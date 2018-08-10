"It's a F**king Bloodbath" - Emerging Markets Collapse As Turkey Tantrum Spread

Throughout July, many sell-side analysts saw the 'stability' in EM assets as a sign that the worst was over and urged investors to pile back in to take advantage of 'blood on the streets' in EM at these cheap levels.
But, as one veteran EM trader in Brazil exclaimed to us this morning "this is a fucking bloodbath," adding that "liquidity has disappeared" and as spooked retail investors pile out of ETFs (that their advisers said were no brainers), the pressure in real markets is explosive.
Emerging Market FX is indeed a bloodbath...
While Turkey's Lira is the biggest loser on the week (and day), no matter where you look, it's carnage...
The moves are massive but dwarved by Lira...
How much longer can "they" support Emerging Market stocks? Debt and FX have already got the message...
And how long before US stocks catch down to the global stress?
For now Globally Systemic Banks are seeing risk pressures once again...
Offshore yuan is starting to crack again...
And EURUSD has broken the 1.15 shoulder...
Comments
Now, watch the Turks get attacked near Idlib. as the Syrians are making 'final preparations' and the Kurds have been quietly getting ready.
King Dollah, bitchez.
In reply to Now, watch the Turks get… by matermaker
Indeed. It might be bad timing to drop out of NATO right now. Throw in an Iranian uprising and a Hamas-Israel war and it's a weekend block party. According to the live updates, Erdrogan was on the phone with Putin at 8:45 central.
In reply to King Dollah, bitchez. by Killtruck
"this is a fucking bloodbath,"
Is that what happens when those stalwart economies begin to have to come to grips with the idea that the American Tax Payer is not going to subsidize them anymore?
Or is it something else?
Just asking.
In reply to Indeed. It might be bad… by matermaker
Let the games begin
In reply to v by macholatte
In reply to King Dollah, bitchez. by Killtruck
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
In reply to Dems by Free This
This is what happens when you have bad economic policy AND you spit in the faces of your betters.
Adopt free market policies or spread your ass cheeks for those who do. Only alternative is collapse and revolution.
In reply to Life that would be a good… by GoHillary2016
In reply to This is what happens when… by tmosley
In reply to like bailing out the farmers… by BigFatUglyBubble
In reply to You too stupid to understand… by tmosley
In reply to like bailing out the farmers… by BigFatUglyBubble
In reply to This is what happens when… by tmosley
Countries such as India and China, by allowing liberalization of its trade to some extent and practicing free market principles brought about more efficiency among its domestic producers and increased its growth rate markedly.
Free market existing with the doctrines of Socialism like limited regulation of prices by the government to protect the poor can be an ideal situation for developing countries like India, China and South East Asian countries to attain growth and prosperity.
In reply to This is what happens when… by tmosley
In reply to This is what happens when… by tmosley
In reply to Well, I like that revolution… by Free This
In reply to tmosley must be one of your… by let freedom ring
In reply to you are a conspiracy nutcase… by Free This
In reply to I only talk in Truths not… by let freedom ring
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
In reply to Forget the job - I want to… by jofg899
We always knew how the collapse would begin. The whole thing would start to fall apart at the periphery first, then gradually collapse inwards towards the center. Turkey, Iran, Brazil, and Venezuela today...then India and southeast Asia...then the EU...then China...then on to Washington DC
In reply to King Dollah, bitchez. by Killtruck
In reply to We always knew how the… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to We always knew how the… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to We always knew how the… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to King Dollah, bitchez. by Killtruck
In reply to King Dollah, bitchez. by Killtruck
In reply to Now, watch the Turks get… by matermaker
In reply to Now, watch the Turks get… by matermaker
In reply to CVSI baby!! 😎👍 by lester1
In reply to Open up your wallet and look… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to bitcoin is a fucking… by unplugged
In reply to Open up your wallet and look… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to Dollar value is at least… by lester1
In reply to CVSI baby!! 😎👍 by lester1
In reply to Now, watch the Turks get… by matermaker
What did they think would happen when they meddle with Syria causing chaos and civil war to a neighbor? What dod they yhink woild happen when they started commiting genocide to a popjlation that accounts for over 30% of their population? Now we will start hearing of other minorities, such as the Pontians and others... Erdogan you are gone and along with you, you will be responsible for thousands upon thousands of lives.
In reply to Now, watch the Turks get… by matermaker
In reply to The US sponsored military… by Someone Else
In reply to The US sponsored military… by Someone Else
In reply to spare me the drama - save it… by unplugged