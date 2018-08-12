The Philippines Fight On Inflation: Sell Dirtier, Cheaper Oil

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com,
The Philippines is trying to curb its inflation running at five-year highs by ordering the companies to make available for sale cheaper but dirtier fuel, backtracking on a ban on such dirty fuels introduced two years ago and aimed at improving air quality.
The Philippines’ Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is taking steps to address slowing economic growth and high commodity prices by telling companies to sell low-cost fuels, and the government-owned Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corporation (PNOC-EC) to import low-priced fuel, the energy ministry says.
“For the purpose of reducing the impact of rising petroleum prices in the world market, all industry players are hereby directed to provide at the retail level Euro-II compliant automotive diesel oil as a fuel option for the transport and industrial customers,” says the order.
The Philippines switched to Euro-IV compliant fuels in January 2016, replacing the Euro-II standard, which allowed for much higher sulfur content in diesel.
Euro-IV compliant fuels have sulfur content of 50 parts per million (ppm), compared to 500 ppm for Euro-II fuels.
The energy ministry’s plan, however, now needs to be approved by the environment department.
“We’re studying it right now, giving consideration to their plan to cushion inflation. We’re also looking at the implications for emissions,” Jonas Leones, Undersecretary at the Environment and Natural Resources department, told Reuters on Friday.
On Thursday, the Philippines’s central bank raised again the key interest rate, by 50 basis points to 4 percent—the third such increase this year following rate hikes in May and in June. The August rate decision was widely expected, with all 19 analysts polled by Reuters forecasting a rate hike.
Inflation in the Philippines jumped to an annual rate of 5.7 percent in July, up from 5.2 percent in June.
Economic growth, on the other hand, slowed down to 6.0 percent in the second quarter -nearly a three-year-low and below analyst expectations of 6.7-percent growth.
Comments
More smog for South East Asia.
You'll know they've hit bottom when they start mixing used motor oil and gasoline at a 50/50 ratio.
In reply to More smog for South east… by Dr.Strangelove
Gunna get ugly real soon for EVERYONE
In reply to You'll know they've hit… by Cognitive Dissonance
Used motor oil is almost worth the same as a gallon of gas. Haha!
In reply to You'll know they've hit… by Cognitive Dissonance
Here is a group of people who are ruled by corruption.
If they ever get their act together they would easily take over for the Chinese.
But their politicians are too corrupt. We have the same type of politicians now in the US. All of them want to get elected to make money and soon we too will be like the Philippines.
In reply to Here is a group of people… by truthalwayswinsout
Yep, Philippines importing rice. That about just says it all. I was kinda hoping, after the crash, reset, or whatever, that you guys can lead and show the way out of this never ending cycle of corruption - that is from big gov't to smaller gov't. The people here in PH are caught up too much in silly, tribal, partisan lines rather than admit that the rot isn’t partisan, but systemic. Too many people simply refuse to admit it.
In reply to Here is a group of people… by truthalwayswinsout
Hmm, I'll have to check with my wife to see how the rice farms in Pulupandan, Negros Occidental are doing. Three croppings per year, occasionally one wiped out by a typhoon- and importing rice you say?
Last time I checked population was 200+ million, with lots and lots of kids-everywhere.
In reply to Yep, Philippines importing… by sentido kumon
Meh, hanging out 3000 FT up on a pristine mountain in Malaybalay City ain't too bad. Hot chicks, fresh fruit and seafood (best "raw" diet I ever ate on this planet) ......livin' like Elvis for about $400 a month. Head's gotta be on a swivel every now and again as there are a few shit bag Muzzies around that would like to saw my fucking head off.... but all in all, a pretty good gig. Slummin there ain't too bad. Headed back there early 2019. Just gotta watch your back in the bars 'cause a jealous flip will gut you like a Thanksgiving turkey for eye fucking his girl faster than shit through a goose. The knife fights there are unnerving. You'll never see the knife that killed ya. Never.
Still I feel safer in MalayBalay than I was in Cartegena in the early 90's. That shit was wack.
In reply to Here is a group of people… by truthalwayswinsout
Get it today, fuck tomorrow.
They might want to look into water injection.
I love how gas stations on the road side in the Philippines sell the tricycles and scooters gas out of coca cola bottles. Probably some residual sugar left in there too- will really screw up the engine.
Wife currently in Sipalay, Negros Occidental. Thinking of expatriating there I am so pissed off at what the US has done to me. The KY and NC medical boards, the lawyers, etc., have really screwed me over here in US. No rule of law here, getting so bad I bet it is even worse than what I'd get in Philippines.
Wife did indeed tell me how much food is going up there. The Mangoes from Dumaguete (Visayas) are by far the best in the world. Won't eat them from any other place.
On the dark side, on our seaside private 8 hectare resort, the acropora reefs are being decimated by copper from mining runoff, the increasing amount of trash thrown out by the big container ships, and pollution. Farmers and fishermen who lived up in the mountain and used a narrow strip of our beach (by law) for access have packed up and left. Not enough fish to feed them now. They used to be able to afford motors on their boats 10 years ago, then that stopped. They used to show up at our place first thing in the morning and sell all the fish we wanted before heading off to market to sell the rest. Now they don't have enough to feed themselves and so they left. Very very sad.
I grow them in my yard.
In reply to I love how gas stations on… by Hubbs
In Philippines? I have tried them from Hawaii, Mexico, etc and they can not compare to those in Philippines.
In reply to I grow them in my yard. by Cloud9.5
Soon as wife and I can legally retire we’re going native in some healthy low cost places.
Boy will be out of high school by then and it’s bon voyage.
Now I just have to fill her in on these details and we’re all set.
In reply to I love how gas stations on… by Hubbs
Don't worry, Al Gore's carbon credits will make it all better...
The sulfur is not even a pollutant. The only reason to go down from 200 to 50 ppm is to keep the diesel particulate filter from clogging. But no one over there even uses the dpf. If there is one on the vehicle they just unhook the damned worthless thing. The article is fake news. It has nothing to do with 'dirty fuels' or 'smog'. Jusk fake news put out by the red browns.
Sulpher is a horrible pollutant. It causes acid rain, which destroys both natural and manmade things. Lakes with no fish, bridges and buildings corroding into ruin, everything eaten away and wrecked by acidic rain. Build a high sulpher coal burning power plant or steel mill and in a few years everything in the surrounding area is gray and dead and horrible.
In reply to The sulfur is not even a… by silverwolf888
5.7% annual inflation? The Fed just jizzed in their pants.
