Did Russia Really Dump Its U.S. Debt?

Submitted by Ben Steil of CFR
“Russia dumped 84% of its American debt,” blared a July CNN headline. Russian central-bank head Elvira Nabiullina said the sales were just part of “diversifying the entire structure of currencies.” But with the U.S. dollar accounting for two-thirds of global foreign-exchange reserves and most (non-intra-eurozone) international trade, dumping this much dollar debt goes well beyond prudent diversification.
Many commentators have therefore speculated that the government was actually protecting itself against future U.S. economic attacks. “It looks like Russia was worried about sanctions and their ability to trade Treasuries,” said one head bond trader, “so they sold.”
Still, the Russian central bank needs dollars, which it has always held mainly in the form highly liquid interest-bearing U.S. Treasuries, to stabilize the ruble through market intervention and to help its banks manage liquidity. Furthermore, Russian president Vladimir Putin has stated that “Russia is not rejecting the dollar” and is “not planning any sudden moves.” This doesn’t jibe with the media headlines.
We therefore decided to explore another possibility: that the headlines are just plain wrong, and that Russia has not sold anywhere near that many Treasuries.
Let us start with U.S. Treasury Department data on holdings of Treasury securities. These do indeed show an $81 billion (84 percent) plunge in Russian-held Treasury debt—from $96 billion in March to $15 billion in May. Other figures, however, suggest that Russia’s actual selloff was much smaller than this.
One indicator is Treasury Department data that track sales, between U.S. and foreign entities, of long-term Treasuries—the sole component of Russia’s Treasury holdings that has dropped since March. From March to May, these data show just $35 billion of Russian sales, as the middle bar in the left-hand box above indicates.
This figure, however, likely underestimates Russia’s sales somewhat. Russia may have sold some Treasuries to non-U.S. parties, or executed some sales through foreign financial intermediaries, that the data do not capture. Still, by this measure, roughly $46 billion in Treasuries remain unaccounted for.
Russian data show a similar amount missing. Russia’s central bank reports that, between March and May, its total stock of foreign debt fell by $50 billion. Since March, however, dollar appreciation has lowered the dollar value of Russia’s non-dollar debt assets. We estimate that this explains about $7 billion of the decline, implying $43 billion in actual Treasury sales—as the rightmost bar above shows. This is $8 billion more than the U.S. data indicate, which likely reflects about $8 billion in Russian sales to non-U.S. entities, or sales made through foreign intermediaries.
This leaves $38 billion in “missing” Treasuries. Where could they have gone? The most logical explanation is that Russia moved these assets outside of the United States to protect against U.S. seizure.
The two most likely destinations would be Belgium, home to custodian bank Euroclear, and the Cayman Islands. So we looked at data from both.
Sure enough, during April and May, as shown in the right-hand figures, Belgian holdings of Treasuries rose $25 billion, while Cayman Islands holdings rose $20 billion. That sum, $45 billion, is more than enough to account for the missing $38 billion.
In short, Russia appears to have sold only about 45 percent of its Treasury holdings—substantial, but far less than the 84 percent the media is reporting. Sixteen percent remain registered as Russian holdings in the United States, and the remaining 39 percent, we believe, are being hidden in Belgium and the Cayman Islands. With U.S.-Russia tensions increasing, we would not be surprised by further such “offshoring” of Russian Treasuries in the coming months.
Comments
Cash them all out for gold you dumb shits. On the count of three everyone on planet earth dump treasuries and buy gold.
1-2-3
Done!
In reply to Cash them all out for gold… by BurningFuld
i'll bet they took all the proceeds and put them directly into paper comex funny gold contracts /sarc what is it 1000 paper oz for every 1 physical oz now? i'm glad our government is doing it's job protecting us from ponzi schemes and scams. monopolies too, those are just a thing of the past now that we have anti-trust laws on the books. what a fucking shitshow
In reply to Done! by bismillah
does it matter what is reported? who the fuck knows what the central banks of the worlds do in private? and whatever is reported is just as probable fake news as real news
ps: liberals know the difference between fake news and real news and they are bringing it to the internet for you very soon. you will see only real news online. shhh---don't tell anybody.
In reply to Cash them all out for gold… by BurningFuld
"free this", do you think you will get some kind of an award for all your efforts? or do you just want to say i told you so?
In reply to does it matter what is… by james diamond squid
Wake me when they transfer their gold to the Caymans......
Then I'll sit up and take notice....
written by a joo from CFR... of course they know all things Russian... Putin makes 'em look like they have a collective i.q. of 65
CFR? Jesus! SCF. CFR. What's next? Articles from CAIR?
Good point. Shit, might just as well mainline this shit and get it over with ..
I mean, this keeps up, there's gonna be more unauthorized boat un-moorings and illegal barrel rolls .. No wonder folksies cheeses are slippin their crackers ...
Then, there was the news out of Montenegro ..
Ok, I'm going out in the garage now ..
In reply to CFR? Jesus! SCF. CFR. What's… by Oldguy05
Is the lil woman getting agitated and tired of listening to you rant to yourself? Mine does once in a while:) Wish I had a garage!
In reply to Good point. Shit, might just… by Giant Meteor
Why beer and pork should be outlawed in the US, by Tyler Mohammed.
In reply to CFR? Jesus! SCF. CFR. What's… by Oldguy05
Guffaw! :) Gefilte fish now available in the ZH store!
In reply to Why beer and pork should be… by OrderfromChaos
Smart.
Cue the Turkey graph of 'news' organizations and their $benefactors...
Slightly O/T,
...but looks like Christopher Steele was not only being paid by the FBI and Hillary to make up dirt on Trump, but by the Russian Oligarch close to Putin, Oleg Deripaska!
...that link is proof that not only Hillary conspired with Russians to meddle in the election, but so did Comey, the FBI, the DOJ and everyone else linked to this atrocity. And more evidence the Mueller probe is the coverup.
Uncertain how this will affect Russian UST holdings but sure looks like the shit is about to blow.
This Oleg Deripaska?
https://youtu.be/co8s0egftsc
Yeah, they are real "close" - LOLZ
In reply to Slightly O/T, ...but looks… by gwar5