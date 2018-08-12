Seattle Airport Employee Who Stole And Crashed Plane Identified

The name of the airline worker who stole an empty airplane from Seattle–Tacoma International Airport in a security scare that caused the scrambling of U.S. fighter jets and ended when the plane crashed onto a sparsely populated island has been revealed.
He's been identified as 29-year old Richard “Beebo” Russell — a Horizon Air employee described by friends and family as "an avid traveler, a high-school football standout and Christian youth leader who once operated an Oregon bakery with his wife," according to the Seattle Times.
Russell went down in a fiery crash of the Bombardier Q400 turboprop on Ketron Island after pulling off a barrel roll and coming within feet of the water in what ultimately appeared to be a highly theatrical suicide. He spoke of family and friends and a disappointed life to the air traffic controller who spent the hour trying to talk him into landing: “It’s going to disappoint them to hear that I did this. I would like to apologize to each and every one of them. Just a broken guy, got a few screws loose, I guess. Never really knew it, until now,” the now viral audio of the cockpit call captures Russell as saying.
Investigators on Saturday not only sought further indicators of a precise motive and the events leading up the ground worker's unauthorized entry onto the plane, but began picking through the crash sight to recover the aircraft's flight-data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.
“He was a quiet guy. It seemed like he was well liked by the other workers,” Rick Christenson, a recently retired operational supervisor with Horizon Air, told the Seattle Times. “I feel really bad for Richard and for his family. I hope they can make it through this.”
Russell, who it turns out is believed to likely have had some basic formal flight training but no pilot's license, worked as a member of Horizon's tow team, responsible for moving airplanes on the tarmac with a tow tug vehicle, and he also handled baggage transport for the airline.
Other details of his life to emerge include that he was very active in church as a youth director, and spent most of his later childhood growing up in Alaska before moving to Oregon with his wife in 2010 where both attended college. Former co-workers have described Russell as “super gregarious, funny, a hard worker.”
Some former and current co-workers of Russel's were actually on-hand Friday night when they saw the plane flying over the area with two National Guard F-15 fighter jets followed closely behind. “We got binoculars and were watching him. He was flying real strange, hard banks, real radical flying for a Dash-8,” Christenson described.
When the plane nose-dived toward the water at one point, Christenson relates of the moment, “We were all screaming, ‘Oh my god, oh my god,’ and I was yelling, ‘Pull up, pull up,’” Christenson said. “Everybody’s stunned … that something like this would happen,” Christenson said. “How could it? Everybody’s been through background checks.”
Local news sources describe Russell's family as being in a state of shock, but the family released a statement late on Saturday calling him a "warm, compassionate man."
”This is a complete shock to us,” the statement read. “As the voice recordings show, Beebo’s intent was not to harm anyone and he was right in saying there are so many people who loved him.”
"He was a faithful husband, a loving son, and a good friend," the statement continued. "A childhood friend remarked that Beebo was loved by everyone because he was kind and gentle to each person he met."
Airline and law-enforcement officials on Saturday provided some level of details as to how the ground worker was able to board and steal the plane.
“He worked a shift yesterday. We believe he was in uniform,” said Alaska Air Group chief executive officer Brad Tilden, which is the parent company to Horizon Air. “It was his job to be around airplanes.” The company identified Russell as having been their employee for nearly four years.
Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU— bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018
The airline company spokesman further identified that Russell himself towed the aircraft into position so he could easily taxi the aircraft in preparation for takeoff. Notably, the spokesman confirmed the traffic control tower “did know this was an unauthorized departure.”
Horizon's CEO Gary Beck was quoted as noting that Russell had pulled off some “incredible maneuvers” once airborne, unlikely for someone who's not believed to have had a pilot's license. “Commercial aircraft are complex machines,” he said. “So I don’t know how he achieved the experience that he did.”
WATCH LIVE: SkyKING over plane crash on Ketron Island. Airport employee stole plane from Sea-Tac and crashed shortly after >> https://t.co/TAFsPYG2Ub pic.twitter.com/57XiUTXzTk— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) August 11, 2018
FBI’s Seattle division, the lead investigating team at the scene of the crash, is reportedly attempting to definitively rule out whether or not Russel had help either on the plane or before taking off. When an FBI official was asked about Russell's mental state, he responded, “It’s way too early to comment on that. I’m sorry.”
Comments
Seattle is a helluva drug.
I can just imagine how this will change airport 'security'. Just like paired workers in North Korea, no one will be allowed near or on a plane unless accompanied by a 'buddy'.
You know, just in case one of them wants to go for a suicidal joy ride.
My experience with suicidal people is basic. If they really want to take their own life, short of a strait jacket they will accomplish their goal.
In reply to Seattle is a helluva drug. by TeamDepends
He did stick the landing after the sweet loop tho, so there's that....
If you're gonna go out, get a "10".
In reply to I can just imagine how this… by Cognitive Dissonance
Did anyone else notice the MSM (and Tyler) calling this a hijacking? Very interesting terminology since it was clear he was alone from the start.
In reply to He did stick the landing tho… by jcaz
The whole thing is fishy....
In reply to Did anyone else notice the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Ketron Island - again? Very close to this:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-13/it-looks-ascending-missile-un…
Must be a coincidence.
In reply to The whole thing is fishy.... by Red Raspberry
Seems like a good guy who just flipped. He definitely gets style points.
Us white guys need to be creating, doing, making and excelling. If not, we get listless and in some cases....suicidal. Pay heed folks.
In reply to Ketron Island - again? by EuroPox
I wonder if his woman was being a whore. That will do it to a White guy just trying to taxi through life. No kids?
In reply to Seems like a good guy who… by IridiumRebel
His name was Richard Russell.
He will not be forgotten. We are not alone.
Well, he was just a white guy, right?
https://mobile.twitter.com/jwsthomson/status/1028148043621625856?s=08
In reply to I wonder if his woman was… by Gaius Frakkin'…
BTW this guy mentioned on the radio he had some 'experience' flying from playing video games. This is not silly by any stretch of the imagination.
For example, Microsoft's Flight Simulator is extremely accurate and life like. Many licensed commercial pilot attest to this. And the 'game' is not limited to any one particular plane. There are many different planes you can 'fly', complete with accurate controls, switches, readouts and flight dynamics.
The MSM is desperate to explain how someone who was not trained as a commercial pilot could actually start, take off and fly this commercial plane. And the MSM definitely does not want to outline how something like Flight Simulator could be used to accomplish this.
A barrel roll is not an easy maneuver to execute. Stunt pilots will tell you this. Yet he did this and recovered without crashing the plane. I would like to hear from some pilots on this subject. Anyone?
In reply to His name was Richard Russell by Adolfsteinbergovitch
His name was Rich.
Ya... just Rich.
In reply to BTW this guy mentioned on… by Cognitive Dissonance
You forgot to mention that it requires an IQ over 80, leaving a lot of people out of the game so to speak.
In reply to BTW this guy mentioned on… by Cognitive Dissonance
flying is easy. It’s landing where most of the drama occurs. The hijackers of 9/11 trained on simulators as I recall. They were not interested in learning how to land from what I remember. Pushing 20 years now.
In reply to BTW this guy mentioned on… by Cognitive Dissonance
Why ?
He certainly didn't allude to any marital problems and seemed genuinely concerned about the pain he was going to be placing on those that loved him.
... maybe I have a few screws loose but this is the first comment that has made me think I dont want to be here (ZH) anymore.
all the best to everyone ... perhaps time to get outdoors and enjoy what seems like the last days in cuckoo land.
In reply to I wonder if his woman was… by Gaius Frakkin'…
The young man simply slipped his cracker,
or was disappointed about being a decommissioned submarine ..
Choose wisely ..
In reply to I wonder if his woman was… by curbjob
Makes one wonder if this dude had a nice life insurance policy. Most policies will payout if suicide is not committed w/i first 5yrs, ... after that it's all gravy for beneficiaries
In reply to I wonder if his woman was… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Two years in most states...but who's counting? ;-)
In reply to Makes me wonder if this dude… by sarcrilege
The Daily Mail has a photo of his wife. He had a lot to live for.
In reply to I wonder if his woman was… by Gaius Frakkin'…
"white dog!"
In reply to The Daily Mail has a photo… by Snout the First
I thought he was pretty creative right to the end.
In reply to Seems like a good guy who… by IridiumRebel
Wonder if he felt worth more dead than alive. I've heard these kinds of employees get paid sh*t (so executives can lavish more upon themselves).
In reply to Seems like a good guy who… by IridiumRebel
Ya, he went out with style, thats for sure. a shame too, anyone that goes out like that, can pull of something like that, was probably an interesting and unique individual. Probably would have been a fun person to get a beer with.
In reply to Seems like a good guy who… by IridiumRebel
Did the guy have something on the Clintons??
In reply to The whole thing is fishy.... by Red Raspberry
NOTHING is as it appears.
this is another "let's roll" screenplay.
diggers on chin are in piranha mode.
remember 7-11 missile fired @ AF1 from whidby island?
this alleged "white hijacker's " name happens to be the same of a real estate/insurance scammer & a decommisioned/recommisioned submarine allegedly scrapped in 2003. ketron has 1 or 2 missile silo's on it. pop 17.
you're looking at another "pedo island."
too much to post here...
better than any double naught spy novel.
if you want your head to spin, start here.
OLDER THREADS:
1st thread archive
http://archive.is/lRv0O
2nd thread archive
http://archive.is/s985F
3rd thead archive
http://archive.is/0hLLQ
>>181941365 → 1st Thread
>>181943644 → 2nd Thread
>>181960034 → 3rd Thread
>>181968596 → 4th Thread
In reply to The whole thing is fishy.... by Red Raspberry
I had the very same idea when I read yesterday "HIJACKED" you are precisely correct. I wouldn't blame Tyler, however, the entire (((MSM))) is using that term.
This is a moving piece by the man who got the Daily Stormer back online after (((THEY))) shut it down. I will add links to 2 articles after this one so you can read what (((THEY))) did to Andrew Anglin AND Freedom of Speech on the internet.
I just think "weev" is a real patriot and a brilliant man whose knowledge of the internet and how it all works is amazing...
A Tribute to the Sky King
weev August 11, 2018
After Protests, EU Decides to Reconsider Law Banning Memes
Andrew Anglin July 5, 2018
"The internet is making very powerful people very powerfully angry."
UN Passes Resolution Declaring Free Expression on the Internet a Human Right
Andrew Anglin July 10, 2018
In reply to Did anyone else notice the… by Cognitive Dissonance
My thought as well. They will come up with more stupid rules to make sure this will not happen again.
For the benefit of mankind.
In reply to I can just imagine how this… by Cognitive Dissonance
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
:::::http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to My thought as well. They… by globozart
Bitch
Fake Norwegian bitch
Fake tits
Real Nigerian
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by Amnaroy789
We can have autonomous cars survive on a highway full of idiot drivers out to get you, why can't there be a "no you don't!" Kill switch (runway use) or "return to base" remote control option that will override the controls, fly by wire in a safe pattern until the bad plane can be handed off to some airforce drone pro? The tech is obviously there and I'm sure at least one of the onboard computers have a leftover Gigabyte for back door software.
Also, I noted some of the viral you tube video had questionable audio. "Hey, that's a Q400 from Alaska air, terminal x, with fuel capacity y heading towards island z. Grab my keys and wallet, let's go!". Just because you say 'dude' and 'fuck' alot doesn't mean it's a real fucking dude. The Fib, er I mean FBI know how to use misdirection. Just look at the code snippets from the DNC hack job that blars "I am a Russian hacker", "you are being Russian Hacked", and "no seriously, I really really am Russian and I've hacked your stupid password... Thanks for changing it from the ones you usually use that have at least 8 letters, two non consecutive numbers and one symbol. Your the best, John! Good thing Americans are dumb, and they will never even think of asking about your password history. ~Love Peter Stroczk."
I get the joy ride thing though. Every single mechanic wants to do the same thing at one time or another (every single day).
In reply to My thought as well. They… by globozart
Most ignorant comment of the day "'How could it? Everyone's been through background checks.'" LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!
In reply to I can just imagine how this… by Cognitive Dissonance
So is religion.
In reply to Seattle is a helluva drug. by TeamDepends
Did you mean "Seattle is a helluva drag"? Swedes and ducks.
In reply to Seattle is a helluva drug. by TeamDepends
Putin was likely involved.
In reply to Seattle is a helluva drug. by TeamDepends
If he wanted to Fly, he could have easily taken Lessons and gone for a License.
...without ever being hired...because of preferential hiring, not based on qualifications, or blacklisting?
In reply to If he wanted to Fly, he… by IronForge
"...picked the wrong week to stop sniffin' glue!"
Listened to the audio, good humor in a situation like that, think I've liked the guy. RIP.
"Good-humored," or MORE fake propaganda?
In reply to Listened to the audio, good… by Suicyco
*Eye roll*
In reply to "Good-humored," or MORE fake… by ken
Barrel roll ...
In reply to *Eye roll* by 20-20 Hindsight
Every day, people decide they've had enough. This guy decided to cross one off his bucket list while checking out.
Some people never go crazy. What truly horrible lives they must live- Bukowski
Everywhere I look, I ask myself, is this sane? Kids being sexualized by the media. Corporations dumping waste in our food. Human beings constantly looking at their cell phones in defiance of their physical reality. Wars being waged off of lies...
St. Stack, pray for us.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NivOMiI2AAo
In reply to Every day, people decide… by Bank_sters
nailed it....
Edward Bernays may still be looking for his asbestos suit..
In reply to Every day, people decide… by Bank_sters
Seattle is following LA and San Francisco as a place for loonies.
Sad part about it is that these people are infesting other states.
In reply to Every day, people decide… by Bank_sters
Fantastic, there should be more life affirming stories like this one. People will be telling this story with a smile on there face and a wondrous laugh for years
He referred to himself as "a broken man" in his final words, just before he committed suicide.
Doesn't sound very life-affirming to me.
In reply to Fantastic, there should be… by 8peyote
No one can deny he made an incredible impact
In reply to He referred to himself as "a… by HushHushSweet
I feel sorry for you there behind your screen, so starved for attention that this is what you decide to say to get it. Best of luck to you.
In reply to No one can deny he made an… by 8peyote
Seriously, would you say the same thing if he was a black guy? How about a Muslim? Just wondering.
In reply to Fantastic, there should be… by 8peyote
There are some people who will badmouth any person, so that's just a given.
If it was a black guy, he'd never get the job given all the roadblocks society still throws up in front of everyone. Blacks just get it worse. I just wish more white people would realize that the rich are pushing the white guy down to the level of the black guy.
E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G is a racket.
In reply to Seriously, would you say the… by Yogizuna