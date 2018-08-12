President Trump: Planned Boycott By Harley-Davidson Owners Is "Great!"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:35

President Trump on Sunday morning tweeted that a planned boycott by some Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners is “Great!”

“Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas,” he said.

“Great!” he added.

“Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.”

In other words, President Trump is now calling for the boycott of an iconic American company, suggesting that citizens should support “Harley competitors.”

At a recent rally in South Dakota, numerous Harley-Davidson owners told The New York Times that they will abandon the century-old Wisconsin company if it shifts manufacturing facilities overseas.

The company’s decision, announced in late June, said it would shift some US production plants overseas to avoid tariffs spurred by President Trump’s trade war. Harley was one of the first US manufacturers to scale down domestic production in response to the increased taxes, which were slapped on American products as retaliation for US steel and aluminum duties.

“I’m riding my last Harley,” 67-year-old biker Gary Rathbun told the Times. “It was American made, and that’s why we stood behind them.”

Gary Panapinto,an engineer from Illinois, said that Harley-Davidson should keep its manufacturing facilities entirely U.S.-based if it plans to sell in a U.S. market.

“They need to keep them here in the United States, especially if they’re going to sell them here,” Panapinto said. “I think Trump is just trying to protect jobs in the U.S.”

Harley-Davidson stated that its domestic production facilities which cater

Harley said it will only move production of bikes sold outside the U.S. to Europe, indicating surging prices from European Union tariffs on its products.

Some bikers even told the Times that company was simply using Trump’s tariffs as an excuse to outsource production.

“They’re always advertising that they’re made in America, so I don’t think they should do it,” said one biker, Oliver Lapointe, who said he rides Japanese bikes. “They’re greedy.”

Trump warned Harley last month: “Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!”

Meanwhile, Trump on Saturday afternoon invited around 100 members of a “Bikers for Trump” group to Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, a private golf club in the eastern United States, located in Bedminster, New Jersey, as part of damage control — due to the Harley-Davidson fallout.

FireBrander SubjectivObject Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

1. The move plan was probably made before Trumps win...the tariffs are just a convenient scapegoat to (attempt to) shift blame from the CEO to Trump for the actual move. 

2. "“I’m riding my last Harley,” 67-year-old biker Gary Rathbun told the Times".

At 67, yeah, he's not bluffing. All your buddies too Gary; that's Harley's problem..its core customers are geezerfying really quick. 

 

rejected Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

"“I’m riding my last Harley,” 67-year-old biker Gary Rathbun told the Times. “It was American made, and that’s why we stood behind them.”"

 

 

While he bought every other item made in China putting millions of Americans out of work.

Too little and too late dude!

grgy rejected Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

 

Any new Harley bought in America is made in America and that will not change. Any new Harley bought in Asia will be made in Asia. Why does Harley make bikes in Asia? To avoid Asian tariffs thereby selling bikes at a lower price and remaining competitive with Japanese bikes.  Anyone boycotting Harley for doing that is uninformed.

wolf pup Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

Harley moved and of course suffers backlash. What percentage of their customers are vets? This isn’t exactly a shocking outcome. It may last or not but it was to be expected? 

Gen. Ripper Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

Harley could drop bike prices by half and Americans still won't  buy them. Doesn't matter if the drop this market or not, they're toast in the US and they know it.

Clock Crasher Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:47 Permalink

Suzuki makes the best bikes.  Period.  Next in line are the other Japanese manufacturers; Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki.

Suzuki kills it tho

Rode a 2006 GSX-R 750 coast-to-coast and back.

...twice. 

grgy Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

Any new Harley bought in America is made in America and that will not change. Any new Harley bought in Asia will be made in Asia. Why does Harley make bikes in Asia? To avoid Asian tariffs thereby selling bikes at a lower price and remaining competitive with Japanese bikes.  Anyone boycotting Harley for doing that is uninformed.

gmak Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

If they boycotted everything that had moved overseas at the expense of American jobs, they would be sitting naked in an empty house with an empty garage.

novictim Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

This has to be due to the company siding with the SJW/Socialist/Globalist cause.  Screw this brand right into the dirt.

Harley, you are dead to America.  Now go die.

recursion Sun, 08/12/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

So many ridiculous things about this, I don't know where to start.

Let me count the ways..... 

- Harley has been shit for decades now. 

- Harley has been using many parts made in China for (decades?) now.

- Harley makes most of its money on apparel and accessories.

- Only duecebag yuppies still buy their crap anyway.

- As with other vehicles, Japanese (I'm looking at you Honda) built are far superior. Unless you just like machines that leak oil and constantly need to be worked on.

 