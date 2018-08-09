Sudden Emerging Market Bloodbath

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:27

Slowly at first, then all at once - Emerging Market currencies are crashing across the board...

 

The dead cat bounce is over for EM FX...

 

The plunge is led by Turkey's Lira (not helped by Fitch warnings of further downgrades)

 

The Rand, Peso (Argentina and Mexican), Ruble, and Real are all getting clubbed by a baby seal...

Meanwhile, offshore Yuan is flat..

 

nope-1004 Pool Shark Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

Bigcoin isn't a currency.  It's a speculative play.

So Fitch is going to downgrade Turkey even more?  Does any of y'all see how the USD itself is a weapon of war?  Bankers infiltrate foreign lands, install their own system of loans, transactions, and commodity prices, then proceed to use "the market price lol" in USD of said commods to control, rape and pillage.  The foreign currency stands no chance.

The US dollar may be king right now, but it is one sick, twisted, and ruthless POS used totally as a weapon.  Why is no one ever talking about that fact?  Why are "prices" the only thing that we talk about, instead of how prices are derived?

 

kurwamac Thu, 08/09/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

We are not far behind!!!!! People this is going to be a express elevator down with no brakes!!!!!  Get out of the system and buy GOLD/SILVER as they did in the old days!!