US Spending On Interest Hits All Time High As Budget Deficit Soars To $684 Billion

The US' spending problem is starting to become a major issue.

According to the latest Monthly Treasury Statement, in June, the US collected $225BN in tax receipts - consisting of $110BN in individual income tax, $91BN in social security and payroll tax, $4BN in corporate tax and $20BN in other taxes and duties- a drop of 2.9% from the $232BN collected last July and a reversal from the recent increasing trend...

... and in July, the 12 month trailing receipt total was barely higher compared to a year ago, up just 0.4% Y/Y after rising as much as 3.1% at the end of 2017.

Meanwhile Federal spending rose, up 9.9% from $275BN last July to $302BN last month.

... where the money was spent on social security ($83BN), defense ($49BN), Medicare ($24BN), Interest on Debt ($35BN), and Other ($111BN).

This resulted in a July budget deficit of $77 billion, in line with expectations, and a signification deterioration from the $43 billion recorded in July of 2017.

The July deficit brought the cumulative 2018F budget deficit to over $684BN during the first 10 month of the fiscal year, up 28% over the past year.

This is the highest 12 month cumulative deficit since May 2013; as a reminder the deficit is expect to increase further amid the tax and spending measures, and rise above $1 trillion as soon as next year.

Most Wall Street firms forecast a deficit for fiscal 2018 of about $850 billion, at which point things get... much worse. As we showed In a recent report, CBO has also significantly raised its deficit projection over the 2018-2028 period.

But while out of control government spending is clearly a concern, an even bigger problem is what happens to not only the US debt, which recently hit $21.3 trillion, but to the interest on that debt, in a time of rising interest rates.

As the following chart shows, US government Interest Payments are already rising rapidly, and just hit an all time high of $538 billion in Q2 2018. 

Interest costs are increasing due to three factors: an increase in the amount of outstanding debt, higher interest rates and higher inflation. Needless to say, all three are increasing; furthermore, a rise in the inflation rate boosts the upward adjustment to the principal of TIPS, increasing the amount of debt on which the Treasury pays interest, turbocharging the amount of interest expense.

The bigger question is with short-term rates still just around 2%, what happens when they reach the mid-3% as the Fed's dot plot suggests it will?

gatorengineer HilteryTrumpkin Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:35 Permalink

"....consisting of $110BN in individual income tax, $91BN in social security. "

So my eyebrows really raised when I saw that the social security rate, which including employers portion is 13.8 percent.  Doing the math this implies that the marginal tax rate being collected is only on the order of 16.5 percent.  Its even much lower when you realize that SS caps out at 120k.

So for all of those people saying the Rich pay their fair share this statistic alone says thats BULLSHIT.  The individual income tax collections should be 3x-4x the SS rate if the Rich were indeed paying.......(figuring in the ss cap out).

PrintCash Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Great news! The more interest payments there are for the Federal Government, the less they have left to pay Johnny Bureaucrat to tell me what to do, how long to do it for, why to do it, where to do it, and how much I have to pay to do it.  And, similarly, the less the states can weasel away from federal coffers to do the same thing.  

Adolfsteinbergovitch Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Trump will have to force the Fed to lower the rates below zero soon or face popular upheaval during next presidential run because nobody will buy US debt by then... In other terms the hyperinflation period looms ahead, which explains the efforts to trigger wars all over the planet, unless they stash the dough in stock markets and we see Snapchat going up to 1T. Good luck to all no coiners and those who don't have some metals...

dl242424 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

Nancy Pelosi - "Unemployment insurance, the economists tell us, return $2 for every $1 that is put out there for unemployment insurance."

So looks like we just need to lay off a bunch of people!!

abgary1 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

Governments worldwide have a spending problem not a revenue problem

 

Automate (blockchain) the public sector, increase efficiency, increase accountability and slash spending and taxes

Ban automation of the private sector, put people back to work, let them keep their money and take care of themselves.

 

Total automation (blockchain) of the public sector means higher efficiency, more accountability, lower expenditures and taxes.

Total automation of the private sector means we all become wards of the state.

Total automation of both means the end of civilization as we know it.

Balance-Sheet abgary1 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

"Total Automation" will take a very long time though there are too many people employed right now and civilization will change and it has changed considerably for the past 200 years or so especially.

Agree that the 'government employee load' has to speed automation to match the automation rates in the non-government sector.

Yen Cross Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

  I can't believe the asshat talking heads on the financial news stations.

 What a bunch of clueless twats. BTFD- BTFD, this is a BTFD opportunity.

 What about the deficit, $usd strength, emerging markets, deteriorating U.S. macro, geopolitical instability, trade wars, idiotic stock valuations, bond markets, consumer debt, I could go on and on.

  Bunch of toady Luddites.

crazybob369 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:41 Permalink

At these debt levels the debt service numbers become staggering. For every 1% the Fed raises rates it costs an additional $215,000,000,000 to service that debt. Assuming the Fed continues its plan (guffaw) to raise rates, and the gov continues spending like a drunken sailor on shore-leave, by 2025 the interest payments alone could top $2 trillion per year. Considering that collected revenues are just over $2 trillion per year, Washington we have a problem. Of course, it's not a problem as long as idiots, foreign and domestics, keep buying our debt, but given that we are really pissing off our largest creditor with an idiotic trade war, good luck with finding future buyers for our junk bonds. 

FreeEarCandy Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

I can't help but shake my head at people who think we can return to prosperity. The frog in the pot of slowly boiling water is ...

U.S. Inflation Rate, $100 in 1800 to 2016

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index, prices in 2016 are 1,804.82% higher than prices in 1800. The dollar experienced an average inflation rate of 1.37% per year during this period.

In other words, $100 in 1800 is equivalent in purchasing power to $1,904.82 in 2016, a difference of $1,804.82 over 216 years.

The 1800 inflation rate was 2.44%. The inflation rate in 2016 was 1.26%. The 2016 inflation rate is lower compared to the average inflation rate of 2.47% per year between 2016 and 2018.

Anyone who is stupid enough to think a thief will willingly give back what they stole is my worst enemy.

Hope is not a solution.