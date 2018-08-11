A White, Trump-Voting Charlottesville Survivor Reflects On "An Entire Failed System Propped Up On Lies"

Authored by 'Charlottesville Survivor' via Unz.com,
It’s surreal to have lived through an event that is even now being mythologized. It’s nothing short of infuriating to see a mythology growing up that is almost an exact opposite of what actually happened. The lies being told about what happened at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville VA a year ago this weekend are so outrageous and so demonstrably untrue that it makes you question all of history.
What other historical events and movements have we been lied to about? And can you prop up an entire failing system based on lies?
Main Stream Media coverage throughout the country is being dominated by commemorations of the ill-fated rally [Charlottesville making final preparations for anniversary of deadly rally, by Talya Cunningham, WAVY, August 10, 2018]. The media is also eagerly hyping the second “Unite the Right 2” rally in front of the White House even though few participants in the original rally seem to be going [It’s right there in front of the White House.’: Is D.C. ready for Unite the Right? By Caroline Simon, USA Today, August 10, 2018]. The obvious intention: to claim the Alt Right has been defeated after almost no one shows up.
But it’s more likely that patriots have simply learned their lesson: not to put their trust in the law, the police, or the First Amendment. Flagrantly-biased law enforcement since last August has convinced many on the Dissident Right that they not only will not be defended by police, they will not even be permitted to defend themselves. Since the release of the Heaphy Report on the events in Charlottesville, it has been undeniable that the local police department deliberately fostered a climate of instability and unrest so it would have an excuse to shut down the rally.
This chaos culminated with James Fields driving into a crowd of screaming protesters, an act which led to the death of Heather Heyer, now being celebrated as a martyr. Of course, as Ann Coulter bravely pointed out earlier this week, Fields had good reason to fear for his life. In the end, he may well be acquitted like George Zimmerman or found guilty of a lesser offense - unless, as Coulter half-joked, “his defense lawyer is planning on intentionally throwing the case for the greater good.” Of course, if Fields is acquitted, we can probably expect another riot.
Aside from VDARE.com, no media outlets seem curious about the questionable cases being brought against defendants who are still jailed in Charlottesville - even as “anti-fascist” protesters caught on tape engaged in violence are let off scot free.
Even more serious: this double standard seems to be spreading across the country. Eric Clanton, a college professor caught on tape hitting people with a bike lock in Berkeley last spring, was let go with only probation. Somehow, no one died. He probably would never have been arrested at all if online activists at /pol hadn’t done the job the cops didn’t want to do and actually investigated these assaults.
Establishment reporters seem remarkably uninterested in confronting city and state officials to demand answers about why a climate of violence was deliberately cultivated in Charlottesville - including by Antifa against reporters [Female reporter for The Hill allegedly punched by ‘antifa’ protester in Charlottesville, by Adam Shaw, Breitbart, August 12, 2017]. Instead, the “free press” that constantly brags to us about its role in curbing the powerful is doing things like hunting down pizza delivery guys with far more moderate views than the newest member of The New York Times Editorial Board[When the pizza delivery guy is also ‘Nazi Bob,’ by Matt Viser, Boston Globe, November 18, 2017].
Over the last year, this has also meant a concerted effort to dox and economically destroy people for simply commenting on unapproved websites [Dov Bechhofer Did Nothing Wrong, by Greg Johnson, Counter-Currents, August 1, 2018]. This blunt exercise of power is especially disgusting as journalists continue to pose as martyrs because President Trump has criticized their dishonest tactics [Newspaper calls for war of words against Trump media attacks, by Bob Salsberg, Associated Press, August 10, 2018].
In contrast, as opposed to the hypothetical violence supposedly encouraged by President Trump, reporters seem totally comfortable with the long record of physical attacks on journalists by Antifa in the recent past [Physical assault on journalists’ rap sheet reveal antifa: 10—Trump Supporters: 0, by John Nolte, Breitbart, August 31, 2017].
Indeed, after Portland police used to separate the two sides at a recent rally in that city, reporters have responded with a public relations campaign against the cops. Some examples of their agitprop include:
-
[Violent proto-fascists came to Portland. The police went after the anti-fascists, by Christopher Mathias and Andy Campbell, Huffington Post, August 5, 2018]
-
[Portland investigating police actions toward antifa protesters at far-right rally, by Molly Olmstead, Slate, August 6, 2018]
-
[Protester maimed by Portland police: ‘I thought I was going to die’ by Arun Gupta, Daily Beast, August 9, 2018]
Of course, as it is Antifa who create the violent conditions at any patriot protest. Police restraint only fuels chaos, as the antifa then turn their destructive tendencies on the larger community, as they did on Inauguration Day.
Since the tragedy of Charlottesville, America has experienced anarcho-tyrannyon a mass scale. In a classic example of victim-blaming, Unite The Right was exploited not just to enable a crackdown on public Alt Right demonstrations, but even on the expression of opinion online. What’s more, as shown by the recent deplatforming of Alex Jones and one-time VDARE.com contributor Gavin McInnes, more recently founder of the explicitly multicultural (and pro-Israel) Proud Boys, the censorship is expanding to targets that have nothing to do with race. The campaign is also being cheered on by System media outlets, most of whom are urging that more targets be taken down [Deplatforming works, Motherboard, August 10, 2018].
Ultimately, it will extend even to “mainstream” hosts with large audiences. CNN, which played a large part in promoting the anti-Jones campaign, is now targeting Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson for supposedly giving a voice to “white anxiety” [White anxiety finds a home at Fox News, by Tom Kludt and Brian Stelter, CNN, August 9, 2018]. It’s no exaggeration to say that most journalists see their job as shutting up other people they disagree with. The line between “journalist” and SPLC apparatchik is practically nonexistent.
It can be expected that most Establishment conservatives will do nothing to oppose this, allegedly because much of the censorship is perpetrated by ostensibly “private” institutions. However, even that may not be true much longer: Senate Democrats, using the excuse of “Russian disinformation” campaigns, are already circulating a memo that would establish more government control over Internet content, including the de facto end of online anonymity [Senate Democrats Are Circulating Plans for Government Takeover of the Internet: Reason Roundup, by Elizabeth Nolan Brown, Reason, July 31, 2018].
Slowly, America is moving toward a system where only favored groups will be allowed to express their opinion. Arguably, America is already at the point where groups such as Antifa simply do not have to obey the law at all, while ruinous lawsuits and “lawfare” are unleashed against conservative groups.
However, because of the nature of far-Left groups, and the high level of frenzy needed to keep the campaign against the Alt Right going, it is practically guaranteed the climate is going to grow more hysterical in the future, regardless of whether patriots continue to take to the streets or not.
The end result: a country that increasingly seems on the brink of madness as it is gaslighted by a media growing ever more shrill. America is being put on a permanent war footing—and the enemy its people are being mobilized against is the historic American nation, those European-Americans who live this country and its heritage.
President Trump, who seems to have far less power over this country than do the media and technology conglomerates, must act forcefully to ensure freedom of speech and the objective rule of law is re-established.
Otherwise, if there is ever a true history of the United States, Unite the Right in Charlottesville will be remembered as the day America truly came under enemy occupation.
* * *
Charlottesville Survivor [Email him] is a white man who voted for Trump. The Left hates all white men who voted for Trump, whether they were in Charlottesville or not.
Comments
I hate white people.
Too much hate everywhere, for all sorts of things. We are very far from the path of Buddha/Jesus.
In reply to I by toady
Great article, meticulously sourced. Only one tiny bone to pick:
"the censorship is expanding to targets that have nothing to do with race."
I'd disagree. The censorship has everything to do with race. Virtually every single target is a white male. Considering that we live in a country that is ~60% white, it's instructive that the ~40% are nowhere to be found among the targeted. It's also instructive to note that the most vocal persecutors are almost entirely Jewish. Aside, of course, from a handful of racial ablation shields with names like "Jeong" who have conveniently materialized in recent weeks.
Any white who shows even the slightest bit of inclination, or nerve, to stand up for himself, is being targeted.
And regarding being "very far off the path of Jesus", ask yourself: Who, precisely, killed Jesus in the first place?
In reply to Too much hate everywhere,… by Skateboarder
It is extremely difficult to get where you are going if you don't know where you presently are. And you can't know where you are if you don't know where you have been.
Control the historical narrative and you effectively control the people.
In reply to Great article, meticulously… by Buckaroo Banzai
In Tyler Durden logic, SOAP is an entire ecosystem propped up by LYE's
In reply to The lies being told about… by Cognitive Dissonance
THE WRATH OF THE AWAKENED SAXON
by Rudyard Kipling
It was not part of their blood,
It came to them very late,
With long arrears to make good,
When the Saxon began to hate.
They were not easily moved,
They were icy -- willing to wait
Till every count should be proved,
Ere the Saxon began to hate.
Their voices were even and low.
Their eyes were level and straight.
There was neither sign nor show
When the Saxon began to hate.
It was not preached to the crowd.
It was not taught by the state.
No man spoke it aloud
When the Saxon began to hate.
It was not suddently bred.
It will not swiftly abate.
Through the chilled years ahead,
When Time shall count from the date
That the Saxon began to hate.
There will come a time when action may be had. Like magma beneath a mighty volcano, the mountain could be obliterated and the inaction of anger may boil into swift retribution.
We need some Ghandi types to go and allow the antifa to beat them. Go total Sathyagraha. Change the narrative.
In reply to In Tyler Durden logic, SOAP… by TheWholeYearInn
“He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past.” --George Orwell
In reply to The lies being told about… by Cognitive Dissonance
Orwell said it better than me. LOL
When my son was young (we are talking nearly 25 years ago when he was around 9) one of the ways I would keep him occupied when on long(er) car trips was to place a paper road map on his lap and ask him all kinds of questions for the duration of the trip.
The first question when starting the trip was, "Where are we on the map?". This was the present. Then I asked "Where are we going?". That was the future. Then the obvious, "How do we get there?" which was obviously the path to the future.
The final question was in my opinion the most important. "Why are we going where we are headed?" It always elicited the most dynamic conversations because it opened up for examination decisions and events from the past and how they influenced the present and future.
This is a very effective method for teaching critical thinking to children, a life skill long since buried in the past.
In reply to “He who controls the past… by Buckaroo Banzai
Just the MSM working its lie spinning machinery.
In reply to Orwell said it better than… by Cognitive Dissonance
I was just going to post that. You beat me to it.
In reply to “He who controls the past… by Buckaroo Banzai
"History is a set of lies agreed to",some dead French dude.
In reply to The lies being told about… by Cognitive Dissonance
My parents conspired in the dark to create my "white privilege."
And I'd like to think they had a high and mighty time doing it, too.
In reply to Great article, meticulously… by Buckaroo Banzai
Trump may not be a member of the Oligarchal Cabal that runs the US but he will do everything in his power to maintain their status and privilege.
In reply to My parents conspired in the… by Ignatius
I think it is more nearly 50% White now. AP back in the late 1990s said it was 60%
The SHUT IT DOWN the GOYIM are KNOWING is in full swing.
Ignoring the Jewish Problem Won’t Save Anyone From the Social Media Ban Hammer
Lee Rogers August 11, 2018
Official Daily Stormer Position: Don’t Go to “Unite the Right 2” – We Disavow
Andrew Anglin August 5, 2018
Ratf**ker” Jack Posobiec Urges People to Donate to Heather Heyer Fund
Andrew Anglin August 11, 2018
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D.
In reply to Great article, meticulously… by Buckaroo Banzai
Good question. Ask a Jew "Who killed Jesus?" The answer you will most likely get is "The Romans." True. The Romans drove in the nails, but it was the Jews who delivered an innocent man into the hands of the Romans. During the trial of Adolph Eichmann, it was pointed out that Eichmann had never killed a single Jew. But, the judges insisted that Eichmann was responsible for delivering innocent Jews to the death camps and deserved to pay with his life. So the Jews condemn themselves with their own mouths. The Jews hate Jesus because he rose up from among the corpses and is still living this very day. Make no mistake. They know the resurrection story is true and yet they will not believe. And, that is why we are witnessing what we see around us.
In reply to Great article, meticulously… by Buckaroo Banzai
I have never met a Jew who hates Jesus, or hates Christians, or anyone who does not hate them.
If a general gives a private the order to execute unarmed civilians, he is a war criminal, and subject to ultimate sanction.
YOU, Polly, are a racist and a hater, a bigoted troll who is lost in some ecstatic fantasy. Try to find some peace, not to believe in ghosts and fairy tales to explain the issues of human existence, and rather work towards positive solutions rather than seeking to blame the smallest and weakest groups like every pathetic tyrant and mass murderer preceding you.
In reply to Good question. Ask a Jew … by Pollygotacracker
You're an apologist shabbos goy. Find another home, I suggest NYT.com.
In reply to I have never met a Jew who… by LaugherNYC
I must've hit a nerve. You are living in the dream world. I grew up in Skokie, Illinois. The North Shore suburbs of Chicago. Extremely Jewish area of the U.S.A. I know for a fact that Jews do not love anybody that is not in the 'tribe'. Israel is the most racist, bigoted country in the world. Get your head out of your ass.
In reply to I have never met a Jew who… by LaugherNYC
So, you mean then that you've never met one??
In reply to I have never met a Jew who… by LaugherNYC
Here's another recent article from the Unz Review. Pay particular attention to his view of Eichmann, and note that Ron Unz is himself Jewish. A real eye opener from a courageous and gifted writer/publisher.
http://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-jews-and-nazis/
In reply to Good question. Ask a Jew … by Pollygotacracker
Good link. Thanks.
In reply to Here's another recent… by Ignatius
I was right with the author to the last paragraph where he calls for "forceful resistance" from the traditional European whites villainized by the left and the antifa thugs.
That turns this into a call to meet force with force, which ultimately is a call for anarch, chaos and violence, all of which are in direct opposition to traditional American values of discourse, disagreement, engagement, debate, compromise and finally consensus.
The authors of these pieces are likely all paid shills of foreign governments and rivals to US power who have found a soft seam in America - the insane cable network "news" complexes, which reliably take the smallest fringe incident and turn it into a national crisis, 24/7, on a self-righteous, out-of-control loop, from one idiot talking head like Melber to a moron like O'Donnell, a comedian masquerading as an investigative Nancy Drew with strap-on magnifier to probe any insane conspiracy theory touted by the left.
Last night, Strap-on Maddow spent a solid ten minutes showing us Men's Journal covers all to her big reveal of the new issue's shot of the very hot Karen McDougal, explaining this as a conspiracy to "justify" the payment of the "catch and kill" fee by Pecker (so excellent a name) to expunge FEC issues. The fact is, I don't know a single red-blooded straight American male who does not want to see more pictures of this woman, as do most American women. She is beautiful and enmeshed in a scandal, and a picture featuring her fit, bronzed, oiled body in scant tight spandex is going to do what magazine owners like to do -- SELL MAGAZINES!!
And it was a legal deal made with McDougal to get her what she wanted in the first place - to cash in and get some money and fame out of her alleged affair with Trump. Trying to make this a conspiracy between Trump and Pecker is just idiotic. But that's what passes for "journalism" these days.
Yeah, there are tiny groups of extremists on the left and the right who will resort to violence, or who can be exhorted to it by agents of disruption, but they are no more representative of the broad swath of American culture and society than are left handed guys making $10 million a year playing in MLB. There are a small number of them who can hit the hell out of a baseball, and when they do, it's pretty spectacular, but they're an anomaly. The idiot MSM and the shills like "Charlottesville Survivor" or "UNZ.com" trying to sow anger and anarchy pick up on this miniscule percentage of American douchebags and try to incite more people to the extreme.
We should "forcefully resist" these sleazebags, frauds and lunatics, and thank our police forces for warning those who come for violence will not be protected and will be arrested, and those who come for peaceful self-expression will be treated withe respect, and a lawful platform to speak their piece. The notion that any white man who went to Charlottesville carrying a banner that said "RESPECT OUR CIVIL RIGHTS" or "PEACEFUL PROTEST IS HIGH PATRIOTISM" would be beaten up by a cop, and anyone who DID go to beat such a man would NOT be arrested by the police is preposterous. America is still a vast, welcoming melting pot of people and ideas, and the fact that the current administration is making efforts to enforce laws to keep it that way is good news for all of us.
Except the trolls and saboteurs.
In reply to Great article, meticulously… by Buckaroo Banzai
It seems to need repeating: Anarchy is not chaos, and the idiots who go around spraying 'A' in a circle everywhere are not anarchists, whatever they call themselves. Anarchy means not doing what the Government tells you to unless you want to and think it's the right thing. Chaos results from just 'unless you want to'.
In reply to I was right with the author… by LaugherNYC
You misstated the author's words in a disingenuous manner. This is what the author said, exactly: "President Trump, who seems to have far less power over this country than do the media and technology conglomerates, must act forcefully to ensure freedom of speech and the objective rule of law is re-established."
Here is what you said: "I was right with the author to the last paragraph where he calls for 'forceful resistance' from the traditional European whites villainized by the left and the antifa thugs."
When the author says the president must act forcefully to ensure freedom of speech in order to re-establish the rule of law you twist that simple statement into something it did not say. In no way did the author bring up European white's and incite them to violence, as you seem to be attempting to claim. I was trained very well by my professors and am capable of close reading, if I choose to apply myself.
I suspect the only paid troll is you.
In reply to I was right with the author… by LaugherNYC
Intelligent conversation is fruitless.
This is what we face in the US.
In reply to You misstated the author's… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
This is nothing, wait until the country is less then 50% white. Which seems to be the ultimate plan.
In reply to Great article, meticulously… by Buckaroo Banzai
Candance Owens, Walter Williams, Thomas Sowell.
Race is just a cover and an easy way to paint a target.
The censorship and hatred is focused on those who want to stop the theft of other people's money through tax policy and the welfare state.
For the most part that is White Christian Men.
Learning to hate a group is the first step towards taking everything they have and then killing them.
The other side wants what these people have. Look around the world, you see it repeated over and over.
And the other side does not care if after the whites are destroyed the entire system collapses. Destroying the whites is enough. Though when they are done they will turn their hatred on another group.
In reply to Great article, meticulously… by Buckaroo Banzai
And regarding being "very far off the path of Jesus", ask yourself: Who, precisely, killed Jesus in the first place?
For ye, brethren, became followers of the churches of God which in Judea are in Christ Jesus: for ye also have suffered like things of your own countrymen, even as they have of the Jews: Who both killed the Lord Jesus, and their own prophets, and have persecuted us; and they please not God, and are contrary to all men.
I Thessalonians 2:14-15
In reply to Great article, meticulously… by Buckaroo Banzai
I always like to go back to Colin Powell in front of the UN. "They have mobile chemical weapons labs criss crossing the country damn it."
Holy fucking shit boys and girls. It was all a complete fucking made up lie.
In reply to Too much hate everywhere,… by Skateboarder
I always wondered how much money they paid him to lie like they. So, "in your face" lie, also.
And yet he walks the streets freely and proudly as if those millions who died because of him were not even partially his fault.
In reply to I always like to go back to… by BurningFuld
Yellow cake.
In reply to I always wondered how much… by Son of Loki
The Collin Powell case has always been a curious one for me. So many lives of US troops were effected by his lies, yet I have not heard any former US troop(s) say anything about the lie. You think some of these troops would want to confront him? Clearly, Powell's race was used to hide the lies, almost like saying 'old white guys can lie like Lyndon Johnson,' but not 'dignified' black men. Like the war in Vietnam, the war in Iraq was just swept under the carpet of history. No one responsible, no real concerns after the fact. Like it did not happen. I went to university just a year after the Vietnam war ended, and other than some people talking about the movie 'Apocalypse Now' when it came out in 1978, I never heard a soul mention the war. Like it never happened. Almost like the theory - if a tree falls in the woods and no one observes it, did it ever really fall?
In reply to I always wondered how much… by Son of Loki
What the FUCK are you talking about? I went to college in 1974, and ALL ANYONE talked about through school, and American culture was the War. It was an obsession for two generations, and is the metric for every American military engagement since.
Makes me wonder - since you wrote "I went to university" you probably aren't American, and are you even talking about AMERICANS?
The Vietnam War led to Jimmy Carter, whom, had he been a half decent President could have ushered in a Democratic dynasty in the White House, but his incompetence and weakness squandered the opportunity.
As for Iraq, it is STILL a HUGE issue in every political campaign, and was used as a hammer by Trump against Hillary for her support of that colossal fuckup.
So, Ram, what culture, what country, what fucking WORLD are you talking about or living in?
In reply to The Collin Powell case has… by The Ram
& I still want to backhand those glasses off Uncle Tom's stupid lying pumpkin head........
& I like some black people, I really do.
In reply to I always like to go back to… by BurningFuld
Fuck off you racist ass.
In reply to I by toady
Democrats and the left are intent on canceling white folks.
In reply to I by toady
The "Steins" finance everything, the rest are just workers and symptoms.
In reply to Democrats and the left are… by ZD1
If you like your niggas you can keep your niggas.
In reply to I by toady
I hate jews and niggers. So there.
In reply to I by toady
People are basically the same, inasmuch as whomever has power tends to abuse that.
In reply to I by toady
wow, welcome back, my literate icon.
In reply to People are basically the… by Radical Marijuana
Dumbass
In reply to I by toady
Dumbass
In reply to I by toady
troll
In reply to I by toady
Trump, the Mango-Tinted Dongmold
He destroys time, space, memory and the US Treasury.
A masterpiece of idiocy.
He makes buffoons look bad.
I smell dog chit...
It's coming from above...
In reply to Trump, the Mango-Tinted… by Prehuman Insight
He's about 12 trillion shy of Obama's "bill" to the US treasury.
In reply to Trump, the Mango-Tinted… by Prehuman Insight
Yet, he has had only 18 mos or 2 years of elected power. Hillary, Bernie, Warren, Bill Clinton, combined power of 100 years. But that is not my point. Both Dens & GOP are war mongers, taxers, monopolists, state capitalists, marriage of tech & elites, military & elites,... offshore elites, ... shell company elites, ... nontaxable foundation power elites, ...
- fuck man, what else do we need to know?
In reply to Trump, the Mango-Tinted… by Prehuman Insight
They hate all black men who voted for Trump as well. They are still stuck with Tribulation Trump no matter what happens tomorrow. Even if they vote in Democrats in November they are still stuck with Tribulation Trump for two more years. If they burn down the whole country they are still stuck with Tribulation Trump
They modern-day left doesn't know what it really wants except pushing boundaries of everything to their own convenient redefinition, of basic freedoms, immigration, sex and gender, and now even pedos...
In reply to They hate all black men who… by Negative Interest