Why Is The Department Of Energy Conducting Human Experiments?

The Department of Energy is conducting human experiments, according to the Free Beacon, citing "partial information about these continuing experiments," obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
At least 12 programs run by the Department of Energy are using human beings as part of the experiments, which operate under unusual names such as "Moose Drool," "Little Workers," and "Hidden Valley," among others. -Free Beacon
The experiments, obtained by the Federation of American Scientists, lists several programs with various code-names, including; Moose Drool, Idaho Bailiff, Helios, Tristan and Hidden Valley. Each experiment had between 4 and 44 human subjects, for a cumulative total of around 300 participants.
FAS made the FOIA request after discovering around a dozen classified programs involving human subjects, however the details of each project are still unknown.
Human subjects research erupted into national controversy 25 years ago with reporting by Eileen Welsome of the Albuquerque Tribune on human radiation experiments that had been conducted by the Atomic Energy Commission, many of which were performed without the consent of the subjects. A presidential advisory committee was convened to document the record and to recommend appropriate policy responses.
In 2016, the Department of Energy issued updated guidelines on human subjects research, which included a requirement to produce a listing of all classified projects involving human subjects. It is that listing that has now been released. -FAS.org
“Research using human subjects provides important medical and scientific benefits to individuals and to society. The need for this research does not, however, outweigh the need to protect individual rights and interests,” according to the 2016 DOE guidance on protection of human subjects in classified research.
And why the Department of Energy? Stranger things have happened we suppose.
What no Cookie?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IjO8fW1N_Ec
Why? Because they can. They don't need a reason.
Our public servants are supposed to represent our interest not dictate terms. We live under a rouge government. We are the resistance. Consent Withdrawn!
Indeed. This sounds like an especially disgusting one.. or maybe they are disclosing details finally about mkUltra. At any rate, consent withdrawn!
Just curiosity, I guess.
Where is all x-men? I saw them on TV and in SanDiego for real...
DOE - scumbags to the last man.
[The deep state in ALL IT'S GLORY. FUCK EM...]
"We live under a rouge government."
If by 'rouge' you mean crypto-pinko-commies, I'll concede that the Deep State and approximately half of America is rouge.
If you meant 'rogue', I'll concede that the Deep State has gone rogue and approximately half of America is unhinged in a collectivist way.
Either way works for me, but both are sad reflections on the idiocracy that confronts us.
rogue: uncontrolled
rouge: makeup or a red color
(Annoyed at seeing the word mispelled in one comment but I couldn't let it go after being used twice and misspelled in a second comment).
I lose it about "loose" and "lose" swapped. My face turns rouge colored, and I want to go rogue and tear open some new orifices in the offenders.
Spellcheck, as with all automation, is not perfect. It's a tool.
Rouge/Rogue started with Sarah Palin. A comment about Hockey Mom's wearing lipstick, then a book titled "Going Rogue". Brains were melting down all over. Tina Fey's lines on SNL were remembered better than anything Palin actually said.
Lose/loose existed back in the usenet days.
Socialism is a helluva drug.
Why? Because they have a shit ton of money to spend, spread around, pay off. No other reason needed. And there’s a lot of government tit suckers out there.
gee, why don't we ask Alex Jones...he's only been telling the world about shit like that for 20 years now and about tons of other fucked up shit that has been going on, but he gets banned over lies and a scumbag treasonous fake media campaign funded by the deep state and social media complex.
Well banning him from those platforms is only going to make him double in strength world-wide. They fucked up big time by trying to ban him.
You never make a martyr out of your enemy just like you never go full-retard. And the bad guys have been going full-retard exponentially lately. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAKG-kbKeIo
It's all gonna blow up on them soon enough...just keep watching and have plenty of popcorn waiting.
#QANON
#GREATAWAKENING
#WWG1WGA
#INFOWARS
bitchez! ;-)
#KEEPSTACKINGPHYZZ (had to put that in there for good measure)
Hollywood (Deep State Intel) has been revealing this experimentation for decades. It amuses some people in a Langley sub basement.
Alex Jones is part of the show. Keeps people from thinking for themselves.
You might want to look at the previous people that were in all these organizations... You will find the link if you are ready to take a dark trip into a deep hole that will shake the core of most people. Its a club and your not in it.
They think we are all useless cattle.
The experiments being performed on humans and combined human/animal(s) would make Mengele proud.
In reply to Why? Because they can. They… by Kassandra
CIA did research on LSD, electroshock, frontal lobotomy, radiation and disease exposure starting back in the 50's. Probably continuing and this may be a "feeder" project.
Yes, but go back decades earlier.
It has never stopped. It just went further top secret.
These people are sick.
Pretty sure you need Q clearance to see the data.
"Idaho Baliff" and "SPECIAL."
US taxpayer dollar$ at work. Sick fucking freaks.
Saw the article. It was very incomplete and vague.
Pretty sure FOIR is looking to dig deeper, but needs backing.
"And why the Department of Energy? Stranger things have happened we suppose."
The DOE is officially in charge of the nuclear arsenal. It's not like they're the USPS.
DOE is not in charge of nuclear arsenals. Nuclear materials are under their control for waste, research facilities, medical and commercial power plants.
Rick Perry is.
Ok genius. Why don't you go visit Oakridge TN where DOE has a facility and explain to me the why it is a fortress/security town.
The social media platforms are all engaging is social engineering, spying and unethical experimentation. Our representatives refuse to protect our God given unalienable rights.
Rick Perry thinks that big red button is for the electric chair. Unfortunately it's for the nukes. /s
“You tell EVERYBODY! Listen to me, Hatcher, you’ve got to tell them. Soylent Green is people! We’ve got to stop them somehow”!!!
—Detective Thorn
"Moose Drool" only has 4 test subjects, obviously beer connoissoeurs.
https://99designs.com/t-shirt-design/contests/moose-drool-beer-t-shirt-…
Moose Drool was one of a series of classified experiments to discover what makes Canadians so nice to everybody. The EPA had orders to exterminate every US moose should that have turned out to be the magic ingredient. It wasn't.
Previous experiments have been titled Beaver Piss, Maple Syrup, Caribou Cr@p, and F#ckin Freezing.
The next is Watching Hockey.
A few hundred? Yet somehow not enough even realize the open air experiments on Billions called Geoengineering? Either the various g̶o̶v̶e̶r̶n̶m̶e̶n̶t̶s̶ ̶m̶i̶l̶i̶t̶a̶r̶i̶e̶s̶ and so called security partnerships are criminally incompetent negligent or complicit?
Why Is The Department Of Energy Conducting Human Experiments?
what are two legged murican rats for?, not eating cheese certainly.
Why humans?
Because they aren't allowed to use lawyers?
They are running experiments because the American people are too stupid to stop them. When Big Brother controls the people, the people are merely slugs, low level life to be used and abused for the good of the Marxist Collective.
This society is in deep shekaka guano fellas. Stock up on guns and ammo. Picked up a Knight’s Armament precision rifle today, feeling good.