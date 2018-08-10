Why Is The Department Of Energy Conducting Human Experiments?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/10/2018 - 21:05

The Department of Energy is conducting human experiments, according to the Free Beacon, citing "partial information about these continuing experiments," obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. 

At least 12 programs run by the Department of Energy are using human beings as part of the experiments, which operate under unusual names such as "Moose Drool," "Little Workers," and "Hidden Valley," among others. -Free Beacon 

The experiments, obtained by the Federation of American Scientists, lists several programs with various code-names, including; Moose Drool, Idaho Bailiff, Helios, Tristan and Hidden Valley. Each experiment had between 4 and 44 human subjects, for a cumulative total of around 300 participants. 

FAS made the FOIA request after discovering around a dozen classified programs involving human subjects, however the details of each project are still unknown. 

Human subjects research erupted into national controversy 25 years ago with reporting by Eileen Welsome of the Albuquerque Tribune on human radiation experiments that had been conducted by the Atomic Energy Commission, many of which were performed without the consent of the subjects. A presidential advisory committee was convened to document the record and to recommend appropriate policy responses.

In 2016, the Department of Energy issued updated guidelines on human subjects research, which included a requirement to produce a listing of all classified projects involving human subjects. It is that listing that has now been released. -FAS.org

“Research using human subjects provides important medical and scientific benefits to individuals and to society. The need for this research does not, however, outweigh the need to protect individual rights and interests,” according to the 2016 DOE guidance on protection of human subjects in classified research.

And why the Department of Energy? Stranger things have happened we suppose.

 

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
GeezerGeek GoldmanSax Fri, 08/10/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

"We live under a rouge government."

If by 'rouge' you mean crypto-pinko-commies, I'll concede that the Deep State and approximately half of America is rouge.

If you meant 'rogue', I'll concede that the Deep State has gone rogue and approximately half of America is unhinged in a collectivist way.

Either way works for me, but both are sad reflections on the idiocracy that confronts us.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 21:55 Permalink

I lose it about "loose" and "lose" swapped. My face turns rouge colored, and I want to go rogue and tear open some new orifices in the offenders.

Spellcheck, as with all automation, is not perfect. It's a tool.

Rouge/Rogue started with Sarah Palin. A comment about Hockey Mom's wearing lipstick, then a book titled "Going Rogue". Brains were melting down all over. Tina Fey's lines on SNL were remembered better than anything Palin actually said.

Lose/loose existed back in the usenet days.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Save_America1st PrintCash Fri, 08/10/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

gee, why don't we ask Alex Jones...he's only been telling the world about shit like that for 20 years now and about tons of other fucked up shit that has been going on, but he gets banned over lies and a scumbag treasonous fake media campaign funded by the deep state and social media complex.

Well banning him from those platforms is only going to make him double in strength world-wide.  They fucked up big time by trying to ban him.

You never make a martyr out of your enemy just like you never go full-retard.  And the bad guys have been going full-retard exponentially lately.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAKG-kbKeIo

It's all gonna blow up on them soon enough...just keep watching and have plenty of popcorn waiting.

#QANON

#GREATAWAKENING

#WWG1WGA

#INFOWARS

bitchez! ;-)

#KEEPSTACKINGPHYZZ  (had to put that in there for good measure)

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
GoldmanSax Fri, 08/10/2018 - 21:15 Permalink

The social media platforms are all engaging is social engineering, spying and unethical experimentation. Our representatives refuse to protect our God given unalienable rights.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
KimAsa Fri, 08/10/2018 - 21:16 Permalink

“You tell EVERYBODY! Listen to me, Hatcher, you’ve got to tell them.  Soylent Green is people! We’ve got to stop them somehow”!!!

—Detective Thorn

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
CRM114 Fri, 08/10/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

Moose Drool was one of a series of classified experiments to discover what makes Canadians so nice to everybody. The EPA had orders to exterminate every US moose should that have turned out to be the magic ingredient. It wasn't.

Previous experiments have been titled Beaver Piss, Maple Syrup, Caribou Cr@p, and F#ckin Freezing.

The next is Watching Hockey.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Quadruple_Rainbow Fri, 08/10/2018 - 21:26 Permalink

A few hundred? Yet somehow not enough even realize the open air experiments on Billions called Geoengineering? Either the various g̶o̶v̶e̶r̶n̶m̶e̶n̶t̶s̶ ̶m̶i̶l̶i̶t̶a̶r̶i̶e̶s̶ and so called security partnerships are criminally incompetent negligent or complicit?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DarthVaderMentor Fri, 08/10/2018 - 22:05 Permalink

They are running experiments because the American people are too stupid to stop them. When Big Brother controls the people, the people are merely slugs, low level life to be used and abused for the good of the Marxist Collective.