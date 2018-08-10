Lira Collapse To Jump The Mediterranean

The Turkish Lira crisis is fundamentally different than the Russian Ruble crisis of 2014/15. This one has contagion risk.
Back then no one was worried about the fall of the ruble having spillover effect. If Sberbank failed, it wouldn’t jump to Europe. Then again, there was little worry about that since the Russians had more than enough in reserves to cover the debts.
With Turkey, however, there is a real worry about this jumping into Europe. From Zerohedge:
Friday’s fall came after the Financial Times reported that supervisors at the European Central Bank are concerned about exposure of some of Europe’s biggest lenders to Turkey, including chiefly BBVA, UniCredit and BNP Paribas. The FT reported that along with the currency’s decline, the ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism has begun to look more closely at European lenders’ links with Turkey. The moves also came after the US showed no signs of lifting crippling sanctions despite the visit of a Turkish delegation to the US capital.
According to the FT, the ECB is concerned about the risk that Turkish borrowers might not be hedged against the lira’s weakness and begin to default on foreign currency loans, which make up about 40% of the Turkish banking sector’s assets.
And while it does not yet view the situation as critical, it sees Spain’s BBVA, Italy’s UniCredit and France’s BNP Paribas, which all have significant operations in Turkey, as particularly exposed, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Note the banks here. Italian zombie-bank UniCredit. Spain’s BBVa and France’s major zombie-bank BNP Paribas. You can almost smell the desperation in the Financial Times’ reporting on this.
Everyone thought Turkey would not take their feud with the U.S. this far, that U.S. hybrid war belligerence would win the day before the point of contagion.
But, that’s the problem with most market analysts, they analyze things in terms of the best trade of the moment, not the best trade for the next fifty years.
They only analyze in terms of what they would do to protect their trade, not what a country would do to protect its future.
Turkey needs to become independent of the U.S. and the depredations of dollar diplomacy. Erdogan will use this extreme weakness in the lira and the bond markets to separate those companies loyal to Turkey and those loyal to the U.S.
And the former will be bailed out and the latter left to twist in the wind, blowing back their bankruptcies on the European and U.S. banks that are exposed to them.
The first rule of writing is that conflict reveals character, it doesn’t create it.
Remember, debt is a two-way street. When the debts are small they are your problem. When they are large, however, they are the bank’s problem.
$222 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated Turkish corporate debt is the definition of the bank’s problem. So, while the U.S. barks and Trump splutters about ‘winning’ and all the rest, Erdogan remembers that these are the same people who tried to depose him in 2015 and failed.
And Vladimir Putin and Iran were the ones who saved his hide and his government.
Euro-ther Choice is Default
Also note that this was brewing all week as the Euro pushed down towards support at $1.155 and then through it yesterday afternoon. Now, we are going to get a weekly close well below that level.
Important Technical Breakdown of the Euro
This started with President Trump doubling the tariffs on Turkey as President Erdogan continues to defy him over the return of Pastor Brunson, who has got to be a CIA asset or something. There’s no reason why we’re willing to go to these lengths to alienate and outright destroy the economy of a NATO partner unless there was something bigger at play.
I’ve spoken at length over the past few months about how this situation (check out the articles here) and fully believe that Erdogan and Turkey knew this was coming and are prepared for it.
Because, this morning the talk about this collapse is not about the effects on the Turkish economy or Turks themselves, but rather how it affects the bottom lines of the broader markets... you know, those who have the most to lose here.
Turkish Judo?
So, at any point Turkey could have knuckled under. It could have negotiated with Trump to avoid this. But, given that they refused to it tells me a number of things:
-
Erdogan has the popular support to ride this out.
-
Erdogan has the international support of his new friends: Russia, China, Iran and India to keep the internal Turkish markets liquid.
-
Erdogan is preparing for the move to leave NATO, now that China is prepared to militarily support the last phase of the Syrian Civil War in cleaning up Idlib.
-
Turkey’s refusal to stop doing business with Russia and Iran on energy and defense puts them in a strong position to remake much of their economy.
-
The Dollar will be removed from the Turkish economy in response to this regime-change attempt.
These are the things we know. We also know that China is Turkey’s biggest trading partner and will keep Turkey liquid through dollar-lira-yuan swaps.
Now that we have that out of the way it is really that hard to believe that Turkey didn’t invite this attack by the U.S.?
The proof of this is Erdogan’s refusal to accede to capital controls. He’s letting the capital flight happen. He wants the pain to be felt by everyone. And once it’s over, Turkey can rebuild its currency, since it has huge gold and foreign currency reserves and low sovereign debt-to-GDP.
In other words, Erdogan is forcing a shock de-dollarization of the Turkish economy. So, by the way, is Iran.
As I said before, crisis reveals character. And Erdogan can now figure out the character of those doing business in his country; where their loyalties lie. And knowing that there was significant contagion risk, isn’t it reasonable to think that Erdogan, Putin and Xi see this as an opportunity to hit the U.S. and Europe as hard as they are getting hit?
Russian Roulette
At the beginning I said this situation didn’t mirror the Russian crisis of 2014/15. That wasn’t completely true. From the contagion risk perspective no, from every other perspective yes.
Putin used the crisis to reel in the Bank of Russia and purge it of IMF-style thinking of responding to currency crisis. He forced central bank President Elvira Nabullina to bailout certain firms, swapping their dollar-debt for ruble debt, while letting other wither.
He destroyed the legitimacy of advisors like Alexander Kudrin and much of the ‘Atlanticist Fifth Column’ that dominated the financial sector and began the process of truly de-dollarizing the Russian economy.
And because of this set Russia on a path of financial and foreign policy independence that cannot be challenged by the U.S. in any material way. Sure, sanctions will hurt a little here or there, but there are work-arounds. People are smarter than governments, and capital flows to where it is treated best.
Sanctions have limits. Invariably, they never work. Putin’s approval rating soared post-ruble crisis. He had to endure a major coup attempt from within the Kremlin in March of 2015, likely from the same fifth-column oligarchs whose oxen he’d been goring for years.
He survived and it’s now history.
Erdogan has survived to this point with more power and popularity than he’s ever had. Expect the same outcome, but this time it’ll cost the U.S. NATO and the EU possibly its currency.
Comments
Erdogan is just a wild card at the moment. Russia isn't committed to Turkey as an ally just yet. Turkey is stuck in the middle with it's alliance with NATO. That has to change if Turks want moar autonomy. All the hoopla is over their military arms supplier. Shopping Russia has ruffled the feathers of the cocks in D.C. that's all. The US military base has to go if they decide to be autonomous or under Russian umbrella. Erdogan already dislikes the current partnership (dictatorship) in NATO
Erdogan is so popular that he has jailed 100,000s...
Counting on Russia as an ally. Does the author know any history?
China for military support? Good luck with that. They will take your resources for some vague promises.
Oh yeah. Syria with the Kurds are about to kick Turkish invasion forces out of Syria. Turkey is alone.
Trump should also liberate Turkish occupied North Cypress.
"Now that we have that out of the way it is really that hard to believe that Turkey didn’t invite this attack by the U.S.?"
Is it coincidental that within weeks of publicly condemning Israhell for blatant killings and other crimes against Palestinians, this happens? Yes, they invited this attack, alright. Never mess with Israhell; that's the message to the world. And remember...
America is Easily Manipulated - Netanyahu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mA23bFrvkE
Has there been a week gone by in the last few years that Erdogan hasn't condemned Israel or NATO or the US?
maybe some nato contagin, the beginning of an end to a vast waste of resources.
first real crack in nato? germany next? let us hope so.
i really do hope this spirals out of control...
the destruction that is needed to bring some bad shit fwd.
humanity might just chalk up a victory after the dust settles..
lol
It certainly has escalated since March/April this year and has brought much more attention + counter-attacks from Israeli leader.
Very wishful thinking. It has already been made public that Chinese Special Forces will lead the attack on the 40,000 or so odd Al-Jaesh, ISIS, ISIL, FSA and other rats that have been concentrated in Idlib province.
I suspect the Chinese will make short work of them, and I seriously doubt you will see the US in Syria past Christmas. The Kurds have already made a deal with both Damascus and Ankara, and have abandoned any hope that the US would 'protect' their territorial expansion. The Kurds will likely end up with more land than they started with, but not everything they originally wanted, and they will become the number one option in Syria for restraining Turkey at the Syrian border.
Turkey already has the ISIS fighters in Idlib, kettled to the north and the west. The SAA has them kettled in the south, so the only place they have to go is west, towards the coast, where I expect they will meet up with the Chinese, who will very likely land at the Russian enclave in Latakia. Makes sense. They can disembark there, under cover of Russia air and missile power, without much chance of getting hit before they can assemble and drive into Idlib province.
The eventual departure of Turkey from NATO will be a huge win for Russia, since the US has had nuclear missiles in Turkey from before the days of Kennedy. It will mean that the vulnerable belly of Russia, from north of the Caucuses, will finally be secure.
Turkey should never have been in NATO, anyhow.
Once again America shows Europe it has little concern about its allies. What's interesting is when Europe will really start walking the walk and dedollarize too. Which will happen for transactions with belt and road initiative.
In any case the USA dug themselves a deeper hole by accelerating the pace of the dedollarization.
One has to wonder if these are blunders or if there is a Masterplan behind all of these apparently botched maneuvers, given that the dollar as well as all the fiat currencies are starting to circle the bowl.
So what could be their next move after setting up the stage for a bloody world war? We know Jews are usually not really careful when it comes to hiding their tricks over the long term...
Of course. AMERICA FIRST.
America won't be starting any new wars, but it will finish any that are started against it.
American has not power anymore. America is over.
Jack off fantasy.
with a heavy Russian accent; it almost had me convinced .
aside; this article fails as a study of complexity in that it only looks at contagion relative to the European banks that have Turkish corporate loans on their books.
The real risk here is that suddenly all loans to emerging markets face default risk as the currencies of EM's collapse ... looking at a chart of recent ZAR moves, one could argue that contagion is already raging.
Try again with Turkish accent. I think it will be more fitting to our friend.
K ... been a minute since I watched midnight express tho
the hierarchy of failure, euro next, japan in tow, with king shit dolla to save the whole fuking mess of fiat allocations and underlying collateral destruction. wwIII coming is a strange predicable way. war of money gets hot as someone looses their shit...
all with a backdrop of trade wars as nations become nations again, drawing back to protectionist mode.
gear up for one long purge of weak players...
pussy hat helmets anyone?
"American has not power anymore. America is over"
Unequivocally wrong.
The American private central bank has the power to level the planet economically.
Washington DC has the power to leave the planet an atomic wasteland ...
such power demands a huge responsibility;
herein lies the problem .
I assume you will be on the front lines?
No, I will be drinking mojitos on the decks of all the ships not being sunk by Russia or China or anyone else.
I want peace through strength. You want weakness and cuckoldry.
Thank god you idiots will never have political power ever again.
<sniff, sniff>
Overconfidence reeks of Fear
Fishing for up-votes from the breitbartards and drudgetards?
Sad!
Sad an apt description of you.
A lion cares not for the opinions of mice, even if he does play with them sometimes.
Do you want peace through barbarian invasions, peace through minority dictatorship, peace through disappearing white race and peace through living downtown chicongo as well?
Then carry on.
What the fuck are you even talking about?
If Turkey attacks the US, the US will fight back, PERIOD.
What the fuck kind of mega-cuck does it take to have any other opinion?
"America won't be starting any new wars" did you really just type that with a straight face? Hahahaha.
Adults are in charge now.
I really can't believe how stupid you all are.
The Jews are one trick ponies. The same tactics are used in Magnitsky, Douma/Aleppo, Skirpal, Russiagate and Ukraine: Frame the blame the Russians for the crimes of the Anglo-Zionist elites.
Lots of psycho projections.
Another example of a fool dropped on his head as a baby, several times, on purpose.
russia and china will help erdogoat. This help won't be for free.
If NATO is so concerned about the welfare of its member states in Europe, then why doesn't NATO come to the aide of all the EU countries that are being invaded by the Muslim Hordes?
After all, NATO is supposed to be all about SECURITY, FOR ALL THEIR MEMBER STATES - SO WHERE'S THE REAL MILITARY PROTECTION THAT NATO PROMISED TO EVERY NATO ALLY - ISN'T THAT WHY THESE IDIOT NATIONS JOINED UP?
Oh but I forgot, the real goal of NATO was always just to destabilize all of Europe to make it easier to crush Russia, which these NATO-Barbarians are there to insure.
The takedown of the European way of life is just an added bonus which playing fake war-games assists NATO in destabilizing Europe even faster than that could have happened, if the men had been home to defend their loved ones and take back their nations - but since no one is noticing what's really going on - I guess no one will bother to demand the use of NATO's military weapons to remove the bastards that their own cops and states won't act against?
NATO is the muscle for the Anglo-US banking cabal
"then why doesn't NATO come to the aide of all the EU countries that are being invaded by the Muslim Hordes?..
The Muslim hordes were invited to Europe. You've got a screw loose, my boy.
This help won't be for free.
No difference if he sides with yankiestan either. No one gets a free pass.
muslim brotherhood stooge erdogan will be assassinated by one of his own security detail.
Spoiler alert. When this 4th turning is said and done, USA will be a bit part player on the world stage. Much like UK Post WW2
Never happen, kiddo. Even if the US government collapsed, the nation will remain, and the devotion to free market capitalism that is built in to the culture will bring a new and powerful polity right back onto the world stage.
"free market capitalism" - LOL- what a cheeky twit you are
If you would notice when you use words but don't actually say anything, the quality of your posts would improve tremendously.
here is what I am saying, fuckwit- at no point does the US remotely approach "free market capitalism"
"free market" is a unicorn.
Eventually someone gets rich enough to rig the market.
Over half the Federal expenditures gov is payouts to individuals. Not even close to a free market.
It's closer than any other nation on Earth. Which isn't saying much, but it is the reason we went from a regional agrarian power to an industrial superpower over the course of a few decades back in the 1800's.
You must be one of those "the good must be the enemy of the perfect" kikes.
we are in an experiment. Where is the trend heading?
Two regulations eliminated for each new one.
Where do you think?
Geopolitically, Turkey is the strategic key to southern Europe and the soft underbelly of Russia. The crossroads of the Caspian, Black and the Mediterranean, and Europe and the Middle East. Of course Russia wants the USA and NATO out of there. https://i.pinimg.com/originals/42/aa/77/42aa7754278ca2aaa87545cbb0daa79…
Thank you.
Finally someone on the board who understand the crucial geopolitics involved with Turkey.
Turkey is even more important to the EU/USA than Ukraine was to Russia.
I agree, that being said, Turkey has always been, a reluctant friend (partner) to any neighbor or country. They have slowed the rivers that provide water to their neighbors to a trickle. They are not Arab or European. They have conquered all of the countries around them at one time (or more). They are and always will be Turkey first.
That’s a great plan for survival but no nation around them will ever trust them. They have been a thorn in Russia’s side for centuries. They have been a thorn in side for Mediterranean states for thousands of years.
On a positive note, great food and good looking women.
it sounds like the author wants to have sex with erdo. not that there's anything wrong with that. :roll:
Author is right about why turkey is doing it and wrong about Trump. Trump knows this outcome and he wants it.
Haha. Yuan dollar lira swaps!!! As the yuan devalues at a rate of 5% a month, good ruck with that. Sorry pal, USD is the world currency. The chinks, Turks and Russians all combined can collaborate all they want. Without access to US markets and the rest of the world who transacts in USD, they are fucked. Just ask the chinks who recently ran out of soy beans and need to tap US markets for them. How’s that devalued currency working out for their population who cannot now afford FOOD? You America haters crack me up. We always win because we are the best. Freedom of our people is our currency and it will always be the world’s gold standard. If we offered US citizen status to people from any country in the world they would take it without even blinking an eye. That is what we have. As they always ay, you can’t beat free.....dom.
Try not paying your taxes and see how free you really are you fucking moron
