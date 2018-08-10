Scientist Blasts Media "Misinformation" Linking Wildfires To Global Warming

Authored by Michael Bastasch via The Daily Caller,
With wildfires engulfing over 620,000 acres of California, there’s been a concerted media campaign to single out man-made global warming as the primary force behind the deadly blazes.
But that’s not what the data suggests, according to University of Washington climate scientist Cliff Mass.
“So there is a lot misinformation going around in the media, some environmental advocacy groups, and some politicians,” Mass wrote in the first of a series of blog posts analyzing the California wildfires.
“The story can’t be simply that warming is increasing the numbers of wildfires in California because the number of fires is declining. And area burned has not been increasing either,” Mass wrote.
Firefighters are struggling to put out the largest fire in recent decades, the Mendocino Complex fire, that’s consumed over 300,000 acres in northern California. Environmentalists and some scientists have pushed a media narrative that blazes across the state to global warming.
“Climate change is making wildfires more extreme. Here’s how,” PBS Newshour warned viewers on Monday, quoting Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann.
“You warm the planet, you’re going to get more frequent and intense heat waves. You warm the soils, you dry them out, you get worst drought,” Mann said.
“You bring all that together, and those are all the ingredients for unprecedented wildfires.”
The San Francisco Chronicle ran with similar coverage: “Scientists see fingerprints of climate change all over California’s wildfires.”
The Chronicle also quoted Mann, who further argued global warming weakened the jet stream, causing extreme weather patterns to persist.
“These factors work together to produce the sorts of persistent extreme weather events — droughts, floods, heat waves, wildfires — that we’re seeing across the Northern Hemisphere right now,” Mann said.
However, Mass combed through California wildfire statistics, finding state figures showed a decrease in acres burned in four out of five regions. U.S. Forest Service data for public forests and lands in California shows mixed trends, with some regions having just as big of fires as in the 1920s.
“The bottom line of the real fire data produced by the State of California and in the peer-reviewed literature is clear: there has been no upward trend in the number of wildfires in California during the past decades,” Mass wrote on his blog.
“In fact, the frequency of fires has declined,” he wrote. “And in most of the state, there has not been an increasing trend in area burned during the past several decades.”
“Clearly, climate change is only one possible factor in controlling fire frequency and may not be the most important,” Mass wrote.
While seasonal weather is an important ingredient for wildfires, it’s not the only factor, making it particularly hard to attribute fires to global warming. Land management and population growth are also major factors, since most fires are started by humans.
A recent study found the risk of fire increased in once rural areas as populations increased, putting more buildings, plants, vehicles and other ignition sources in fire-prone areas that were once sparsely populated.
“This is a people problem,” U.S. Geological Survey fire scientist Jon Keeley told The San Jose Mercury News. “What’s changing is not the fires themselves but the fact that we have more and more people at risk.”
Mass authored a similar analysis of California’s 2017 wildfire season when many media outlets suggested the blazes were driven by man-made warming.
“Those that are claiming the global warming is having an impact are doing so either out of ignorance or their wish to use coastal wildfires for their own purposes,” Mass wrote in 2017.
“Wildfires are not a global warming issue, but a sustainable and resilience issue that our society, on both sides of the political spectrum, must deal with,” Mass wrote.
In reply to Firenado is the new Sharknado by TheWholeYearInn
In reply to ManBearPig vs. Sharknado by Ghost of Porky
1) the carbon from fire feeds plants, no? 2) plants grow faster with more CO2, no? 3) Climatic changes are small compared to corporate exploration, industry, house building, utility serve to housing, and paperwork for lawyers activities!
-Signed, TeethVillage, Barrister
In reply to How about man-made fire… by wee-weed up
In reply to 1) the carbon from fire… by TeethVillage88s
In reply to they dont let em clear the… by DinduNuffin
In reply to yes by inosent
In reply to sadly no. i have lost all… by DinduNuffin
In nature, forest fires are coming. They clear the dead wood and brush, leaving the more resilient tree species unharmed, allowing fertile soil for new growth.
For the past 50 years, firefighters have extinguished many of the smaller fires. This causes dead wood and brush to accumulate, gradually making the forest more vulnerable to large, catastrophic fires which destroy everything in their path, including healthy and dead trees alike.
This problem has nothing to do with climate change and everything to do with human intervention.
In reply to It is called arsine. by OpTwoMistic
In reply to In nature, forest fires are… by superyankee
It's a people problem alright! How many fires are started by arsonists?
In reply to they dont let em clear the… by DinduNuffin
www.climatedepot.com
It turned me in to a newt
In reply to Climate change stubbed my… by tmosley
I think the Russians are behind this climate change...after all they are responsible for everything else right?
In reply to You'll get better. by tenpanhandle
“So there is a lot misinformation going around in the media, some environmental advocacy groups, and some politicians,” Mass wrote in the first of a series of blog posts analyzing the California wildfires.
I ONLY CARE WHAT THE (REAL...NOT CORPORATE WHORES) SCIENTISTS SAY. AND THE SCIENTISTS SAY THE PLANET IS GETTING WARMER BECAUSE OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY.
FOREST FIRE IN THIS ARTICLE IS A STRAW MAN
"Scientists"
LOL which scientists? The physicists calling bullshit? Or the computer programmers perpetuating the hoax?
The warming today is of the same magnitude as it was from 1910 to 1940. They never tell you that.
It's ocean cycles. Nothing more.
In reply to "So there is a lot… by taketheredpill
The scientific opinion on climate change is the overall judgment among scientists regarding the extent to which global warming is occurring, its likely causes, and its probable consequences.
Several studies of the consensus have been undertaken.[1] Among the most-cited is a 2013 study of nearly 12,000 abstracts of peer-reviewed papers on climate science published since 1990, of which just over 4,000 papers expressed an opinion on the cause of recent global warming. Of these, 97% agree, explicitly or implicitly, that global warming is happening and is human-caused.[2][3] It is likely that this warming arises from increased concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, primarily from the burning of fossil fuels, partially offset by human-caused and volcanic aerosols. Natural change alone would have had a slight cooling effect rather than a warming effect.[4][5][6][7]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scientific_opinion_on_climate_change
THAT'S 5 MINUTES OF MY LIFE THAT I WILL NEVER GET BACK. THANKS A LOT.
In reply to "Scientists" LOL which… by afronaut
Well did each of these 4,000 scientists conduct independent research? Answer: No. Scientists are as subject to propaganda as anyone else. They all rely on the fraudulent data, data manipulation and fantasy "models" that we all hear about and are subject to the same abuse if they speak out against the (manufactured) "consensus" as ordinary citizens do. Just b/c they took some science course in college does not make their gullibility more revealing. It's all the group think echo chamber, not independent conclusions.
Also note the Global Warming Scammers seized control of (a) government agencies funding "climate research" who cut off funding to all Global Warming Heretics (and are aside from Big Oil the ONLY funders of this type of "research" (propaganda)), and (b) all climate science papers so they can block publication of any contrary viewpoints. Both of these actions demonstrate the utter contempt with which Global Warming Scammers view the scientific method.
In reply to The scientific opinion on… by taketheredpill
Bottom line is you get funding when you support...ooops, I mean, research, Global Warming.
In reply to Well did each of these 4,000… by NiggaPleeze
In reply to "So there is a lot… by taketheredpill
You have to be American not to know Climate Change is real. The rest of the world knows it get over it you are all fucking morons.
In reply to You have to be American not… by HilteryTrumpkin
In reply to You have to be American not… by HilteryTrumpkin
Yes actually it was. McCarthy was right too.
Here is a good visual for you. They knew when the sun heated things up it was coming. Let no crisis go to waste. This if from gisp II ice sheet data.
https://blog.cajunastro.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/gisp2-projection…
In reply to Was the coming Ice Age of… by afronaut
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFal8OLbK_4&t=23s
In reply to You have to be American not… by HilteryTrumpkin
Yes, everyone intelligent agrees that climate changes.
But do you know why there is such a difference in temperature between day and night? Oh yes - the SUN! And did you know that if we did not have a sun, our temperature would be below -200℃?
So, given this MASSIVE effect that the sun has on Earth's temperature, on what basis do you conclude that the sun's energy output is a constant and thus the sun is, year in and year out, warming the Earth equally? Well in fact ALL evidence points to the fact that IT ISN'T. In fact our recent "warming" was accompanied by the peak phase of solar activity, which goes through cycles.
Climate "scientists" (propagandists) and their disciples (idiots like you) not only distort, manipulate, alter and conceal the raw data measuring temperatures (as well as speculating about actual historical temperatures, which cannot possibly be known with any real accuracy), and create phony, secret "models" which are nothing but a blatant confirmation bias (because NOBODY understands how the climate actually works), but they do not consider alternative explanations for temperature cycles. Not just solar cycles but alignment of planets (which affects electrical energy), magnetic field changes (which affects how much radiation from the sun is reflected back into space versus reaching Earth), ocean currents and jet stream (which affects distribution of different temperature water and air over the planet), volcanic eruptions and other emitters of particulate matter into the atmosphere, deforestation (trees emit a huge amount of water from underground, which cools the air), methane emissions/levels, etc., etc., etc., etc., etc., etc., etc., etc.
Yes, climate changes. The question is: WHAT CAUSES IT TO CHANGE?
Also your astute observation that CLIMATE CHANGES should also alert you to the fact, as is incontrovertible, that climate changed LONG BEFORE the industrial revolution. And your moron, lying, fraudster "Climatologists" do not have ANY coherent explanation for why now is different - i.e. what drove climate change during the eons before the industrial revolution and a comparative analysis of how those same factors are impacting Earth now. None. Whatsoever.
If it were getting colder instead of hotter, they would be blaming human activity on that, too. Which way things are changing doesn't matter, but we know they are always changing, so there is always something to blame "human activity on" which they can use to get their global carbon tax and set up their global dictatorship.
So stick that carbon tax up your ass, buddy. There's no way I am ever funding the Global Bolshevik Government based on this obviously fraudulent dogma. No. Fucking. Way.
In reply to You have to be American not… by HilteryTrumpkin
A correlation, revealed by glacial ice cores, between rising temperatures and co2 does exist but it is opposite to what people think.
The temperature rises first followed by the rise in the co2 level (approximately 5 year lag) due to the increase in forest, grass, peat and coal seam fires.
The climate is driven by 6 factors that interconnected in complex ways by 23 processes (24 if you include Malankovicht effect) that we have little of no data on or understanding of which makes it is impossible to model or predict.
To learn about climate science and the debate please read Human Caused Global Warming and/or The Deliberate Corruption of Climate Science by Dr. Tim Ball (PhD. Climatology). www.drtimball.com
To learn how complex cloud formation, which is considered a major driver of the climate, is please read The Chilling Stars: A Cosmic View of Climate Change by Svensmark and Calder. Youtude video: Svensmark: The Cloud Mystery
www.climatescienceinternational.org www.heartland.org
There is absolutely no consensus that co2 is impacting the climate.
https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/30000-scientists-sign-petit…
Climate facts:
-Co2 is not a GHG, is benign and does not impact the climate.
-Water vapor is 99% of the GHG's, 94% if you consider co2 is GHG.
-Man-made co2 is 0.032% of the atmosphere by volume and it is impossible for that small amount of gas to impact the climate.
-The average level of co2 (1200ppm), determined by glacial ice cores, for the past 300 million years is 3 times higher than the present level (400ppm).
-The IPCC and CRU peer-review their own work and can not be trusted to provide credible data or forecasts.
-The US EPA has requested raw data from NASA and NOAA out of distrust.
-There is no data for the oceans, ice caps, grasslands, forests, jungles, deserts or mountains.
-The lack of rural ground stations has distorted the temp. data.
-Temp., precip. and water vapor data is needed more that computer programs that attempt to model insufficient and distorted data.
Please! Do not let facts get in the way of a good, money making story. What is wrong with you? Facts are so 20th century.
In reply to A correlation, revealed by… by abgary1
I've heard from forestry experts, some 20 years ago, that the real problem is prevention of natural fires by the gubermint and not the fire itself.
Apparently, it is healthy for the forest to have a fire from time time. Clears things out. The fire prevention of fires at all cost; however, leads to accumulation of dead matter, and then even more dead matter, and once the fire starts it is massive.
Logging has been prohibited on federal land and in many state forests for decades. When you say logging, most people equate that to cutting down every tree in sight. The left was successful in pushing their campaign to make logging a bad thing. This is the end result. No logging and no roads (which are good fire breaks) and the place becomes overgrown.
Locals ought to be able to go in and thin out dying, dead, and fallen trees. It looks like Trump is starting to move things in this direction.
In reply to I've heard from forestry… by Cluster_Frak
Tree data suggests there are more trees in North America now than there were 100 years ago...
just one article...https://www.mnn.com/earth-matters/wilderness-resources/stories/more-tre…
In reply to Logging has been prohibited… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
20 years ago.
Currently,
we have weather wars droughts and chem trails massively sprayed creating explosive conditions in a republican held area of the State, Agenda 21, smart meters burning buildings from the inside, blocks of houses lit at once all from the inside, Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) blue laser beams, and other nefarious programs and culprits including arsonists throughtout California.
It takes alot of work and study so forest mismanagement rumors are mostly lazy and dated
In reply to I've heard from forestry… by Cluster_Frak
Rising metals content of soils worldwide increase fire temperatures to a level that kills seeds normally predisposed to surviving wildfires; even tree seeds that require fire are not surviving the new higher temps.
Once you realize that aluminum nanoparticles don't exist in nature you have to ask how they are getting into everything worldwide. Then it is just a short cab ride to high bypass turbofans producing virtually no contrails and a new category of clouds because we all know that the weather is evolving too. From there the trail leads to
In reply to 20 years ago. Currently,… by swamp
Now can we invade California and arrest all the election rigging gangster politicians rampaging all over it and stealing from people in all the other states through fed programs?
And of course diverting vast quantities of water to irrigate the desert has nothing to do with land elsewhere drying up. But hey, cheap almonds!
Diverting water to the desert is a "downstream" action and does not dry up the land upstream. Large reservoirs store water that would eventually go out to sea. If anything, storing water over periods of time and large areas of land allows time and area for some of the water to percolate into the groundwater system, thus actually allowing more water to stay on (in) the land.
However, to be fair to the environmentalist, this process of diversion of water does harm the downstream river and estuary ecosystem by curbing the annual flushing that was historically part of the natural process for for those areas.
In reply to And of course diverting vast… by lnardozi