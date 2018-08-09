Watch Antifa Storm Portland City Hall, Smash Security Guard In Head

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:40

Black-clad activists stormed Portland City Hall on Wednesday to protest the city's crowd control techniques used by police during last Saturday's counter-protest of a conservative march. The group assaulted one security guard with a megaphone and scuffled with several others, reports Oregon Live

Some of those who say they were injured by officers dressed in military gear and wielding batons or non-lethal munitions were on scene Wednesday, trying to speak with city officials.

One demonstrator, who was masked and wearing a baseball helmet, smashed a security guard over the head repeatedly with a megaphone. The guard was seen afterward clutching a bag of ice, a bruise beginning to form on his cheek. -Oregon Live

City Hall chief of security, Dorothy Elmore, reports being struck in the arm by a protester, while an unidentified bandana-clad man who was found sprawled on the floor outside the mayor's office was arrested and carried out by his arms and legs. Also arrested was 67-year-old Diane Keeauve, according to Portland police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley. 

Each of the protesters face second-degree trespassing charges, said Burley. 

The demonstration started on a less rowdy note. A few dozen protesters converged near City Hall's east portico beginning around 9:30 a.m. to rail against police brutality after riot cops injured multiple people at Saturday's downtown protests.

Among them were those who say they were physically harmed by officers as police attempted to clear the rally against the right-wing group Patriot Prayer. -Oregon Live

"I should be home recovering from the pain and trauma I'm suffering. But I'm also suffering from complete outrage and powerlessness," said Michelle Fawcett, who lives in Portland.

The 52-year-old Fawcett sustained third-degree chemical burns after being struck by a flash-bang grenade fired by police. 

civil disturbance was declared at Saturday's march, after police say Antifa counter-protesters threw projectiles at them. 

Portland police chief Danielle Outlaw said on Monday that the bureau had temporarily suspended the use of flash-bang grenades, which they refer to as "aerial distraction devices," until they determine of they are working correctly after at least three people were hospitalized Saturday according to the activists. 

Leo Lacroix said he was injured when a non-lethal projectile fired by police grazed his head. He showed a reporter photos of his bloodied forehead and a scab from the small wound.

"I'd like to know why I was shot in the head by the cops," said Lacroix, 28. -Oregon Live

The Portland city council meeting began on Wednesday with little disruption, however after a man was escorted out of the building for swearing at council members, people in the audience broke into chants of "end police brutality," which mayor Ted Wheeler admonished them for. When they would not stop, he called a recess to the session and reconvened with city commissioners in a conference room outside of his office - where the meeting was conducted despite muffled chants of "shame on you" from protesters outside. 

Commissioner carried on through their agenda despite muffled chants of "shame on you" from protesters outside.

"What's happening downstairs?" Commissioner Amanda Fritz asked during a break between hearings.

"Well, there's actually a gentleman laying on the floor right outside," replied Matt Grumm, chief of staff to Commissioner Dan Saltzman.

Grumm turned to Commissioner Nick Fish: "Jumped on an e-scooter yet?"

Fish replied that he had not, but that they "seem to be everywhere."

Though the meeting went on in ho-hum fashion, with discussions of property liens, eminent domain and parks bonds, the atmosphere outside was anything but. -Oregon Live

At that point, the protesters broke in and began assaulting city employees, only to stop after they were threatened with arrest. 

Free This Gaius Frakkin'… Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:08 Permalink

Move along, these are not the communists you are looking for.

Nah, no communists in the USofA, not a single one, we are all brothers and everything is kumbaya!

Not a thing to worry about at all. Just some useless eaters that's all.

God, I'd love for a masked midget hit me with something, they will grow a new orifice!

So, do I still look so stupid to you guys?

FreeMoney TeamDepends Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

As a Portland suburb resident I see how the police handle this sort of thing here.  For the most part, the lefties are harmless and just want to throw their tantrum because whaa...their pussy hurts.

You will remember activists gathering on the Willamette river a couple years ago to protest an Exxon oil rig exiting the area ( in their plastic kyaks no less. )  The rig left, the protesters had their protest and really nothing happened.

More recently the leftist antifas are starting to get militant.  I am pretty sure the lefty mayor and lefty city council will have a beef with any group that trys to take them on while doing nothing if the same group goes after the FBI, ICE, or DEA here in town.

bob_dole koan Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

Smarter by sitting on your asses doing nothing? Its a Jonestein meme that you should stay home since its building antifa commies confidence and allowing them to grow. Everytime antifa has a rally they should be met with a crowd 10x their size but keep doing nothing but listening to the faggot (((alt right))) and youll eventually "win".

Masher1 bob_dole Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

Why is it that you retarded protester set all think that filling the streets with raging goons is getting anything done.... All i have seen from street protests that is positive is well.... Nothing really. Fuck all. two big shopping carts full on Black Friday. Nada. Zilch.

 

Now if you are voting with your labor and your cash you can get shit done.... But stomping around like toddlers and wearing pink toques and bellowing like fools had an effect it would be illegal.

Meat Bunny bob_dole Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:10 Permalink

Unfortunately, AntiFAckers in Portland really want violent confrontations. Since very few of them have ever had an eye blown out or a spleen ruptured, they're ready to take on evil. And of course, when they die in glory, they will respawn at the flag and just start over.

Note from the very bullshitty 'Oregonian' story

Some of those who say they were injured by officers dressed in military gear and wielding batons or non-lethal munitions were on scene Wednesday, trying to speak with city officials.

Visualize: We want to speak with some city officials. We brought some clubs along just to show you that we are sincere.

Portland's AntiFUckers raided somebody else's First Amendment event over the weekend and brought weapons. Now they're whining about police brutality because the cops stopped a major riot before it could really start to rumble.

litemine koan Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

OCCUPY WALL STREET.....was different, it was against the financial crisis we now suffer from....the .01% owning too much.

 The demonstrations were infiltrated by special interest groups and drug dealers as well as setup operations to allow the police to dismantle the peaceful demonstrations thus changing the laws to stop groups forming in opposition to TPTB.

At least that what I see.

The Antifascists are the squeaky wheel, not the majority and are so frustrated they become violent.........You can not reason with them....They just hate Trump. They don't see how evil Clinton was/is. 

Sonny Brakes bob_dole Thu, 08/09/2018 - 18:50 Permalink

This is the thing, Bob. If people on the right start taking action, not only will there be blood, but there will be dead bodies. Now, I'm not sure about you, but I'd hate to ever be in a position to have to take another person's life. Murdering people might be addictive. Maybe someone out there can enlighten the both of us.

A Likely Story bob_dole Thu, 08/09/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

"take their streets"? How trite.  If only you knew what the F you were talking about.  I live here - 50 years.  PDX had the notoriety in last night's airing of ProPublica's hate in the US if you want a glimpse.  Something less dramatic happens almost weekly, more frequent recently.

Today's BS began with pickup loads of Proud Boys apparently not quite breaking the law but driving around busy downtown streets yelling the most disgusting and intimidating things at seemingly anybody and everybody.  My employee called, and along with others, were driven from the streets.  It caused chaos.  He couldn't finished his work.  Thanks MFing MAGA.  Meanwhile, others (f'ing blue team?) laid seige to city hall.  It's just as explosive from both "sides".

PDX police been a disappointment for the last 30 years so no expectations are justified.  We're on the rise in the explosive nature of these events.  Something's going to blow.