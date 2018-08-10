Alexis de Tocqueville Was Wrong

From inception, democracy in America was pure fantasy. No rule of the people ever existed – governance of, by, and for the privileged few alone at the expense of most others.
American exceptionalism and moral superiority don’t exist. The state of the nation is deplorable – more an obscenity than a responsible sovereign state. Count the ways.
Hypocrisy, not democracy, defines how America is governed – an increasingly totalitarian plutocracy, oligarchy and kleptocracy.
Elections when held are farcical. Dirty business as usual always wins. Republicans and undemocratic Dems represent two sides of the same coin on issues mattering most – differences between them largely rhetorical.
Corporate predators and high-net worth households never had things better. Protracted main street depression conditions affect most others – social justice fast eroding, heading for elimination altogether.
The world’s richest nation doesn’t give a damn about its most disadvantaged people.
Chicago’s upscale Magnificent Mile reveals a reality check. Countless numbers of homeless, hungry, desperate people line both sides of the avenue, hoping passers-by will offer loose change to help them make it through another day.
Many are combat veterans, treated with disdain by the nation they served. Others have families with children. Some have part-time work when able to find it – paying poverty or sub-poverty wages and no benefits.
On Chicago’s mean winter streets, they’re in doorways, on benches, or wherever they can huddle from winter cold – at times extreme. An uncaring nation treats them like nonpersons.
It’s permanently at war on humanity against invented enemies. No real ones exist. Peace, equity and justice are anathema notions – rule of law principles consistently breached.
America’s rage for dominance is humanity’s greatest threat. Homeland police state rule targets nonbelievers.
It’s just a matter of time before full-blown tyranny emerges, martial law replacing rule of law entirely – on the phony pretext of protecting national security at a time the nation’s only threats are invented ones.
Bipartisan neocons infesting Washington threaten everyone everywhere. Increasing online censorship is the mortal enemy of speech, media and academic freedoms.
Social and other media scoundrels are gatekeepers for wealth, power, and privileged interests – at war on dissent, making censorship the new normal, aiming to banish views contrary to the official narrative.
Truth-telling is increasingly equated with terrorism, incitement, hate speech, and harassment, considered anti-American instead of praised.
During the late 1930s and 40s, hundreds of Hollywood actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, musicians, songwriters, and other artists were accused of communist sympathies.
They were blacklisted, notable ones called the Hollywood Ten, including author/screenwriter Dalton Trumbo.
His classic novel titled “Johnny Got His Gun” was a stunning anti-war polemic, one of the most powerfully moving ones ever written, a chilling account of the barbarity of war. Few soldiers in combat escape its horrors, the human cost ignored in the mainstream.
Trumbo and many others were victims of baseless slander, unscrupulous fear-mongering, and political lynchings – blacklisted for their beliefs, not for any crimes committed.
What goes around, comes around – today more malicious and dangerous than earlier. Censorship is the new normal in America, blacklisting in new form.
Dark forces running things want views opposed to the official narrative suppressed.
They want digital democracy undermined, thought control becoming the law of the land, social and other media giants serving as gatekeepers, sanitizing news, information and opinions, suppressing what’s most important for everyone to know – the hallmark of totalitarian rule.
America is unfit and unsafe to live in, fundamental freedoms eroding in plain sight, police state rule replacing it.
US imperial madness, its rage for endless wars, is worst of all – threatening humanity like never before.
Welcome to the Plantation.
But you're free. Within limits.
If you pay taxes, fees, licenses, permits, etc. And if you don't offend preferred or protected species.
Seems like the author of the article did not read the book - both volumes.
In reply to Welcome to the plantation by HRClinton
The republic was fine under the Articles! It would have been better without a President then but it was OK. The FU was COTUS! No federal power to tax! No FN President! The bill of rights was a joke that the pinheads have been ignoring in an ever increasing farce!
In reply to Seems like the author by inosent
Tyler, you're preaching to the choir again dude.
No he is not, he is not preaching to the trumptards for instance.
In reply to Tyler, you're preaching to… by Mouldy
Just look at that pyramid with the all-seeing eye on the $1 dollar bill. That should tell you all you need to know about the people controlling the US. A freemasonic nation now ruled by the orange clown from hell dragging the world to the abyss. And just before you start trumptards, no I'm not a leftist, I'm actually capitalist, I hate Hillary Clinton and would like to see her in jail but surprisingly your orange Jesus forgot to fulfill that promise just like he did with 98% of his campaign promises.
'the world' was already at the abyss.
Trump had no thing to do with that pre-positioning.
Now let's watch the rest of cali burn & fight over the North Pole assets & form our Space Force!
In reply to Just look at that pyramid… by 666D Chess
Alexis de Tocqueville was more right than Alex Jones any day of the week.
America’s Predicament
"Truth-telling is increasingly equated with terrorism, incitement, hate speech, and harassment, considered anti-American instead of praised."
That is the money quote.
Disagree with the dominant media narrative of the neolib/neocon secular-corporate world order and you're a heretic where no factual examination is required. In fact, factual examination itself is shouted down.
You can immediately tell when someone doesn't know WTF they're talking about in the way they write or talk about "American exceptionalism" and "democracy in America".
His mistake was in the first sentence. The United States was meant to be a republic. He’s right on many points, but I’d like to see where he’d rather live. Is there some libertarian republic I’m unaware of?
Running from our problem is likely why we are where we are at today. The best place to live is at home, if you don't kill yourself tripping on all the trash our lazy and fearful ass refuse to pick up and place in the can. If there was a libertarian republic they would likely build a wall to keep us out and tell us to go home and clean up our trash.
In reply to His mistake was in the first… by Ikiru
More America bashing by someone who only read the Cliff notes - and was high at the time.
I feel like that young dog in the comics who had the father that embarrassed him all of the time. He used to have to hide his head in shame. But, it ain't my fault I was born here and then the place got infested with banksters. What are we supposed to do take over the DHS, Fusion Centers, Marines, AirForce, CIA, Navy, Army and so on and then take the country back? Hell no. I didn't do it. I'm burying my head in the U.C. system and letting somebody else figure it out. I will say this: blockchain technology offers some answers that could undermine the current reign of terror and I'm really very hopeful to what it has to offer. Tech has its own rate of change which is much faster than the ability of humans to keep up with.
Democracy is way over-rated. It's basically mob rule. Only good for limited uses within a larger legal framework of protecting individual freedoms.
Spoken like a man that has never had his family rounded up in the middle of the night by thugs.
In reply to Democracy is way over-rated… by Vlad the Inhaler
100% agree!!! For a min there I thought I wrote it.
