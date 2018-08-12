Turkish State Media Exposes The American Empire & Its Media

Amid growing diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Turkey, Turkish TV station 'A Haber' on Saturday presented a detailed segment on 'The American Empire and its Media', based on an infographic tweeted out earlier this year by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and showing the surprisingly close interrelations between U.S. mainstream media and key foreign policy institutions.
Fox TV kimin kontrolünde?@abdullahciftcib @arkaplanahaber pic.twitter.com/Wb0b0boQDb— A Haber (@tvahaber) August 11, 2018
This anti-American propaganda (if that is what one calls a foreign nation daring to expose the truth about America), comes in the wake of various speeches and after Erdogan wrote a Friday New York Times op-ed cataloging his grievances and threatening to walk away from the decades-old alliance. "Failure to reverse this trend of unilateralism and disrespect will require us to start looking for new friends and allies," he wrote. Meanwhile, while announcing the new sanctions aimed at Turkey, Trump tweeted his "analysis" of the situation: "Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!"
The escalating war of words continued all weekend, when speaking at a rally in the Black Sea town of Unye, Erdogan said that "it is wrong to dare bring Turkey to its knees through threats over a pastor," and blasted "shame on you, shame on you. You are exchanging your strategic partner in NATO for a priest." At the same time, Ibrahim Kalin, Erdogan’s spokesman, said that the U.S. is "facing the risk of completely losing Turkey."
And if anyone was hoping that Erdogan's temper would have cooled one day later with just hours left before FX markets reopen, they were sorely disappointed on Sunday when in his latest public address in the town of Trabzon, Erdogan doubled down on his belligerent rhetoric against the US once again, via Bloomberg:
- ERDOGAN: WE SEE THE GAME YOU'RE PLAYING; WE DARE YOU
- ERDOGAN: THEY'RE TRYING W/ MONEY WHAT THEY COULDN'T DO IN COUP
Here one assumes that by "they" Erdogan was referring to the US, even though the Turkish's president official line all along was that the culprit behind the "failed coup" was the exiled cleric Fethulah Gullen who has been accused by Erodgan of being behind the country's imaginary "shadow state" for years, and which gave Erdogan a green light to crackdown on any potential opponents, leading to an unprecedented purge of people in public positions, with tens of thousands of government workers either ending up in prison or unemployed.
Erdogan then continued by calling for all Turks to convert their foreign currency holdings, i.e. mostly dollars, to liras, and warning that "economic attacks will only increase Turkey's unity."
Among the other notable highlights, Erdogan said that "we will say bye-bye to those who are ready to give up their strategic partnership for their relations with terror organizations" and that Turkey can "respond to those who started a trade war against the entire world and included our country in it by gravitating towards new co-operations, new alliances" i.e. China and Russia (which earlier today said it was considering dropping the US dollar altogether in oil trade), and warned that "it is foolish to think that Turkey can be thrown off by FX" although with inflation set to explode as the currency collapses, the local population may have a different view of this.
Finally, anyone wondering which way the Lira will open later today, Erdogan did his best to make the ongoing collapse accelerate, stating that "we know very well that those who say we should make an agreement with the IMF are saying we should give up on political independence", thus eliminating the possibility of an IMF bailout which together with capital controls were the only two options Turkey had left to arrest the lira's plunge.
As for higher interest rates, a critical requirement to at least slow down the country's economic descent, Erdogan had some words as well:
"They are trying to do with money what they couldn’t with provocations and the coup. This is clearly called an economic war"
"Interest rates are tools of exploitation that make the rich richer and the poor poorer. As long as I’m alive, we will not fall into the interest-rate trap"
And the punchline:
- ERDOGAN SAYS READY TO RESPOND W NEW FINANCIAL TOOLS VS DOLLAR
It was not clear what those tools would be, but they certainly would not be welcome by the market.
* * *
Here is the original detail that Erdogan is now increasingly highlighting as he uses Trump as the scapegoat for his economy's collapse.
Via Swiss Propaganda Research,
Largely unbeknownst to the general public, executives and top journalists of almost all major US news outlets have long been members of the influential Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).
Established in 1921 as a private, bipartisan organization to “awaken America to its worldwide responsibilities”, the CFR and its close to 5000 elite members have for decades shaped U.S. foreign policy and public discourse about it. As a well-known Council member once explained, the goal has indeed been to establish a global Empire, albeit a “benevolent” one.
Based on official membership rosters, the following illustration for the first time depicts the extensive media network of the CFR and its two main international affiliate organizations: the Bilderberg Group(covering mainly the U.S. and Europe) and the Trilateral Commission (covering North America, Europe and East Asia), both established by Council leaders to foster elite cooperation at the international level.
In a column entitled “Ruling Class Journalists”, former Washington Post senior editor and ombudsman Richard Harwood once described the Council and its members approvingly as “the nearest thing we have to a ruling establishment in the United States”.
Harwood continued:
“The membership of these journalists in the Council, however they may think of themselves, is an acknowledgment of their active and important role in public affairs and of their ascension into the American ruling class. They do not merely analyze and interpret foreign policy for the United States; they help make it.
They are part of that establishment whether they like it or not, sharing most of its values and world views.”
However, media personalities constitute only about five percent of the overall CFR network. As the following illustration shows, key members of the private Council on Foreign Relations have included:
-
several U.S. Presidents and Vice Presidents of both parties;
-
almost all Secretaries of State, Defense, and the Treasury;
-
many high-ranking commanders of the U.S. military and NATO;
-
almost all National Security Advisors, CIA Directors, Ambassadors to the U.N., Chairs of the Federal Reserve, Presidents of the World Bank, and Directors of the National Economic Council;
-
some of the most influential Members of Congress (notably in foreign & security policy matters);
-
many top jounalists, media executives, and entertainment industry directors;
-
many prominent academics, especially in key fields such as Economics, International Relations, Political Science, History, and Journalism;
-
many top executives of Wall Street, policy think tanks, universities, and NGOs;
-
as well as the key members of both the 9/11 Commission and the Warren Commission (JFK)
Eminent economist and Kennedy supporter, John K. Galbraith, confirmed the Council’s influence: “Those of us who had worked for the Kennedy election were tolerated in the government for that reason and had a say, but foreign policy was still with the Council on Foreign Relations people.”
And no less than John J. McCloy, the longtime chairman of the Council and advisor to nine U.S. presidents, told the New York Times about his time in Washington: “Whenever we needed a man we thumbed through the roll of the Council members and put through a call to New York.”
German news magazine Der Spiegel once described the CFR as the “most influential private institution of the United States and the Western world“ and a “politburo of capitalism”. Both the Roman-inspired logo of the Council (top right in the illustration above) as well as its slogan (ubique – omnipresent) appear to emphasize that ambition.
In his famous article about “The American Establishment”, political columnist Richard H. Rovere noted:
“The directors of the CFR make up a sort of Presidium for that part of the Establishment that guides our destiny as a nation.
[I]t rarely fails to get one of its members, or at least one of its allies, into the White House. In fact, it generally is able to see to it that both nominees are men acceptable to it.”
Until recently, this assessment had indeed been justified. Thus, in 1993 former CFR director George H.W. Bush was followed by CFR member Bill Clinton, who in turn was followed by CFR “family member” George W. Bush. In 2008, CFR member John McCain lost against CFR candidate of choice, Barack Obama, who received the names of his entire Cabinet already one month prior to his election by CFR Senior Fellow (and Citigroup banker) Michael Froman. Froman later negotiated the TTP and TTIP free trade agreements, before returning to the CFR as a Distinguished Fellow.
It was not until the 2016 election that the Council couldn’t, apparently, prevail. At any rate, not yet.
Comments
Uh oh, someone looked behind the curtains.
Are the shitbags going to publish their own secrets?
Of course not.
Erdogon (sorry guys) is a very bad man. The devil can quote scripture.
Reminds me of how Abdul Aziz got the mullas to overturn their fatwa against radio. He was using radio to coordinate his troops as he was taking over what became Saudi Arabia. The grand mufti in Mecca (or Medina) said that the radio was demonic.
He said “how far would Satan carry the word of Allah?” The mufti answered “not an inch.” So Abdul Aziz read the Quran over the radio.
There is a reverse proof happening here:
“how far will the media carry the message that they are controlled by evil powers?”
I answer: “not an inch.”
And guess what. This message from Erdog is a dead letter. You won’t see it again.
In reply to . by any_mouse
Meet your owners.
In reply to Are the shitbags going to… by A Sentinel
He is right about interest rates, though- look at how the Fed is impoverishing the US working- and middle-classes
In reply to Meet your owners. by SACRED-COW
For simplicity just remember this passage that highlights the context in which CFR can be understood:
"key members of the private Council on Foreign Relations have included:
...
key members of both the 9/11 Commission and the Warren Commission (JFK)"
In reply to He is right about interest… by Juggernaut x2
Shepwave is looking for a violatile week again this week. Last week the island pattern came as they predicted.
In reply to . by any_mouse
LoL..Erdo knows in which closets the skeletons are hiding. If they keep pushing he just might open a door or 2 .. popcorn time :D
In reply to Shepwave is looking for a… by lizzoilz
This is why they want Asange dead:
the truth is a double edged sword.
In reply to LoL..Erdo knows where in… by 07564111
Yep,,and in this case with turkey Erdo has been part of high level talks with the US about Syria. Will he or won't he spill some beans is the question now.
In reply to This is why they want Asange… by A Sentinel
Everyone knows about the CFR. Since when was the CFR a fucking secret? Oh, maybe Erdie will talk about the big bad Trilateral Commission, next! Trump hates the MSM so Erdogan is doing him a favor and doesn't know it.
Awwww. Poor wittle Erdie fell into Trump's honey trap!
In reply to LoL..Erdo knows where in… by 07564111
Just come and say it Errordoagain. Its the ZOG!
In reply to . by any_mouse
The awkward momment when you discover that 100% of the guys pulling the strings are zionist. SURPRISE!!!
In reply to . by any_mouse
Wake me when they start spilling some real beans.
In reply to . by any_mouse
And behind the curtain is Trump and his cronies. They are out to take down countries such as China and any other nation they can take down all to make America great (totally greedy) again. Right now the Chinese currency has taken a huge dive. Was this by the design of the Chinese, or by the design of outside influences? Will they try to make the Chinese currency follow the path of Venesuela or Turkey? We'll have to wait and see. Trump appears to be a good man but he is a wolf in sheeps clothing. He appears to be one of us, but he is one of them. Soon he will have the whole world against us because Trump and his cronies will do all they can to get their way. And I voted for Trump. But if it is true that what goes around comes around, we will suffer for his actions. He is creating animosity between the US and the rest of the world, even with our neighbors in Canada. This won't end well for us. But as I said before, he will try to destroy this globalist movement and create devastation here in the US in the process and this will give the globalists ammunition in saying "See, Trump turned you away from globalism. See the results?" And people will then more readily accept this globalist movement instead of oppose it. I believe Trump may have been put into office for this very reason, to sabotage our economy. Just a conspiracy theory, but we'll have to wait and see. They will have their one world government, one world economy, one world currency at any cost. They have the resources, there is no stopping them. Trump is just playing his part in this conspiracy.
In reply to . by any_mouse
Any escalation exposes the truth somehow. Popcorn.
The trip up on these fuckers will be when a few decide they are the hogs on animal farm. Hind tit don't set well with these phucks
It's all in the details - it always is.
Shame the public 'don't do details'.......
I can't decide what's more predictable with this shit show going on. But I do know that it's not going to end well for the Turks weather they know that yet or not.
really ?
In reply to I can't decide what's… by Stan Smith
The IMF was created to stifle ‘emerging’ economies - get them into debt - steal their assets and resources !!
The IMF needs to be brought to its knees !
I think this will soon happen !!
In reply to I can't decide what's… by Stan Smith
I read this over on Breitbart: Erdogan is going full muzzie raghead based on this statement: "During the campaign for the June 24 elections, Erdogan said the following: 'If my people say continue on this path in the elections, I say I will emerge with victory in the fight against this curse of interest rates. Because my belief is: interest rates are the mother and father of all evil.'” https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/08/12/world-view-turke…
He actually thinks he can run a modern economy without interest rates! Hahahaha!
Doublecrossing Trump was his other mistake. He got his prisoner, back. And thought he could renege on Trump and keep our pastor. We shall see how that works out. So far: Trump 1; Erdogan 0.
your jewish-ness is showing through. and is "our pastor" code for "our CIA/mossad operative"?
In reply to I read this over on… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Let me repeat, Haiti boy, I am a White Anglo Saxon Protestant or WASP for low IQ colored tards, like you.
In reply to your jewish-ness is showing… by Juggernaut x2
Yeah, right- you and mnewn are probably at the same kibbutz right now. The tell is you always interject some BS about Muslims into most of your posts and nobody has called themself a WASP since Ike was president.
In reply to Let me repeat, Haiti boy, I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
At least I don't pray with my nose in another man's butt like ragheads.
In reply to Yeah, right- you and mnewn… by Juggernaut x2
He’s used to dealing with presidents without principles who would let the priest rot in prison. Now he gets one with principles and he doesn’t know how to respond
Trump and his cadre of F/X morons don't seem to be able to digest the double edged sword they're playing with.
The PBoC is using the $usd strength to BUY yuan against. I hope usd/cnh double tops, or things don't look good for global trade.
When/if the crisis ends, yuan will be artificially high vs $usd, and the PBoC has a wider trading fix.
Xi pPing Pong has a theory?
Looks like they did some pretty good research
By reposting stuff from Assange that was written about in 2000 in "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn? This isn't new info. Maybe if you live in a village in Turkey it is, but for anyone that has been paying attention this is old news.
Yawn.
In reply to Looks like they did some… by Idiocracy
Maybe the Sultan can order an invasion of Europe, I mean another one.
The punchline is that gold is down...lmfao. What dumb fuk would sell gold this week?
Oh they are so anti-America say the villagers lol
Erdpgan is right. Its just too bad he is telling us as he circles the drain.