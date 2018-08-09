Sudden Emerging Market Bloodbath

Slowly at first, then all at once - Emerging Market currencies are crashing across the board...
The dead cat bounce is over for EM FX...
The plunge is led by Turkey's Lira (not helped by Fitch warnings of further downgrades)
The Rand, Peso (Argentina and Mexican), Ruble, and Real are all getting clubbed by a baby seal...
Meanwhile, offshore Yuan is flat..
Comments
Everything bows down before the king dollar which is overinflated and menaces to blow up.
The dollars reserve status is a lot stronger than most realize.
In reply to Everything bows down before… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Artificially stronger! Will the props last forever?
In reply to The dollars reserve status… by Bill of Rights
Being clubbed by a baby seal ain't so bad....
In reply to Artificially stronger! Will… by jpot34
In reply to Being clubbed by a baby seal… by Cangaroo.TNT
If the Japanese (with a Debt/GDP ratio more than twice ours) can keep the Yen strong, and maintain 10-Year JGB yields at a mere 0.12%, the USD can easily be supported indefinitely...
In reply to Artificially stronger! Will… by jpot34
The Russians, Chinese, Turks and Iranians say otherwise.
In reply to If the Japanese (with a Debt… by Pool Shark
Not to mention, Bitcon is crashing,... again...
Down more than 2,000 the last couple weeks...
In reply to The dollars reserve status… by Bill of Rights
Bigcoin isn't a currency. It's a speculative play.
So Fitch is going to downgrade Turkey even more? Does any of y'all see how the USD itself is a weapon of war? Bankers infiltrate foreign lands, install their own system of loans, transactions, and commodity prices, then proceed to use "the market price lol" in USD of said commods to control, rape and pillage. The foreign currency stands no chance.
The US dollar may be king right now, but it is one sick, twisted, and ruthless POS used totally as a weapon. Why is no one ever talking about that fact? Why are "prices" the only thing that we talk about, instead of how prices are derived?
In reply to Not to mention, Bitcon is… by Pool Shark
Still early days for Bitcoin, et al. I haven't looked it up, but it probably took a 100 years or so for "paper" fiat to take hold.
In reply to Not to mention, Bitcon is… by Pool Shark
Tom Luongo is the prophet. What he was talking about is now realizing.
We are not far behind!!!!! People this is going to be a express elevator down with no brakes!!!!! Get out of the system and buy GOLD/SILVER as they did in the old days!!
AND BTC/LTC.
In reply to We are not far behind!!!!!… by kurwamac
DE-DOLLARIZATION. DE-DOLLARIZATION. Coordinated action by multiple economies working in concert to eliminate the USD from world trade. Only answer.
"clubbed by a baby seal"
Not too bad then
"... getting clubbed by a baby seal"
Best laugh all week.
I'm taking off most of my short on USD/TRY. Never a bad time to take profit.
Plunge protection overtime rates will have to increase
I meant to say I bought USD and shorted TRY on the FX cross.