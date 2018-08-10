Paul Craig Roberts: "Is There Enough Of America Left To Be Saved?"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
As many readers of this website have noticed, the United States has lost its character and become a dysfunctional society. In place of a largely homogeneous population once united in veneration of the Constitution, there exists today massive diversity which Identity Politics has used to disunite the population into separate interest groups.
No clause or article of the Constitution, nor the Bill of Rights, is safe.
The George W. Bush and Obama regimes destroyed two of the most important protections of civil liberty—habeas corpus and due process.
Bush declared indefinite imprisonment on suspicion alone without evidence or trial. Obama declared execution of US citizens on accusation alone without due process. The Justice (sic) Department wrote legal memos justifying torture, thus destroying the constitutional protection against self-incrimination. One of the authors of the memos is now a professor of law at UC Berkeley. The other is now a federal judge, indications that respect for the Constitution and enforcement of US and international laws against torture is fading in law schools and the federal judiciary.
A third important protection of civil liberty - freedom of speech which is necessary for the discovery of truth and to serve justice - is being destroyed. Apple, Google/Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, university speech codes, legislation against protesting Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians, and the presstitute media that has been turned into a propaganda organ in behalf of vested interests are all actively involved in protecting lies against truth.
Glenn Greenwald reported that “the single greatest threat to free speech in the West — and in the U.S. — is the coordinated, growing campaign to outlaw and punish those who advocate for, or participate in, activism to end the Israeli occupation” of Palestine.
The Second Amendment, which was placed in the Constitution as a defense against oppression by government, is under attack by well financed organizations in service to the police state with the intention of disarming the population. Many attentive Americans are convinced that mass shootings are staged or pretended in order to create public support for repealing the Second Amendment. Clearly the amount of effort expended against the Second Amendment is disproportional to the number of shooting deaths as compared to other causes of deaths. Why this one cause of deaths has so many well financed and politically active organizations compared to other causes of deaths is a question that is studiously avoided. We see far more opposition to the Second Amendment than we see against Washington’s destruction in whole or part of seven countries during the past two decades, resulting in the death, maiming, widowing, orphaning and displacement of millions of peoples.
In an Orwellian twist, freedom of religion is now interpreted as a prohibition against celebrating Christianity, the religious basis of the country, in public arenas.
Law faculties and the ACLU have deemphasized the original rights specified in the Constitution, emphasizing instead rights for transgendered, homosexuals, illegal aliens, and those seeking and performing abortions—a horrendous crime only a few decades ago.
Today all it takes to trump the US Constitution is to utter “National Security.”
As the United States is the Constitution, destroying the Constitution destroys the United States. Yet those destroying the Constitution claim that they are making the country safe by substituting police state measures for civil liberty.
The newly invented rights and the speech codes are used as weapons against heterosexual white males and to transfer authority from white male professors and managers to university and corporate “diversity offices” acting in behalf of “oppressed minorities” (women, non-white races except apparently Asians, homosexuals, transgendered). In the August 2018 issue of Chronicles, a magazine of American culture, Jack Trotter relates one of his experiences as an assistant professor “at a major Southern university, one of those SEC football titans.” In a lecture he encouraged his students to “avoid excessive use of abstract, Latinate terms in their writing.” He was accused of committing a racist crime of advocating white superiority by expressing a preference for short words with clear meaning that comprise Anglo-Saxon vocabulary. The absurd charge was placed in Trotter’s university file for internal use in the event he gave further indications of white supremacy by uttering the term Anglo-Saxon.
It gets even more ridiculous than this. A professor I know at a major research university was unaware that “girls” had been made an insensitive word and used it in class. He was called before a diversity dean and told that one more infraction and he would have to attend a class in “diversity training.”
The same thing happened to a graduate student at an English University who was one Friday afternoon sitting talking with three secretaries who were describing the evening out they had planned. He said: “sounds like a fun girls’ night out.” The expression “girls night out” is an old one widely used by women themselves, but the secretaries took offense at the word “girls,” complained, and the graduate student was subjected to sensitivity training.
Any member of an “oppressed minority” can make a complaint against a white male on any basis, and it is in the vested interest of the diversity office, whether university or corporate—remember the Google case—to regard the complaint both as true and as an offense.
A couple of years ago a black female student claimed that as she walked past a fraternity house on the Georgia Tech campus, racial slurs were yelled at her from an open window. The president immediately suspended the fraternity without due process. It was proven that all the windows in the house had been painted shut for many years and that none of them would open. But the penalty against the fraternity stood.
It would be interesting to know if white males are permitted to file complaints against radical feminists who dismiss all white heterosexual males as rapists and black professors who describe whites as “ice people,” racists, and imperial/colonial exploiters.
The question is: are white heterosexual males protected by speech codes? I would suspect that if a white male filed a complaint against a man-hating feminist, the diversity office would take the complaint as proof that the white male is a misogynist, and if a white male filed a complaint against a black it would be interpreted as proof of the white male’s racism.
There have been some cases of Christian students complaining of prejudices that professors display against Christianity, but by and large I don’t think the complaints have had much success.
Liberals will say that the rights protected in the Constitution are more prevalent, not less. They will point to the success of the civil rights movement in integrating blacks. Overall, however, it is not clear that blacks have any more due process and habeas corpus rights under the War on Terror than they had under Jim Crow. The overall loss of civil liberty cancels the blacks’ gains. Indeed, have blacks actually gained any rights when the police with little accountability can shoot down unarmed blacks on the streets and in their own homes? If gun control is needed, why isn’t it needed for the police?
Just as protests against Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians are being criminalized throughout the West, so is free speech that challenges the self-serving agendas of governments and vested interests. The hope that the Internet and social media would expand free speech have been proven wrong by the move against Alex Jones, the Ron Paul Institute, and antiwar.com by Apple, Twitter, and Google/Facebook. Apparently these corporations are convinced that Western peoples are sufficiently in the power of The Matrix that the attack on the First Amendment will cost them no lost business or condemnation by the public.
That corporations believe that they can attack the First Amendment with no adverse consequences to themselves shows the extent to which the United States has eroded.
Comments
It has to be. The alternative is terrifying, especially if you have children. America and American redefined by a new leadership that cares about everyone rather than just some, who don’t sow seeds of discontent and discord in children and between our people might pull us together. We’ll see. But just in case I’m prepared to the max for the other alternative.
Español, Mandarin, Hindi in vogue.
In reply to G by MonsterSchmuck
In reply to Z by B-Bond
Nope. To much 3rd world garbage expecting handouts for the white man being >insert -ism here<
Paul, tell the truth about the debt-based monetary system fraud and how the people who run it effectively control, top down, anyone interested in a good paycheck.
TELL THE TRUTH!
Because if you don't, then why should anyone care about whether you are saved (and any "lifeboat" that may have been promised to you and yours was done so by serial backstabbing liars). Know that.
“When the power of Love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”
-Jimi Hendrix
In reply to Nope. To much 3rd world… by DennisR
"Paul, tell the truth about the debt-based monetary system fraud and how the people who run it effectively control, top down, anyone interested in a good paycheck."
How exactly would that fit in to this article? Did you bother read it?
I have read PCR articles explaining how the government is ruining the money.
He writes his topics in a logical and easy to understand and ALWAYS tells the truth.
PCR has forgotten more about money and economics than most of us will ever know.
In reply to Paul, tell the truth about… by All Risk No Reward
Nobody expects anything of the USA but bombs, hatred and the support of dictators friendly to corporate interests.
In reply to Nope. To much 3rd world… by DennisR
'The expression “girls night out” is an old one'
The new one is bitchy skank's night out.
In reply to Nobody expects anything of… by Savvy
Thats a big two thumbs down 'Nope" Mr Roberts... the 'Shit hit the fan' is now a thing...
Them folks are busy working.
The problem for Americans is that both political parties regard the needs of the American people as a liability and as an obstacle to the profits of the military/security complex, Wall Street and the mega-banks, and Washington’s world hegemony. The government in Washington represents powerful interest groups, not American citizens. This is why the 21st century consists of an attack on the constitutional protections of citizens so that citizens can be moved out of the way of the needs of the Empire and its beneficiaries.
“The IQ and the life expectancy of the average American recently passed each other in opposite directions.”
And apparently Americans are happy with that. Any time I say I'm casting my vote for another party I get junked and lectured on how I'm stupid and cutting my nose off to spite my face.
It's a hopeless endeavor, yes, but I am not apathetic. Just very angry and I'm done playing that game.
In reply to The problem for Americans is… by Justin Case
I have witnessed 60 years of voting results. Nothing ever changed for the better,,, always for the worse.
Voting implicitly states you agree with the system and what it's doing.
In reply to And apparently Americans are… by chunga
Guess which demonic, degenerate (((tribe))) controls the music industry, the porn industry and the media industry. (((They))) are the first ones we need to go after because part of (((their))) agenda is to destroy the societies (((they))) infest!
Our Government is run by criminals. They'd sell their own mother to make a buck. Feinstein, Hillary, Awan bro's just as an example. It's a fire sale. Everything that isn't nailed down is being sold off. Our Just - US department, weaponized political "intelligence" agencies, the IRS, and the media are all of the same ilk. Should we even try to save this status quo that is so deeply embedded into this country. On the opposite side of the spectrum, people like Soro's would love to see a fractured America, personal freedom is a danger to people like him.
I feel like we are getting pressed in between two bad choices.
If we lose free speech rights and gun rights. We've lost everything
What is so shocking to me is Dem voters screeching for removal of free speech rights with regards to Alex Jones and when I point out that anti WAR voices are also censored, THEY DON'T CARE ....
These people are outright stupid. And the Russiagate nonsense is now prep for a third world war and one in which your right to dissent when bombs start dropping here will be GONE. As will our gun rights.
I say all of this and I'm not left or right. They are all criminally insane psychopaths planning our demise. And Democrat voters will get their pompoms out & cheer the whole way
How can people be so utterly stupid.
Remember the Red Guard ...
In reply to If we lose free speech… by CatInTheHat
That is why they are called useful idiots. Even Stalin called them that, for a reason, and they are the first to be sacrificed.
Order out of chaos so the techno tyrants can take over and make us all slaves.
In reply to If we lose free speech… by CatInTheHat
I remember when I felt lucky, almost embarrassed to be a young white man in American. "Of all the cards I could have been dealt... I had it all!"
Until I was old enough to take advantage of it after college. By then those days were gone.
I sit here now, mid 50's thinking... If only I was a poorly educated black tranny girl from somalia... I'd have it Made, man!
Am i allowed to say "man"? Thought not.
There is a war on for your mind.
In reply to I remember when I felt lucky… by SybilDefense
You're right of course. It's gotten to the point that anything with the word "man" in it is being erased from existence.
That is unless the chips are down or sacrifices are needed; in which case society thinks it's still perfectly fine to say "man up". I wonder why that is? (rhetorical question - I'm pretty sure everyone here understands why).
In reply to I remember when I felt lucky… by SybilDefense
PCR is such an optimist. I've been feeling like a stateless soul trapped in the dead zombified corpse of my country.
When any mammal is backed into a corner he will show his teeth.
Is that what they want?
Divide and conquer, like what is happening world wide .
Know your targets and shoot straight.
What a cogent argument you presented to refute the article. \sarc
In reply to Paul Craig Roberts is an… by Yen Cross
Schools, the MSM and political correctness train the incompetent, the indolent and the stupid to enslave the White males. But, those White males will learn to say "NO" and feign a disability.
"I owe you nothing" is the proper response.