Monsanto Slammed With $289 Million Verdict In Historic 'RoundUp' Cancer Lawsuit

A San Francisco Jury awarded $289 million in damages to a former school groundskeeper, Dewayne Johnson, who said Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller gave him terminal cancer. The award consists of $40 million in compensatory damages and $250 million in punitive damages. 

Johnson's trial was fast-tracked due to the severe state of his non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymph system he says was triggered by Roundup and Ranger Pro, a similar glyphosate herbicide that he applied up to 30 times per year. His doctors didn't think he'd live to live to see the verdict. 

Johnson testified that he had been involved in two accidents during his work in which he was doused with the product, the first of which happened in 2012. Two years later, the 46-year-old father of two was diagnosed with lymphoma - which has covered as much as 80% of his body in lesions. 

Monsanto says it will appeal the verdict. 

“Today’s decision does not change the fact that more than 800 scientific studies and reviews -- and conclusions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. National Institutes of Health and regulatory authorities around the world -- support the fact that glyphosate does not cause cancer, and did not cause Mr. Johnson’s cancer,” Monsanto Vice President Scott Partridge said in a statement.

Monsanto is a subsidiary of Germany's Bayer AG, which closed on its $66 billion purchase of the agrochemical company in June. 

On Tuesday, Johnson's attorney Brent Wisner urged jurors to hold Monsanto liable and slap them with a verdict that would "actually change the world" - after arguing that Monsanto knew about glyphosate's risks of cancer, but decided to ignore and bury the information. 

According to The Guardian, Johnson is the first person to take Monsanto to trial over allegations that the chemical sold under the Roundup brand is linked to cancer although thousands have made similar legal claims across the United States. This lawsuit focuses on the chemical glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide, which Monsanto began marketing as Roundup in 1974.  The company began by presenting it as a “technological breakthrough” that could kill almost every weed without harming humans or the environment. -SHTFplan.com

In September, 2017 the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concluded that glyphosates were not likely carcinogenic to humans, based on a decades-long assessment. In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s cancer arm issued an opposite statement - warning that glyphosate was "probably carcinogenic to humans." 

Johnson's case isn't part of the consolidated proceedings in Missouri, Delaware or California state court, where some 2,000 similar cases are pending. It's also separate from a federal multidistrict litigation waiting to be heard by US District Judge Vance Chabria of San Francisco - who allowed hundreds of Roundup lawsuits to proceed to trial after ruling that there was sufficient evidence for a jury to hear the cases despite calling a plaintiff's expert opinions "shaky." 

Documents released in August of 2017 led to questions over Monsanto's efforts to influence the news media and scientific research and revealed internal debate over the safety of its highest-profile product, the weed killer Roundup. 

As the New York Times noted last year, new internal emails, among other things, reveal ethical objections from former employees to "ghost writing" research studies that were pawned off as 'independent' analyses.

The documents underscore the lengths to which the agrochemical company goes to protect its image. Documents show that Henry I. Miller, an academic and a vocal proponent of genetically modified crops, asked Monsanto to draft an article for him that largely mirrored one that appeared under his name on Forbes’s website in 2015. Mr. Miller could not be reached for comment.

A similar issue appeared in academic research. An academic involved in writing research funded by Monsanto, John Acquavella, a former Monsanto employee, appeared to express discomfort with the process, writing in a 2015 email to a Monsanto executive, “I can’t be part of deceptive authorship on a presentation or publication.” He also said of the way the company was trying to present the authorship: “We call that ghost writing and it is unethical.”

The newly disclosed emails also reveal internal discussions which cast some doubt over whether internal scientists actually believed in the company's external messaging that Roundup was, in fact, safe.

“If somebody came to me and said they wanted to test Roundup I know how I would react — with serious concern."

And, here's more:

The documents also show that a debate outside Monsanto about the relative safety of glyphosate and Roundup, which contains other chemicals, was also taking place within the company.

In a 2002 email, a Monsanto executive said, “What I’ve been hearing from you is that this continues to be the case with these studies — Glyphosate is O.K. but the formulated product (and thus the surfactant) does the damage.”

In a 2003 email, a different Monsanto executive tells others, “You cannot say that Roundup is not a carcinogen … we have not done the necessary testing on the formulation to make that statement.”

Not surprisingly, Monsanto's lawyers have argued that the comments above have simply been taken out of context... 

Monsanto said it was outraged by the documents’ release by a law firm involved in the litigation.

“There is a standing confidentiality order that they violated,” said Scott Partridge, vice president of global strategy for Monsanto. He said that while “you can’t unring a bell,” Monsanto would seek penalties on the firm.

“What you’re seeing are some cherry-picked things that can be made to look bad,” Mr. Partridge said. “But the substance and the science are not affected by this.”

Glyphosphate - Roundup's main ingredient, was first approved for use in weed killers in 1974, and has grown to become the world's most popular and widely used herbicide. 

Comments

macholatte Fri, 08/10/2018 - 19:05 Permalink

 

Hopefully, this is the beginning of something very good for planet Earth .... and the lefties never said a word or had anything to do with it although Monsanto represents many of the things they claim to hate.

Liberalism is a Mental Disorder

Facts Don't Matter

 

beemasters tmosley Fri, 08/10/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

Best news ever. It was just a matter of time. Bad news for German Bayer, though who had foolishly bought into the rigged game. Monsanto only survived because they were well-connected (with politicians and the military); Bayer isn't. And any weak nation who dared to ban Monsanto would have to face some consequences.

Whoa Dammit Jackprong Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:31 Permalink

I looked up Belev Candy today because I read about it in a book. It is a Russian apple candy. Other than figuring out that it doesn't look like something I can make at home, I was struck by the photo of Russian apples. Take a look at the link below and you will see what apples are supposed to look like when grown naturally on a tree. Nothing looking like this would ever be sold in one of our supermarkets here, because most people will only buy "perfect" looking fruit, when in reality they are buying American cartoon food.

http://englishrussia.com/2012/11/27/traditionally-russian-apple-candies/

Jack McGriff ProstoDoZiemi Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

It will be many YEARS before a check is stroked, and the verdict will probably be set aside giving Monsanto another trial and another 10 years to deal with this annoying lawsuit. At the very least, the verdict will be reduced to peanuts. Dupont is still avoiding lawsuits over teflon ... been going on for 30 years. So don't worry, the plaintiff will never see the money. It isn't like a cashier's check is handed over at the end of a trial.

Miffed Microbi… J S Bach Fri, 08/10/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

Why do you have a war on weeds? Most are edible, have far more  nutritional and medicinal value than any garbage conventionally raised vegetables found in the grocery store and are free. For god sake man, wake up to the bounty around you! I just had a large mug of dandelion root tea last night. Absolutely delish. 

 

Miffed 

matermaker Miffed Microbi… Fri, 08/10/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

   Because, you know as well as I there are precious few 'weeds' with the protein content of something like Soy Beans.  I have no idea why a European corporation would buy Monsanto, though.   Unless, they wanted to try to steer the continent away from current sentiment.  You can not sell round up ready stuff in the EU, thus far.... but oh wait?  That's right, they are going to start buying our SBs.

Bubba Rum Das Miffed Microbi… Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:05 Permalink

"Why do you have a war on weeds? Most are edible, have far more  nutritional and medicinal value than any garbage conventionally raised vegetables found in the grocery store and are free."

O.K. Miffed, I got one for ya; why don't you try a nice warm cup of tea made out of the roots of the Russian Thistle plant (otherwise known as 'Knapweed'), which is an invasive weed species from Russia which is currently taking over Montana...

You might want to take into consideration first though, that no other plant can usually survive for very long which is growing within one or two feet of it, & the fact that the resins from the plant are known to cause major skin irritation, blistering & burns on humans & animals...

Oh yeah, & along w/ the fact that any animal that is stupid enough to eat it usually dies within one or two days...Yummy!

 

Bubba.

matermaker Bubba Rum Das Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:13 Permalink

hey bubba?    Donkeys love the purple blooms of the thistle.  It's one of their most favorite things in the world to eat.  We have that shit down here, too.  Run some donkeys and your problem will be solved in just a few years. It won't kill animals, they just don't like to eat it.  You can sort of train cows and sheep to eat it, but they won't eat it in lush pasture.

Miffed Microbi… Bubba Rum Das Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

Reading comprehension doesn't seem to be your strong suit. I said most. Any time you introduce a new species into a population that has no natural growth inhibitors or natural predators you have problem. Case in point Bufo frog in Australia or Californians invading Texas. This plant has developed such mechanisms to survive in harsh conditions but even with such abilities it still has limitations. We do not read of Putin having to machete his way into his office wearing a hazmat suit. Nature will always eventually find balance but the interim won't be pretty. 

 

Miffed 

X30X J S Bach Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:15 Permalink

"Johnson testified that he had been involved in two accidents during his work in which he was doused with the product, the first of which happened in 2012"

.........................WARNING - OPERATORerrorTWICE.

DOINGtheSAMEthingREPEATEDLY, EXPECTINGdifferentRESULTS.

................................HILLARYous.

Regards.

 

