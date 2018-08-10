Caption Contest: "Funding Secured"?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 16:45

"Biggest Loser"?

It's been quite a week for these two megalomaniacs...

h/t @dreederer

Maybe Musk can sell Erdogan a mini-sub (hardly-used)?

We're sure they have lots to talk about...

"Funding Secured"?

Comments

Clock Crasher Fri, 08/10/2018 - 17:04 Permalink

E:  "I stole a lot of money from my investors, I might need asylum."

E:  "Cut me in on the loot and you can asylum in one of my palaces, I'll set you up with a harem." 

E:  "I'm into dudes."

E:  "Huh, me too."

J Mahoney Fri, 08/10/2018 - 17:07 Permalink

Erdogan: Hey Musk, you look a little like Steven Baldwin

Musk: Cool, you resemble Peter Sellers

Erdogan: Yes, the pedophile market in Europe is only second to Hollywood