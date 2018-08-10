"It's a F**king Bloodbath" - Emerging Markets Collapse As Turkey Tantrum Spread

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:38

Throughout July, many sell-side analysts saw the 'stability' in EM assets as a sign that the worst was over and urged investors to pile back in to take advantage of 'blood on the streets' in EM at these cheap levels.

But, as one veteran EM trader in Brazil exclaimed to us this morning "this is a fucking bloodbath," adding that "liquidity has disappeared" and as spooked retail investors pile out of ETFs (that their advisers said were no brainers), the pressure in real markets is explosive.

Emerging Market FX is indeed a bloodbath...

While Turkey's Lira is the biggest loser on the week (and day), no matter where you look, it's carnage...

 

The moves are massive but dwarved by Lira...

How much longer can "they" support Emerging Market stocks? Debt and FX have already got the message...

And how long before US stocks catch down to the global stress?

For now Globally Systemic Banks are seeing risk pressures once again...

Offshore yuan is starting to crack again...

And EURUSD has broken the 1.15 shoulder...

matermaker Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

    Now, watch the Turks get attacked near Idlib.  as the Syrians are making 'final preparations' and the Kurds have been quietly getting ready.

Free This asiya789 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

Dems be da times...can you say monkey hammered? Going to be an interesting day in the casino called life. Can't wait.

Do we get to do the capitulation thingy today? I doubt it, but things are getting frothy...grand latte anyone?

Let's get medievil bitchezzzzz

I am gonna put on order a suit of armor and lance! Where is my trusted steed? Collapse indeed.

Court jesters everywhere. Serf, fetch my slippers.

Dow, Dow, Down 178 pts and counting, it's early yet, plungers to the ready!

Justin Case tmosley Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:55 Permalink

Countries such as India and China, by allowing liberalization of its trade to some extent and practicing free market principles brought about more efficiency among its domestic producers and increased its growth rate markedly.

Free market existing with the doctrines of Socialism like limited regulation of prices by the government to protect the poor can be an ideal situation for developing countries like India, China and South East Asian countries to attain growth and prosperity.

Fireman Killtruck Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

The Saudi Mercan IOU petroscrip blood-stained toilet paper dollah will rise and rise and rise until the entire Potemkin Village idiot "economy" of genocidal Pentacon judaic wars finally implodes the chosenite Wall St Ponzi shitter and unleashes the long overdue tsunami of toxic derivative shit from one USSAN free lunch too many in junkie Slumville. You can take that to the bank as Obomber and Chump say.

 

Karma Bitchez always comes home to roost; alway$!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LM8_l1ZKJCw

Calvertsbio matermaker Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:49 Permalink

Without our QE, or even us just chugging along with a slow taper the party is OVER. How fast will the POOR world feel us not throwing bling worldwide ? You are seeing it, no liquidty, no free LOANS to the world, to everyone, now what ?

You can bet after Trump puts everyone in their place, he will offer them the world to be a GOOD PUPPET.... "I can help you" just help me be me and we can be friends... We are so fuked

OliverAnd matermaker Fri, 08/10/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

What did they think would happen when they meddle with Syria causing chaos and civil war to a neighbor? What dod they yhink woild happen when they started commiting genocide to a popjlation that accounts for over 30% of their population? Now we will start hearing of other minorities, such as the Pontians and others... Erdogan you are gone and along with you, you will be responsible for thousands upon thousands of lives.

Someone Else Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:46 Permalink

The US sponsored military coup against Turkey was thwarted.

 

So we pulled an economic coup.

 

We could have done one with protesters in the streets (almost did - tried a while back).

 

Just chalk it up to the US State Department, otherwise known as "Coups R Us", who's slogan is "Sometimes you get the leader you deserve (chuckle chuckle).  But mostly you will get the leader we decide you should have."

Ban KKiller Fri, 08/10/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

"Midnight Express" rape scene, again! Muslims will clean this all up....just kidding. They will line up to take turns on screwing themselves in the name of being horny. 

Complex systems aided by greed will fail. Especially if you mix in nonsense religion. 