Elon Musk, Tesla Sued For Fraud Over Tweets, Going Private Transaction

On Thursday, following the latest dramatic moves in Tesla stocks which initially surged following Musk's proposed "funding secured" going private tweet, then slumped when it emerged that there had been no prior discussion with investors, we suggested that Tesla may soon be the one company that is sued by both shorts and longs when the dust finally settles.
TSLA will be that one stock that sees class actions suits by both shorts and longs.— zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 9, 2018
One day later, the first half of this prediction came true, when Tesla and Elon Musk were sued twice by investors who alleged the CEO fraudulently engineered a scheme to squeeze short-sellers - something Musk has previously indicated he intends on doing - through Musk’s proposal to take the electric car company private.
The lawsuits were filed three days after Musk's shocking tweet that he was prepared to take Tesla private in a record $72 billion transaction that valued the company at $420 per share, and that "funding" had been "secured." One day later, Bloomberg reported that the SEC has been asking inquiring about Musk's activity and whether this funding was indeed "secured"; the alternative would indicate an attempt by the CEO to launch a short squeeze by materially misrepresenting reality, and merely expressing "wishful thinking" stated as fact.
Subsequently on Friday, Bloomberg also reported that Tesla's Board of Directors had only now started canvassing investors and banks for interest in participating in a MBO-type transaction, implicitly confirming that Musk may have misrepresented facts, opening up the company to legal assault.
Sure enough, that's precisely what happened, and in one of the lawsuits, plaintiff Kalman Isaacs said Musk’s tweets were false and misleading, and together with Tesla’s failure to correct them amounted to a “nuclear attack” designed to “completely decimate” short-sellers.
The lawsuit filed by Isaacs, and a second one filed by William Chamberlain said Musk’s and Tesla’s conduct artificially inflated Tesla’s stock price and violated federal securities laws.
I might have sued Tesla today 😎 pic.twitter.com/EhI1NZAI5K— Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) August 11, 2018
In the lawsuit, Chamberlain claims the "defendants artificially drove the price of Tesla shares up as much as $45.47 from their August 6, 2018 closing price ($341.99), or as much as 13%, before closing at $379.57 on August 7, 2018."
The lawsuits, filed in federal court in San Francisco, seek class-action status.
Both Isaacs and Chamberlain were short TSLA stock, a class of investors that Musk has often criticized and attacked. On May 4, Musk explicitly warned that "oh and uh short burn of the century comin soon. Flamethrowers should arrive just in time."
Oh and uh short burn of the century comin soon. Flamethrowers should arrive just in time.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2018
The root of the lawsuits against Tesla is that so far Musk has not yet offered any evidence that he has lined up the necessary funding to take Tesla private, and while complaints did not offer proof to the contrary both Isaacs said Tesla’s and Musk’s conduct caused the volatility that cost short-sellers hundreds of millions of dollars from having to cover their short positions, and caused all Tesla securities purchasers to pay inflated prices. In his lawsuit, Isaacs claims he bought 3,000 Tesla shares on Aug. 8 to cover his short position.
For now the stock remains just shy of all time highs, but should the SEC find malfeasance on behalf of Musk or the Board, we expect a precipitous slide in the stock price, at which point the same law firms that are now suing the company for manipulating the stock price to the upside, will refile a fresh set of class action lawsuits only this time accusing the company of tanking its own stock.
For investors who seek to join the class action, the cases are Isaacs v Musk et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 18-04865; and Chamberlain v Tesla Inc et al in the same court, No. 18-04876.
The Chamberlain lawsuit is below (link):
Comments
Maybe Lonny should ask Ein for his shorts back?
lmao
There are so many dumpster fires in and around Musk and TESLA that you seriously can't see the smoke for the fire.
Shit, get out now before the global elite figure out is a lose/lose.
In reply to Maybe Musk should ask Ein… by nope-1004
"TSLA will be that one stock that sees class actions suits by both shorts and longs"
Disrupting the securities industry...
In reply to There are so many dumpster… by Last of the Mi…
Maybe he can hire constitutional scholar Ohomo to defend him.
In reply to "TSLA will be that one stock… by SloMoe
Poor Elon.... everyone is picking on him!
In reply to He can by Richard Chesler
Oops. Isn't stock market manipulation a crime? It seems to be a prima facie case of that. Musk in the slammer soon?
In reply to He can by Richard Chesler
You know you're a true master of the universe when you can swing the value of a stock over a billion dollars one week just for shits and grins then take another Ambien and glass of wine to relax.
In reply to Oops. by King of Ruperts Land
If they weren't in a shit storm before Musk's tweet, they most certainly are now.
And, now is the time to really go short.
In reply to "TSLA will be that one stock… by SloMoe
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
::::: http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to If they weren't in a shit… by SACRED-COW
It's interesting to see how some idiots hang on even when common sense is screaming to get out and stay out. This is so much like Elizabeth Homes and Theranos where even some very senior ex-government people were totally bamboozzled. I can only conclude that growing up middle class has given me a balanced and grounded point of view that allows me to see the obvious. I think ZH has lots of these type of readers (not all, of course) and this is what sets off ZH off from the idiots who watch CNN and Fox.
In reply to There are so many dumpster… by Last of the Mi…
he needs to keep at least one for the chapter #11 press conference
In reply to Maybe Musk should ask Ein… by nope-1004
He don't care, made of like a bandit
In reply to Maybe Musk should ask Ein… by nope-1004
You can sue anyone for anything. The question is can you win or settle for a gain?
It often has little to do with 'truth' and much to do with smart lawyers and (soft and hard) corruption within the system. I assume we fully understand the so-called justice system is corrupt to the core.
It is not just the jousting lawsuits among the too-big-to-fail elites with extra money to bet on stock. It is ubiquitous in the USA.
We need a lawsuit section in the job postings. That is where it belongs, with the lawsuit culture substituting for substantial jobs in an economy with
101 million working-age US citizens out of the labor force,
78 million gig pieceworkers and
42 million EBT-eligible womb-productive welfare consumers who work only part time to stay under the income limits for monthly welfare that covers their rent and food, in addition to up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash.
If you look up percentages, at the bottom of the wage pool, bet you’d find that a hulking percentage of the lawsuit cash is bagged by the pay-per-birth crowd.
This poor, poor single momma [don’t inform the judge about her free rent, free EBT food, free monthly cash assistance, free electricity, nearly free daycare to accommodate her in working part time so that she stays qualified for welfare and her $6,431 in “taxes”] that we at Womb First Law Firm represent has been wronged—sooo wronged—your honor.
Can you make her whole? [Don’t let the judge know that her tan is there since she just got back from a Florida hotel, where she engaged in beach copulation with her boyfriend while elderly grandparents watched her kids, financed by her yearly $6,431 from the progressive tax code].
In reply to You can sue anyone for… by Cognitive Dissonance
Drone Flyover Video Of Lathrop, CA Tesla Holding Lot: http://www.invtots.com/tsla/drone-flyover-video-of-lathrop-ca-tesla-holding-lot-tsla/
Musk misdirection.
You can't 'fix' this with a tweet Elon.
I find it really galling that he named this company after Tesla...
Especially when you see this https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oARCSH9qqHU
One of the really excellent examples of the left rebranding or branding itself with terms of the truly great for the sake of confusion.
Pitiful really.
In reply to I find it really galling… by Arne Saknussemm
What about the left’s rebranding of feminism, taking it from the Seventies, when the second-wave feminists’ ideal of “workplace equality” was the big demand to the womb-privileged Eighties ideal of “having it all.” Which resulted in an ever-increasing pay-per-birth welfare state for single moms, including everything from free rent & food to up to $6,431 in refundable child-tax-credit cash. Moving into the 2000s and forward, fake-feminist moms had an ample supply of “voted-best-for-moms” jobs and absenteeism privileges galore for them and the married, dual-high-earner, assortative-mate moms who halve the size of the college-educated middle class by keeping two jobs with breadwinner wages and benefits made possible by a $260-billion employer tax exclusion under one roof. That was the pinnacle of rebranding, keeping the illusion of careers, while taking women back to the full range of Victorian Era womb-productivity-based protections, but without the social pressure to marry their children’s father, to work hard, to work full days, to do the work of raising their own children or to make any sacrifices at all for motherhood.
In reply to One of the really excellent… by Last of the Mi…
Good idea. I almost shorted Tesla about a month ago.
I cannot fathom why ANYONE would buy anything this guy makes or doesn't make.
...custom colors.
In reply to I cannot fathom why ANYONE… by Fishthatlived
Elon will take a "leave of absence" or go down in flames.
There is no middle ground with him.
What a schmuck this Elon Musk creature is!
Things must be really shit in Tesla if he is acting like that. They guy is in full panic mode. Either that or off his meds.
I go for "off his meds". He's a smart guy. Surely he knew his "funding secured" tweet would not end well. He did it with full knowledge of the consequences. This smacks of insanity.
In reply to Things must be really shit… by dark fiber
Mind the gap. Popcorntastic.
This boat is sinking, and fast....
I am slightly confused...why are there no redacted lines in the documents?
Message left at the firm. I am not litigous but fuck this lunatic.
That's why Musk and Trump are buddies. Birds of a feather flock together.
Musk's tweet not only drove the stock price up but the option market too. I was able to make some quick money by buying at the money calls right after his tweet and then selling them two hours later. Only thing I regret is not using the profits to buy some puts and cash in on the inevitable trip back down. However, my natural instinct is to avoid the stock and the car. I think making 60% on my investment in two hours is enough profit.
Soon we will know who actually is Boss in the USA of complete imbeciles.
When his bullshit company goes private, he should change the name of the company to "Teslanos" in honor of Theranos, haha.
OFF TOPIC
seems spaceX is having a few problems as well. and no one is talking about it. i was thinking when spaceX was going to launch their uncrewed dragon spacecraft in august 2018, and if successful, they would be flush with cash. and if spaceX is flush with cash, you know what that means for tesla. oh puuhleeezz don't give me that, "they are two separate companies" horseshit. since when have they been two separate companies?
welllllll
spaceX has moved their uncrewed launch of the dragon spacecraft back to november 2018 and has re-scheduled the manned crew launch until april 2019. something happened and no one is talking.
rub is, ULA has scrubbed both uncrewed/crewed launches and has not re-scheduled either at this time. no talk here either.
Bagholders.
Why would I buy a car that can only be serviced by Tesla.
Old tactic: https://mobile.twitter.com/capital_walker/status/1028302394268954624/ph…
Musk has been off of Twitter ever since his tweet, no?
Board has put Elon in time out.