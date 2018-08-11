Seattle Airport Employee Hijacks Plane, Does Barrel Roll, Then Crashes With Fighter Jets In Hot Pursuit

A 29-year-old mechanic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reportedly hijacked a Horizon Air Q400 with no passengers on board, performed aerobatic maneuvers, and then crashed into the ground a short while later with at least one, possibly two F-15 fighter jets in hot pursuit, according to an unconfirmed report by Fox News.
Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU— bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018
#BREAKING Alaska Airlines says it is aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. This video was taken by a woman who lives south of the airport. She says this is the plane. (Courtney Jensen Junka) pic.twitter.com/Zh3E4aGfSk— Fox26 News (@KMPHFOX26) August 11, 2018
Seconds after the plan crashed pic.twitter.com/SgxmAr66WG— iRViNGTON BiLLSWORTH 🧜🏿♂️ (@iRVvyBaun) August 11, 2018
Apparently someone stole a plane from SeaTac? Saw two fighter jets fly overhead then smoke pic.twitter.com/w0bveGUJQH— McKenna Brown (@mckenna_brown) August 11, 2018
Oregon Air National Guard F-15’s scrambled from Portland after Alaska Airlines confirms unauthorized takeoff of Horizon Air jet from SeaTac Airport. Eyewitnesses near Seattle reporting crash and explosion moments later. No passengers believed to be on plane other than pilot. pic.twitter.com/h2ufZGbXIQ— Central Oregon Daily (@TheCODaily) August 11, 2018
WATCH LIVE: SkyKING over plane crash on Ketron Island. Airport employee stole plane from Sea-Tac and crashed shortly after >> https://t.co/TAFsPYG2Ub pic.twitter.com/57XiUTXzTk— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) August 11, 2018
Plane almost belly up, flew straight up then fell straight down, black smoke— Rosie Perpetually Potentially Sensitive (@almostjingo) August 11, 2018
The sheriff's office declared that "this is not a terrorist incident," adding that the pilot was a mechanic from an unknown airline who crashed either from doing stunts or because of a lack of flying abilities.
A plume of smoke was reported near Ketron Island, Washington, after authorities received reports that a plane was stolen from Seattle Airport Friday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).
Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said one of the USCG's 45-foot rescue boats was headed to the scene.
The island is between Tacoma and Olympia, she said. -NBC News
An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018
The airport's tower identified the suspect as "Rich," and flights from SeaTac were reportedly halted according to passenger posts on social media.
We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more.— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018
Okay this insane. A pilot on the plane in front of us just went rogue and took off on an empty plane bypassing orders from the tower. The tower ordered a full stop and they’re trying to communicate with that pilot. Whaaaaaat!— Ben Schaechter (@Bensign) August 11, 2018
The pilot can be heard communicating with air traffic control, as recorded by Twitter user Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson).
"I've got a lot of people that care about me," said the man. "It's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose I guess. Never really knew it, until now."
In another segment, an air traffic control operator tells another individual "Right now he's just flying around, and he just needs some help controlling the aircraft," to which the man interjected "Nah, I mean, I don't need that much help; I've played some video games before." (Full audio here)
I'm listening through the archive of the radio chatter on the #seatac hijacking. Below are some of the clips. pic.twitter.com/ziBAYv7cgn— Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018
Here he is realizing how quickly he is burning through fuel. pic.twitter.com/ftnpowm9D4— Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018
Here, the air traffic controller is trying to talk him into landing. pic.twitter.com/OxEe5T6JHJ— Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018
Looks like that didn't upload correctly. Here is the clip of him asking for help getting the cabin pressurized so he isn't "so lightheaded." pic.twitter.com/3uDKPKGvHo— Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018
He sounds very emotional here. #seatac pic.twitter.com/eZAuuC5RNa— Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018
The man then says "Ah, minimum wage. We'll just chalk it up to that. Maybe that will grease the gears a little bit with the higher-ups."
This clip appears to be just a fragment of a conversation that was stepped on by other traffic, but he is saying something about "chalking it up" to minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/clkUp69A0D— Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson) August 11, 2018
After 9-11, there is NO leeway. If this guy who hijacked a plane at Seattle Airport doesn't do EXACTLY what he's told when they tell him to do it, they will light him up.— STEALTH JEFF (@drawandstrike) August 11, 2018
UPDATE: Airspace above Greater Seattle and @SeaTacAirport and @FlyRenton is being cleared. Unconfirmed reports are @142ndFW at @flypdx has sent jets to investigate unauthorized aircraft. pic.twitter.com/g5CyQUFw7t— Isaac ✈ Alexander (@jetcitystar) August 11, 2018
Update— Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) August 11, 2018
Reports of the unauthorized/stolen plane has crash near Ketron island south of Seattle Sea-Tac Airport.
Pierce County Sheriffs’ Cessna 206 doing orbits over the island.
Reports indicate it’s a Horizon Dash 8 Q400 stolen by an employee. https://t.co/BHB73kEEP0 pic.twitter.com/3EkXXVs2Jp
Can confirm two F-15’s from @142ndFW flew over Gig Harbor after scrambling from @flypdx.— Isaac ✈ Alexander (@jetcitystar) August 11, 2018
