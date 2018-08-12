Social Unrest Breaks Out In China After "Panic" Bank Run On Peer-2-Peer Lenders

One week ago, when discussing the "source of China's next debt crisis", namely the recent explosion in Chinese household debt which over the past year has soared by over 40% even as credit growth across other debt categories remained relatively stable...
... and which was on the verge of surpassing the nation's corporations as the biggest source of credit demand, we highlighted the one financial sector that has recently emerged as most at risk in China's economy: online peer-to-peer lenders who collect money from retail investors and dispense small loans to consumers, usually without collateral, putting the loans at risk of a default with zero recovery.
We pointed out that outstanding loans on P2P platforms rose 50% just last year to total Rmb1.49 trillion ($215 billion) - making the size of China’s P2P industry far bigger than in the rest of the world combined - and due to their lack of collateral, interest rates often are as high as 37%, with additional charges for late payment.
P2P, in which platforms gather funds from retail investors and loan the money to small corporate and individual borrowers, promising high returns, started to flourish nearly unregulated in China in 2011. At its peak in 2015, there were about 3,500 such businesses.
But after Beijing launched a campaign several years ago to defuse debt bubbles and reduce risks in the economy (a campaign which recently reversed once the Trump trade war started getting hot), including the country’s enormous non-bank lending sector, cracks began to appear as investors pulled their funds.
As a result, the peer-to-peer lending channel not only got clogged up, but went in reverse. In a recent article, the WSJ reported that a string of Chinese internet lenders have already shut their doors in recent weeks, stranding investors as the economy slows and regulators tighten controls over an unruly side of the fintech sector.
Across China, more than 200 internet-based fund managers since late June have either shut down, closed parts of their operations or are reeling from cash crunches, missing executives and other problems, according to industry tracker Wangdaizhijia.
The tide began to turn even more forcefully against the sector ahead of a late June deadline for new stringent registration regulations. With a slowing economy making it difficult for some companies to pay back loans, many lenders decided to simply shut down. Meanwhile, investors, already souring on the sector, began pulling out funds, further pinching the lending platforms, and as Reuters reports, since June, 243 online lending platforms have gone bust, according to wdzj.com, a P2P industry data provider. In that period, the industry saw its first monthly net fund outflows since at least 2014.
And, as we noted last week, it was only a matter of time before social unrest spread as Chinese investors who had funded these usually small, unregulated P2P operations, found they had lost all their money demanding a bail out.
That's precisely what happened... except for one thing: Beijing was already one step ahead of the protesters.
Take the case of Peter Wang: as Reuters reports, Wang was asleep at his home in Beijing last Monday when police officers arrived before dawn to detain him, saying he had helped organize a protest planned for later that day. Peter wasn't alone, and across Beijing, others who had lost money investing in China’s online peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms - including some who had traveled from half way across the country - got similar visits from police.
Why the crackdown?
Because by the time they were released, the demonstration they had planned using social media chat groups had fizzled amid a massive security response around the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) headquarters in the heart of Beijing’s financial district. Those protesters who did show up were in for a surprise: instead of demanding that the government bail out the hundreds of collapsed P2P companies, they were forced onto buses and carted away to Jiujingzhuang, a holding center for petitioners on the outskirts of Beijing, according to two Reuters sources.
“Once the police checked your ID cards and saw your petition materials, they knew you are here looking to protect your rights. Then they put you on a bus directly,” said Wang, who works at an auto repair shop, and who is a perfect representative of China's prevailing ideology that a government bailout of any investment is a fundamental "right."
Wang did not give up and after his detention he joined a separate, smaller protest in a different part of Beijing. "There was no channel to solve any problems. All they care about was preventing any disturbance."
* * *
The latest burst of anger, which led to the planned protests, flared up ahead of a June 30 deadline for companies to comply with new business practice standards, which are still being finalised, and as noted above, many P2Ps shut down rather than face tougher regulations, Zane Wang, chief executive of online micro-loan provider China Rapid Finance told Reuters.
That caused panic in the broader market. Investors tried to pull funds from P2P companies, causing liquidity problems for many smaller operators, Wang said, although larger ones are faring better. “Some platforms might become a winner out of this, and some platforms, probably a large portion of the platforms, might not be able to make it,” he said.
Naturally, to avoid an even bigger panic, no mainland Chinese media - official mainstream papers or more independent-leaning publications - reported the attempts to protest in China’s capital. The media blackout took place as China’s propaganda machine swung into action as Beijing sought "to reassure people that the Chinese economy and financial markets are healthy" despite a trade war with the United States and steep declines in the value of stock prices and the yuan.
As part of the government's crackdown, many would-be protesters "were forced to give fingerprints and blood samples and prevented from traveling to Beijing. Some were even removed from Beijing-bound trains ahead of the protests, said a Shanghai-based P2P investor who lost 1.3 million yuan." She declined to be named out of fear for her safety.
What is surprising, is just how worried about the prospect of widespread social unrest Beijing was: even after the demonstrations were effectively snuffed out, hundreds of security personnel patrolled around CBIRC’s office, "highlighting authorities’ sensitivity to any form of social instability" according to Reuters.
It has reason to be worried: on Sunday, Xinhua reported that the government has proposed 10 measures to reduce risk in the P2P sector, including a strict ban on new P2P companies and online finance platforms, and a blacklist under China’s social credit rating system for those who don’t repay their loans. This means that P2P investors will soon suffer tens of billions in more losses (although it may well end up being good news for those who borrowed money from the insolvent P2Ps as there will be nobody left to collect).
* * *
This is not the first time China was burned on P2P platforms, which traditionally lend to customers that might be deemed too risky for a commercial bank, which has resulted in liquidity crises when too many investors demand their funds at once if loans appear to be going south.
The most famous case of P2P fraud is Ezubao - a $7.6 billion Ponzi scam involving more than 900,000 investors - which we described in early 2016, and which led to a similar forceful government crackdown after the public demanded a full bailout. While none has come close to the scale of Ezubao's collapse, there are currently more than 100 publicly listed Chinese companies that are involved in P2P, and 32 of those own more than 30% of a P2P company, according to a July research report by CITIC Securities.
Wxacerbating the problems facing the P2P industry, China extended by two years a separate June 30 deadline for an online finance clean-up campaign. But rather than calming matters, it created more uncertainty, market watchers said as CITIC Securities estimated that - under the campaign - only about 100 platforms out of 1,836 would be able to meet even today’s regulatory standards and obtain a license. Less than 50 would thrive.
This would amount to hundreds of billions in investor losses, and not even an army could prevent the social outcry that would result.
Meanwhile, the market is starting to price in the worst, and shares of some of the Chinese P2P companies listed in the U.S. have plunged. China Rapid Finance shares have lost 73% in 2018, while Yirendai slumped 71%. PPDai dropped 44%, and Hexindai is down 27%.
And as if to ensure that the peer-2-peer bank run in China gets worse, Tang Ning, founder and chief executive officer of CreditEase, the majority owner of P2P lending platform Yirendai, told Reuters that he was concerned that the “industry-wide panic” would escalate.
He urged regulators to “act with a sense of urgency” to protect good P2P companies while punishing bad players to avoid harming China’s financial system and economy.
“Otherwise, it will be ‘winter’ for the industry. All companies will be hit, both illicit and compliant. Everyone will lose and that’s a situation no one wants to see,” said Tang. “Small businesses will lose an important, or the most important source of funding. That’s not only hurting the financial system but also the real economy.”
As for individual investors such as the abovementioned Peter Wan - who was so sure it is his "right" to be bailed out by the government - the pain is acute. He and his family had invested 7 million yuan - their life savings, with which they had planned to use to buy a home at the end of the year - in two P2P platforms that have shut down.
"They recovered none of their investment."
Claims the man who I am sure has no fundamental understanding of what blockchain code facilitates. Blockchain was designed to be and is a trust-less system, these P2P (person 2 person) sites were foolish to think that people were trustworthy.
In reply to the Bitcoin prolog by venturen
Quick, China!
Bail out Turkey ASAP!
In reply to Claims the man who I am sure… by Hefalonicle
And this affects ZH readers how?
Tyler, dear, I really haven't noticed that many of
your readers are "hanging on the lips" of the WSJ
to learn what's shaking in the triple-digit-trillion
dollar world of today's high finances.
I suppose we all want to know what the daily
talking points that Washington sends out to
its contracted MSM (in this case, from Treasury),
but let's not get too cocky about being a stringer
for the Journal, as corrupt a news outfit as ever
existed since the fabled serpent of Eden.
In reply to Quick China! Bail out… by 38BWD22
"...missing executives..."
My guess is they are either in Hongcouver, Sydney or San Francisco, comfortably sipping a glass of Chateau Yangtze Embankment, 2017 as they laugh at all the suckers who invested in their schemes.
I will say China has one up on USA with its prosecution of these executives when they are caught. Many who embezzled over $100k get the death penalty. In the USA, they get a promotion and bailout.
In reply to Claims the man who I am sure… by Hefalonicle
hundreds of failed P2P lenders....why don't the Chinese insist that the US turn over information on all Chinese Real Estate holdings in America and force the liquidation of the property they've bought here and in Vancouver over the past 8 years.
I've said this a few times over the years here on ZH...but I don't get it. On the streets of China, where I have spent a lot of time, any Chinese associate will tell you don't buy this, don't buy that, don't trust what this guy is selling (it may not be lamb meat), and on and one....but some guy shows up in a Mercedes promising crazy interest on your deposits and the Chinese people clean out their savings account for this guy. It's just nuts. This sales technique doesn't work in America because we don't trust guys like this. Why does it work in China!!
In reply to "...missing executives..."… by Never One Roach
I watched a video someone had posted here on fake eggs in China. It's bizarre, the whole idea of fake food and going to so much effort to make it look like the real thing. I guess we have the same thing, here in the west, but at least the manufacturer lists the contents on the side of the box. Up to you to eat, or not.
In reply to hundreds of failed P2P… by Antifaschistische
In reply to the Bitcoin prolog by venturen
"Bitcoin prologue"
That's my first thought as well. The top in BTC doesn't seem coincidental. How many of these fly-by-night "P2P" loans were used togamble and plow money into cryptocurrency?
Wang: "Everyone will lose and that's a situation no one wants to see."
Wrong. Personal actions need to have personal consequences. You ride the lightning, you accept responsibility when your ass gets burned. Why did Wang take out the loan in the first place: "To buy a home?!?" Bullshit. We need Paul Harvey to dig up the rest of the story.
In reply to the Bitcoin prolog by venturen
----
What completely erroneous thinking full of assumptions.
In reply to "Bitcoin prologue" That's my… by Lore
That's cutesy, clumsy, and presumably defensive. I can justify my statements. Can you?
In reply to Lore venturen Sun, 08/12… by sessinpo
Cash for Gold worked wonderfully, so well, that Nothing for Cash was sure to be a success.
In reply to That's cutesy, but I can… by Lore
Right, it will be the prologue for Bitcoin's next "bubble".
In reply to the Bitcoin prolog by venturen
Yeah China is going to collapse because Gordon Chang said so repeatedly on Fox News.
welp, in capitalism sometimes loans are repaid, or the borrower defaults. thing to watch for is whether the commies initiate bailouts or just let free markets take their course
In reply to Yeah China is going to… by KTX
I. P. Daily
This is the problem: "Wang, who works at an auto repair shop, and who is a perfect representative of China's prevailing ideology that a government bailout of any investment is a fundamental 'right.'"
Rights in China? Good luck buddy.
Oh, and there is this: "CITIC Securities estimated that - under the campaign - only about 100 platforms out of 1,836 would be able to meet even today’s regulatory standards and obtain a license. Less than 50 would thrive.
This would amount to hundreds of billions in investor losses, and not even an army could prevent the social outcry that would result."
The one thing Chinese politicians fear, always, is the Mandate of Heaven, "the right to rule and the right of rebellion." https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mandate_of_Heaven
Executives ran off with the money?
Sounds like the money was, "Corzined."
The money got Vancouvered, or Marino'ed (San Marino Ca).
Father to Son: Son, take this money, go buy a house in San Marino.
Son: How much should I pay
Father: It doesn't matter, but two if you can.
7 million paid for a home listing for 6 million, by a Chinese Real Estate agent of course.
Sorry Chinese investors..you lose. House in San Marino is not an asset on the books of the P2P org.
In reply to Executives ran off with the… by Never One Roach
He and his family had invested 7 million yuan - their life savings...
Sorry but that is some funny shit right there.
This is not going to end good for China.
WTF, P2P lending, their should be no lending, so then it's NOT really peer to peer then is it?
They must have learned from the best. Tens of billions more in losses, oh my that's chump change. Go China. They are smart to crack down on these banksters!
EEEK, those consumption loans is the equivalent of all the equities shorts we allow around here.
Looking forward to a few years down the road when cryptocurrencies will guarantee anyone the ability to loan to anyone else without government regulators interfering with the free marketplace. RIP big banks.
just a reminder that communist countries don't use accountants.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-regulation-summit-china/china-needs-…
every number in china lacks quality and truth. no surprises that it is a powder keg of credit dynamite. who the hell even knows who owes how much to who AND whether ANY collateral is worth the 1's and 0's on a cellphone.
a hint to those in mainland china about what accountants are for:
" The primary task of accountants, which extends to all the others, is to prepare and examine financial records. They make sure that records are accurate and that taxes are paid properly and on time. Accountants and auditors perform overviews of the financial operations of a business in order to help it run efficiently. "
you don't prepare and examine - you end up with a pile of shit - you borrow against shit - the lender goes tits up.
Which part of the Word Unsecured, don't they catch.. I looked at Peer to Peer lending ONE time here int he US, I ran for the exit just half way thru the sales page, it was Screaming Rip off. even to the Suckers.
I choked a bit when reading about that stupid lady investing 700,000 yuan into this crap. Then I really choked when reading about the auto mechanic who put his families 8 million yuan life savings into these things. That's > $1,000,000 US right? Fucking nuts! How can you possibly amass that much money being that stupid? < 5% of one's net worth (ideally no more than 1%) should ever be used to straight up gamble. What a moron, these idiots do not deserve to get bailed out at all (which means they most defninitely will)
Bank Sprint !!!!
A bailout is a "fundamental right"? I think one can assume that this viewpoint is ubiquitous in China. This viewpoint is dismissive of the real world of capital allocation. Ergo, China doesn't work. Trump & Navarro are quite correct to run away in fear from this abomination. Heaven help Australia, joined at the hip.
There is a fundamental misunderstanding of all financial markets to assure more fundamental misunderstanding which will increase in velocity resulting in panic. Where will you be when the panic breaks out??
No country is safe....just manage your risk carefully.
