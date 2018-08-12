President Trump: Planned Boycott By Harley-Davidson Owners Is "Great!"

President Trump on Sunday morning tweeted that a planned boycott by some Harley-Davidson motorcycle owners is “Great!”
“Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas,” he said.
“Great!” he added.
“Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.”
In other words, President Trump is now calling for the boycott of an iconic American company, suggesting that citizens should support “Harley competitors.”
At a recent rally in South Dakota, numerous Harley-Davidson owners told The New York Times that they will abandon the century-old Wisconsin company if it shifts manufacturing facilities overseas.
The company’s decision, announced in late June, said it would shift some US production plants overseas to avoid tariffs spurred by President Trump’s trade war. Harley was one of the first US manufacturers to scale down domestic production in response to the increased taxes, which were slapped on American products as retaliation for US steel and aluminum duties.
“I’m riding my last Harley,” 67-year-old biker Gary Rathbun told the Times. “It was American made, and that’s why we stood behind them.”
Gary Panapinto,an engineer from Illinois, said that Harley-Davidson should keep its manufacturing facilities entirely U.S.-based if it plans to sell in a U.S. market.
“They need to keep them here in the United States, especially if they’re going to sell them here,” Panapinto said. “I think Trump is just trying to protect jobs in the U.S.”
Harley-Davidson stated that its domestic production facilities which cater
Harley said it will only move production of bikes sold outside the U.S. to Europe, indicating surging prices from European Union tariffs on its products.
Some bikers even told the Times that company was simply using Trump’s tariffs as an excuse to outsource production.
“They’re always advertising that they’re made in America, so I don’t think they should do it,” said one biker, Oliver Lapointe, who said he rides Japanese bikes. “They’re greedy.”
Trump warned Harley last month: “Harley must know that they won’t be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax!”
Meanwhile, Trump on Saturday afternoon invited around 100 members of a “Bikers for Trump” group to Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, a private golf club in the eastern United States, located in Bedminster, New Jersey, as part of damage control — due to the Harley-Davidson fallout.
What are the Hell's Angels going to ride now?
Italian Vespa's?
Vesparados!
In reply to What are the Hell's Angels… by RubberJohnny
1. The move plan was probably made before Trumps win...the tariffs are just a convenient scapegoat to (attempt to) shift blame from the CEO to Trump for the actual move.
2. "“I’m riding my last Harley,” 67-year-old biker Gary Rathbun told the Times".
At 67, yeah, he's not bluffing. All your buddies too Gary; that's Harley's problem..its core customers are geezerfying really quick.
In reply to Vesparados! by SubjectivObject
Honda motorcycles are the best. Last forever and no worries, just like their cars.
In reply to Fff by FireBrander
American taxpayers have been thrown into a massive grave pit.
They live in a massive military penal state bent on
imperial aggression no matter what the social/financial cost.
Military absurdity - Space Force insanity - trade war calamity.
In reply to Honda motorcycles are the… by Skateboarder
I think Harley riders would be satisfied going with Indian's. Harley got overpriced anyways and...
https://www.indianmotorcycle.com/en-us/motorcycles/
...I don't care what anyone says, that's pretty badass ;-)
In reply to Honda motorcycles are the… by Skateboarder
how much steel is there in one Harley anyway
In reply to Fff by FireBrander
Davidson, I Harley knew ya...
In reply to Fff by FireBrander
I thought Europe backed down on those tariffs. Haqrley management full of crap...so if tariffs go away then they wont move their plan, right? Wrong, nothing like slave labor
In reply to Fff by FireBrander
with playing cards flapping on the spokes
In reply to Vesparados! by SubjectivObject
Hospital beds probably.
Bikers are getting older and older and older. Not many new customers.
In reply to What are the Hell's Angels… by RubberJohnny
Except, you know the sport bike, adventure bike, retro modern, and supermoto segments. All of which attract younger riders.
In reply to Hospital beds probably… by tmosley
I've been seeing a lot of Jr. bikes here in NYC metro.
300cc and 250cc models (They are not HD they are Japanese). I would never buy anything smaller than 600cc myself... unless I had the money to own a commuter bike and a race bike for the weekends and date night... which I don't.
In reply to Hospital beds probably… by tmosley
@T...lol...yeah, the scariest thing to watch is some 50-60yr old who's never ridden a bike in their life out in traffic, it's like they got a death wish or sumpin.
In reply to Hospital beds probably… by tmosley
Scooters...
Trump is doing what should have been done long ago.
And the Jewish Head of Ford is STILL Moving manufacturing to CHINA despite his pledge to Trump not to.
TARIFFS!!!!
In reply to What are the Hell's Angels… by RubberJohnny
Someone else will fill the void that Harley leaves. Their existence is based on being made in the USA.
In reply to What are the Hell's Angels… by RubberJohnny
Free booze and parting gifts at the golf club.
a pile of archaic crap ridden by inbreeds
... said the loser.
In reply to a pile of archaic crap… by miki
Not sure what's most annoying, the sound, the performance, or the owners.
In reply to ... said the loser. by The_Dude
"“I’m riding my last Harley,” 67-year-old biker Gary Rathbun told the Times. “It was American made, and that’s why we stood behind them.”"
While he bought every other item made in China putting millions of Americans out of work.
Too little and too late dude!
Any new Harley bought in America is made in America and that will not change. Any new Harley bought in Asia will be made in Asia. Why does Harley make bikes in Asia? To avoid Asian tariffs thereby selling bikes at a lower price and remaining competitive with Japanese bikes. Anyone boycotting Harley for doing that is uninformed.
In reply to "“I’m riding my last Harley,… by rejected
Harley moved and of course suffers backlash. What percentage of their customers are vets? This isn’t exactly a shocking outcome. It may last or not but it was to be expected?
I'm on the market for an Indian. Great bike, better price. Ditched my Harley. Indian is American made. If Harley wants to move overseas, Indian will pick up the US market share.
In reply to Harley moved and of course… by wolf pup
Harley could drop bike prices by half and Americans still won't buy them. Doesn't matter if the drop this market or not, they're toast in the US and they know it.
1%ers my ass.
Suzuki makes the best bikes. Period. Next in line are the other Japanese manufacturers; Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki.
Suzuki kills it tho
Rode a 2006 GSX-R 750 coast-to-coast and back.
...twice.
HD riders are a bunch of old faggots.
Harley is fucking idiotic if they go through with this. They will lose the ONLY thing they had going for them.
Bikes destined to be sold overseas are being built overseas. Shocker.
If they boycotted everything that had moved overseas at the expense of American jobs, they would be sitting naked in an empty house with an empty garage.
WHy are you on Zero Hedge when you don't understand the basics of market economics?
In reply to If they boycotted everything… by gmak
So, is Zippo next?
This has to be due to the company siding with the SJW/Socialist/Globalist cause. Screw this brand right into the dirt.
Harley, you are dead to America. Now go die.
So many ridiculous things about this, I don't know where to start.
Let me count the ways.....
- Harley has been shit for decades now.
- Harley has been using many parts made in China for (decades?) now.
- Harley makes most of its money on apparel and accessories.
- Only duecebag yuppies still buy their crap anyway.
- As with other vehicles, Japanese (I'm looking at you Honda) built are far superior. Unless you just like machines that leak oil and constantly need to be worked on.