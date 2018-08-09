Tesla Tumbles As Broader SEC Inquiry Revealed

Bloomberg reports that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is intensifying its scrutiny of Tesla's public statements in the wake of Elon Musk's tweet Tuesday about taking the electric-car company private. "funding secured."
Additionally, SEC enforcement attorneys in the San Francisco office were already gathering general information about Tesla’s public pronouncements on manufacturing goals and sales targets, according to the people who asked not to be named because the review is private.
All the gains from yesterday's exuberant tweet and headline-fest are gone.
Bloomberg notes that the SEC inquiry is preliminary and won’t necessarily lead to anything more formal.
Tesla still hasn’t disclosed any sources of financing for the deal and no one has stepped forward publicly to say they’re backing the plan.
Once again Tesla bonds were right first...
We notice Musk is a little quieter than normal on Twitter today...
Comments
You ain't got Obozo to save you now, muthafukka !
Stay away from bathrobe belts and red scarves, Monsieur Musk!
In reply to You ain't got Obozo to save… by Rainman
I think the stress has gotten to Elon. He needs to take a vacation.
Perhaps a permanent one.
In reply to You ain't got Obozo to save… by Rainman
Rumors floating of an 8K after close today:
<--- "Elon has checked into a mental facility. We greatly lament his recent decline, but the meds aren't working."
<--- "We has financing secured. Mr Monopoly has promised us $71B in $500 bills if we get out of jail."
In reply to You ain't got Obozo to save… by Rainman
Pull it---- 💣💣💣💣💣
The California Retired Teachers need to get out first...then they can "Silverstein" it.
In reply to Pull it---- 💣💣💣💣💣 by Yen Cross
Wait you mean there are consequences for tweets? Since when?
How about "Financials have consequences - and Tesla's suck."
So what? Trump tweeted about BLS jobs numbers and nothing happened.
Musk is such an arrogant douche. The only reason short sellers are targeting the company is because it is wildly overvalued AND loses $billions a year. He's should consider himself incredibly lucky that this company ever went above $100, let alone almost $400. Arrest this stock swindler.
In reply to So what? Trump tweeted about… by Sliced into ribbons
https://stocktwits.com/Terminalhorizon/message/133318220 . Production stopping soon. The tweet was the last bullet.
Nice. Hopefully more of this to come. This one was posted here on ZH earlier today by someone else https://forums.tesla.com/en_CN/node/140479 , there are also other threads you can google up talking about the same thing.
In reply to https://stocktwits.com… by TLT
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾Good Luck◕✾ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Nice. Hopefully more of this… by schrock
.gov needs to go after phat pharma and greedy hospitals.
1 out of 5 dollars of GDP goes towards healthcare. We are waiting Mr. President. When you gonna do something?
Don't hold your breath. Your job is to pay, pay and pay some more. Then die.
In reply to .gov needs to go after phat… by Fedtacular
So this is the new Demtard talking point, that is going to push your big blue wave. Pathetic, you have shit.
In reply to .gov needs to go after phat… by Fedtacular
Suckers.
Another kink in the armor... 'out with the OWO, in with the NWO'.... these puppets won't be needed in the new one... thus, the SG are using them to out each other and themselves... that's about all these puppets are good for anymore.... same with our elections... and one of those last stops was pulled not too long ago... remember that recount Jill Stein fronted for Hillary? Stopped immediately when the ballot box count didn't fit the sign in sheet number? by law it was stopped... but that seems to have been pulled a little while back.. and silence is all we hear.
Judge ends consent decree limiting RNC 'ballot security' activities
by Josh Gerstein 01/09/2018
https://www.politico.com/story/2018/01/09/rnc-ballot-security-consent-decree-328995
Not to worry Elon, you can take your money losing company private much much cheaper in the coming months as it's going to ZERO!
Well, I'm happy today! The rest of the world has finally realized that Elon Musk is mentally retarded and that he has no business whatsoever being a CEO. Bartender!! make it a double please! Cheers everyone...
I think Elon will be the payload on the next Falcon...
Tumbled all the way back to Monday's level. Oh the humidity!
With nearly a trillion in debt and pensions "all in" with TSLA, have to wonder if they are intending to make TSLA the scapegoat for the next crash?
Quick, someone resurrect Arthur Anderson for an audit!
Playing games like that can be costly.... no... SHOULD be costly.
A scoundrel MUSK apology is coming!
Don't worry, Elon will invent something ...
Additionally, SEC enforcement attorneys in the San Francisco office...
the San Francisco office, lolz.