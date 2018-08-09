Russia Condemns New "Draconian" Sanctions, Weighs Banning Rocket Engines To US

A furious Russia condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions as "draconian" on Thursday and threatened to retaliate as news of the measures sent the ruble tumbling to two-year lows and sparked a wider asset sell-off over fears that Moscow was locked in a spiral of never-ending sanctions.
“Such measures are absolutely unfriendly and can hardly be associated with the constructive - difficult but constructive - atmosphere at the last meeting of the two presidents,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call.
As reported yesterday, in the latest diplomatic attack launched by Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it would impose fresh sanctions by the month’s end after determining that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia, in Britain, something Moscow denies. The latest sanction announcement came just days after a bipartisan group of senators proposed a law mandating “crushing sanctions” - including on purchase of new sovereign debt and on big state banks - to punish Russia for election interference.
As NBC first reported, the new sanctions would come in two tranches:
- The first, which targets U.S. exports of sensitive national-security related goods, comes with deep exemptions and many of the items it covers have already been banned by previous restrictions.
- The second and more serious tranche, activated after 90 days if Moscow fails to provide “reliable assurances” it will no longer use chemical weapons and allow on-site inspections by the United Nations or other international observer groups, could include downgrading diplomatic relations, suspending the state airline Aeroflot’s ability to fly to the United States and cutting off nearly all exports and imports.
The added sanctions could include a downgrading in diplomatic relations, blanket bans on the import of Russian oil and exports of “all other goods and technology” aside from agricultural products, as well as limits on loans from U.S. banks. The U.S. also would have to suspend aviation agreements and oppose any multilateral development bank assistance.
Russia’s embassy in the United States responded to the diplomatic escalation, calling the new U.S. sanctions "draconian" and said the reason for the new restrictions, allegations it had poisoned the Skripals in Britain, was fabricated and far-fetched, and said Washington’s "findings" against it in the Skripal case were not backed by evidence.
“On August 8, 2018 our Deputy Chief of Mission was informed in the State Department of new ‘draconian’ sanctions against Russia for far-fetched accusations of using the ‘Novichok’ nerve agent against a UK citizen,” the embassy said in a statement.
“We have grown accustomed to not hearing any facts or evidence.”
Russia’s defiant response stopped short of specific measures pending more details on the U.S. plans, although officials said Russia may also respond by imposing restrictions on trade with the U.S. under a law passed earlier this year in response to an earlier wave of penalties. RIA Novosti reported the Russia may respond to new U.S. sanctions by banning supplies of RD-180 rocket engines. As a reminder, RD-180 engines, produced by Russia’s NPO Energomash, are used in Atlas V rockets of space contractor United Launch Alliance LLC, a partnership between Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp.
“The law allows the government to take retaliatory measures that are appropriate to the sanctions pressure,” said Dmitry Mezentsev, chairman of the economic policy committee in the upper house of parliament. “The Russian economy is big and stable enough that we aren’t scared by steps like this.”
Konstantin Kosachyov, chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house of parliament, said imposition of the new limits would amount to "the behavior of a police state."
The news which came shortly after more details were revealed about an earlier set of proposed U.S. sanctions, sent Russian assets reeling and the ruble as low as 66.712 against the dollar, a fresh two-year low, and a 3-day drop of nearly 4%, and pushed stocks like Aeroflot and VTB, which could be targeted by some of the new restrictions, down as much as 6%.
The move also triggered a sell-off in Russian government bonds and the dollar-denominated RTS index fell to its lowest since April 11.
"It is clear that major sanctions actions are looming against Russia now either by the Administration, by Congress or both,” Tim Ash, a senior emerging-market strategist at Bluebay Asset Management LLC in London, said. “All bets are off."
Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a former colonel in the Russian army, said the State Department’s move looked like the latest salvo in what he called a hybrid war. “Sanctions are the U.S. weapon of choice,” Trenin wrote on Twitter. “They are not an instrument, but the policy itself. Russia will have to brace for more to come over next several years, prepare for the worst and push back where it can.”
There is still a possibility to avoid a full blown diplomatic war: the additional sanctions also could be averted if Trump declared that waiving them would be in the U.S. national interest, however that would be a politically risky move in light of criticism that he’s been too soft on Russia on issues including interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.
"I don’t see a face-saving solution here,” said Vladimir Frolov, a foreign-policy analyst in Moscow and a former Russian diplomat.
Which, considering Trump's growing concerns about the upcoming conclusion of the Mueller probe of Russian collusion/interference, may be precisely the reason why the US president is so eager to appear as a stern enemy of Putin. And in the context of this escalating diplomatic feud, one wonders just what Trump really told Putin in that letter that Rand Paul delivered to the Russian president a few days ago.
Comments
If we don't back down soon, Russia may ban supply of hot Russian brides.
Looking at the state of the west I think it will be soon a supply of cold western men for the use of hot russian brides - especially with all that free available farmland in east Russia they have.
Look at the benefits, no democrats, no GMO, no NSA/CIA/etc/etc/etc - just a regular life like in the US 40 years ago.
Also what Russian girl would want to move to the US?
In reply to If we don't back down soon,… by HankPaulson
the US has never operated on an "evidence" based protocol, they make up the evidence that fits their narrative and simply run with it.
In reply to Looking at the state of the… by PrivetHedge
All US wars were started by false flag events.
In reply to the US has never operated on… by 1 Alabama
Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny
In reply to All US wars were started by… by AG17
"Russia, Russia, Russia!!!"
~one of the DNC slogans
If Democraps cared half as much about jobs for Americans as they do about the Russian Hoax, our country would be a much better place.
In reply to Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny by Freeze These
Only seems fitting... You apply maximum pressure on Russia to support your fairy tale collusion narrative, then expect some backlash, like leaving NASA stranded with no rocket engines... I'm sure the astronauts on the space station will understand, until they run out of food, water and oxygen...
In reply to "Russia, Russia, Russia!!!" … by CheapBastard
Hell let's just start WW3 already and get it the fuck over with. Stupid cock suckers...
In reply to ... by Keyser
This is what winning looks like! Thanks Presoooodent Trump!.... you stupid orange jewed up cunt.
In reply to Hell let's just start WW3… by SmallerGovNow2
Typical bloody American warmongering imbeciles. Your terrorists lost the war in Syria and now you want to destroy everything you have not already done so.
Make America Great Again (nuke it)
In reply to This is what winning looks… by Scar Bro
Moneypenny,
Rocketmen collusion dossier.
Place your bets!
In reply to Typical bloody American… by ItsAllBollocks
US does not fight wars, it wages financial destruction, upon itself and it's perceived corporate enemies. The US has given it's latest tech, freely to Russia and China, so that they can catch up in weapons tech.
Then the MIC is given more of our stolen tax dollars to build new weapons, superior to the ones we gave away for free. US Army is usually fighting people that fire back with US weapons. What a fun game. Not really a war. It's just a game of death. Business as usual.
In reply to Typical bloody American… by ItsAllBollocks
Limey, the treacherous jew cunts who infest our government are behind this. GEOTUS Trump is playing along, stringing them along. He knows that there is no evidence that Russia was involved with that nerve agent (and even if there were, it is Russia and Britain's business and not ours). GEOTUS Trump is humoring them until it no longer fits his purpose.
In reply to Typical bloody American… by ItsAllBollocks
Typical stupid Hopium smoker response. Trumpenstein is owned by the Zionist pigs. Trumptards never learn, just parrot dogma.
In reply to Limey, the treacherous jew… by Drop-Hammer
If we ban Russian rockets. We can replace them with what other rockets?
The absurd is going into overdrive!
In reply to This is what winning looks… by Scar Bro
Russian rockets? How much money was paid to dirty U.S. politicians to stop making American rockets?
I don't hate the Russkies, an accommodation of some sort is necessary, but the U.S. buying Russian rocket engines is dumber than dumb. Second only to transferring U.S. manufacturing to China.
In reply to If we ban Russian rockets… by MozartIII
Somewhere between Bush Sr. and Obama NASA lost the technical documents for US rockets that were developed in the 1960s and 1970s.
Probably because for more than 2 decades they relied on the space shuttle and those rockets were treated as old tech. It was also much cheaper to buy the Russian ones than build our own.
Bush Jr. grounded the space shuttle fleet with a plan to replace it with something new. Obama scrapped those plans and screwed up NASA turning it into a Muslim outreach agency.
In reply to Russian rockets? How much… by Kayman
It is winning. It is something like Judo, where the deep state is hoisted on their own petard. Their narrative is being used against them.
Russia can now delink from SWIFT, as their alternative system is up and running. They also have their MIR system working, which means credit cards from VISA and Mastercard can be avoided.
By forcing Turkey and Iran into Russian arms, that then means gas and oil is diverted away from Europe. In other words, Europeans have to agree to the Sanctions passed by the Deep State. This also means cutting off their energy inputs from Russia, Iran, and Turkey.
Trump is now seen as Russia's worst enemy (due to the new sanctions), and Globo Homos in Europe are forced to not buy Russian gas, or energy transited through Turkey, or even Iranian oil.
The world "international" bankster globo-homos, who work with the deep state, are thus caught on Trumps pitch fork.
This winter, when the Euro-peons are forced to buy expensive LNG from America, or instead try to join Russia's MIR system to buy Russian Gas, then the Jig is up.
At that point, Trump can call out the globo homos and accuse them of being Russian stooges, and then Nato can be reformed, or the U.S. can pull out.
Clinton and Obama's world "international" is in London, Wall Street, Tel Aviv, and Brussels. The internal domestic enemy is the real enemy, not the "Russians."
(And yes, or echoing friends are heavily implicated, as always.)
In reply to This is what winning looks… by Scar Bro
Weighs Banning Rocket Engines To US
Better yet, leave out a part or two and continue selling them.
In reply to It is winning. It is… by MEFOBILLS
The Russians seem to have too much integrity for a stunt like that. They honor contracts, treaties, and keep their word. What strange people.
In reply to Weighs Banning Rocket… by Michigander
Yep, I've said for months that this is all just the USSA Deep Security State protecting the Petro$ at ALL costs. These aren't trade wars. They were fought in the 90's. This is a full blown world wide currency war. The Yen has been destroyed. The EU and Euro are next to be sacrificed. The real battle is now against the Russia/China/Middle East cabal. That has to be destroyed before it can get started, or else the currency wars MUST devolve into proxy wars, then hot wars. Last in line is crypto, the big unknown and ace in the hole for the USSA Deep Security State. If crypto is perceived as a threat by the USSA Security State to the Petro$, it will be destroyed just like any other currency. But if the USSA Security State can co-opt crypto to achieve it's only goal of perpetuating the Petro$, then that will be done. Lots balls in the air from lots of players so it's hard to determine the final outcome, but the intent of each of the major players is clear enough.
In reply to It is winning. It is… by MEFOBILLS
TR3B
In reply to ... by Keyser
Nah, they would let the astronauts die, if for no other reason than to blame the Ruskies yet again...
In reply to TR3B by Duc888
Anyone that doubts the truthfulness of that statement only needs to look at how many soldiers' lives were sacrificed for political reasons.
The lives of astronauts would be worth even much more in propaganda value.
One small problem for them, is that Russia can evacuate them themselves and still withhold the rockets.
In reply to Nah, they would let the… by Keyser
Nah, as long as they still have ONE working rocket motor they can just bus up a load of parachutes and a few spacesuits if there aren't already enough up there, and include Felix Baumgartner "how to" video..
IF they jump out a the right points in the orbit at least some of those astronauts will even save themselves the hassle of having to fly back home from the spaceport!
In reply to ... by Keyser
What about the children? Don't they deserve a chance to live on mars?
In reply to ... by Keyser
Maybe Russia will halt deliveries of titanium forgings like the ones used in Boeing's and other aircraft's landing gear. I saw small winged drones launched with rubber bands on a catapult, why not jets. "Ladies and gentlemen,we are preparing for takeoff. If you have false teeth, please remove them and stow them in a convenient pocket"
In reply to ... by Keyser
If they cared half as much for legitimate American citizens over foreigners it would be a 150% improvement over where the US is at now...of course that is like traveling back in time a shitload of decades too, so...back to reality...
In reply to "Russia, Russia, Russia!!!" … by CheapBastard
That's so true. It feels so odd walking thru the mall these days being the only white person in sight. Probably one of the few American citizens too.
8 years of Obama had consequences.
In reply to If they cared half as much… by kralizec
All these sanctions will push the Russian-Chinese relationship even closer together
In reply to Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny by Freeze These
And if this political pigmy generation of European leaders had any sense they'd join too.
Europe needs to pivot East, seal off the South, and create a Northern free-trade only EU2.
In reply to All these sanctions will… by Yellow_Snow
Close Russian airspace to all western civil aviation starting with USSA airlines.
In reply to Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny by Freeze These
USSA is at war with the world.
Nice trajectory there.
In reply to Close Russian airspace to… by NoDecaf
Anazing how dumb you truly are I hope you don't have children, your not well enough bvb to raise them...
In reply to Aw look Vlad's upset at Conny by Freeze These
Russian women are simply and truly awesome. Just read some exploits of Russian women during WWII - they will make your hair stand on end!...
In reply to Looking at the state of the… by PrivetHedge
In reply to Russian women are simply and… by Able Ape
Are these Zimbabwean dollars or Venezuelan bolivars that you earn? Come on i won't tell anyone. I promise. Honest.
In reply to I quit my jo… by lisa.roy39
Where do you position the camera as you undress?
In reply to I quit my jo… by lisa.roy39
I quit my job, and now I'm finding it hard to afford anything!
(But I was struggling before anyway, so it's only more of the fucking same really but with extra time to reflect on what a shitty deal modern life is for most people....)
In reply to I quit my jo… by lisa.roy39
In reply to Russian women are simply and… by Able Ape
Well, there's nothing wrong with sex; afterall, that's how we all got here - that is all except Jesus...
In reply to For more contemporary… by curbjob
Having just returned from a trip to Ukraine, It is my impression that most Slavic women do not desire to live on a farm. Their impression is that farmers experience a poor, bleak, subsistence existence.
In reply to Looking at the state of the… by PrivetHedge
Certainly in the Ukraine that's true, all the farmland is for Monsanto and the World Bank/IMF now. Nuland's coup there also reduced the desirability of Ukrainian women as you have to visit the Ukraine - not such a great proposition these days due to the nazis, civil war, epic corruption etc.
The Russian idea I think is to start with farms to kickstart the development of the east, I doubt it would stay as a few bleak farms for long: villages and towns tend to arrive as on gold-rush areas but in a more orderly fashion.
However I still reckon that anyone marrying a Russian has more of a future by living in a Russia on the way up than in a US that appears to be on the way down.. even if it is on a farm in the middle of nowhere - it probably depends how hot the bride is :)
In reply to Having just returned from a… by bluskyes
Just in case any were unaware,
prior to the US-engineered coup,
Ukraine prohibited Monsanto 'Round-up- ready' agriculture.
Since then, of course ....
In reply to Certainly in the Ukraine… by PrivetHedge
Russia has removed all GMO-related seeds and crops and don't allow that Monsato crap to infiltrate. They produce huge amounts of pure organic food and intend to be the largest future exporter of this food.
Regarding the women - Russia believes and restores natural beauty. Women make the effort to look good and eat natural food and actually exercise to stay looking good and stay thin. Russian women still wear heels and boots. They look hot.
'Mercan women, not so much. Flip flops (lazy), short boyish haircuts (erection prevention), mumu's (ughh), and eating like there's no tomorrow. More than this, they overdo the equal rights effort and try to mimic and often replace men in the family.
Who would you rather have as a wife?
In reply to Certainly in the Ukraine… by PrivetHedge
My old landlord was tangled up with three over the years. First one had a kid with him then divorced him for hot Russian guy. Number two ditched prior to marriage over lack of income. Number three Ms No cost him by revealing truth about him to competeition. Both number one two and three considered themselves city girls. None wanted to live rural. Believe me, I heard all about it ad nauseum. He was an exceptional piece of shit though, which I can only assume had a lot to do with his three failures.
Edit: There are two other considerations here. They may be needy but they aren't stupid. If you were marrying due to necessity rather than preference would you risk getting stuck with a west Virginia pig farmer who wants to fuck you five times a day? They wouldnt either. Also Russian men wont take kindly to Yanks showing up for farmland and a wife. Things will be tough for Americans going forward anywhere we land.
In reply to Having just returned from a… by bluskyes
The girl I am interested in, is well established in her chosen profession. She owns a house, and is not poor.
Your point is well taken though. I met a lot of girls there, and there were some very heart-wrenching stories, especially from some of the war torn areas. My experience with my first wife helped me keep clear of these situations this time.
My grandmother's parents were both Ukrainian, and I am very close to that grandmother, so the culture is a close fit for me. I am Canadian, so might not have it as tough as the Yanks, I don't know.
In reply to My old landlord was tangled… by Ms No
Actually, even though you say you're Canadian, you're at least half Ukrainian.
In Ukraine that will be a bonus. If things swing the other way, and they very well might in the future, that should inoculate you against a possible blowback.
In reply to The girl I am interested in,… by bluskyes
You mean Ukrainian farmers might not want to try to grow crops in Chernobyl fallout?
In reply to Having just returned from a… by bluskyes
Ukraine has top-soil that is 12 feet thick in places, I'm sure Chernobyl has little effect.
In reply to You mean Ukrainian farmers… by SDShack