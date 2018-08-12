Listen To "Lowlife" Omarosa's Secret Recording Of John Kelly Firing Her From The White House

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:30

Two days after Omarosa Manigault-Newman was caught in a lie about whether she heard President Trump use the N-word, the former White House aide and Apprentice contestant appeared on NBC's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday while peddling her new book, Unhinged, where she released a secret recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her, citing "integrity issues." 

Manigault-Newman was abruptly canned from the White House in December, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that she had to be "physically dragged and escorted off the campus." 

And while Kelly may take some heat for his "we can do this the easy way or the hard way" rhetoric, the internet immediately picked up on a far more shocking fact; Omarosa says she recorded Kelly in the situation room, which is a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility), a room in which all personnel are supposed to surrender all recording, photographic and other electronic media devices. 

The most famous SCIF is probably the White House situation room, where presidents have deliberated the country’s most important military and foreign policy decisions. -NBC News

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer called Manigault-Newman's taping "a massive violation of every security protocol." 

 “She taped the chief of staff for the White House in the situation room, clearly a violation of every security protocol that she signed when she applied for a security clearance,” Spicer said on "Fox News Sunday."

A number of lawyers in the national security community and journalists were quick to point out that the recording should not have happened, given electronics are not allowed to enter the situation room.

Trump's legislative director Marc Short said on ABC Sunday that the recording was "quite an affront." -The Hill

But wait...

Speaking with a crowd on Saturday, President Trump called Manigault-Newman a "lowlife" when asked if he felt betrayed by the former aide. White House staff, meanwhile, have slammed Omarosa as a "disgruntled former White House employee" trying to "profit off these false attacks." 

Perhaps Omarosa's book sales will fund any upcoming legal expenses?

Even former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is on the outs with the President, called Omarosa out for lying in her new book. Needless to say, things aren't going well now that her 15 minutes are up. 

Buckaroo Banzai Sun, 08/12/2018 - 15:32 Permalink

"She taped the chief of staff for the White House in the situation room, clearly a violation of every security protocol that she signed when she applied for a security clearance,” Spicer said on "Fox News Sunday."

swmnguy truthseeker47 Sun, 08/12/2018 - 16:16 Permalink

So was there any more than one person in the White House who didn't know this woman was a complete waste of time?

"I only hire the best people," said the dumbass who hired Omarosa. 

Can we stop giving an incompetent man a pass for incompetent actions everyone knew at the time were incompetent? 

Would anybody else, anybody, have hired Omarosa to do anything?  Fuck, even Gary Busey wouldn't have hired Omarosa.  And Gary Busey would probably be a more worthwhile person for the President to have hired.

Stop excusing stupidity, and maybe we'll have less stupidity.  It works in every other aspect of life.

Never One Roach Killtruck Sun, 08/12/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

The entertaining story of The Man who Slept for Twenty years, Rip van Sessons.

In this real life story, Rip van Sessons fell asleep and woke up twenty years later, having missed the Iraq War, invasion of Syria, the death of his nation, the widespread pedophilia and sexual assaults of Hollywood, widespread FBI corruption, and the criminal acts of a thousand Democrats.

He was stunned when he finally woke up!

PeaceForWorld The First Rule Sun, 08/12/2018 - 16:35 Permalink

She was a back-stabber and a cunning bitch in Apprentice. Trump kept promoting her double-crossing and lying behavior and made her into a fake-famous-celebrity. 

What was Trump thinking for hiring her in White House? This bitch has always been un-popular among Average Americans.  I blame this on Trump.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 WorkingClassMan Sun, 08/12/2018 - 17:38 Permalink

And who gave her a get-out-of-jail free card, too. Kelley was direct and said similar conduct, for a service member, would have meant a court martial, and emphasized that an effort was being made, with her, to avoid legal action.

After reading a comment about being able to locate listening devices in the situation room, I had a thought. What if they knew she had a cell phone and it was on? What if everything Kelley said he said, knowing it was being recorded? I bet he was recording the conversation too! She was out of her league. Kelley was nice by not saying, out loud, what sort of integrity issues were the problem.