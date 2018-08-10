Conservatives Sound Alarm Over "Unite The Right II" Rally Organized By Known Provocateur

Conservatives across the country have been sounding the alarm over this weekend's "Unite the Right II" anniversary rally in Washington D.C.'s Lafayette Park. Those on the right ranging from Dinesh D'Souza to Jack Posobiec to 4chan users have called the event everything from a bad idea to a trap designed to sow discord ahead of midterm elections.
In fact, many conservatives have been urging people to donate to a fund for Heather Heyer, a counter-protester who died after a Unite the Right attendee drove his car into a crowd she was with.
In anticipation of violence, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency, stating “I am urging Virginians to make alternative plans" to avoid the event- while the Alt-Right Exposed blog noted that a left-wing "Resist" group called Shut It Down is planning to confront attendees.
A setup?
Fueling speculation that the event is a setup is organizer Jason Kessler - a known provocateur who was a leftist "Occupy" activist less than two years ago, only to be kicked out of gatherings after he allegedly advocated for violence against the police.
“I don’t remember exactly what he brought with him, but it was very violent in nature,” he says. “He quickly went from talking about this and that to ‘we need to have Molotov cocktails’ and ‘we need to dig up the bricks to throw them at the cops.'” -WINA.com
In a December 9, 2015 blog post, Kessler stated "I can’t think of any occupation that I admire more than the professional provocateur, who has the courage & self-determination to court controversy despite all slings & arrows of the world."
Kessler also had a Jewish girlfriend, two roommates from Africa and even performed African revenge-porn poetry in 2014 - slamming the "evil" white man for stealing natural resources and African women. Not exactly material for a David Duke rally - a former KKK grand wizard who will be speaking at this weekend's Unite the Right event.
After counter-protester Heather Heyer died, Kessler tweeted "Heather Heyer was a fat, disgusting Communist. Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time."
This caused white nationalist Richard Spencer to disavow Kessler:
Kessler would later blame his tweet on drug and alcohol use.
Life comes at you fast, scumbag pic.twitter.com/7Cc52RM889— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 19, 2017
Conservatives push back
In response to the event, conservatives have been warning the right to steer clear of the event. Conservative author and scholar Dinesh D'Souza told C-Span on August 3rd that the Charlottesville event does not represent the right.
Greta Brawner, host of the C-SPAN program “Washington Journal“, asked D’Souza:
“How do you respond to people when they point to Charlottesville, and the president said there were bad people on both sides?”
Dinesh D’Souza responded:
“This is really, I would say, the trump card, and I use that terminology in the movie, because, I have uncovered an aspect of Charlottesville, that is not in the public debate, and that is… the whole point of Charlottesville, there was a tragedy in Charlottesville, and that won’t change. Somebody was run over and killed, and so it was a tragic event in that sense.”
“What I am contesting is the meaning of that event. Because, from the left’s point of view this was right wing white supremacy, and that was the whole point for Trump to condemn it. I deny that. I deny that, and I deny it, based on a close analysis of who was there and who these white supremacists are, and in this book, “Death of a Nation, I go through the list.”
“Jason Kessler, the organizer of Charlottesville, turns out to be an Obama activist, and an Occupy Wall Street guy.” -Alt Right Exposed
“Think about this. Does it make sense, someone who is an Obama voter and supporter becomes a white supremacist? That makes no sense to me. You think the media would be, like ‘Let’s check this guy out.’ , but there was a Charlottesville paper that did. It looked into his background, and it turns out he has a long left-wing history. They interviewed his girlfriend, and she goes ‘he broke up with me because I am too conservative.’ This guy, Jason Kessler.”
And as the Gateway Pundit's Cassandra Fairbanks reports, "supporters of President Donald Trump are taking a firm stance against it and urging people on the right to donate to the Heather Heyer Foundation as a show of goodwill."
As the next event looms, and people in the media — and even rally attendees — attempt to blur the line between the people who would attend such an event and your every day Trump voter, many on the right wanted to strongly come out against what Unite the Right represents
The large group of outspoken Trump supporters banded together and decided that the purest way to condemn the event would be to ask followers to donate at least $8.12, representing August 12, the day she died, to the scholarship fund in Heyer’s name. -The Gateway Pundit
The one-year anniversary of Charlottesville is 8/12— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2018
Let’s use this as an opportunity for unity for the USA
Donate $8.12 to the Heather Heyer Scholarship Foundation #812Campaign https://t.co/fu3954FuS5 pic.twitter.com/f1kO2WQGQZ
Meanwhile, attorney and conservative commentator Will Chamberlain said "we vehemently denounce this overtly racist spectacle," and encouraged Trump supporters to donate to the Heather Heyer Foundation as well.
“Apparently not content with causing the death of Heather Heyer at Charlottesville, these noxious white nationalists have decided to reprise their disastrous rally. We want to make America great again for all Americans — not just white people — and we vehemently denounce this overtly racist spectacle,” Chamberlain said. “We encourage Trump supporters to donate to the Heather Heyer Foundation as a way of opposing this contemptible display.”
Join the #812Campaign and take a stand against Jason Kessler and his idiocy https://t.co/ImsuSQdh5s— Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) August 10, 2018
Also noted by Fairbanks was author and journalist Mike Cernovich's opposition to the event, who said of Jason Kessler:
“Jason Kessler is a toad. He looks like the kind of creepy person that you could imagine staring into someone’s bedroom late at night. We of course want nothing to do with him and recognize that he is so desperate for attention that he will use the death of a woman — and step over her body — as a way to get it. That is disgusting and he’s a loser,” Cernovich said.
Also voicing his opposition is conservative film director and producer Robby Starbuck, who urged people not to give the rally any attention.
“The Republican Party has a proud history of anti-racist activism and progress. That’s why what we’re seeing happen with White Supremacists marching in D.C. is so distressing. It reminds me of the pain Heather Heyer’s mom must be feeling. I believe in advancing progress and extinguishing hate so I’ve decided the best way forward is to remove the outrage and instead take action. I believe in taking action by ignoring these hateful racists. Turn your backs on them. Let them be the sad splinter group that they are. Let’s remove what they crave the most: Attention,” Starbuck said. “Instead I choose to honor a wonderful young woman who lost her life senselessly just one year ago. I urge everyone who can to take part and donate $8.12 to Heather Heyer’s scholarship fund, together we can counteract the evil that seeks to divide us. Together we are a force for change, do not let hateful people divide us. We can disagree but at the end of the day we are all Americans.” -Via The Gateway Pundit
This weekend a group of racists plan to march in D.C. I urge everyone to turn their backs on them. Let them be the sad splinter group they are. I’m a Republican and I choose to counteract their evil with good. Join me in donating $8.12 to https://t.co/NyNRZmAk4N #812Campaign pic.twitter.com/H3zDOQLR9E— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 10, 2018
Also opposing the event is the Black Conservatives Fund, who told the Gateway Pundit: “There are three groups that will enjoy the circus in Charlottesville: the Antifa Left, the Fake ethno-right, and Media. No Trump conservative or Trump republican would be caught dead at an event at doesn’t want to make America great again, but instead seeks to enthrall us into some fake proxy race war using talking heads on cable TV channels. Everyday Americans get along with all other persons. These fake right-wingers won’t fool anyone. We’re still mourning those injured and lost in last year’s careless actions by a crazed Democratic governor and these fake-right organizers.”
You don’t fight racism with racism, the best way to fight racism is with solidarity.— Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) August 10, 2018
This is an opportunity ALL sides to unite and stand against this abhorrent ideology.
I just donated $8.12 to the Heather Heyer Scholarship Foundation.#812campaign https://t.co/lU8AWdcT3M pic.twitter.com/qxmYxxzSmg
Just donated $8.12 to the Heather Heyer Scholarship Foundation as part of the #812campaign. Consider the same at https://t.co/7JWUj0TaHF pic.twitter.com/tkRKPzuWcn— Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) August 10, 2018
Donated to the Heather Heyer Foundation in opposition to the rally that’s taking place in my city this weekend.— Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) August 10, 2018
We’re urging everyone to do the same by donating $8.12 or more here—>> https://t.co/q9JCJDimOU#812Campaign pic.twitter.com/7sE0rRvpXl
Jason Kessler is organizing an anniversary Charlottesville rally and has invited 7 white supremacist speakers.— Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) August 10, 2018
Take a stand against Kessler by joining in the #812campaign and make a donation to Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer’s foundation.
Link: https://t.co/258blb9hir pic.twitter.com/QsixJq0CR2
Even 4chan users warned people about the event:
With any luck, it will be a dud.
Comments
I just want to see ANTIFA get the shit kicked out of them. As long as that happens... whatever.
We need to start getting everyone to call them terrorists.
Also, never define yourself by what you are not. Ill never go to an antiwar rally, but a peace rally is fine
In reply to I just want to see ANTIFA… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Trash is trash whether it's on the right or the left. These guys are trash, Antifa is trash, wish someone would just put both groups in a gym filled with weapons and let them do their thing. Hate isn't patriotic on any side of the aisle.
In reply to We need to start getting… by ExplodingEntropy
This Move has been coopted and corrupted much like the Tea Party was..... The original movement was sound, what this has become is abhorrent.
In reply to Trash is trash whether it's… by wren
Hilarious how they underestimate the Q army. It will be their undoing.
In reply to This Move has been coopted… by gatorengineer
Kessler is getting paid by somebody, to goad others into "doing things". Wonder who?
In reply to Hilarious how they… by TeamDepends
Can't imagine who.
Donate for the fat slug? Give me a break. How much did you donate for the massacred kids in the school bus the other day? Oh, I forgot, that's collateral damage, that's OK.
In reply to Kessler is getting paid by… by Croesus
I’ll donate something, a pile of fresh excrement.
Says two high.
This is whole thing screams an operation being ran by Antifa.
In reply to Can't imagine who. Donate… by Socratic Dog
Sounds like Kessler is an off the rails pill head ( so many, thanks Pharma! ) that wants to take as many with him as he can. Enjoy. All these people die broken.
In reply to I’ll donate something, a… by NidStyles
Kessler...Kessler? Where have I heard that name before?
Right... Got it
"Ashkenazic Jews were among the last Europeans to take family names. Some German-speaking Jews took last names as early as the 17th century, but the overwhelming majority of Jews lived in Eastern Europe and did not take last names until compelled to do so. The process began in the Austro-Hungarian Empire in 1787 and ended in Czarist Russia in 1844."
http://www.slate.com/blogs/lexicon_valley/2014/01/08/ashkenazi_names_th…
In reply to Sounds like Kessler is an… by JRobby
One question:
Where is the unity of Liberal Democrats to disassociate themselves whenever a Black Lives Matter or Antifa event is held?
*crickets*
In reply to Kessler...Kessler? Where… by booboo
This shirt means closed for business
In reply to One question: Where is the… by J S Bach
Controlled opposition. The real question is who is doing the controlling.
I suspect one or more three letter agencies. Most certainly it is NOT the CIA because it is illegal for them to interfere in domestic affairs.
/sarc off
In reply to One question: Where is the… by J S Bach
Some special interest groups are pulling the strings harder to watch the little people fighting/killing one another. They are hoarding the popcorn.
In reply to Controlled opposition. The… by Cognitive Dissonance
Si, Jefe. Brown people, Asian people, White people from Iran,... In the name of progress, I declare this a police action not a military action... we bring progress, democracy, foundations, interested boards of directors with no nationality or patriotism... we bring new constitutions despite subverting the ones in the West developed over 1,000 years...
In reply to Some special interest groups… by beemasters
/sarc on
In reply to Controlled opposition. The… by Cognitive Dissonance
Church Lady: Satan?!?!!!
In reply to Kessler is getting paid by… by Croesus
Down, down at the bottom Ya gotta try to get yourselves up Ya got nothing to lose when your there There at the bottom
Ya gotta stand up Stand up for your rights We can make it You can break it
Stand up Stand up be counted Out, out in the spotlight Ya gotta leave, leave your worries behind
Ya got nothing to lose when your there You be forgotten Well .. ... in hell
We can make it You can break it Stand up Stand up be counted We can make it We can break it Stand up Stand up be counted
Down, down at the bottom Ya gotta leave all your worries behind Ya got nothing to lose when you're there There at the bottom
Ya gotta stand up Stand up for your rights We can make it You can break it
Stand up Stand up be counted
Stand up, stand up!
In reply to Hilarious how they… by TeamDepends
I am white. I believe in borders and the constitution. LEGAL merit based immigration is fine with me. I despise globalism. I don't harbor white guilt. I have not found I ever had any white privilege. In those respects I have always considered myself a White Nationalist. Not a skin head. Not a clansman. Nothing ever like that. These people take my concerns for my country and my race and trounce them into the gutter.
In reply to This Move has been coopted… by gatorengineer
Whatever these people are, ZH should not keep repeating the LIE that Heather Heyer was killed by any car.
The car never touched her, she had a heart attack in the street.
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=19a_1504662759
In reply to Trash is trash whether it's… by wren
Violent protests are not for the faint of heart.
In reply to Whatever these people are,… by JohnG
I tend to stay away from crowds.....
In reply to The article states that. by JRobby
More like Unite the FBI under cover agents event
In reply to We need to start getting… by ExplodingEntropy
I can't imagine the intelligence services trying to cause civil unrest so they can crack down on us all. That has never been done before... Oh Wait.
In reply to More like Unite the FBI… by Enceladus
Two Neon-Nazis put 6 in the hospital at Berkeley in 2017. One guy put 5 in another put 1 in.
Official Daily Stormer Position: Don’t Go to “Unite the Right 2” – We Disavow Andrew Anglin August 5, 2018
As far as the woman who died at the NC rally:
Microsoft Threatens to Shut Down GAB Unless They Censor Anti-Jewish Posts August 10, 2018
In reply to I just want to see ANTIFA… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Law enforcement agencies are monitoring the area and will capture all phones number, messages and photos in the area. Then you’re a mark for life.
Stay away from these things
If they wanted to do that they would just get the SS number from the Paychecks.
In reply to Law enforcement agencies are… by Catullus
What if you are just phoning in for pizza take out ?
In reply to Law enforcement agencies are… by Catullus
CIA?
Probably should change it from "right" to "wrong"
How about "Schlong the Wrong!"?
In reply to Probably should change it… by PitBullsRule
how about fuck you. that's not a fucking question.
In reply to How about "Schlong the Wrong… by PitBullsRule
This guy strikes me as an operative for some unknown party seeking to create chaos in the US, continuing the operation that began during the 2016 election.
The kakocrat foundations
https://www.larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2008/eirv35n26-20080704/eirv35n2…
In reply to This guy strikes me as an… by navy62802
Yes. If it's a Kessler, then there is a most definite trail of $$$crumbs leading to an NGO. Or HRC...
In reply to This guy strikes me as an… by navy62802
I think people should stay away, seams like a trap,...
Kessler alone on one side, everybody else on the other. Got to film this.
New York Times: George Soros Floods Europe With Nonwhites For The Jewish Agenda
"When the caffeine finally kicked in, Alex told me that for many years, his father had not been eager to advertise his Judaism because “this was something he was almost killed for.” But he had always “identified firstly as a Jew,” and his philanthropy was ultimately an expression of his Jewish identity, in that he felt a solidarity with other minority groups and also because he recognized that a Jew could only truly be safe in a world in which all minorities were protected.
Explaining his father’s motives, he said, “The reason you fight for an open society is because that’s the only society that you can live in, as a Jew — unless you become a nationalist and only fight for your own rights in your own state.”
https://dailystormer.name/soros-nose-acknowledges-george-floods-europe-…
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/07/17/magazine/george-soros-democrat-open-…
Germany: The World Jewish Congress & Official German Jewry Welcome The Nonwhite Invasion (2015)
"The World Jewish Congress and the Central Council of Jews in Germany have issued a formal statement welcoming the nonwhite invasion of Germany, calling it the “right thing” and an “evolution towards an open society.”
At the same time, of course, both Jewish organizations back Israel, which has a Jews-only immigration policy and which checks potential immigrants to see if they have Jewish DNA."
http://newobserveronline.com/world-jewish-congress-and-official-german-…
http://marchofthetitans.com/2013/08/11/israel-starts-using-dna-tests-to…
Sweden: Jewish Immigration Activist, Barbara Spectre, Explains The LEADING ROLE JEWRY Plays In Flooding Europe With Nonwhites
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85BKDj_1vVU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7ldT3YL2Kw
Germany: Jewish Immigration Activist & Former STASI Agent, Anetta Kahane, Is Diligently Working To Flood Europe With Nonwhites
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuYKtwnzG7M
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2015/10/05/stasi-roots-of-the-ger…
Germany: Jewish Politician, Gregor Gysi, Calls The Extinction Of Native Germans "Fortunate"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WZQn-ihVKI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregor_Gysi
US: Over 100 Jewish Organizations Endorse Illegal Immigration Amnesty (2013)
"The fact that Jewish groups are in favor of amnesty for illegal immigrants is about as newsworthy as a report that the sun rose in the east today. But the wording of a letter organized by the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and sent by over 100 Jewish organizations to President Obama and Congress bears mentioning."
https://davidduke.com/jewish-groups-endorse-immigration-amnesty/
https://davidduke.com/record-number-of-jewish-groups-push-for-u-s-immig…
Regardless of what, really, happens, the right will be blamed.
The headlines have already been written.
In reply to Regardless of what, really,… by bunkers
Right. The "right" gets to play victim, too. Have fun at the games.
In reply to Regardless of what, really,… by bunkers
The real right are Cuckservatives- am I right?
In reply to Right. The "right" gets to… by Alananda
Continue your prepping.
Is a space force "conservative?" Especially considering the record deficits?
MIC requires the flow of spice continues- unabated..
In reply to Is a space force … by BigFatUglyBubble
Cuckservatives can't even explain their own positions. Stoopid shit, the so called alt-right and conservatives have no connections.
As a National Socialist, I say you're wrong. I know my position---Third Position.
I reject capitalism, communism and zionism.
That said, this "rally," is a fucking joke...wise men save their moves until it's the most opportune time. It isn't--yet.
I help my cause by donating food, funds and time to Golden Dawn.
In reply to Cuckservatives can't even… by falconflight
Hear Hear!
http://american3rdposition.com/
In reply to As a National Socialist, I… by WorkingClassMan
This Us vs Them, Right vs Left, Red vs Blue is a Zionist trick to topple America from the inside. Unite the Right is controlled assets.
CONDOR?
In reply to This Us vs Them, Right vs… by thecondor