Listen To Audio, Watch "Barrel Roll" Of Suicidal Seattle Plane Hijacker

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 11:45

Audio of the 29-year-old Seattle-Tacoma airline worker who hijacked an empty Alaska Airlines plane on Friday night before crashing to his death on a sparsely populated Island in puget sound reveal a deeply troubled man at the end of his rope. 

No passengers were aboard the 76-seat Horizon Air Q400 turboprop plane stolen by the ground service agent from Pierce County, as he conducted an "unauthorized takeoff" from the airport and proceeded to attempt aerobatic maneuvers while chased by two F-15's scrambled by the National Guard. 

The full 25-minute recording of a conversation between the man, identified as "Rich" on the tape, and air traffic control (ATC) employees can be found here, while Twitter user Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) posted key segments on Twitter shortly after the incident. 

"I’ve got a lot of people that care about me. It’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this," said the man. "I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose I guess. Never really knew it until now."

The man next told ATC that he was quickly running out of fuel. "I’m down to 2100; I started at like 30-something," he reported. "I don’t know what the burnage [sic], burnout? is like on takeoff, but yeah, it’s burned quite a bit faster than I expected."

The ATC then tried to convince him to land at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, WA, to which the man said "Aww man, those guys would rough me up if I tried landing there... Oh -- they've probably got anti-aircraft!" The ATC replied "No, they don't have any of that stuff. We're just trying to find a place for you to land safely," to which the man replied: "Yeah, not quite ready to bring it down... This is probably jail time for life, huh? Well I would hope it would be for a guy like me." 

After ATC controllers discussing the situatoin on the open mic suggest the man needs help, the man replied "Nah, I mean, I don't need that much help; I've played some video games before." The man then asked how to pressurize the cabin because he was feeling "lightheaded." 

Offering a clue as to the man's motive, he tells the ATC "Ah, minimum wage. We'll just chalk it up to that. Maybe that will grease the gears a little bit with the higher-ups." 

The man then either became emotional or theatrical, exclaiming "Damnit Andrew, people’s lives are at stake here!" to which the ATC employee responds "Ah Rich, don't say stuff like that." 

"I don't want to hurt no one. I just want you to whisper sweet nothings into my ear," the man responds. 

Joking with the ATC employee, the man asks "Hey, do you think if I land this successfully, Alaska will give me a job as a pilot?

The ATC employee responds "You know, I think they would give you a job doing anything if you could pull this off," to which the hijacker replied "Yeah right! ... Nah, I'm a white guy.

More select clips of the man: 

Iconoclast422 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

"Just a broken guy" ...this is what they want for all of you white folks. To be broken, but obviously not broken enough to actually turn it back around on them or at least force them to spend all their profits on security. They just want you to bust your hump your whole life so they can take your money and give it to Laquisha so she can swipe that EBT card with her fat hand. And so they can give it to Alejandro so he can pay the coyotes to bring even more in to vote your butt out and take away your guns and internets. And then they want you to just quietly OD on fentanyl. Hell, they'll even pay you to do it (with the money they already stole from you, of course).

AlaricBalth Amnaroy789 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Rest in Peace Rich...

Tom Petty wrote your eulogy years ago... 

Well it started out
Down a dirty road.
Started out
All alone.

And the sun went down
As I crossed the hill.
And the town lit up,
And the world got still.

I'm learnin' to fly,
But I ain't got wings.
Comin' down
Is the hardest thing.

Well the good ol' days
May not return.
And the rocks might melt,
And the sea may burn.

I'm learnin' to fly,
But I ain't got wings.
Comin' down
Is the hardest thing.

Well some say life
Will beat you down,
And break your heart,
Steal your crown.

So it started out
For God-knows-where.
I guess I'll know
When I get there.

I'm learning to fly
Around the clouds.
What goes up
Must come down.

I'm learnin to fly
But I ain't got wings.
Comin' down
Is the hardest thing.

I'm learnin' to fly
Around the clouds.
But what goes up
Must come down.

I'm learnin' to fly.
I'm learnin' to fly.

https://youtu.be/4p_f7Df2-oM

tmosley Sat, 08/11/2018 - 11:52 Permalink

Another victim of anti-white racism.

Woe to the anti-whites when one of these types of people lashes out killdozer style and inspires copycats.

DPLETTENBERG Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

An "every man" gets to solo around Mt Rainier and the Puget Sound . Don't we all secretly admire that. I'm sure there are a lot of worse ways to leave this life.

DollarMenu Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:13 Permalink

Local news coverage last night quickly went from

"hijacked plane" to "stolen plane"

since no one but Rich was on the aircraft.

Amazing how locals fed the newscasters with  photo feeds from their phones as it happened.

The F-15's from PDX arrived in a flash.

The weather was beautiful for flight.

 I hope the poor guy found some peace.

Scuba Steve Dr. Bonzo Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:19 Permalink

They are broken because they let social media run their lives and listening to the propaganda.

The kid was 26, work and continue your education for fukssake.

JFC, I'm 54 and I can remember not having anything when I left home except an eventual Student Loan bill.

Problem is these kids are being propaganderized that you should get the easy life instantaneously.

On the flipside, whats the incentive for this white kid to work, especially at this wage level when he looks all around him where people are getting freebies?

We are in trouble folks, the psychie of this country is NOT getting better, its getting worse ....

 

DavidFL Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

So - here we are, we have spent BILLIONS on homeland security, TSA, local security, etc, etc.; and we still get hijacked aircraft. Well actually, we have an aircraft stolen right under Homeland's nose - priceless! SIMPLY PRICELESS!!

Francis Marx Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:18 Permalink

The control freaks are coming out of the woodwork on this one. More regulation and laws. Really...how many mechanics steal a plane? So rare. Way back when, mechanics would take a plane out to test fly or to figure out the problem.

DavidFL Sat, 08/11/2018 - 12:23 Permalink

I can't wait to see Homeland's response - they will double down and make airports an even more inhospitable place. I sure am glad I don't work at an airport, or even worse, for an airline.