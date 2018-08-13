The Case For Selling FAANG And Buying BEEStMoD

Authored by Omid Malekan via Medium.com,
I’ve already written about how the trend towards decentralization is going to change the nature of investing, but that was before Facebook’s stock took a historic pummeling on account of bad earnings and Apple became the first trillion dollar company on account of good. The violence of both moves set off my ex-trader’s spidey sense that this might be the kind of volatility that precedes a change.
Markets are devious, and love sucking everyone into a particular investing thesis right before proving it wrong. In the year leading up to the financial crisis, bank stocks were soaring (because home prices could never go down) and the price of oil was spiking (because supply could never go up). The housing crash and fracking boom swiftly proved otherwise.
Today, it’s almost impossible to imagine a world where the FAANGs - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google - aren’t dominant. That’s why it’s a good a time to start selling, and diversifying into the decentralized platforms that will eventually replace them.
I know that this is a bold and seemingly hyperbolic statement, and I usually prefer not to give investment advice. But this particular setup is too sweet to ignore, so bear with me as I lay it out.
Companies like Facebook and Google get a lot of criticism for being too big, but that’s a political opinion, not an investment thesis. Dominance might be bad for society, but it’s good for business. The better reason to sell is because the fundamental structure of those companies is slowly becoming obsolete.
Their kind of corporate structure made sense during the industrial era, when you needed a centralized hierarchy to deliver complex durable goods like a car. It still made sense as we transitioned to the service economy, because branding and a homogeneity of experience mattered. But the model that work for GM or McDonald’s doesn’t work for a digital platform, because it leads to a misallocation of resources.
Think about the difference between a privately owned fleet of taxis and Uber. A fleet can enjoy economies of scale by raising capital, buying cars, having its own repair shop, and so on. Uber doesn’t do any of that. It just provides a convenient platform for drivers (who have their own cars and pay their own mechanics) to be hired by users.
So Uber is not a taxi company. It’s a platform for countless little taxi companies, each of which has to do all the work AND take all the risk. And yet, Uber still takes as big of a cut as a traditional fleet operator.
But hey, at least Uber still pays most of the revenues to its drivers. Companies like Facebook and Google pay virtually nothing to those doing the heavy lifting. Somehow, even though it’s their users that invest resources to create their content, the platform ends up capturing most of the profit. A video like Psy’s Gangnam Style clearly required a heavy investment of time and money to make. If it had been a dud, the failure would not have cost YouTube a cent. So why did Google take most of the profit when it turned out to be a hit?
All social media platforms - not to mention the iTunes ecosystem and Amazon’s digital services - have an asymmetric risk/reward profile, so it’s worth asking why we as users put up with them. The answer, until recently, was because there was no other way.
The internet has lacked a proper business model from day one, as anyone who worked in the music business 20 years ago could attest. Today’s centralized platforms were the first solution to that problem. We can criticize iTunes for the paltry fees it pays musicians to stream their music, but it’s still an upgrade over Napster.
The mistake was forgetting that this was only a temporary solution. A system where a large corporation captures almost all the value created by users is not good for anyone - except shareholders. A decentralized platform solves this problem, because the platform user and owner become one. There is still plenty of risk, but at least the rewards now go to those who deserve it, as has been the case with the first economically viable decentralized platform.
Bitcoin is different things to different people, but technologically, it’s just a decentralized content platform — - for payments - that’s worth over $100b. Miraculously, all of that value is captured by its users. There’s no Bitcoin Inc. benefiting from someone else’s foresight.
That model of decentralization is now being applied to every other kind of content company out there. To me, it’s not a question of whether such platforms will eventually cannibalize today’s centralized counterparts. It’s a question of which, and when.
Which brings me back to your FAANG stocks. Even if you aren’t ready to sell, I recommend hedging your investment with a small investment in their decentralized counterparts, each of which is represented by a coin. If you don’t know which coins to invest in, then allow me to introduce you to BEEStMoD: The two Bitcoins, Ethereum, EOS, Stellar, Monero and Dash.
These coins represent the most important blockchain projects being developed today. Most of them focus on decentralized payments, cloud computing, or some combination thereof, which makes sense, as those are the two pillars of any successful online platform.
As an added bonus, you can currently buy into these platforms at recent lows, while selling your FAANGs near all-time highs. My two cents (or Satoshis) have at times cost others a lot more than that, but I’m confident that five years from now, $10,000 invested in BEEStMoD will have done much better than the same money invested in FAANG.
In fact, I’m willing to bet on it, and to do so publicly, buy doing the very technology I recommend investing in. In my next post, I will describe how.
Comments
Are they kidding?
Broke: FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google)
Woke: FAGITS (Facebook, Apple, Google, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify)
ex. "Wow, wasn't it weird how all the FAGITS except Twitter kicked Infowars off their platforms on the same day? It's like they were all getting their marching orders from the (((same people)))."
In reply to Are they kidding? by algol_dog
In reply to Broke: FAANG (Facebook,… by Buckaroo Banzai
GM screwed their bond holders when they restructured, they didn't need to do it but they did.
No sane person should drive a POS GM product or invest in the company.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
The case for selling FAANG and buying GOLD bars.
In reply to GM screwed their bond… by Fester
I am a fan of America ... at least, traditional America. However, I have not driven an American made car or van or truck for the past 40 years. Why? because the Japanese make vehicles that are far superior.
They are reliable, affordable, relatively trouble-free and they perform. Over time ... they don't rattle, squeak and fall apart like so many American units do.
American motor vehicle have improved over the years I am fairly sure of that, but it was only because the Japs were eating their lunch. They would have happily continued to sell us shit cars that last about 5 years.
Europeans ... your cars can all kiss my ass. Your cars are overpriced, expensive to service and they too often need service.
Mainly, I don't support the socialist EU and it's repressive, idiotic suicidal leaders. Alley Akbar Weenies.
In reply to GM screwed their bond… by Fester
The limit here is 60 per hour. I'm afraid I'll have to report that to the police.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Raise your hand if you even know someone who knows someone who has purchased anything with BEEStMoD besides other currencies.
As someone whose been killing it in my shop with a 4-stock, all digital platform portfolio for a long time now, I'm still betting that crony-capitalism will be the wind beneath FAAG's sails even if increased regulation becomes a thing.
On any network, the fastest computer(s) always wins.
In reply to Broke: FAANG (Facebook,… by Buckaroo Banzai
Dead serious
1 - we need new buyers to implement the exit strategy
2 - crypto doesn't report quarterly losses or break even in the sense that Tesla and company do
In reply to Are they kidding? by algol_dog
The case of selling FAANG vs BEXBESLCTMTEIDNBNTZOVOQLBE..... And the list simply does not finnish.
In reply to Are they kidding? by algol_dog
I heard that Google and Amazon were producing their own weapons
In reply to Are they kidding? by algol_dog
Bitcoin Cash is a cheap Chinese knockoff of Bitcoin. Currently Bitmains CEO is attempting to offload his onto unsuspecting investors. A bug was actually found in their recent upgrade.
Ethereum is wrought with issues and has had major stalling happen on several occasions in the past year. I'd probably go with Ethereum Classic over this. I guess I'd still include it on the list possibly because of hype. Maybe Cardano is better?
Steller is a fools trade. Ultra low volume for where its at making any rush to the exit a nightmare. Current position simply predicated on the possibility of it being on Coinbase and that is the same model as Ripple. So therefore it should be blah, blah, blah. I expect this one to crash when Coinbase doesn't include it.
EOS is also problematic, maybe more so that Ethereum. Alot of hype and not much in terms of actual results at this point.
DASH is semi-centralized garbage with a sordid past and quite frankly is just hokey. Their meetings/gatherings/mindset are something out of Scientology. I'd most definitively put Litecoin here instead. Litecoin can appear to be a boring accountant to many but it works and works well and is in use.
Monero yes as it is currently the best privacy coin imo and is currently used in places like the Darkweb. If you have ethical issues with that, don't invest.
So revising his list I would say Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ada(Cardano), Monero and Ethereum/Ethereum Classic? BLAME. I might throw BAT, Decred, or possibly Digibyte in there as well.
In reply to Are they kidding? by algol_dog
Ha ha ha ha ha!
Buy some land and learn how to defend it and grow things on it...
Cash is a position
I'm long acronyms.
In reply to Cash is a position by Stuto
Better reconsider. It appears that you do not know that an Acronym is a PRONOUNCEABLE set of about 4 to 6 letters, such as NAMBLA ... .
'SPCA' or FBI are not acronyms because they are not pronounceable as a word.
It's good to know a bit about what you are long on. Nez Paw?
In reply to I'm long acronyms. by ParkAveFlasher
Gold, silver, and my leaky boat.
I love silver, as a commodity. Gold, there is a crap load of it out there, but like the diamond market, the PR is telling us it's rare, when it clearly is not. Give it 10 years, and you will see lab created gold at industrial rates.
In reply to Gold, silver, and my leaky… by wwwww
SHHHHH!......
Dont talk about my philosopher's stone......
In reply to I love silver, as a… by Dirtnapper
If by "lab" you mean a nuclear inferno aka a star, then maybe.
Otherwise, the pursuit you're referring to is called alchemy.
In reply to I love silver, as a… by Dirtnapper
Great response, I was trying to think of some pithy remark about the Sun.
Even if someone hauls a golden asteroid back home (decades from now) it can only flood the market for a period of time.
Gold and all the other heavy elements are rare on a cosmic scale as evidenced by all the rocky planets being close to the Sun because of, you know... gravity.
Science, is just a few mouse clicks away folks.
In reply to If by "lab" you mean a… by Mercury
Separate from seawater at a desalinization plant.
In reply to If by "lab" you mean a… by Mercury
Like this, you mean? https://www.cnet.com/news/bling-researchers-create-24k-gold-in-the-lab/
Or are you talking about moving protons around? http://www.gata.org/node/5272
Either way: shit, shit, shit, shit! "Sell, Mortimer! Sell!"
In reply to I love silver, as a… by Dirtnapper
Leaky boat? looks more like a rubber raft these days than a boat.
In reply to Gold, silver, and my leaky… by wwwww
Much like your waste line, frumpy and trumpy, I'm sure.
In reply to Leaky boat? looks more like… by Bill of Rights
Who is going to trust centralized money after this fiat bubble pops leaving absolute financial destruction in it's wake?
If the Joos can't own it, manage it, or control it...IT CAN NOT MAKE MONEY....
You think the Swiss National Bank and other central banks just let these guys falter!? fantasy bitcoin article...
Agreed...Central Banks buying billions in FAANG...why would a CB do such a thing? What are they looking at?
In reply to fantasy bitcoin article... by JBilyj
LMAO!.......
Where was that piece I just read today about British crypto currency scams raking in several million?.....
Crypto is in the multiple of Billions, Millions means very little.
In reply to LMAO!....... Where was that… by surf@jm
I prefer investing in Pogs, Beanie Babies and Tamogochis.....
Pokeman, man, Pokeman
In reply to I prefer investing in Pogs,… by JoeTurner
I dumped FANGs already by not participating in Facebook, etc. No time for that shit.
But now there's search engines that don't track you and a block chain, open source crypto social network alternative to facebook that won't censor you, at minds.com.
I just read about it.. anybody know anything about it? If it's any good people will migrate. Think they doubled their users in June. If that keeps up won't take long to challenge the bigs.
I'm going to go fire up my digital 3D printer and make me some gold.
You can 3D print a gold bar if you use gold wire.
In reply to I'm going to go fire up my… by ThorAss
Fuck EOS, Stellar, Monero and Dash
Especially EOS..... a centralized shit...
You seem to have forgotten that the electric grid is, um, centralized ... even the pitiful solar panel fad, has failed utterly as individual hou8sehold installations but its still alive as massive centralized projects in the Mojave desert ....
all anyone has to do is gut the grid and all your bitcoins vanish, back into your fantasy life where they belong ....
Fuck Apple !
Are they good for the US Middle Class or the USA ?
Apple doesn't want to employ Americans to make their products; and via the H1b Visa Scam they don't want to employ Americans to design them either.
What Apple and the other Big Tech Companies do want is the US Govt aka the US Legal System and Military (aka our Children) to back them up.
I say let China confiscate everything Apple has in China and Apple can sue in US Courts while new US companies spring up to replace Apple in the US Market.
Maybe Apple's Bond Holders can end up with the Chinese Owned Pig Farms in the South that are currently owned by Smithfield a Chinese company, thanks Obama....
I didn't know beast mode was still around. Was that Quake or Doom...?
The problem I have with BCH is that it does not have a world class developer....
The bug was noticed by BTC core dev.
No LN ...
BTG is similar to BCH ....
Thus, it's hard to predict the future of BTG and BCH.
I bet on BTC and ETH ..