Professor Gets Probation For Bludgeoning Conservatives With Bike Lock

Authored by Grace Gottschling via Campus Reform,
A former professor and Antifa activist has avoided jail time for beating multiple Trump supporters with a metal bike lock at a 2017 free speech rally in Berkeley, California.
Eric Clanton, a former philosophy professor at Diablo Valley College, began serving three years of probation Wednesday after three charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of inflicting great bodily injury were dismissed or stricken from the record.
Clanton assaulted at least three Trump supporters with a metal bike lock during a pro-Trump rally in Berkeley, California, on April 15, 2017, one of whom reportedly received a head laceration that required five staples.
Clanton’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday to establish if the case should move to trial, but Berkeleyside reports that all of the most serious charges were dropped after Clanton struck a deal to plead “no contest.”
Three of the felony charges against Clanton, for assault with a deadly weapon that is not a gun, were dismissed, as was a misdemeanor charge of wearing a mask to evade detection while committing a crime. The fourth felony charge, for causing serious bodily injury, was stricken from the record.
Clanton was convicted of simple battery, a misdemeanor, after pleading “no contest,” for which he will now serve three years of probation that are scheduled to conclude in Aug 2021, according to online documents released by the court.
As PJ Media points out, though, it is somewhat surprising that prosecutors would agree to such lenient terms in a plea deal, given that Clanton has been arrested in connection with disruptive demonstrations in the past, and that the evidence against him in the present case was substantial.
One of the assaults was caught on video, in which a man dressed in black, identified by police as Clanton, can briefly be seen hitting another man in the head with a metal bike lock during the rally.
During a search of Clanton’s home, police also recovered “U-locks, sunglasses, a glove, jeans, and facial coverings” consistent with items worn during the assaults, and phone records placed him in the vicinity of the attacks during the time they were committed.
Clanton later turned himself in to the Berkeley police department following a warrant being issued for his arrest.
Comments
Feckless cucks deserved a good beating lolz.
What a disgrace.
In reply to Feckless cucks deserved a… by Sliced into ribbons
Prick should be in jail and wiping bubba's ass for a living. Activist proggie judges are scum.
Precedence! Green lights? Go time?
Makes me wanna go Old Testament on some Antifa communists.
In reply to What a disgrace. by Bastiat
Antifa aren't human beings.
In reply to Prick by Free This
Antifa is not even a real thing. Now the KKK they have hung some folks but you don't give a fuck about that do you Vagina boy. You are the scum
In reply to Antifa aren't human beings. by Haus-Targaryen
Now let's not jump to conclusions.
Maybe he was just trying to lock his bike and it slipped. 7 times.
In reply to Antifa is not even a real… by HilteryTrumpkin
This is Alameda County. To say they are overworked and understaffed would be an understatement. Not to excuse this, but this is a minor crime by Oakland standards
In reply to Now let's not jump to… by Ghost of Porky
He walked because this took place in Commiefornia.
In reply to This is Alameda County. To… by HippieHaulers
Probation for commiefornia terrorists. Not surprised since they deem MS13 as ideal future "residents". Forward!
In reply to This is Alameda County. To… by HippieHaulers
And the Vikings killed some monks. And the Romans killed some jews.And the European settlers killed some indians. But let's not talk about CURRENT events. Because it is your side that is now doing the harm. Typical loser libtard. Bring up anyone else's transgressions to take the attention off of yours.
In reply to Antifa is not even a real… by HilteryTrumpkin
What are the terms of his probation? That he can't get caught beating someone else again (unless they are a liberal).
In reply to Antifa aren't human beings. by Haus-Targaryen
Ban Bike Locks!....then steal their bikes :)
In reply to Antifa aren't human beings. by Haus-Targaryen
"Antifa aren't human beings."
NO commie is!
In reply to Antifa aren't human beings. by Haus-Targaryen
A felony assault on video and he gets off? His lawyer must have contested the doxxing and put them in a position to prove "beyond a reasonable doubt" to a Berkeley jury that he was indeed the guy. In that case I can understand the plea deal.
In reply to Prick by Free This
BAD MESSAGE
In reply to A felony assault on video… by Bastiat
You have to understand that this is justice, liberal style. It is California, after all. What you do is make everything illegal, and the penalty for breaking the law is minor inconvenience and/or taking away anything valuable you might have. That way we are all equally impoverished lawbreakers. I don't see what could go wrong in a system of this kind.
In reply to BAD MESSAGE by blindfaith
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
BeSt Of LuCk
>>>>>>>> http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to A felony assault on video… by Bastiat
@ asiya, Get lost butthole...
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by asiya789
Don't feed the bots.
In reply to @ asiya, Get lost butthole... by El Oregonian
To understand the plea deal, you have to understand that the prosecutors and judges are liberals and don't want their shock troopers taken off the streets.
In reply to A felony assault on video… by Bastiat
yo...you must have missed the word "substantial" just before the word evidence.
In reply to A felony assault on video… by Bastiat
+1 Frederic
Much more legal maneouvering going on behind the scenes than the article would suggest.
In reply to A felony assault on video… by Bastiat
The professor would have used his purse but it was too heavy to swing.
In reply to Prick by Free This
Should be hunted down and beaten near death!
In reply to The professor would have… by 813kml
Calm Down Monkey Lies your not doing anything but talking out of your ass.
In reply to Prick by Free This
You’re*
In reply to Calm Down Monkey Lies your… by HilteryTrumpkin
The fun is only starting as the civil war reloads. Only question left is in which direction the uniforms will start shooting when this shindig finally kicks up. Either way humanity is counting on USSANS to finally do to each other what they have been doing to the rest of the planet since euro trash genocided the locals, enslaved the Africans and fucked over a once pristine land and half the planet in record time. Get the popcorn already coz Slumville is starting to smoke!
In reply to What a disgrace. by Bastiat
Glad you said it friend, if I did all humanity would scorn me and I'd be a pin cushion with down arrows all in me.
Case in point below - I rest my case.
In reply to The fun is only starting as… by Fireman
You are a pin cushion with driping diseased cock pushed down your throat all night long.
In reply to Glad you said friend, if I… by Free This
You must be drinking the same urine as free this.
In reply to The fun is only starting as… by Fireman
Try hitting me with a Bike Lock.....first off...you will NOT get in range. Your done.
In reply to What a disgrace. by Bastiat
Problem is they are cowards and will sneak up behind you.
In reply to Try hitting me with a Bike… by takeaction
The element of surprise can take down even the most seasoned vet.
In reply to Problem is they are cowards… by tmosley
He is fortunate that he did not attack me at the time. I was on blood thinners post op. When you are on those, any blow to the head or a fall is potentially a cerebral hemorrhage and a 911 call. I would have regarded it as the use of lethal force against me and would have responded with my "chief's special" into the area where his nuts should have been before he became a soy boy. Then again, my aim isn't so good, so I might have gotten him between the eyes too.
In reply to What a disgrace. by Bastiat
Agreed. ALso, can I get the number of that guys Lawyer? He's good.
In reply to What a disgrace. by Bastiat
civil suit time!
In reply to What a disgrace. by Bastiat
How did this idiot even become a professor?
Diablo Valley College is or was his employer. Well named school. Must be a lot of antifa fascist types that populate it.
In reply to How does this idiot still… by LawsofPhysics
By excelling at being an idiot.
In reply to How does this idiot still… by LawsofPhysics
I'm confused..is he a professor or antifessor
In reply to How does this idiot still… by LawsofPhysics
Has anyone seen my Schwinn?
In reply to How does this idiot still… by LawsofPhysics
civil suit time! make him feel as much financial pain as you can.
In reply to Has anyone seen my Schwinn? by radio man
Ahh. Ag Assault is okay if it is full leftist love.
Disgusting.
What a pity... he’d be safer in jail.
Wouldn’t it just be a shame if someone followed him home after work?
He lives somewhere, and he has to sleep.
In reply to Disgusting. by PacOps
Berkeley, "free speech" bastion, and home of the double standard in favor of violent liberals.
Were I a victim, I would sue. In a corrupt court, I would, most likely, lose but it would cost the violent lib to defend such a suit.
Pretty sure you think you're a victim of all sorts of things.
In reply to Were I a victim, I would sue. by bunkers
I dare you to watch the video and report back to us. The fucking pussy professor hides behind a mask, while hiding behind other masked pussies, and hits the person over the head as hard as he can. Then runs away and hides.
Probably a hero to douchebag like you
In reply to Pretty sure you think you're… by Sliced into ribbons
Yep. "no contest" is essentially guilty. let the civil suits proceed and let the victims collect for the damage.
In reply to Were I a victim, I would sue. by bunkers