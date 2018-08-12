Listen To "Lowlife" Omarosa's Secret Recording Of John Kelly Firing Her From The White House

Two days after Omarosa Manigault-Newman was caught in a lie about whether she heard President Trump use the N-word, the former White House aide and Apprentice contestant appeared on NBC's Meet the Press with Chuck Todd on Sunday while peddling her new book, Unhinged, where she released a secret recording of White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her, citing "integrity issues."
Manigault-Newman was abruptly canned from the White House in December, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that she had to be "physically dragged and escorted off the campus."
EXCLUSIVE: @OMAROSA releases secret audio recording of meeting when Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. #MTP— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 12, 2018
Omarosa: “Is the president aware of what’s going on?” pic.twitter.com/ZTeS7fzz5b
Omarosa recorded chief of staff John Kelly in White House situation room firing her: https://t.co/8Js0roOTjv. #OmarosaTapes pic.twitter.com/t5rTfhXAIS— Jeffrey Guterman, Ph.D. (@JeffreyGuterman) August 12, 2018
And while Kelly may take some heat for his "we can do this the easy way or the hard way" rhetoric, the internet immediately picked up on a far more shocking fact; Omarosa says she recorded Kelly in the situation room, which is a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility), a room in which all personnel are supposed to surrender all recording, photographic and other electronic media devices.
The most famous SCIF is probably the White House situation room, where presidents have deliberated the country’s most important military and foreign policy decisions. -NBC News
It’s nothing short of stunning that an employee was able to sneak a smartphone into the Situation Room — the SCIF of all SCIFs - and surreptitiously record a conversation. #MeetThePress— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 12, 2018
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer called Manigault-Newman's taping "a massive violation of every security protocol."
“She taped the chief of staff for the White House in the situation room, clearly a violation of every security protocol that she signed when she applied for a security clearance,” Spicer said on "Fox News Sunday."
.@SeanSpicer says it was outrageous for Omarosa to tape Kelly, that she changed her view of Trump only to cash in #MediaBuzz https://t.co/ISBXT5RvAy— HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) August 12, 2018
A number of lawyers in the national security community and journalists were quick to point out that the recording should not have happened, given electronics are not allowed to enter the situation room.
Trump's legislative director Marc Short said on ABC Sunday that the recording was "quite an affront." -The Hill
I worked in the @WhiteHouse for 4 years. I went to countless Situation Room meetings. I don't remember 1 that had a cell phone in it. There are specific places to drop electronics, for a reason. Bringing electronics into a secure space means it is no longer secure.— Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) August 12, 2018
As someone who spent a fair amount of time in the Situation Room, I can’t even begin to wrap my head around how insane this is https://t.co/OC3Z8I0FKO— Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) August 12, 2018
So I guess Leftists are right about one thing: an official from the Trump White House could actually go to jail—Omarosa, for violating White House security protocol.— Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) August 12, 2018
But wait...
Lucky for her we don’t prosecute former admin officials for leaking classified information anymore https://t.co/Dk2aQ4xA0y— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2018
Speaking with a crowd on Saturday, President Trump called Manigault-Newman a "lowlife" when asked if he felt betrayed by the former aide. White House staff, meanwhile, have slammed Omarosa as a "disgruntled former White House employee" trying to "profit off these false attacks."
Perhaps Omarosa's book sales will fund any upcoming legal expenses?
Even former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen, who is on the outs with the President, called Omarosa out for lying in her new book. Needless to say, things aren't going well now that her 15 minutes are up.
LTo the many dozens of #journalists who called me, questioning @OMAROSA claim in her new book that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it...I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously.— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 12, 2018
