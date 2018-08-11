Listen To Audio, Watch "Barrel Roll" Of Suicidal Seattle Plane Hijacker

Audio of the 29-year-old Seattle-Tacoma airline worker who hijacked an empty Alaska Airlines plane on Friday night before crashing to his death on a sparsely populated Island in puget sound reveal a deeply troubled man at the end of his rope.
No passengers were aboard the 76-seat Horizon Air Q400 turboprop plane stolen by the ground service agent from Pierce County, as he conducted an "unauthorized takeoff" from the airport and proceeded to attempt aerobatic maneuvers while chased by two F-15's scrambled by the National Guard.
The full 25-minute recording of a conversation between the man, identified as "Rich" on the tape, and air traffic control (ATC) employees can be found here, while Twitter user Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) posted key segments on Twitter shortly after the incident.
"I’ve got a lot of people that care about me. It’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this," said the man. "I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose I guess. Never really knew it until now."
The man next told ATC that he was quickly running out of fuel. "I’m down to 2100; I started at like 30-something," he reported. "I don’t know what the burnage [sic], burnout? is like on takeoff, but yeah, it’s burned quite a bit faster than I expected."
The ATC then tried to convince him to land at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, WA, to which the man said "Aww man, those guys would rough me up if I tried landing there... Oh -- they've probably got anti-aircraft!" The ATC replied "No, they don't have any of that stuff. We're just trying to find a place for you to land safely," to which the man replied: "Yeah, not quite ready to bring it down... This is probably jail time for life, huh? Well I would hope it would be for a guy like me."
After ATC controllers discussing the situatoin on the open mic suggest the man needs help, the man replied "Nah, I mean, I don't need that much help; I've played some video games before." The man then asked how to pressurize the cabin because he was feeling "lightheaded."
Offering a clue as to the man's motive, he tells the ATC "Ah, minimum wage. We'll just chalk it up to that. Maybe that will grease the gears a little bit with the higher-ups."
The man then either became emotional or theatrical, exclaiming "Damnit Andrew, people’s lives are at stake here!" to which the ATC employee responds "Ah Rich, don't say stuff like that."
"I don't want to hurt no one. I just want you to whisper sweet nothings into my ear," the man responds.
Joking with the ATC employee, the man asks "Hey, do you think if I land this successfully, Alaska will give me a job as a pilot?"
The ATC employee responds "You know, I think they would give you a job doing anything if you could pull this off," to which the hijacker replied "Yeah right! ... Nah, I'm a white guy."
More select clips of the man:
Comments
"Just a broken guy" ...this is what they want for all of you white folks. To be broken, but obviously not broken enough to actually turn it back around on them or at least force them to spend all their profits on security. They just want you to bust your hump your whole life so they can take your money and give it to Laquisha so she can swipe that EBT card with her fat hand. And so they can give it to Alejandro so he can pay the coyotes to bring even more in to vote your butt out and take away your guns and internets. And then they want you to just quietly OD on fentanyl. Hell, they'll even pay you to do it (with the money they already stole from you, of course).
See. Don't leave your keys in the ignition.
In reply to uh... microsoft hq?
Rest in Peace Rich...
Tom Petty wrote your eulogy years ago...
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per…
When people lose everything and have nothig left to lose, they lose it.
Simple as that.
In reply to Rest in Peace Rich... Well…
A man can do what he wants, but not want what he wants. - Schopenhauer
Respect brother, RIP.
Could not wait until 2021 when Seattle minimum wage attains $15/hr.
Monkey brain you back what happened? I was afraid antifa beat the shit out of you. I know they are out to get you and everything. They are anti fascist and you are pro fascist I get it.
In reply to Loop-de-fruit
In reply to Rest in Peace Rich... Well…
kid you are on your own.
Amen.
This man is telling the country a great deal. ZHers knew of course, but young as he is, he has no illusions. He is like an old man now, speaking the truth without fear.
R.I.P.
In reply to uh... microsoft hq?
Chalk it up to minimum wage.
Nah, I’m white.
I’d say if people listen to his entire recording there would be something in it that might connect with many people. Not all of it, but some little something.
Just a guess.
In reply to Amen. This man is telling…
Agree completely, brother.
In reply to Chalk it up to minimum wage…
WTF? Do you know any A&P who hasn't thought about doing this?
He went belly up. Caused a fire that murdered a lot of innocent squirrels who never did him any harm. These psychos always have an excuse for the damage they cause.
Ah, just a poor soul.
Epic barrel roll... You pulled it off. That must have been a rush.
Rest in peace brother
Another victim of anti-white racism.
Woe to the anti-whites when one of these types of people lashes out killdozer style and inspires copycats.
Trump just told everyone to live in peace so its all good.
Would you prefer for him to call for a race war?
lol more like a fucking retard pretty sure there is no shortage of white pilots, you morons will fall for anything racial.
Wasn't Trump supposed to MAGA for white guys?
He went out doing barrel rolls in a stolen plane FFS. It doesn't get any greater than this.......
For a guy who has never flown before, that was pretty good.
Dude was talking on the headset and pulling G's like that at the same time?
Like a dark comedy.
Pity he didn't fly it into the Fed
Do you remember a guy flying his plane into an IRS building in Austin? I witnessed it all the way to impact. Gruesome. Not the fed, but at least the IRS though....
You should read his letter if you haven't.
Why you think the F-15s were there ... to protect govt fukks and bankers.
An "every man" gets to solo around Mt Rainier and the Puget Sound . Don't we all secretly admire that. I'm sure there are a lot of worse ways to leave this life.
It's a pretty hot twin engine prop job. Tariff on then now.
If you steal my airplane, I'll ruin your life with my special skills.
How come the air force didn't show up that fast on 9/11?
Drills were being held.
/S
Drills were being held.
/S
Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos didn't live there
Local news coverage last night quickly went from
"hijacked plane" to "stolen plane"
since no one but Rich was on the aircraft.
Amazing how locals fed the newscasters with photo feeds from their phones as it happened.
The F-15's from PDX arrived in a flash.
The weather was beautiful for flight.
I hope the poor guy found some peace.
America's a nation of broken people with not half the guts to admit it.
Salute to ATC for trying to get him down.
RIP Rich.
They are broken because they let social media run their lives and listening to the propaganda.
The kid was 26, work and continue your education for fukssake.
JFC, I'm 54 and I can remember not having anything when I left home except an eventual Student Loan bill.
Problem is these kids are being propaganderized that you should get the easy life instantaneously.
On the flipside, whats the incentive for this white kid to work, especially at this wage level when he looks all around him where people are getting freebies?
We are in trouble folks, the psychie of this country is NOT getting better, its getting worse ....
Their game.
Their rules.
This Guy fucked them pretty handily in his last hour of life though.
Thats what happens when you decide to quit playing by their rules.
peppy: fox, you're becoming moar like your father
slippy: do a barrell roll!
So - here we are, we have spent BILLIONS on homeland security, TSA, local security, etc, etc.; and we still get hijacked aircraft. Well actually, we have an aircraft stolen right under Homeland's nose - priceless! SIMPLY PRICELESS!!
The down vote must be from the TSA Northwest Regional Director!
The control freaks are coming out of the woodwork on this one. More regulation and laws. Really...how many mechanics steal a plane? So rare. Way back when, mechanics would take a plane out to test fly or to figure out the problem.
Don't do drugs, drugs are bad.
I can't wait to see Homeland's response - they will double down and make airports an even more inhospitable place. I sure am glad I don't work at an airport, or even worse, for an airline.
Everybody knows this country has gone to shit (and yes, leadership starts at the top). This guy just couldn't take it anymore.