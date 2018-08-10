On The Fed, Trump Channels Tricky Dick

Authored by Doug French via The Mises Institute,
“I’m not thrilled,” President Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernen in an interview that aired on Squawk Box last month.
“Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again. I don't really — I am not happy about it. But at the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best.”
Since becoming POTUS, Trump has changed his tune about rates. When Janet Yellen was running the Fed, Trump said she should be “ashamed” for holding down rates. He endeared himself to libertarians at the time by saying the low rates created a “false stock market.”
Then after his election he mentioned the stock market constantly. "It would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented stock market growth since the election," Trump tweeted in October 2017. A year before Trump had warned America to beware of a "big fat bubble" in stocks.
Two weeks ago, he tweeted,
The United States should not be penalized because we are doing so well. Tightening now hurts all that we have done. The U.S. should be allowed to recapture what was lost due to illegal currency manipulation and BAD Trade Deals. Debt coming due & we are raising rates — Really?
There’s plenty of blather that Trump is breaking with presidential norms by criticizing Jerome Powell’s rate hikes, but, the Donald is merely channeling Richard Nixon. When Nixon appointed Arthur Burns to be Fed chair in October of 1969, Burns was soaking up the applause during the announcement of his appointment when Nixon broke in, saying, “You see, Dr. Burns, that is a standing vote of appreciation in advance for lower interest rates and more money.” Later, in private, Nixon told his new Fed chair, “You see to it: no recession”
In a chapter for the book The Fed at One Hundred entitled “Arthur Burns: The Ph.D. Standard Begins and the End of Independence” I wrote,
The president didn’t trust the central bank, but with Burns he would have one of his own in charge. At the same time, when Burns took the oath of office in January 1970, Nixon said, “I have some very strong views on some of these economic matters and I can assure you that I will convey them privately and strongly to Dr. Burns. ... I respect his independence. However, I hope that independently he will conclude that my views are the ones that should be followed.”
Trump’s communication style is different in that he hopes Chairman Powell will be reading his tweets and watching CNBC. However, Trump believes himself an imperial leader just as Nixon did.
Burns may have been a friend [of Nixon’s], but “he was still the emperor and I should therefore toe the mark — as should every good citizen, especially those that professed to be his friends.” Burns concluded his diary entry with, “now I knew that I would be accepted in the future only if I suppressed my will and yielded completely — even though it was wrong at law and morally — to his authority.”
Perhaps one day Powell will see Trump as Burns viewed his friend the president — as having
“uncontrolled cruelty,” and that he [Burns] “was seized suddenly with fear for the safety of our country which depended so heavily on this insecure man (the thought flashed through my mind of an earlier conversation, when he asked me to inform him when I thought it would be a good time to bring on an international monetary crisis and added, winking privately as he spoke, ‘I don’t mind crisis’ — the I being heavily underlined).”
Former Fed governor Kevin Warsh, a candidate for the Fed chair appointment, said on a Politico podcast this year that during his interview, Trump made clear his opinions on interest rate policy.
“If you think it was a subject upon which he delicately danced around, then you’d be mistaken. It was certainly top of mind to the president,” Mr. Warsh said. Later, he added:
“In some sense the broader notion of an independent agency, that’s probably not an obvious feature to the president.”
As Rob Crilly described the Trump administration in The Telegraph, “Each day brings fresh chaos and an escalating sense of crisis.”
Today, Fed policy is the chaos.
the bubble is in the eye of the beholder!
This is one area I disagree with president Trump. The Feds ZIRP/NIRP policies have robbed savers for a decade. Only 20% of Americans even own stocks. Trump should stop bragging about the market. His tax cuts were used for more stock buy backs. Where are the good jobs? That's what I want to know.
They are not coming.
In reply to This is one area I disagree… by Pollygotacracker
Define "good" job. Or are you generalizing and/or speaking for others?
How many hours a week would you be willing to work to get the pay you think you deserve?
So do you feel you should be paid $1K times your age in years per year? Or say 1.5K times your age in years per year?
Standard Disclaimer: "The Feds ZIRP/NIRP policies have robbed savers for a decade"... a statement anyone with half a brain cell could agree with.
In reply to This is one area I disagree… by Pollygotacracker
i'm hopeful he's trying to get past the 2018 elections before taking a hammer to this thing. if he can continue the redsweep thru 2018, it's pretty much clear sailing 'til 2024. what we're facing will take at least six years to just get our bearings again.
if next year he's still fighting for low rates and refuses to take it down, then 2020 will be up for grabs
MAGA
In reply to This is one area I disagree… by Pollygotacracker
Please, this is a guy that was bailed out of almost $1B worth of debt, his ass is bought and paid for. MAGA is a marketing slogan, a fucking fairy tale for the hard of thinking.
In reply to i'm hopeful he's trying to… by fbazzrea
Bailouts? haha
"when you owe the banks a few or hundreds of $Thousands - You have a problem. When you owe the banks many $Millions or $Billions - the Bank has a problem." ~ Donald J. Trump
Oh,, and he's a Billionaire & the most powerful man in the world now.
Don't be a hater cause Trump is smarter than the politicians & the Banking Cabal :/
In reply to Please, this is a guy that… by medium giraffe
More than half of Americans - the ones who get & Keep a good job - invest in pension funds, 401(k) retirement plans, IRAs, mutual funds, ETFs & Blue chips which are invested in the Markets.
You reap what you sow....
In reply to This is one area I disagree… by Pollygotacracker
the beauty about American politics is the changing of the guard every 4-8 years,.. and with that brings uncertainty regarding how well skilled the (con) artist in charge paints his canvas with multiple brushes?
some abstract others impressionist, yet all president are unyielding baroque illusionist regarding modern Iconography dueling with their very [own?] progenitor requisitioning a makeup of ones benevolent benefactor as a classical masterpiece,
until...?
In reply to This is one area I disagree… by Pollygotacracker
The fed does what GS wants. If Trump is trying to override GS, this will not end well.
Why should the Fed be considered "independent"? It represents the interests of financial institutions that have no loyalty to this country. No matter what the law says, the Fed exists to protect the privileges of finance. When Powell says he supports "free trade," it's because banks make big profits acting as the middlemen for the kind of financial transactions that trade deficits require. And if millions of Americans lose their jobs so the banks can be profitable (and they did), then so be it.