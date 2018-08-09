Tesla Tumbles As Broader SEC Inquiry Revealed

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:32

Bloomberg reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is intensifying its scrutiny of Tesla's public statements in the wake of Elon Musk's tweet Tuesday about taking the electric-car company private. "funding secured."

Additionally, SEC enforcement attorneys in the San Francisco office were already gathering general information about Tesla’s public pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets, according to the people who asked not to be named because the review is private.

All the gains from yesterday's exuberant tweet and headline-fest are gone.

Bloomberg notes that the SEC inquiry is preliminary and won’t necessarily lead to anything more formal.

Tesla still hasn’t disclosed any sources of financing for the deal and no one has stepped forward publicly to say they’re backing the plan.

Once again Tesla bonds were right first...

We notice Musk is a little quieter than normal on Twitter today...

 

Fedtacular Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

.gov needs to go after phat pharma and greedy hospitals.

1 out of 5 dollars of GDP goes towards healthcare.  We are waiting Mr. President.  When you gonna do something?

gdpetti Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

Another kink in the armor... 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'.... these puppets won't be needed in the new one... thus, the SG are using them to out each other and themselves... that's about all these puppets are good for anymore.... same with our elections... and one of those last stops was pulled not too long ago... remember that recount Jill Stein fronted for Hillary? Stopped immediately when the ballot box count didn't fit the sign in sheet number? by law it was stopped... but that seems to have been pulled a little while back.. and silence is all we hear.

Judge ends consent decree limiting RNC 'ballot security' activities

by Josh Gerstein 01/09/2018

 

https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/09/rnc-ballot-security-consent-decree-328995

you_are_cleared_hot Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

Well, I'm happy today! The rest of the world has finally realized that Elon Musk is mentally retarded and that he has no business whatsoever being a CEO. Bartender!! make it a double please! Cheers everyone...

woody188 Thu, 08/09/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

With nearly a trillion in debt and pensions "all in" with TSLA, have to wonder if they are intending to make TSLA the scapegoat for the next crash?

Quick, someone resurrect Arthur Anderson for an audit!