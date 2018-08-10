Monsanto Slammed With $289 Million Verdict In Historic 'RoundUp' Cancer Lawsuit

A San Francisco Jury awarded $289 million in damages to a former school groundskeeper, Dewayne Johnson, who said Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller gave him terminal cancer. The award consists of $40 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages.
Johnson's trial was fast-tracked due to the severe state of his non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph system he says was triggered by Roundup and Ranger Pro, a similar glyphosate herbicide that he applied up to 30 times per year. His doctors didn't think he'd live to live to see the verdict.
Johnson testified that he had been involved in two accidents during his work in which he was doused with the product, the first of which happened in 2012. Two years later, the 46-year-old father of two was diagnosed with lymphoma - which has covered as much as 80% of his body in lesions.
Monsanto says it will appeal the verdict.
“Today’s decision does not change the fact that more than 800 scientific studies and reviews -- and conclusions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. National Institutes of Health and regulatory authorities around the world -- support the fact that glyphosate does not cause cancer, and did not cause Mr. Johnson’s cancer,” Monsanto Vice President Scott Partridge said in a statement.
Monsanto is a subsidiary of Germany's Bayer AG, which closed on its $66 billion purchase of the agrochemical company in June.
On Tuesday, Johnson's attorney Brent Wisner urged jurors to hold Monsanto liable and slap them with a verdict that would "actually change the world" - after arguing that Monsanto knew about glyphosate's risks of cancer, but decided to ignore and bury the information.
According to The Guardian, Johnson is the first person to take Monsanto to trial over allegations that the chemical sold under the Roundup brand is linked to cancer although thousands have made similar legal claims across the United States. This lawsuit focuses on the chemical glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide, which Monsanto began marketing as Roundup in 1974. The company began by presenting it as a “technological breakthrough” that could kill almost every weed without harming humans or the environment. -SHTFplan.com
In September, 2017 the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concluded that glyphosates were not likely carcinogenic to humans, based on a decades-long assessment. In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s cancer arm issued an opposite statement - warning that glyphosate was "probably carcinogenic to humans."
Johnson's case isn't part of the consolidated proceedings in Missouri, Delaware or California state court, where some 2,000 similar cases are pending. It's also separate from a federal multidistrict litigation waiting to be heard by US District Judge Vance Chabria of San Francisco - who allowed hundreds of Roundup lawsuits to proceed to trial after ruling that there was sufficient evidence for a jury to hear the cases despite calling a plaintiff's expert opinions "shaky."
Documents released in August of 2017 led to questions over Monsanto's efforts to influence the news media and scientific research and revealed internal debate over the safety of its highest-profile product, the weed killer Roundup.
As the New York Times noted last year, new internal emails, among other things, reveal ethical objections from former employees to "ghost writing" research studies that were pawned off as 'independent' analyses.
The documents underscore the lengths to which the agrochemical company goes to protect its image. Documents show that Henry I. Miller, an academic and a vocal proponent of genetically modified crops, asked Monsanto to draft an article for him that largely mirrored one that appeared under his name on Forbes’s website in 2015. Mr. Miller could not be reached for comment.
A similar issue appeared in academic research. An academic involved in writing research funded by Monsanto, John Acquavella, a former Monsanto employee, appeared to express discomfort with the process, writing in a 2015 email to a Monsanto executive, “I can’t be part of deceptive authorship on a presentation or publication.” He also said of the way the company was trying to present the authorship: “We call that ghost writing and it is unethical.”
The newly disclosed emails also reveal internal discussions which cast some doubt over whether internal scientists actually believed in the company's external messaging that Roundup was, in fact, safe.
“If somebody came to me and said they wanted to test Roundup I know how I would react — with serious concern."
And, here's more:
The documents also show that a debate outside Monsanto about the relative safety of glyphosate and Roundup, which contains other chemicals, was also taking place within the company.
In a 2002 email, a Monsanto executive said, “What I’ve been hearing from you is that this continues to be the case with these studies — Glyphosate is O.K. but the formulated product (and thus the surfactant) does the damage.”
In a 2003 email, a different Monsanto executive tells others, “You cannot say that Roundup is not a carcinogen … we have not done the necessary testing on the formulation to make that statement.”
Not surprisingly, Monsanto's lawyers have argued that the comments above have simply been taken out of context...
Monsanto said it was outraged by the documents’ release by a law firm involved in the litigation.
“There is a standing confidentiality order that they violated,” said Scott Partridge, vice president of global strategy for Monsanto. He said that while “you can’t unring a bell,” Monsanto would seek penalties on the firm.
“What you’re seeing are some cherry-picked things that can be made to look bad,” Mr. Partridge said. “But the substance and the science are not affected by this.”
Glyphosphate - Roundup's main ingredient, was first approved for use in weed killers in 1974, and has grown to become the world's most popular and widely used herbicide.
Hopefully, this is the beginning of something very good for planet Earth .... and the lefties never said a word or had anything to do with it although Monsanto represents many of the things they claim to hate.
Liberalism is a Mental Disorder
Facts Don't Matter
Good, to hell with that Agent Orange chemical cousin. Monsanto can burn in fucking HELL for all the misery they have wrought.
She wants Brodie’s that will end up trailer ridden in a decade. Fine by me.
Modern IG Farben.
Good, Monsanto tries to own life while poisoning the people, their own scientist won't eat their GMOs
They have already corrupted the DNA of our food supply for a very long time, if not permanently.
Trillions in damages wouldn't be enough.
Not mine.
Gasoline, paint thinner, ammonia, bleach... all kill weeds. And they're probably safer than RoundUp, too. Hmmm... I'll have to try them sometime in my garden.
Monsanto is a more evil version of Umbrella Corporation.
IIRC, it was bought out by even eviler Bayer Corporation, which has a reputation that isn't as bad because they only really put their name on aspirin, and aspirin is great, right?
Best news ever. It was just a matter of time. Bad news for German Bayer, though who had foolishly bought into the rigged game. Monsanto only survived because they were well-connected (with politicians and the military); Bayer isn't. And any weak nation who dared to ban Monsanto would have to face some consequences.
plain vinegar will work (acidic) once you remove the plants
For a small isolated patch, I use hot boiling water. Any regrowth from deeper roots would be pulled by hand after turning over the soil to ensure all are taken away (slightly damp soil would make the job easier). No gym membership is required when you really are into gardening.
Canadian Pacific railroad used high temperature, pressurized water steam to kill weeds on their tracks very effectively and without poisoning the environment.
I looked up Belev Candy today because I read about it in a book. It is a Russian apple candy. Other than figuring out that it doesn't look like something I can make at home, I was struck by the photo of Russian apples. Take a look at the link below and you will see what apples are supposed to look like when grown naturally on a tree. Nothing looking like this would ever be sold in one of our supermarkets here, because most people will only buy "perfect" looking fruit, when in reality they are buying American cartoon food.
http://englishrussia.com/2012/11/27/traditionally-russian-apple-candies/
My brother grows a lot of apples. He eats the good ones fresh and cooks, drys, preserves or distills with the blemished ones. I'm pretty sure that batch of apples in the picture are the ones even the Russians won't eat fresh.
Piece of plastic, 6 bricks, and few weeks.. works on most weeds.. you can not do this with fields of food though.
Bleach with salt is very effective
I just grab them and pull them out myself.
I hope they lose every case
Payd like a Muthafucka. Lucky bastard...but, he'll probably be dead of cancer in 5 years... Spend that money like a rapper.. Waste it all.. Fuck Monsanto
Why so little? 289M ain't shit
It will be many YEARS before a check is stroked, and the verdict will probably be set aside giving Monsanto another trial and another 10 years to deal with this annoying lawsuit. At the very least, the verdict will be reduced to peanuts. Dupont is still avoiding lawsuits over teflon ... been going on for 30 years. So don't worry, the plaintiff will never see the money. It isn't like a cashier's check is handed over at the end of a trial.
Well shit...
lol monsanto has this in its couch.
Why do you have a war on weeds? Most are edible, have far more nutritional and medicinal value than any garbage conventionally raised vegetables found in the grocery store and are free. For god sake man, wake up to the bounty around you! I just had a large mug of dandelion root tea last night. Absolutely delish.
Miffed
Because, you know as well as I there are precious few 'weeds' with the protein content of something like Soy Beans. I have no idea why a European corporation would buy Monsanto, though. Unless, they wanted to try to steer the continent away from current sentiment. You can not sell round up ready stuff in the EU, thus far.... but oh wait? That's right, they are going to start buying our SBs.
I'm a vegan who eats meat. Soy shouldn't be consumed by anyone ( ok, maybe some that has been fermented). Makes women nuts and gives men boobs.
Miffed;-)
cow peas, then. or vetch maybe. If you want to feed almost 8 billion people, the animals need a little something more than subsistence and grass fed. So, either admit there are more folks on this planet than can be 'naturally' be fed or shut the fuck up.
Yes, there ARE far too many people on this planet; we are beyond our carrying capacity. Increasing the food supply, however, has only encouraged the fat and ignorant masses to keep breeding. Rising food prices would be better for the planet in the long term and also a great benefit to farmers.
Honey? those of us out here living in Arcadia and the flyover country are fine with that. We control the most primary forms of wealth of them all. How about yourself?
Ah, a lover of free speech. The socialists invade ZH. Go fuck yourself with some soybeans crazy bitch.
Miffed
We don't eat them, you stupid cunt. We just feed you dumbasses that way. What do you think your meat is fed with? Even the 'organic' stuff. The stuff farmers eat is not what you do. I don't let an animal I'm trying to finish out for slaughter, for myself, anywhere near a legume.
I don't touch soy. other than soy sauce.
Some Men need boobs to fit into their jobs at U.C Kalifornia university system.
There's some pretty sexy girls with nice pecks out there?
Like those huge clits that female bodybuilders develop?
"Why do you have a war on weeds? Most are edible, have far more nutritional and medicinal value than any garbage conventionally raised vegetables found in the grocery store and are free."
O.K. Miffed, I got one for ya; why don't you try a nice warm cup of tea made out of the roots of the Russian Thistle plant (otherwise known as 'Knapweed'), which is an invasive weed species from Russia which is currently taking over Montana...
You might want to take into consideration first though, that no other plant can usually survive for very long which is growing within one or two feet of it, & the fact that the resins from the plant are known to cause major skin irritation, blistering & burns on humans & animals...
Oh yeah, & along w/ the fact that any animal that is stupid enough to eat it usually dies within one or two days...Yummy!
Bubba.
hey bubba? Donkeys love the purple blooms of the thistle. It's one of their most favorite things in the world to eat. We have that shit down here, too. Run some donkeys and your problem will be solved in just a few years. It won't kill animals, they just don't like to eat it. You can sort of train cows and sheep to eat it, but they won't eat it in lush pasture.
Reading comprehension doesn't seem to be your strong suit. I said most. Any time you introduce a new species into a population that has no natural growth inhibitors or natural predators you have problem. Case in point Bufo frog in Australia or Californians invading Texas. This plant has developed such mechanisms to survive in harsh conditions but even with such abilities it still has limitations. We do not read of Putin having to machete his way into his office wearing a hazmat suit. Nature will always eventually find balance but the interim won't be pretty.
Miffed
shut up and eat what you're fed, bitch. I feel confident you have manicured nails.
Over 5000 years ago, corn in the Americas was a weed.
"Johnson testified that he had been involved in two accidents during his work in which he was doused with the product, the first of which happened in 2012"
.........................WARNING - OPERATORerrorTWICE.
DOINGtheSAMEthingREPEATEDLY, EXPECTINGdifferentRESULTS.
................................HILLARYous.
Regards.
My guess is the appellate court will either throw it out completely or reduce the award.
BTW, the GMO stuff should also NOT be eaten under any circumstances unless you are in a starving situation. It does crazy things to your mitochondria and probably your DNA.
You'll probably like this then. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ad-hncscnZc
Everything is chemicals and on the periodic table.
The 'holocaust' storyline is one of the dumbest, most easily debunked narratives ever contrived. That is why those who question it are arrested and persecuted. That is why violent, racist, & privileged Jewish supremacists demand censorship. What sort of truth is it that denies free speech and the freedom to seek the truth? Truth needs no protection from scrutiny.
Only liars demand censorship.
The '6M Jews, 5M others, & gas chambers' are scientifically impossible frauds.
see the 'holocaust' scam debunked here: http://codoh.com
No name calling, level playing field debate here: http://forum.codoh.com
so are the gospels and most of organized religion, but that doesn't stop folks. what you suffer from is just another version of dogma.
"So are the gospels" are what"? Myths?
You need an education, instead of listening to atheists like Dawkins.
"Myth" merely means "story" in ancient Greek. Some stories are true, some are false, some are meaningless, and some are all three at the same time.
Ok, its German now. More lawsuits are gonna be satisfied soon. Say hi to Wolksvagen
-
You mean like feeding hungry people?
