Free-Speech Monopoly - The Game Is Rigged

In early America many cities had ‘town squares’ in which citizens could stand on soapboxes and shout out various messages. Our First Amendment protects such speech.
The Internet is today’s town square. The soapboxes are social media.
The Deep State and the left are intertwined with Silicon Valley. The CIA helped Google and Facebook get started. Why? To make it easier to spy on people. Over time, millions gravitated toward Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Conservative and Libertarian voices became very strong and that alarmed the Deep State. So they began demonetizing conservatives. Then they shadow-banned them. Now they are deleting them outright.
For many years, Alex Jones reached millions with his journalism and rants. His tirades helped wake people up. He yelled at us about the Deep State, including the corrupt security agencies, the Bohemian Grove, the CFR, the Bilderbergs, fluoride in our water, the lies about 9-11, and yes, even Sandy Hook. The latter had many anomalies that should be questioned. Alex brought all of this up and more before anyone else had a inkling about what was really going on with such matters. He was routinely dismissed as a ‘conspiracy theorist’ by the establishment. However, much of what he has been saying over the years is now acknowledged as self-evident. The legacy media, the Deep State, and Silicon Valley could not stomach the fact that he was informing and influencing minds and elections. They all got together and confiscated his soapbox. Their lame excuse? They claimed he was a purveyor of ‘hate speech.’
Having previously endured years of hate speech aimed toward me, I know what it is and what it isn’t. To me, it’s libel, defamation and death threats. Alex Jones has never engaged in hate speech. Questioning climate change is not hate speech. Jones is not a racist, a bigot or any of the other ‘phobic’ names the left enjoy pinning on ideological opponents. ‘Hate speech’ sounds alarming and terrible, but it’s also vague. Who gets to decide what it is?
The Supreme Court ruled it was legal speech, but apparently the Silicon Valley and Deep State commissars want to overrule that decision. They own their social media game and they’ve rigged it in their favor. They have all the money in the world, so they can afford to lose revenue from the millions of conservatives and libertarians they’re forcing out of the game. They can’t win the argument, so they’re resorting to censorship.
Censorship is what China does, and companies like Facebook and Apple are eager to please the communist oligarchs. The Deep State wants what President Xi enjoys - a rigged Internet that does not allow dissent or criticism of the political elite. Right now, even Winnie the Pooh is being banned in China. Why? Because Xi opponents in China were using the cartoon bear as a ‘meme’ to criticize their leader. Remember, conservatives greatly out-memed the left during the last presidential election. Hillary is no doubt very angry that we have the ability to meme and ridicule her pomposity. She once said herself that the Internet needs an ‘editor.’ She would welcome a Chinese-style, well-censored Internet that she and her ilk would control.
The leftist media have dominated American minds for decades. The lies they told were readily accepted as facts. That kind of mind control is no longer working for them, thanks to the Internet. We know their ‘Russia collusion’ narrative is bunk. We’re not going along, so now they want to force us to go along and if we don’t, we get banned as ‘haters.’
It will get worse. PayPal is already banning users who are being smeared as ‘haters.’ The left will make that tactic seem fashionable, so it’s a matter of time before banks get in on the act. Maybe even the Bezos-owned Amazon?
What can we do? Many think conservatives should develop their own social media. That is no easy task and we will receive no generous funding from the Deep State to do it. What we should NOT do is ask government to ‘regulate’ social media. That would only add bureaucracy and regulations on free speech and if the left regains political control, they will use it to their advantage. Just like they used the IRS to harass conservatives.
The only thing we can do now is keep our cool and let the leftist oligarchs play their game and reveal themselves for who they are - tyrants who want control over our minds via their game of monopoly.
I'm offended already
Good article, well said.
james Corbett has been decrying the call by supposed pro-liberty types for government to regulate the internet, for big brother to guarantee "free speech" on private platforms.
https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-344-problem-reaction-solution-internet-censorship-edition/
lazy people need to get up 0ff their asses and start using alternatives to YouTube, google, Facebook, Twitter.
In reply to I'm offended already by harrybrown
Disqus took away commenting on InfoWars today. It's like living under Khrushchev--no one can say anything that they don't want you to say..
https://www.infowars.com/alex-jones-disqus-takes-us-down-after-6-years-…
In reply to Good by stacking12321
Et tu, Disqus?
Man, the establishment is in full force.
In reply to Disqus took away commenting… by Whoa Dammit
go directly to jail
In reply to I'm offended already by harrybrown
In reply to go directly to jail by bamawatson
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by Amnaroy789
Harry, the simple solution to destroying the goobook monopolies is to devalue their life blood - digtal advertising. What is value of digtal advertising if an ad can't be served, viewed or tracked?
I'm amazed anybody browses the internet without an adblocker.
I use brave browser as brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
There are other mobile adblocker but brave is so simple to install and blocks advertising by DEFAULT.
If you want to destroy digtal advertising goobook monopolies, then simply make digital advertising useless.
Install brave browser or an equivalent adblocker today. Try it on ZH or Huffington Post and run YouTube out of brave.
If the goobook censor offensive speech, then time for citizens to cut off their digtal advertising lifeblood.
Plus it is my data and I'm not paid for any of it. Time to destroy surveillance capitalism.
Cheers,
Pigpen
In reply to I'm offended already by harrybrown
Their lifeblood is the .gov black budget. Advertising is minor. Try and analyze theupir revenues, you will see quickly the numbers don't hang.
In reply to Harry, the simple solution… by pigpen
Too many media worshipers who don't have the the light of God in their soul. They don't have the spirit of discernment. The monopoly darkness has them.
It's hard for millennials to miss that which they don't understand or even knew existed.
They campaign against the second, and have no clue that the fourth is already gone.
Time to bow up or bend over.
In reply to Too many media worshipers… by Francis Marx
Deleted Fuckbook and Twatter long ago. Why put money in the pockets of asswipes like Zuckerpimp?
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by Amnaroy789
Free speech can be a funny thing.
Bill Maher used it to call out the 'Q conspiracy'
It did not work out well.
OT: I am watching Judge Jeanine on FOX and Kellyanne Conway looks like she just woke up. Trump needs to clean house and she needs to go, along with Sessions.
I read an article posted over on Drudge about it being time for a constitutional convention, Article 5. I agree. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/aug/11/conservatives-call-for-…
WRONG! Trump hires only the best he told us so! It is called MANAGEMENT!
In reply to OT: I am watching Judge… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Re: Con-Con. FUCK NO...the Leftists would LOVE to eviscerate the Constitution. How about just enforcing it?
In reply to OT: I am watching Judge… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Meh, they never needed Facespook to spy on people. They probably have a whole library on me and I'm a nobody. But a war with with words is a new frontier, especially when the rank and file can join in. In other words, they be takin a big roll of the dice. Might jus go south on em I'm thinkin. At least they solved my biggest complaint of Gov. That they never listen. Snack out!
Once Trump gets the power to decide what is news and what isn't all will be well. God Bless Fascism and Donald Trump we have been saved by the hands of GOD.
Fuck off commie. Go put on your mask and play in the street with antifa. You know, bang a drum while drooling on yourself.
In reply to Once Trump gets the power to… by Long Live The Donald
You wouldn't know the difference. Keep watching TV, it makes you smarter. Really.
In reply to Once Trump gets the power to… by Long Live The Donald
Sez the one week old troll shit bag.
In reply to Once Trump gets the power to… by Long Live The Donald
It's always the same with the fucking JEWS!