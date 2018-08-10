Turkish Lira, Stocks Jump After Jay Sekulow Says "Close To Resolution" On Pastor Brunson

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:32

With stocks tumbling into the Friday close following the collapse of the Turkish lira,, and with Trump a stickler for no red days especially when he is on vacation, traders were wondering where today's stick save would come from. We got the answer moments ago when Trump's attorney - or rather one of many - Jay Sekulow, said in a radio appearance on the Sean Hannity radio show, that the White House is working hard on the case of a U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson - who is held by Erdogan under house arrest, and was the catalyst for today's latest Trump sanctions - and "says they’re close to getting a resolution."

Sekulow, guest hosting with Rudy Giuliani in place of Sean Hannity on his national radio show, provided no details including how he’d be in a position to know, and no indication that this is not just a political talking point which is completely devoid of any of today's context, which saw not only Trump double down on Turkish sanctions, but also ended with Turkey vowing to retaliate to US sanctions as relations between the US and Turkey collapse.

In kneejerk reaction, the USDTRY dropped some 20 large figures, pushing US futures higher in the process.

Then again, with the Pastor at best a sideshow to the problems facing Turkey, of which first and foremost is Erdogan's unwillingness to raise rates, call the IMF for help, or enact capital controls, we are confident it's only a matter of time before the selling resumes.

Adolfsteinbergovitch gatorengineer Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

There you have the motive. And the world is watching. And the clock is ticking. This trick will not work eternally. Moreover Erdogan is very well aware of what happened to Khadafi.

It won't be long before America and its puppet master israel become very lonely in this world...

It's incredible that elementary diplomacy be forgotten so quickly in the bowels of DC.

bluebird100 gatorengineer Fri, 08/10/2018 - 17:03 Permalink

I really don't think this administration cares about regime change - at least not by our own hands. Plus, we all know how that goes (Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan). I believe Trump realizes nation building is a futile effort; the only people who can rebuild a country are the citizens of those countries. However, I think he doesn't mind inciting regime change, but considering some of these countries have been oppressed for decades, I approve of the rhetoric he's using. Plus, it exposes these regimes as the fakes they are even though Western media opposes American progress.

Rexmundi FullHedge1 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

He got a spy back, lost 2 US incredibly strategic bases, almost crashed European and consequently US markets GG. Don't agree with him on such stupid moves, but boy it is entertaining,...I guess this pastor / Spy was worth it, because the shame of him talking about assassination attempt, arms transport to ISIS from Split Nato's and CIA involvement in durg trade, organ harvesting etc That would not paint a pretty picture

Thordoom GoldHermit Fri, 08/10/2018 - 16:23 Permalink

I have no idea how could people still think the " pastor" is really a pastor. I'm pretty confident at this point he is CIA spy with a lot of information. That is why they want him back so badly. Secondly i do not think they are close to solving this issue. The meeting will be about how they are going to get rid of USD and embrace Yuan.

Squid Viscous Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

kick save! and a beauty!

by the jew lawyer whose only relevance is his occasional Faux news appearances,

now I've seen it all, g_d please take me, I'm ready

hanekhw Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

Right. Put that Genie back in the bottle. It was all just a big mistake my sticking my finger in the USs eye several times. Just a big mistake.

exartizo Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

It seems extraordinary and quite unprecedented that an entire nations' financial condition should be held captive both literally and figuratively to Mr. Brunson's release by Erdogan.

It seems a no brainer.. release Mr. Brunson and your currency stops free falling?

BitchesBetterR… exartizo Fri, 08/10/2018 - 16:13 Permalink

IF you think the Lira's drop was due to Mr Brunson's release....

 

maybe, just maybe the Lira dropped because the Turkish are looking alliance with Eurasia & the Belt Road Investment - perhaps it was because Turkey wants some S-400 & SU-57 as opposed to the US military tools, or maybe because Turkey is daily drifting away from NATO..........

 

Nah- you're right  

Squid Viscous Fri, 08/10/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Brunson may be a pedophile, the new frontier for Libs,

"God made him that way, we just need to work with him,

there's a place for everyone in our bold new world"