Seattle Airport Employee Hijacks Plane, Does Barrel Roll, Then Crashes With Fighter Jets In Hot Pursuit

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/11/2018 - 00:45

A 29-year-old mechanic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport reportedly hijacked a Horizon Air Q400 with no passengers on board, performed aerobatic maneuvers, and then crashed into the ground a short while later with at least one, possibly two F-15 fighter jets in hot pursuit, according to an unconfirmed report by Fox News

The sheriff's office declared that "this is not a terrorist incident," adding that the pilot was a mechanic from an unknown airline who crashed either from doing stunts or because of a lack of flying abilities. 

A plume of smoke was reported near Ketron Island, Washington, after authorities received reports that a plane was stolen from Seattle Airport Friday night, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

Petty Officer Ali Flockerzi said one of the USCG's 45-foot rescue boats was headed to the scene.

The island is between Tacoma and Olympia, she said. -NBC News

The airport's tower identified the suspect as "Rich," and flights from SeaTac were reportedly halted according to passenger posts on social media. 

The pilot can be heard communicating with air traffic control, as recorded by Twitter user Jimmy Thomson (@jwsthomson).

"I've got a lot of people that care about me," said the man. "It's going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose I guess. Never really knew it, until now.

In another segment, an air traffic control operator tells another individual "Right now he's just flying around, and he just needs some help controlling the aircraft," to which the man interjected "Nah, I mean, I don't need that much help; I've played some video games before."  (Full audio here)

The man then says "Ah, minimum wage. We'll just chalk it up to that. Maybe that will grease the gears a little bit with the higher-ups." 

Save_America1st Skateboarder Sat, 08/11/2018 - 01:18

Darwin award winner of 2018

Hey...just an idear here...stick with me...I'm sure it'll work:

Let's go big time with this...

A Boeing 747:  Free tickets for as many "antifa"/Pro-Fascist scumbags for a free flight to anywhere for the next big Soros-sponsored protest. Trust me...they will show up and fill the plane. 

We can even offer full standing room only down the aisles.  Let's throw in some free meth and heroin too just for shits and giggles?  No flight attendants will needed to be harmed for this flight. ;-)

Then:  Boarding (free carry on bags; no charge; and we'll throw in a free frappalattechino whatever the fuck)...taxi...take off...barrel roll...aaaaaaaand done.

Repeat, repeat, repeat 

Should work every time.  Give it a chance.  ;-)

Amnaroy789 OrderfromChaos Sat, 08/11/2018 - 00:56

DarthVaderMentor Sat, 08/11/2018 - 00:55

Must have gone crazy smelling the feces from the city streets?

Still waiting on the name of the suspect. Looks to me like a failed terrorist attack thanks to incompetent State of Washington government facility security.

Washingtonians still think they can ban ICE and DHS and still be secure from terrorists posing as poor downtrodden illegals?

moobra Sat, 08/11/2018 - 01:10

He'd probably been neutered in a divorce by some rabid cunt and figured going out in $50M of airplane was better than obesity and a fucked liver.

just the tip Himself Sat, 08/11/2018 - 01:26

it is stupid how easy this is to do.  if it is sitting at a gate or at a parking apron, at busy airports like seatac no one will notice someone getting into an unattended aircraft.  if you are familiar with the start-up procedure for the aircraft it will take you about ten minutes to power up.  no key on these things.  just a start-up procedure.  and if he was an airline employee, in uniform, he had carte blanc to go where he wanted.

i just noticed something, this isn't the small aircraft i thought it was, this was a twin engine turboprop.  a big one.  a fifty seater commercial aircraft.  holy crap.

some kid at ft. smith airport a couple of weeks ago, got onto a regional jet, and was gonna fly it to see some rapper in ohio or someplace in the northeast.  he said that he was good a video games so he thought he could fly a plane.  at a small airport like that, people took notice of someone sitting in the flight deck and took action on the ground.