"This Crisis Is Created By America": Turks Blame Trump For Economic Collapse

Turkey's economy may be in freefall with soaring inflation, a plunging currency, sliding stocks and a gaping current account deficit, but don't dare tell the locals that it is president Erdogan's fault for keeping interest rates low and preventing an even greater crisis: according to Serap, a 23-year-old clerk at a clothes store in central Istanbul, there is only one entity to blame for the precipitous slide in Turkey’s lira currency.
"This crisis is created by America," she said.
And a crisis it is: prices are soaring as a result of the collapsing currency - which this year has lost more than 35% against the dollar, and has overtaken the Argentine Peso for the worst performing currency of 2018 - with food, rents and fuel prices in Turkey surging, and the country's pipeline operator raising the price of natural gas for electricity production by 50%.
But when one asks the local population who is responsible for this economic inferno, the answer is surprising.
Serap’s sentiments about the causes of the crisis are shared by many Turks and hint at why support for President Tayyip Erdogan, who after surviving a fake military coup in the summer of 2016, won re-election in June with super-charged presidential powers, looks untouched, at least for now. Erdogan's loyal supporters see the currency sell-off as a U.S. attempt to undermine their country and president according to Reuters.
That's also known as the Maduro defense: blame all domestic problems on "shady" foreign actors, usually involving the US. But while the US certainly has its history of intervening in foreign events, this time the crisis is entirely home grown, although predictably, Erdogan would be the last to admit it.
"If they have their dollars, we have our people, our God,” Erdogan said in a speech on Friday morning, casting the lira’s slide as a campaign against the nation.
His comments were all the rage, in some cases literally, across Turkey’s overwhelmingly pro-government media on Friday. Newspapers and TV stations have cast the lira crisis as a political assault, spiraling out of U.S. sanctions imposed on two Turkish ministers last week in a row over the detention of a U.S. evangelical pastor, Andrew Brunson.
“They issued a scandalous decision last week about our ministers,” said Serap, the store clerk. She didn’t know exactly what steps Washington had taken against Turkey, but said her country would not be pushed around. “It’s not so easy to make us bow down to their demands.”
In short, nationalist sentiment has taken over what is otherwise purely economic debate, and explains why a simple resolution to Turkey's troubles now looks unlikely: after all, for Erdogan to fold and release Pastor Brunson would be seen as an act of weakness in the growing political feud with Trump, a parallel to what is taking place between the US and China, where neither side is close to conceding either.
Meanwhile, the anti-American propaganda campaign is raging to garner even more support for Erdogan's flawed economic policies: opposition newspaper Sozcu this week showed Brunson, still under house arrest in western Turkey, launching a $100 note folded up as a paper plane.
And flawed they are: not even Erdogan's son-in-law who was recently appointed as the country's economy and finance minister, could explain what is going on:
- TURKISH FINANCE MINISTER SAYS THE PROCESS TURKEY IS GOING THROUGH CANNOT BE EXPLAINED WITH LOGIC GIVEN ITS MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
So, the Turkish economy no longer makes sense, but it's America's fault?
In any case, the lira sell-off, driven by fears about Erdogan’s influence over monetary policy and Turkey’s worsening relations with the United States, sent tremors through global emerging markets and dominated international financial headlines. And yet, the Turkish media has mostly ignored the financial aspect of the crisis, aside from covering Erdogan’s comments.
“The newspapers didn’t even report the natural gas and electricity price raises,” said Veysel, an Istanbul taxi driver. He said he learns about the slumping lira and steep fuel price rises when he fills up his tank or quizzes his passengers, rather than from the media.
Meanwhile, as Turkey's economy keeps digging an ever deeper hole, relations with the US continue to deteriorate, and are about to get even worse as additional measures are expected if the two NATO allies fail to resolve the Brunson dispute, as well as wider differences over issues including U.S. sanctions on Iran and Ankara’s plans to buy a Russian missile defense system.
Just earlier today, Trump poured gasoline ont he fire, giving conspiracy theorists ample ammo to claim that the feud is political when the US president announced that he will double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey, as further punishment over the Brunson affair:
I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
The news promptly sent the lira to a fresh all time low against the dollar, at 6.8703.
Meanwhile, as the US demands to get the pastor back, Erdogan has chastised the United States for failing to extradite a U.S.-based cleric Ankara blames for a failed 2016 coup, supporting a Kurdish militia in northern Syria which Turkey says is a terrorist organization, and for demanding its allies comply with U.S. sanctions on Iran.
“They are ruling the world on their own,” said Yilmaz Cakarli, a trader in Istanbul. “Somebody must find a solution and say ‘stop’ to the United States.”
Turkey hopes to be that "somebody." But even so, what then? With inflation at a 14-year high and still rising, the country's most powerful leader since Ataturk has resisted the orthodox policy response of raising interest rates, which he once described as the “mother and father of all evil”.
And confirming that Erdogan's executive power creep has now set its sights on the central bank, in July the central bank left its policy rate unchanged, surprising economists who had predicted a significant hike. Since then, the lira has collapsed.
Not everyone is hypnotized by Erdogan's "mermaid song", and as Reuters notes, some Turks lay blame closer to home.
“They are taking all of us to the cliff-edge,” said a 35-year-teacher, buying a phone charger in an Istanbul mall. She declined to be named for fear of being seen to criticize a president who brooks little dissent.
Opinions such as that one, however, are few and far between. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s supporters see less cause for alarm.
“The government knows what it’s doing - the crisis rumors are creating false panic,” said Ahmet, a 30-year-old selling newspapers and cigarettes at a kiosk in Istanbul, who is about to get the surprise of his life.
“I think it’s good the newspapers aren’t making a big deal out of this. What good would it serve other than creating more panic? The government will do something when it’s necessary.”
Well, Ahmet, we hate to break it to you, but it's necessary.
Levent, who owns a shop selling mobile phone accessories, said Turkey’s standing in the world was more important than the lira, and fears of a currency collapse were overblown.
“The dollar has gone beyond 5 (lira), yes. But we didn’t vote for the dollar, we voted for a strong Turkey,” he said, referring to Erdogan’s June election victory. “Look - everyone has cars, there’s busy 24-hour traffic in this city. Does this look like a city in crisis?”
We'll check back in 6 months.
Arch Duke Erdogan
Its all about turky buying s400 from rusky
In reply to Arch Duke Erdogan by franzpick
If it Looks Like Regime Change, If It Smells Like Regime Change, IT IS Regime Change ...
In reply to Its all about turky buying… by TheSilentMajority
My math tells me this is a big'ol nothing burger until we get to 8.8:1. Come'on Powell, lets see another 25 bps.
In reply to h by BaBaBouy
Goldman called 7.1
or maybe they called for 7.1...
In reply to My math tells me this is a… by Haus-Targaryen
NATO / OTAN any which way one looks at it.
In reply to Goldman called 7.1 by Arne Saknussemm
Release the pastor or moar pain is to come Erdogan.
In reply to NATO / OTAN any which one… by B-Bond
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Friday “strongly condemned” the Israeli government’s approval of the construction of hundreds of new settlement units in the West Bank. June 2 2018
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20180602-turkey-condemns-israels-appr…
In reply to Release the pastor or moar… by nmewn
They call him Mr. Bibbi (aka Baal, destroyer of worlds) for a reason which the Turks are finding out. He commands many minions of which the Orange Dotard is only one.
In reply to Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on… by BigFatUglyBubble
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK....SWAN!
In reply to They Call Him Mr. Bibbi … by gatorengineer
The pastor is not under house arrest and staring at 30yrs in a Turkish shithole jail cell for doing absolutely nothing in Israel there buck-o.
He's in Turkey.
In reply to Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on… by BigFatUglyBubble
and maybe just maybe Americans should try and not go preach in Islamic shitholes?
In reply to The pastor is not under… by nmewn
I know I wouldn't, personally I don't think any of them are worth saving from themselves. Christians being Christian and missionaries being missionaries thats what they do though but we are going to start acting like a superpower again instead of being a cowering, delusional, ObaMao-half-a-sissy-style backwater being pushed around.
You wanna lay down a bet on whether or not the pastor gets released within the month? ;-)
In reply to and maybe just maybe… by gatorengineer
He will either be dead or home within the week.....
In reply to I know I wouldn't,… by nmewn
If they kill him all bets are off, literally and figuratively ;-)
In reply to He will either be dead or… by gatorengineer
Having lived in Turkey for a few months, several years ago, my impression is that they have nationalistic instincts.
Unfortunately the majority of Turks are not smart and intelligent enough to see the big picture.
In reply to The pastor is not under… by nmewn
They do, yes. I understand it and I agree the great majority of them are nationalistic and there's nothing wrong with that perse but they are being led astray by this demagogue passing himself off as a nationalist.
He's a simple thug and it's high time he learned his place in the world.
In reply to Having lived in Turkey for a… by Dutti
Allah and Erdogan are a winning combination for most of the Turkish lower classes.
In reply to They do, yes. I understand… by nmewn
Manafort must be pissed. (sorry couldn't resist)
In reply to The pastor is not under… by nmewn
lol...I still say he gets off...all Mueller has is a thoroughly compromised Gates as his chief witness.
In reply to Manafort must be pissed. … by chunga
Yep, they call the real shots.
Turkey, what a mess. They didn't need our help in making it so....but I like it anyway.
In reply to Goldman called 7.1 by Arne Saknussemm
When I read
I knew, this article is bs. And boy, wasn't it easy to find contradicions:
So, the author argues, that the dumb Turks have no clue what's going on and thus resort to simpleton explanations. They're blaming US intervention and manipulation for the devaluation of the Lira! As if the US would ever do such dirty deeds! Unfortunately enough, the author himself cites Trump who openly argues for the new tariffs to hurt Turkey and its Lira. Duh!
I'm not siding with Erdogan's fishy monetary policies, but the US is very active in the devaluation of the Lira. Period.
In reply to Goldman called 7.1 by Arne Saknussemm
Its a nothingburger anyway, just another dead fiat currency to add to the list,returning to its intrinsic value.
The sun will still rise and set tomorrow and mother nature doesn't give a shit.
In reply to My math tells me this is a… by Haus-Targaryen
If another country is capable of causing you to experience an economic collapse with something as simple as a tariff, that is YOUR fault. You have BAD economic and fiscal policies.
In reply to h by BaBaBouy
"This crisis is created by (((America)))," she said
In reply to If another country is… by tmosley
All the Turks have to do to get back in Trump's good books is to start supporting ISIS again. All sanctions will be dropped immediately.
In reply to "This crisis is created by (… by Shitonya Serfs
I find it difficult to believe that all the trouble in Turkey is because a priest in in jail over there.
I also find it difficult to believe that Turkey is a NATO member.
And I have no idea what I did with my car keys.
In reply to All the Turks have to do to… by Scar Bro
ya, blame your woes in us yanks, makes no nevermind, everyone else does, hop on board the short bus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3mbBbFH9fAg
In reply to x by macholatte
Now that goat molester Erdogan has turned Turkey into an Islamic governed nation, Turkey deserves to go the way of Iran and spiral to the bottom of barrel. It is up to the people of Turkey to reclaim their nation by following the ways of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Secularism in government is a necessary part of Kemalism.
In reply to ya, blame by Free This
Agree with you 100%.
But it up to the ppl of Turkey, who they vote for. And it's up to the Turkish govt, where they buy gas, oil, nuclear power plants, weapons and such.
This attack on Turkey will either lead to Erdogan returning to the NATO farm, or turning more towards other powers, such as Russia, China and even Iran.
Mind you, Turkish Stream is under construction, as we speak...!
In reply to Now that goat molester… by DaiRR
Don't worry Erdo Alla should be coming out of the well to save you very soon.
In reply to All the Turks have to do to… by Scar Bro
Mahdi Gras?
In reply to Don't worry Erdo Alla should… by joego1
@ Scar,
Exactly!
This is the first spark on a fire that has been ignited since the day the US Policy wink, wink, CIA / Mossad / MI6 Global Policy of arming, funding & training Al CIA duh, Alqueda, I CIA SIS, ISIS since the days of the Mujahaideen came into effect.
Now, it’s turned into a game of Chicken. Who’s going to blink first will be very interesting.
Hell, they already know who’s going to blink first.
Grab some more popcorn & have a Good Friday News Dump great weekend.
In reply to All the Turks have to do to… by Scar Bro
"This crisis is created by America,"
In reply to If another country is… by tmosley
I admit it. I accidentally fell on the "FUCK TURKEY" button this morning. My bad!
In reply to "This crisis is created by… by simpson seers
Are Turks stupid? When in front of tiger slap it and complaint about its big teeth .... Turkish logic. Lets see what happens next turkeys
In reply to h by BaBaBouy
Its good that after all these pathetic manipulative tactics, less nations will take this paper Tiger seriously.
Enough with trying to rule the world. America fucked up big time.
In reply to Are Turks stupid? When in… by Guentzburgh
Turkey blames the US, the US blamed RUSSIA, everyone has thier boogieman it seems??
In reply to h by BaBaBouy
Yep, first invade a Falklands while detesting and blasting an offshore booger, then collect your shit and fly out, don’t drive, highwaymen will slit you and the missus’s throats. See Romania.
In reply to h by BaBaBouy
error 404
In reply to Arch Duke Erdogan by franzpick
"We all need someone we can cream on"
- R.S.
In reply to Arch Duke Erdogan by franzpick
I finally got to use my:
TRUMP CARD
Exclusive Platinum Privileges Program
Access to 19 Trump properties around the world!
Luxury links, Honduran groundskeeper immaculate!
I bought a $75 Trump putter cover, ultraleather fabric.
Amazing $15 minibar credit.
In reply to Arch Duke Erdogan by franzpick
It's comfortable and unbelievable. I guess there's one too many adjective in this sentence which makes it sound like the ripoff you are. I could help you write decent hooks to hire more hos if you were only so enclined...
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
i get banned from ZH and have to see this shit?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
Link? Please ;)
In reply to I finally got to use my:… by Prehuman Insight
Can it be used to cut up cocaine?
Asking for a friend,
Of a friend,
Of my cousin's former roommate
In reply to I finally got to use my:… by Prehuman Insight
first, they came for turkey...