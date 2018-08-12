US Sanctions Are Pushing Russia To War

Authored by Finian Cunningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The new round of sanctions this week unleashed by the United States on Russia has only one meaning: the US rulers want to crush Russia’s economy. By any definition, Washington is, in effect, declaring war on Russia.
The implemented economic measures may have a seemingly abstract or sterile quality about them: banning electronic exports to Russia, rattling financial markets, stock prices falling. But the material consequence is that American officials are intending to inflict physical damage on Russian society and Russian people.
It’s economic warfare on a sliding scale to military warfare, as the Prussian General Karl von Clausewitz would no doubt appreciate.
It seems all the more significant that this week also saw US internet services launching a major clampdown on anti-war websites, suggesting that the powers-that-be want to shut down any criticism or public awareness of their reckless warmongering.
What’s more, the latest round of US sanctions – there have been several previous rounds since the contrived Ukrainian conflict in 2014 – is based on nothing but wild, ridiculous speculation. That only adds insult upon injury.
Washington said the new proposed sanctions are due to its “determination” that the Russian state was responsible for an alleged chemical-weapon attack on a former double agent in England earlier this year.
The so-called Skripal affair involving Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia allegedly being poisoned by Russian agents using a deadly nerve agent is as yet an unproven conundrum. Some might even say “farce”.
No evidence has ever been presented by the British government to substantiate its sensational allegations against Moscow. Its claims that Russia was responsible for poisoning the Skripals rests entirely on dubious assertion and innuendo.
Now Washington is proposing sanctions based on a wholly unverified “determination” by the British – sanctions that are intended to crush the Russian economy. The proposed punitive measures go way beyond the usual freezing of assets pertaining to individuals. What Washington is moving to do is attack the core financial operation of the Russian economy.
No wonder that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev issued a grave response to the latest American sanctions. He said they were comparable to “economic warfare”. Medvedev warned that Moscow would have to retaliate either “politically, economically or in some other way”. Medvedev’s tone was unmistakably one of alarm at the draconian, gratuitous and irrational nature of the US actions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also expressed incredulity and apprehension over Washington’s conduct. He said that following the seemingly constructive summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last month, this latest provocation from Washington makes the American side completely unpredictable.
The immediate sanctions coming into force are limited to banning exports of US electronics to Russia. But it’s what comes next that is perplexing. Washington is saying that if Russia does not give a “guarantee” on halting the future use of chemical weapons, and if Moscow does not allow international inspectors into its country to monitor alleged chemical weapons – then the second wave of sanctions will be applied within 90 days.
The subsequent round of sanctions include banning Russian state-owned airline, Aeroflot, from operating flights to the US. The impossibility of Russia meeting Washington’s absurd demands make the further application of sanctions inevitable.
A separate bill is passing through Congress which is planning to hit the Russian banking system, aimed at preventing international transactions.
Senators sponsoring that bill have labelled it “the sanctions bill from hell”. The title of the proposed legislation says it all: “Defending American Society From Russian Aggression Act”. Senators John McCain, Lindsey Graham, Robert Menendez and Ben Cardin, among other Russophobes who are pushing the bill, are explicit about the objective. They say the measures implemented will “crush the Kremlin”.
Tragically, the American people are being led to the abyss by politicians who are either ignorant, insane or prostitutes for war profits. Maybe even all of the above. Perversely, these politicians and their media clients accuse Russia of “acts of war” over fantastical claims about “election interference” when in reality it is they who are the ones committing acts of war against Russia.
The chances are paltry that President Trump will use his executive power to block the forthcoming sanctions. The political climate in the US among the intelligence agencies, lawmakers and the mainstream media has become saturated with anti-Russian hysteria. The US is an oligarchy in throes of insanity beyond democratic accountable to its people.
Already this week’s announcement of more offensive economic incursions on Russia sent the Russian economy plummeting. The ruble, bonds and stocks all nosedived. This is an attack on Russia’s vital interests. An economic Barbarossa.
No doubt part of the American calculation is to foment social discontent and discord towards the Putin government. It’s the same illegal playbook that the Americans are using with Iran, whose economy this week was also hit with draconian US sanctions.
If Russia’s economy has been thrown into turmoil already over the latest announced sanctions one can only imagine the damage inflicted when further American attacks are mounted on the fundamentals of Russia’s banking system and its freedom to trade with the rest of the world.
For Washington this seems to be open season for sanctions. It’s not just Russia and Iran on the receiving end. China, Canada, the European Union, Turkey, Venezuela, North Korea, among others, are also being battered with American economic warfare, either under the name of “sanctions” or indirectly using the rhetoric of “tariffs”.
For Russia’s part, it has shown immense forbearance up to now in tolerating Washington’s provocations and indeed aggression over numerous pretexts. From the conflict in Ukraine, to the alleged annexation of Crimea, to Moscow’s principled support for Syria being traduced as “supporting a dictator”, to alleged “meddling in US elections”, and much more, Russia has shown huge reserves of stoicism and self-discipline in tolerating what can only be called gratuitous American aggression.
At all times, Russia has maintained a dignified, unflappable posture in the face of American taunting and irrationality. Moscow perhaps thought that President Trump could bring some normality to bilateral relations. That’s turned out illusory.
But what happens now? When Washington has really gone too far. The US has taken its churlish conduct to a whole new dangerous level, by preparing to launch a full-on economic war on Russia’s vital interests.
The crazed American rulers are pushing the world to the brink by their belligerence.
Washington has heretofore given notice that it is not interested in diplomacy, dialogue, or negotiation. It only has one mode of conduct – war, war, war.
Comments
>By any definition, Washington is, in effect, declaring war on Russia.
Was this sentence written by an actual, literal weasel?
Yes, a lawyer, perhaps a team, wrote that.
In reply to >By any definition,… by tmosley
Another week, more sanctions.
In reply to Yes, a lawyer wrote that. by Ignatius
Turf war. Same as ever.
In reply to Another week, more sanctions. by Slippery Slope
If McCain would just die Lindsey might take up with another senator that’s not insane.
In reply to Turf war. Same as ever. an… by bruno_the
Sanctions pushing toward war is a feature, not a bug.
In reply to If McCain would just die… by Big Creek Rising
Yes, let McCain, Graham, Menendez, Cardin, etc. be "gone" by whatever means and we'll all be a lot better off.
But, I also think that news of insane legislation like this signals a "testing" of the American awareness... I think someone is trying find out just how much they can get away with.
More generally, it seems as though someone (the "deep state"?) keeps on with all kinds of crazy, self-destructive media memes as if to test just how dumbed-down and beaten-down most of the population is: you know, unable to grasp concepts like evidence, proof, motivation, etc... maybe it's not happening fast enough for them so they're knocking-out anti-war and alt-right web activity to see if that helps.
In reply to Sanctions pushing toward war… by dirty fingernails
There was a time when I actually thought people in elected office were rational, logical, prudent, and cared first and foremost about the needs of their constituants and country.
Thing is, the opposite is True going back forever. With exception of a few years after US independence at home, the stinging irony that Russia of all countries appears to comport to the ideal above.
This is some crazy shit.
In reply to Yes, let McCain, Graham,… by Mr. Ed
It’s always been about money. The biggest god worshiped through history.
Revelation 13:16-18
Evangelical Heritage Version
16 He also makes all people, small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, receive a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17 in order that no one may buy or sell unless he has the mark—the name of the beast or the number of his name. 18 Here is wisdom: Let the one who has understanding calculate the number of the beast, because it is the number of a man. His number is 666.
1 Kings 10:14
World English Bible
14 Now the weight of gold that came to Solomon in one year was six hundred sixty-six talents of gold,
2 Chronicles 9:13
World English Bible
13 Now the weight of gold that came to Solomon in one year was six hundred and sixty-six talents of gold,
In reply to Turf war. Same as ever. an… by bruno_the
"US Sanctions Are Pushing Russia To War"
This is the whole idea. It happened to Germany too, sometime in the 20th century.
In reply to It’s always been about money… by peopledontwanttruth
Yes, watch the YouToob video: "Judaism Declares War on Germany". It's a repeat of what's happening now to Russia.
In reply to "US Sanctions Are Pushing… by mikka
That’s why they did that.
In reply to It’s always been about money… by peopledontwanttruth
Ezekiel 38 prophecy being fulfilled?
In reply to It’s always been about money… by peopledontwanttruth
They will all turn against the USA GB and Israel.
Turkey and Europe will swing towards Persia. You can see it building.
In reply to Ezekiel 38 prophecy being… by Surrealist
Russians are used to this crap... life will go on
Stronger ties with China and financial independence...
Keep on stack'n Putin
In reply to Turf war. Same as ever. an… by bruno_the
RT America will be banned. Russia will then boot any US journalists out of the country. You just know it’s coming.
In reply to Russians are used to this… by Yellow_Snow
The Zio/US can’t get over losing ALL their proxy terrorists in Syria !
As usual - Russia will just deal with this !
In reply to Russians are used to this… by Yellow_Snow
This must be the "grand Russian collusion" chess match Trump is supposed to be playing with St.Pooty...lol.
///
Follow up question: Why do Russian apologists always whine, snivel & cry like little bitches for playing a big boys game they know they can't win and have lost at many times before?
///
Keep em coming, I'm luvin it ;-)
In reply to Another week, more sanctions. by Slippery Slope
I'm not gonna do a junk and run but I'm having a hard time understanding the sanctions, particularly on the Skripal thing. One extraordinary thing about it is that Russia has been prohibited from involvement with the investigation. I can't remember the name of the outfit but there are accepted and agreed to norms that are being ignored.
In reply to This must be the "grand… by nmewn
In a broader sense, it's not just Skripal (although both the west & the east do assassinations, lets not kid ourselves here) but Skripal is another convenient excuse and I'm not above saying that the Skripal thing could have been done by the west to pin on the Russians, it's how the big boys play.
But...Russia is basically still a thugocracy no matter how you slice it with very little pretense about it and has been since, oh, I dunno, all my life and before so, it won't be me crying over Russia's misfortunes lets just put it that way.
In reply to I'm not gonna do a junk and… by chunga
That may very well be but there are an abundance of thugs right in D.C. and my opinion is once that is cleaned then let's have a discussion about fixing everybody else's.
In reply to In a broader sense, it's not… by nmewn
The state makes it's own decisions, this is not a democracy. Are you saying Russia is to weak to survive without the US? To be sanctioned by the US opens other opportunities even as it closes this one.
Thats not giving much credit to their ekonomy ;-)
In reply to That may very well be but… by chunga
By forcing Russia out of the banking system the US weakens its role as provider of the world's reserve currency.
In reply to The state makes it's own… by nmewn
So? You are opposed to the concept of federal reserve notes no longer being the standard by which all other currencies are measured? ;-)
In reply to By forcing Russia out of the… by Billy the Poet
Not at all. I just can't look away!
In reply to So? You are opposed to the… by nmewn
lol...but it will be a glorious train wreck. Some day ;-)
In reply to Not at all. I just can't… by Billy the Poet
What I'm saying is sanctioning anyone based on fake news seems like an unproductive endeavor. It seems malicious to me and it also seems logical they'd be angry and pursue other opportunities.
Russia is the country that is surrounded and they do have the nuke thing down pretty good, so maliciously pissing them off is an idea I do not approve of.
In reply to The state makes it's own… by nmewn
Well it's not just the Skripals you know. The Russian oligarchs aren't exactly choir boys ya know.
In reply to What I'm saying is… by chunga
I won't contest that. There is the Browder thing and the missiles fired into Syria over the Douma chemical attack that has been at least preliminarily debunked. The maverick in a backhand way blamed that on the Russians. He's also playing along with the Russians hacking the election while ignoring the murdered staffer business, and Assange.
There is no way in hell I'm going to believe he didn't know about the deal Rohrabacher brought to him. He lied about that and even if he didn't he definitely knows about it now.
These aren't the type of actions of choirboys either. Are they? What am I missing and is any of that untrue?
In reply to Well it's not just the… by nmewn
There are known Skripals. These are Skripals we know that we know. There are unknown Skripals. That is to say, there are Skripals that we know we don't know. But there are also Skripals we don't know we don't know.
In reply to Well it's not just the… by nmewn
There once was a fellow named Skripal,
Who liked to mix vodka and Ripple,
With no ice and no water.
He turned to his daughter,
And fell at her feet like a cripple.
In reply to In a broader sense, it's not… by nmewn
Nobody's perfect but why would anyone have to apologize for the growing list of fake Russian crimes?
In reply to This must be the "grand… by nmewn
Nobody is perfect but some are moar imperfect than others.
What is your opinion of GSE's and their heavy hand in a supposedly free & fair market against non-GSE's? Not quite fair. How about Russian oligarchs continuing to steal the wealth of the Russian people with the blessings of the state? Immoral, unethical, perhaps but who's standards? Not by Russia's thats for sure.
In reply to Nobody's perfect but why… by Billy the Poet
Is that what the sanctions are about?
In reply to Nobody is perfect but some… by nmewn
Lets get one thing straight Crockett, I hold no ill will toward the Russian people as a whole. As usual my ill will is directed towards it's government and snot nosed little Fake Ivans paid by Soros to pose as Russians stirring the pot.
In reply to Is that what the sanctions… by Billy the Poet
You gotta stir the pot, comrade, or you're gonna burn the borscht.
In reply to Lets get one thing straight… by nmewn
Yeah, well, all the St.Pooty love kinda turns my stomach. A tiger doesn't change his stripes easily and I'm old enough to remember the little colonel working for the Stasi.
Could there be a "mutual understanding"? Probably. Has he enriched himself by the system he was born into through no fault of his own? Definitely. Is that an excuse to give him a pass? No.
In reply to You gotta stir the pot,… by Billy the Poet
It would be a mistake to think that politics and ethics have anything to do with each other.
In reply to Yeah, well, all the St.Pooty… by nmewn
Yes, it certainly would.
My honest-to-God opinion is, the Hillary campaign colluded with a Russian proxy named Christopher Steele. There's really no getting around that fact now ;-)
In reply to It would be a mistake to… by Billy the Poet
Well, we'll only know for sure if Mueller grants them both immunity and lets them destroy the dossier with a hammer. Hammer and sickle, that is.
In reply to Yes, it certainly would. My… by nmewn
Sanctions are designed to create misery for people so they'd engage in a rebellion and hopefully a civil war that destroys everything; so you can subsequently come in with your capital but gradually set up conditions to fleece the country.
This new war against Russia may well be the one that Germany and other EU countries do not join. They are tired of being told by the US what to do anyway. War and a serious deterioration of conditions in Russia leads to millions leaving Russia and surrounds. Germany cannot tolerate more mass migrations through US's willy nilly wars.
In reply to Another week, more sanctions. by Slippery Slope
I knew what he meant.
In reply to Yes, a lawyer wrote that. by Ignatius
Exactly... this sounds more like a wish list from the OWO establishment puppets in DC... this has never worked and will only 'out' the Atlantic Integrationalists in Russia... having the opposite affect, but then the Dc establishment is on the outs already.. so they are bound to do stupid crazy stuff until the end. Russia has been through this many times with the West.... the names change, but our ways remain the same.
In reply to >By any definition,… by tmosley
Full Text: Rapper Azealia Banks Says Elon Musk Was Tweeting While On Acid:
http://www.invtots.com/tsla/full-text-of-rapper-azealia-banks-instagram-posts-on-her-experience-of-staying-at-elon-musks-house-grimes/
In reply to Exactly... this sounds more… by gdpetti
i thought i read something about silicon valley guys micro-dosing on LSD to increase creativity
In reply to Full Text: Rapper Azealia… by thereasonablei…
Naw, that was Russians (and fellow travellers) trying to create some new perception of their reality. The REAL reality is, they are still under the thumb of their oligarchs cuz they just can't let go of that whole "state controlled" government sponsored entity thingy, yet, dare to call themselves "capitalists"?...LMMFAO!!! ;-)
In reply to i thought i read something… by DingleBarryObummer
In the West the oligarchs are called Coca Cola, Disney, facebook, apple etc. Same thing in green.
In reply to Naw, that was Russians (and… by nmewn
In reply to Exactly... this sounds more… by gdpetti
SPAM
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by ytrytryhghgfh
In reply to Exactly... this sounds more… by gdpetti