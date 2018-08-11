Censorship Purge Signals Imminent False Flag Violence Before Mid-Term Elections... Bigger Than 9/11?

Authored by Mike Adams via NaturalNews.com,
For the last two months, I’ve been warning about the rising risk of a major false flag attack taking place before the mid-term elections.
The aggressive, unprecedented PURGE of Alex Jones / InfoWars underscores the desperation of the totalitarian deep state that’s about to make a move to eliminate President Trump and / or steal the elections.
Anyone who believes that the sudden de-platforming of Alex Jones across over a dozen online services and platforms isn’t coordinated collusion is delusional. The coordinated de-platforming effort is clearly directed by the deep state to eliminate a prominent, dissenting voice in preparation for unleashing a history-shaping false flag attack that’s likely going to be bigger than 9/11.
The radical Left is escalating its violence across America, and the tech giants are dramatically escalating their censorship actions to silence all independent voices that might question any “official” narrative.
It all points to something big about to come down - something so big that only the official narrative can be allowed to be heard or spoken.
We are living under an Orwellian totalitarian regime beyond any horrific imagination. Google, Apple, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants are engaged in the most criminal, malicious racketeering and tyranny imaginable. This is not sheer coincidence. They’ve all been ordered to censor the independent media in preparation for what’s coming next.
As I explain in this video, the most likely false flag assault to be staged by the Left might be a “mass shooting” at CNN or another media giant, all staged with impressive theatrics to augment the real violence with a false narrative. Watch my entire warning, below:
Read more articles about false flag events at FalseFlag.news.
Also check out the shhnookered channel at REAL.video which now has multiple video channels covering mass shooting events in U.S. history.
Comments
Jesus, not another George Ball/LBJ Liberty false flag. Yikes!
Its all a false flag. Nothing is as it seems.
In reply to Jesus, not another George… by falconflight
What will we do without Alex Jonestein?
In reply to Its all a false flag… by AlaricBalth
Jooo media banned him, right?
In reply to What will we do without Alex… by Dr. Acula
If everything is a lie, then truth has won?
In reply to Its all a false flag… by AlaricBalth
You, yes you, go back and think bout that a little more fully^
In reply to Its all a false flag… by AlaricBalth
Deep State has been neutralized. Game over man, GAME OVER!!!!
In reply to Jesus, not another George… by falconflight
In reply to Deep State has been… by TeamDepends
Most of us here do not need to whore for money. And we know that is not your real picture, Hadji.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by Amnaroy789
more watching for the financial false flag -- midterms or general?
Oh bullshit.
False flag or not, a “mass shooting” at CNN had better not be false.
keep diggin!
CNN false flagged?.....
The deep state would never sacrifice their own mouthpiece......
No, a political convention false flagged, or a large gathering of politicians.....
That would result in draconian lawmaking by lawmakers......
Too funny... Use CNN as a a target for a FF??? Shit the moment it hit the air the average joe would go down and have a shot or two just because they are so full of shit...
Not too likely is it....
I am afraid the up game from 9/11 is going to be a tad more aggressive for the big city...