… by Endgame Napoleon
oh look; the morons at ZH are wrong for the 10,000th time in a row.
Imagine my surprise.
In reply to Wage growth is now lumped in… by Huckleberry Pie
morons at ZH are never wrong! Down voted you!
In reply to oh look, ZH is wrong again… by TheRideNeverEnds
and you are here? imagine that...
In reply to oh look, ZH is wrong again… by TheRideNeverEnds
How much are they paying Doom Porn Stars?
In reply to Get a better job... by takeaction
Sorry, can not live with under $35 per hour where I live, $45-50 is doing okay.
In reply to Get a better job... by takeaction
That is a lot of welfare checks for you to cash.
In reply to Sorry, can not live with… by Free This
More Lies again, wow stunning
In reply to Sorry, can not live with… by Free This
Monkey boy makes $50 an hour manning the Glory Hole down at the local YMCA. that is pretty cheap for all the jizz he has to put down.
lets all pitch in and get monkey bot a bottle of mouth wash.
In reply to Sorry, can not live with… by Free This
75k a year isn't a living wage in most coastal places for a family. Do the math....
In reply to Sorry, can not live with… by Free This
right, I am just saying where I live...it is a modest house, nothing special...cost of live is a bit high, and put two thru college - holy hell...
In reply to 75k a year isn't a living… by gatorengineer
What does that work out to in shekels for you?
In reply to Sorry, can not live with… by Free This
Mid-seventies, I also have a business, but I am building it slowly. That works out to be great $ some months and shit the next
In reply to What is the shekel-to-dollar… by Juggernaut x2
Better not come to this city then, where $10 to $12 per hour is the going rate for many types of work.
In reply to Sorry, can not live with… by Free This
I have a degree in Info Systems, and have done programming to installing hardware, the gambit. I can build houses too, was a contractor before college. where are you?
In reply to Better not come to this city… by Endgame Napoleon
gee, I wonder why?
Couldn't be because it's Libtard central, rain 2/3rd's of the year, has short Summer season, and did I forget to mention the Libtards?
In reply to Get a better job... by takeaction
Soda, anyone?
Bueller?
Yes but why would anyone want to live in Killadelphia?
In reply to Yes but why would anyone… by koan
Street Sanitizers, Help Wanted! Guaranteed Pension and Training! Must have a current right or left arm to shoot down infected homeless camps. Philadelphia Freedom!
$55k a year. That’s like $1k a week. What can I do with an extra $27 before taxes? Hmm
Born and raised there. Fucking bullshit. Minimum 100k a year,SINGLE, to get by. Do miss food though. Loving woods.
Buutttt... You have to live in Philadelphia.
They need the extra income to pay their parking wars parking tickets.....
Obviously it's a result of their soda tax! Well, perhaps not how you'd normally think, but rather: Couriers and drivers are increasing in numbers as residents of Phlth-A-Smell-Phia bring in soda from outlying areas where the tax does not exist. Amazing how free economies adapt to non-free economies. Over, Under, Around our THROUGH... people get what they want! Philly is hiring soda couriers... apply within (but wear body armor to the interview).
Can one really call a pay increase that meets the cost of living a raise?
The frog in the pot of slowly boiling water is ...
At least, this article was honest about that median income thing, explaining that it includes multiple streams of earned income per household.
In reply to Can one really call a pay… by FreeEarCandy
Wages always "grow" when currencies devalue. Just another way of lying.
Stop and think about this for a second. There are two ways to get a 50% increase in wages.
1) Start at 7.50 and get to 11.25
and
2) Start at 100 and get to 150.
Anybody want to make book on which one applies to Philadelphia?
Most new jobs in America are low-paying jobs that suck. It is easy to have a pay increase and still be low paid. It's like being voted "Most Improved".