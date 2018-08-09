Tesla Board Confirms It Never Saw LBO "Financing Plan" From Musk

Three days into the Tesla "going private" saga, everyone continues to scramble for more information on the biggest wildcard in the entire equation: the "committed funding" as represented by Elon Musk: shareholders are asking where it is; bankers - i.e., those who should have arranged it - are asking where it is; even the SEC is asking where it is (and probing if Musk was being "truthful" with the alternative being stock manipulation which opens up Tesla to fraud lawsuits), and now Reuters reports that even the Tesla Board of Directors wants to know where it is.
According to Reuters, Tesla's board of directors is seeking more information from CEO Elon Musk about the finance for his plan to take the U.S. electric car maker private.
And here is the punchline: While Tesla's board has held multiple discussions about the proposal - as it documented in its statement on Wednesday - it has "not yet received a detailed financing plan from Musk and specific information on who will provide the funding."
As a reminder, in a statement on Wednesday, Tesla's board said its discussion with Musk "addressed the funding" for the deal, without offering more details. And now we know why: because it had none, and one increasingly wonders if the Board simply made up the fact that it had multiple discussions just to cover Musk's back.
But there is another big problem, if only from a timing/legal standpoint: if the board has no idea where the funding is coming from, there is no way it could have signed off on it, thereby "securing it", which means that all else equal, Musk's tweet that sent the stock price soaring was a fabrication.
As Reuters adds, the exact information that Musk communicated to the board about his plan could not be learned.
Meanwhile, as CNBC reported earlier and as Reuters confirms, the board expects to make a decision on whether to launch a formal review of Musk's proposal in the coming days, and is speaking to investment bankers about hiring financial advisers to assist it in its review in such scenario.
And, as we noted earlier, if the board launches a formal review of Musk's bid, he would have to recuse himself, or a special board committee would have to be formed.
Of course, that presumes that the SEC doesn't determine first that Musk never had any "committed funding" in the first place and what ensued on Tuesday was one of the greatest acts of stock manipulation in recent history. In that case, his recusal from the board would be permanent.
Comments
So it is looking like Elon just might be on the chopping block this time...
Young Elons parents were always the last to know about his tall tales and were frequently sent notes by his teachers of his adventures with Xylon his buxom temptress riding across the galaxy in their flaming solar powered spaceship in search for the mythical Solar City.
In reply to So by Masher1
MAN this makes me hard!
In reply to Young Elons parents were… by booboo
You're easily aroused?
In reply to MAN this makes me hard! by Bud Dry
Elon to be asshammered by the "US Attorney's Office Southern District of New York" just like all the schlumps on TV dramas and "The News".
In reply to You're easily aroused? by vaporland
http://ir.tesla.com/corporate-governance/board-of-directors
In reply to Elon to be asshammered by… by JRobby
Elon: We're taking Tesla private. Financing secured.
Elon: What do you mean? You never mentioned anything about this.
Elon: sure I did.
I guess he's not lying or making it up. If Elon thinks it, the board knows.
In reply to http://ir.tesla.com… by So Close
no one is going to lay a hand on him. no one is going to say anything to him.
In reply to Elon to be asshammered by… by JRobby
That's completely false - and here I thought ZH knew something about this topic. If Musk wants to launch a tender offer he does not need Board approval for the offer, nor for the financing. In fact hostile tender offers are fairly common, and these never obtain board approval at all. Even in (eventually) friendly offers, takeovers are often financed prior to negotiations with the board to give leverage in board negotiations.
But at least ZH seems to have drooped its "LBO" fascination. As Musk never indicated the funding would be debt-based (yes, there are companies with enough cash to buy Tesla without debt financing), or if it would be, if it would be secured by Tesla's assets (which makes little sense given its balance sheet and the "fraudulent conveyance" trap).
In reply to So by Masher1
Must wrote is was "contingent on shareholder approval", so he has a escape hatch built into his announcement.
In reply to . by NiggaPleeze
Not much of an escape since (a) Musk already holds 20% of the vote, and (b) enough shareholders would be expected to approve the offer given its substantial premium. In any event shareholder approval (in the form of tendering) is required for any tender offer so doesn't add anything new. What will be tested is the veracity of the claim that funding has been secured, which is actually quire hard to fathom.
In reply to Must wrote is was … by nonclaim
I mean, it could be "secured" as investors first born offered to the Clinton Foundation as collateral and the plan would be shot down. All within the rules.
In reply to Not much of an escape since … by NiggaPleeze
muskRAT's tweets, if fabricated, are criminal. If you're long in tesla, riddle me why a $420 buyout keeps the stock at $350-$360?
In reply to . by NiggaPleeze
To be clear, I agree with that wholeheartedly. I was nit-picking ZH's factually incorrect statements.
In reply to muskRAT's tweets, if… by charlewar
"If Musk wants to launch a tender offer he does not need Board approval for the offer, nor for the financing."
Uh, you're half right - he doesn't need board approval but he needs financing. AND he said he had it.
You can't just announce a tender offer for a public company and not have financing lined up.
In reply to . by NiggaPleeze
When there's an orange jump suit on the table?
You bet your ass that board will chop him free...
Just....
Like....
That.
They're not interested in sharing a cell with Bernie like Elon's soon to be.
Squid
In reply to So by Masher1
Just dumb as fuck. This "news" makes it worse. The BoD just threw Musk under the bus...
LIke Mr. Fake Facebook... another 'smart' goober dependent upon the good well of others.... such 'smart' people can be quite dangerous though... especially when under stress by those seeking the truth.
In reply to Just dumb as fuck. This … by SloMoe
They have to or they go to jail themselves.
In reply to Just dumb as fuck. This … by SloMoe
The Problem With Leaving Tesla’s Batteries To Bake Under The Sun At Lathrop, CA: http://www.invtots.com/tsla/the-problem-with-teslas-batteries-baking-in-the-sun-at-lathrop-ca/
rofl
This is just so juvenile. The three monkeys, were just playing Monopoly with the three blind mice.
The severance package is looking cheaper and cheaper to the board.
Musk was trying to be funny and tanked his company. Tesla Musksuckers are in denial that their South African Jesus could screw up this bad.
By next week it will be clear that Musk lied and the company is toast unless they find a buyer at $70billion+. Otherwise the billions in TSLA equity vaporizes as the share price plummets.
Maybe Musk and the board know the company is toast anyway and concocted this bullshit to bail out, knowing they might just pay a few million in fines and keep a few billion they sold off to suckers.
There is no way the SEC can let this stand and still claim there is a functional market. If they do there is no stopping any CEO from claiming he has a buyout offer for a 200% premium and cashing out when the stock goes through the roof.
Tim Cook could claim tomorrow that Switzerland has decided to buy Apple for $2.5 trillion.
perfectly encapsulated...
and rest assured the Wall St./Banker captured worthless bureaucRats at the SEC will do absolutely nothing...
fraud is endemic in these fraudulent fucking "markets",,,
In reply to Musk was trying to be funny… by adr
This time I think you'll find the SEC can't bury its collective heads in the sand; the fraud is just too obvious. Almost like Madoff's confession.
In reply to perfectly encapsulated… by Kaiser Sousa
u mean as obvious as the manipulation and fraud that has taken place since 2008 in the phony paper Gold & Silver markets by the protected SIFI and the western Central Banks???
watch - NOTHING IS GONNA HAPPEN...
In reply to This time I think you'll… by charlewar
The manipulation you mention was pervasive and well under the radar. One had to dig deep to uncover the evidence and even then it only made news in financial circles. In Musk's case it was front page news and open and shut as they have Musk's words to hang him. All government agencies are political animals and the SEC knows full well they have to do something this time or they are the ones who will get roasted.
In reply to u mean as obvious as the… by Kaiser Sousa
On the other hand, the SEC is great at shutting down Bitcoin ETFs. At least they know which master they serve.
In reply to perfectly encapsulated… by Kaiser Sousa
I really hope this little cocksucker gets arrested.
Very curious why you’re denigrating cocksuckers?
In reply to I really hope this little… by CHoward
The funding source is a street pharmacist hobo in San Francisco. He has become cash-rich, however he does have a mental disease where he believes each of his $1 bills are billion dollar bills.
Doesn't a billion dollar bill have a pic of pos hussein obama💩?
In reply to The funding source is a… by tangent
He is self immolating his company lol
I guess he figures its doomed so might as well have some fun while it burns down.
Come one come all to the Greatest Dog And Pony Show ever held under one big tent. Admission is only 71 Billion.... BAWAHAHAHA
Why isn't what Musk did secuities fraud?
Has Musk been on Twitter today tweeting about any of this?
Didn't think so. It seems he got the tap from the lawyers that he screwed the pooch.
The shorts likely won't win in court giving it is hard to prove anything these days. Nonetheless, the shorts can tie up Tesla in court for months running up the cash burn rate. Lawyers gonna lawyer. Shorts don't have to win in court. They just need to keep draining Tesla of its precious and dwindling cash.
Musk always has an open invite over at Comedy Central as a sidekick with Trevor Noah.
They can sit around and joke about the White folks in SA being treated like the minorities they are.
It's not as if Musk is in any way outside of precedent in this Asscarnival Ponzi Paradigm Shitshow that passes for 'markets' these days....
Blue Horseshoe loves TSLA
The Board of Directors is too slow and should hire a consultant to keep up
musk is a kook. wouldn't surprise, out of tsla as ceo....
cannot believe anyone takes em or his "board" seriously, he makes a joke about 420 prbly baked while tweeting. and the world rushes in to discuss his stoney tweet parsing his possible intentions to the granular level. he is a fkn clown, media whore, building very expensive golf carts in a tent, with random problems. a total waste of oxygen.
"Tesla Board Confirms It Never Saw LBO "Financing Plan" "
Well, actually Musk hasn't seen it either. Except in his drugged-out blue haze...
He's probably bipolar, often manic. One weird project after another. Flitting about incoherently. Casual with the truth. Obviously feels omnipotent much of the time. Lately a series of bizarre outbursts. Probably unravelling as his 'plans' collide with reality. Be interesting to see how this pans out. But who on Earth would want to own TSLA?
Jeff Skilling had his Enron con call meltdown in April of 2001 and was gone by August. Musk had his con call meltdown in May of this year so I predict he will be gone by September. We are approaching the end game.
Nice data point. Thank you.
In reply to Jeff Skilling had his Enron… by hondah35
Crazy idea
Musk's parachute perhaps?
At Pentagon, Pence pushes for Space Force by 2020 https://www.rt.com/usa/435581-space-force-2020-pence/
(They are so full of BS you have to pinch yourself to confirm that they aren't joking)
I had an idea - that Musk did this tweet deliberately to BLACKMAIL the FED/Treasury/Pentagon into bailing him out, as he is about to crash and burn, and as the face of US 'Genius' and technical superiority, it would be catastrophic for US prestige at this low point. MAD MAN leverage extortion strategy?
Personally i think more likely he is simply a richer version of a standard Narcissistic Cluster B fake-it con man, and his tweet was an example of how they crack under pressure with brazen lies. Sociopaths remain much cooler. Ultimately Musk actually cares about what people think about him - it's his fuel. So the whole sham being exposed AND losing his status is like soul death to this sort. So my money is still on zero strategy, just impulsive mid- range Narcissist digging his own grave.
In reply to Nice data point. Thank you. by RationalLuddite
I don't doubt that an investor group wouldn't mind taking Tesla private given the opportunity. Just not at an insane 71 billion dollars. You have to include the debt so right now the price is negative 10 billion or so to start. Companies like Ford trade around 10 dollars with an EPS of around +2. GM has an EPS at -3 and trades in the 30s. Toyota is 125 a share with an EPS of +15. Tesla has an EPS of -16.
Tough to give an PE valuation on a company that’s growing. To be fair to Tesla.
There are just very few entities that have that kind of cash even at half the price. And the debt is already junk so even LBO’ing this thing is going to get a junk rating
In reply to I don't doubt that an… by 3-fingered_chemist