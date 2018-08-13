Baltimore Cop Suspended After Shocking Video Shows Him Repeatedly Punching Man

A Baltimore police officer was suspended with pay after a viral video showed him repeatedly punching a man in the face before body slamming him to the ground.
Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle said he was “deeply disturbed” by the video published on social media, and that the incident is now under investigation.
“The officer involved has been suspended while we investigate the totality of this incident,” Tuggle said. “Part of our investigation will be reviewing body worn camera footage.”
The Baltimore Police said the incident occurred Saturday afternoon. It was not clear what provoked an initial police response outside the 2600 block of E. Monument St. in East Baltimore City.
Police said the second officer present at the scene was placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.
Attorney Warren Brown, who is representing the man who was brutally punched, told The Baltimore Sun his client is Dashawn McGrier, 26. Brown said McGrier was not being charged with a crime but was rushed to a nearby hospital for suspected fractures to the face from the fight.
“Brown said McGrier had a previous run-in with the same police officer — whom he identified as Officer Arthur Williams — in June that resulted in McGrier being charged with assaulting the officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, and resisting arrest. Brown said that in that incident and in the one Saturday, McGrier was targeted without justification by the officer,” said The Baltimore Sun.
“It seems like this officer had just decided that Dashawn was going to be his punching bag,” Brown said. “And this was a brutal attack that was degrading and demeaning to my client, to that community, and to the police department.”
The 36-second video was shared on numerous social media platforms by activists, community members, and journalist, shows a Baltimore police officer talking to a man on the city street backed up against a building.
The man, yells at the officer, “For what?” That is the moment when the officer pushed the man against the building, but the man then shouts, “Don’t touch me,” before the officer then unleashes a WWE Smackdown assault.
The officer strikes the man with a barrage of blows to the face as he body slams him onto the ground. Even as the man hits the ground, the officer continues punching the man. Throughout the short video, it appears the man did not hit the officer.
DeRay Mckesson, an American civil rights activist, shared the video on Twitter Saturday afternoon, which he asked for a response from the city’s mayor, Catherine Pugh. Since the tweet, the video has been viewed more than 300k times.
TW: Police Violence— deray (@deray) August 11, 2018
This is a video of the @BaltimorePolice reported to be from earlier today.
And this is why folks don’t have any faith in the police. @MayorPugh50, what’s your response to this? What is happening with the consent decree? pic.twitter.com/yABsCZDEmq
Brown said Internal Affairs officers interviewed McGrier at the hospital. Brown had a conversation with the office of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. However, Mosby’s office did not respond to a request for comment via The Baltimore Sun.
In a statement, Mayor Pugh said she viewed the video and “demanded answers and accountability.”
“We are working day and night to bring about a new era of community-based, Constitutional policing and will not be deterred by this or any other instance that threatens our efforts to re-establish the trust of all citizens in the Baltimore Police Department,” the statement read.
Mayor Pugh referred to Tuggle in a statement late Saturday, in which she also called the incident between officers and McGrier “disturbing.”
City Councilman Brandon Scott said the department followed protocol by suspending the officer but should have fired him.
“You see that video and you see what we are trying to prevent in the police department,” said Scott, who is chair of the council’s public safety committee. “It goes against the consent decree and the work we’re trying to do to rebuild trust between the community and the police department.”
In early 2017, Baltimore and the U.S. Justice Department entered into a consent decree deal that aimed to issue new drastic reforms for the crippled police department. The agreement via the Feds discovered widespread racial discrimination against black residents in the department’s policing tactics.
DHS / IDF Training coming home to roost.
The Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA) sponsors a Law Enforcement Exchange Program “in order to learn how to better protect the U.S. communities from terrorist attacks.” The program takes law enforcement officials from the United States and sends them to Israel for training in the “strategies and techniques perfected by Israeli law enforcement.” Amerson, past president of the National Sheriff’s Association, made his trip in 2012. Along the way, he reportedly benefited from a “greater understanding of the situation in Israel as it relates to terrorist threats.” JINSA also hosts conferences in the U.S. where Israeli officers are brought over to brief American law enforcement officials.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is also involved in the effort to indoctrinate the U.S. law enforcement community. Its website’s Homeland Security Monitor chronicles numerous meetings between Israeli intelligence and police officials and their U.S. counterparts, to include numerous trips to Israel to learn from the masters of the craft about various aspects of security, including controlling borders and airports. Even firemen have made the journey, presumably to learn how a fire in Israel differs from a fire in the United States.
Ironically, American law enforcement and emergency services are every bit as capable as those in Israel and really have nothing to learn. The difference in practice is that Israel uses extensive profiling to identify threats, which means Arabs are regularly stopped and questioned. Exposure to that dubious technique is often paid for by the U.S. taxpayer as much of the travel to Israel is funded by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which provides billions of dollars in training grants to cover the expenses. Marc Kahlberg of International Security Consulting offers a package that is called “Eye of the Storm.” He promises “an exclusive learning tour into the heart of Hebron. You will have the opportunity to see first-hand how the police there are dealing with a daily volatile situation. You will feel the adrenalin, but be completely safe and will be the guests of the Israeli Police Commander.” As Hebron is the largest Arab city on the West Bank with a population of 250,000 that against its will hosts an illegal Israeli settlement of 1,000 protected by the police and army, it promises to be an interesting experience.
The federal bureaucracy has also been changed to accommodate the new reality. Since the Clinton Administration, every senior diplomat or official dealing with the Middle East region has had to pass through a vetting process to ensure full support of and deference to Israeli interests, which include its view of the terrorist threat. Non-compliance is career ending. Chas Freeman, who was named to head the National Security Council in 2009, was quickly forced to step down when it was determined that he was not sufficiently pro-Israel.
New York City’s unconstitutional “stop and frisk” police activity is a preemptive doctrine modeled on Israeli counter-terrorism practice and it should be no surprise that the New York Police Department has an overseas office in Tel Aviv.
This effort to turn a buck from the woefully mismanaged Department of Homeland Security is multifaceted. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that fully 97% of DHS discretionary grants are given to Jewish organizations even though Janet Napolitano has admitted that there is no “specific, credible threat” against Jewish targets. And the flow of money is combined with similar efforts being undertaken by other elements in the Israel Lobby to influence opinion and create an American national consensus unshakably favorable to Israel.
The Israeli arms and security industry, which is partially “covert” so it can sell to countries and rulers on arms embargo lists, is a partner to the process. It is now the fourth largest weapons exporter in the world, behind only the U.S., Russia, and France. It has 6,800 licensed arms and security services providers, making it the largest industry in Israel. Israeli companies can and do bid on federal and local government contracts in the U.S. and they are also able to export their products freely to America thanks to the Israel-United States Free Trade Agreement of 1985 and the Counterterrorism Cooperation Accord Between the Government of the State of Israel and the Government of the United States of America of 1996. This direct involvement of Israel in American security has been recently expanded through passage of 2012’s United States-Israel Enhanced Security Cooperation Act.
Israeli companies dominate the international airline security industry, frequently doing double duty as the covert, local Mossad station, but their failures are better known than their successes, including the case of the Nigerian underwear bomber Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab who was ultimately detected by an alert passenger. Israeli technology companies also produce many of the devices used by police departments and the FBI to tap telephone conversations and record call data. And the employment of their high tech telecommunications equipment comes at a national security price as, for example, they exploited a back door in the technology to listen in to White House phone conversations during the Clinton Administration.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/homeland-security-made-in-israel/5346796
/\ /\ take the rest of the week off.
In reply to DHS / IDF Training coming… by Chupacabra-322
