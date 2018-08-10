At Least Four Dead After Shooting In Fredericton, Canada

Four people were killed, including two police officers, in a Friday morning shooting in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton, according to local police.

One suspect was apprehended following a two-hour search in which police told people to stay inside and lock their doors. The area is "contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing."

Of the four people killed in this morning's shootings on Brookside Drive, two were Fredericton Police officers. No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

UDPATE: At this time we can confirm that we have one suspect in custody.



Police continue to have the Brookside area contained for the foreseeable future as the investigation is ongoing.



Please continue to avoid the area and follow us for the facts. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

We have heard what sounds to be four gunshots in the last few minutes @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/l31i8xGtDa — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) August 10, 2018

David MacCoubrey said he awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7:07 a.m. local time (6:07 a.m. ET) to the sound of gunshots "10 meters from my bed." MacCoubrey told The Associated Press that three gunshots woke him up, and as many as 17 more have been fired between that time and around 8:30 a.m. He says his apartment complex has four buildings in a square, and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the complex. Mr MacCoubrey said police have been searching the complex and he has been sitting on the floor of his home away from windows. -NBC News

"With the tempo, it might've been a gunshot," said MacCoubrey. "It was sort of like a pop, pop, pop, pop."

Police say that despite a person being in custody, the situation in Fredericton, Canada, is still ongoing. CBSN will continue to bring you live updates throughout the day https://t.co/5AEo5CEX63 pic.twitter.com/5UrnLU9NjI — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 10, 2018

