Mapping The 22 Cities With The Most Million-Dollar Homes In America

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 22:30

Throughout most of America, owning a $1 million home gives you definite bragging rights – it means you may have six bedrooms, 5,000 square feet, an infinity pool, and at least a few acres of property.

But, as Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins notes, along the coasts – and particularly in California – the two comma club has lost most of its novelty. That’s because in some places, like San Jose, CA, the majority (53.8%) of homes are already soaring past the $1 million mark, despite most of them looking nothing more than ordinary.

$1 MILLION HOMES BY CITY

Today’s chart uses data from a study by LendingTree, which ranks the largest 50 U.S. cities by the percentage of million dollar homes in each metro area. The data from the study was pulled out of a database of 155 million property prices throughout the country.

Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist

Here are the 22 U.S. cities that have at least 1% of their housing stock exceeding the $1 million value mark:

The data looks pretty telling, with four of the top five cities being located in California. In each of those cities, more than 10% of all homes have surpassed the $1 million mark.

In the Bay Area specifically, prices are amplified even further: San Francisco (40.0%) and San Jose (53.8%) have by far more $1 million homes than other major cities in the country. It’s also worth noting that in San Jose, the median price of all homes is a whopping $1,069,000.

You can just imagine what houses might cost in some of the Silicon Valley towns like Mountain View or Palo Alto, or just over the Golden Gate Bridge in Marin County.

THE BOTTOM OF THE LIST

While the above chart shows the 22 U.S. cities with the most $1 million homes, LendingTree also listed the major cities in the country with the fewest.

Buffalo, located in upstate New York, takes this title, with only 0.10% of homes passing the mark and an overall median home price of just $141,000. So, to buy the average home in San Jose, you’d need to sell off about eight average houses in Buffalo.

The other cities with the smallest concentrations of million dollar homes are also located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions: Pittsburgh (0.17%), Hartford (0.18%), Cleveland (0.19%), and Indianapolis (0.27%).

Tags
Banks - NEC
Real Estate Development & Operations - NEC
Consumer Lending - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
J S Bach Sat, 08/11/2018 - 22:32 Permalink

"Mapping The 22 Cities With The Most Million-Dollar Homes In America".

Actually, it the 22 cities with the most treasonous dual citizens in America.

If you trace dual citizenship to wealth... you will see this correlation undeniably.

So, what does that tell you, Mr. & Mrs. America?  Hmmm.  Me thinks that the SOLE country carrying these dual citizenships with the United States must have something going on here.  Cui Bono in all things... THINK.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder J S Bach Sat, 08/11/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

In my lifetime of 30 years, there have been three distinct doubling of house prices in San Jose, where I am from. (I guess the "house prices double every 10 years" thing aint a lie.) When I was a kid, you could get a house for $250K. In my teens it grew to $500K. Since the '07 bust, it has doubled again to cross the $1M mark just a year or two ago.

I can't afford to buy a house here anymore - been priced outta my hood.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder ZD1 Sat, 08/11/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

I'm in Evergreen where things are okay. We had a homeless camp start at the park next to my house, and I think the po-po actually kicked em out after about 10 days or so. One day the whole thing vanished.

I saw a fvcking syringe with needle sticking out from the tanbark. Was so pissed. Kids play basketball there everyday. I play basketball there everyday. Life is so fvcked if you get pricked by that shit.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
401K of Dooom Sat, 08/11/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Did Visualcapitalist also correlate gang activity, gentrification, age of structure, local corruption and most important of all, does the owner live in the structure?  Hmmm, I wonder.  