Teen Daredevils Film Close Calls While "Surfing" Atop NYC Subway Trains

Fri, 08/10/2018 - 19:45

Perhaps this is set to be the next dangerous millennial or Generation Z fad, akin to the 'Tide Pod Challenge' or the even more dangerous 'car surfing' of a few years back.

A series of videos recently uploaded to YouTube shows a trio of teens riding atop subway cars at high speeds through Brooklyn and Queens. The daredevils filmed themselves jumping from train platform roofs onto trains, and leaping from car to car as if in an action movie while the trains hit full speed.

An edited series of subway "surfing" scenes was published to YouTube on Wednesday, but after it was picked up by Drudge Report early Friday, the videos have since been been pulled. And as the videos featured close-up shots of at least a couple of the subway roof hoppers' faces, we expect the police may be already knocking on their doors

The original video was was published to Jack Sutton's YouTube, but after it was pulled, copies have since been preserved on others:

And in one prior clip uploaded a few weeks ago, also since removed, one of the teens actually falls off the train immediately after hopping on the roof.

Apparently he survived and resumed the highly dangerous and illegal stunt. 

Also included among the video series originally uploaded by "Jack Sutton" was a filmed incident wherein one friend screamed to others to "duck quickly" before the train entered a tunnel.

It appears the teens barely survived decapitation, with the young man behind the camera slipping down between the cars and inside a cabin at the last second. 

That particular video has also since been removed from YouTube.

Just prior to the YouTube page going down, one among the few comments on the clip sarcastically notes: “I hope you guys fall and die. But I also hope your deaths don't disrupt service.”

In a separate early July incident, a 22-year old man was arrested at his Brooklyn home after he was photographed by passengers hanging on to the side of a subway car in a extremely risky stunt, which wasn't his first time. 

There's no word yet on if the film-making daredevils behind the latest train surfing incident have been arrested, but clearly they were just lucky to survive. 

Entertainment Culture

Zero Point bismillah Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:00

"Man, I see in fight club the strongest and smartest men who've ever lived. I see all this potential, and I see squandering. God damn it, an entire generation pumping gas, waiting tables; slaves with white collars. Advertising has us chasing cars and clothes, working jobs we hate so we can buy shit we don't need. We're the middle children of history, man. No purpose or place. We have no Great War. No Great Depression. Our Great War's a spiritual war... our Great Depression is our lives. We've all been raised on television to believe that one day we'd all be millionaires, and movie gods, and rock stars. But we won't. And we're slowly learning that fact. And we're very, very pissed off."

- Tyler Durden.

koan Fri, 08/10/2018 - 19:48

Cool you recorded your face and uploaded to youtube, I'm certain Google can provide the cops with the rest of your info.

surf@jm Fri, 08/10/2018 - 19:54

We used to ride on hoods, roofs or the backs of pick up truck beds with rope reins....

Looking back, we thought we were invincible then....

 

Duc888 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:04

 

 

Go to Liveleak and see assholes in other countries doing this.... and getting chopped in 1/2 by low over passes.

 

Thinning the herd.

 

Saddam Miser Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:21

Who cares. Seriously, I feel that ZH has jumped the shark with this article. However, it does make me feel like it’s the 80’s again though... a more carefree, uninhibited time. His hair even looked like it was from the 80’s. Maybe it’s just the wind.... 

proper1 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:22

​​​​​​Apparently no one amongst them is smart enough to get a job and buy a Kawasaki 1100, a gram of crystal meth and no helmet.....the perfect genetic pool cleaning combo. 

moobra Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:22

It natural selection at work but not in the way people think. Young males are high risk takers because in evolutionary terms they need to secure the resources required to find a mate.

 

About 2/3 of all females have reoroduced while only about 1/3 of all males in history have reproduced. 

 

This behaviour is in our genes and is a good reason to have national service to absorb it sagely.

Able Ape Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:38

NICE! Myself and friends would hop trains and run from box car to box car - we were from the other side of the tracks and had no polo ponies, sailboats or skiis...

MaxThrust Fri, 08/10/2018 - 20:40

There were a few times in my youth when I was lucky not to be killed or maimed. Not from doing crazy shit like this but normal stuff that did not go to plan. It's life [or death if unlucky] accept it. ZH.