Ford Reveals "One Of The Largest Floor-Plan Financing Frauds In The History Of The US"

Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (“Ford Credit”) filed court documents with the Northern District of Texas last week, as part of a lawsuit against Reagor-Dykes Motors, LP claiming the dealerships and other related Debtors entities ran "the largest floor-plan-financing frauds in the history of the United States."
The documents said Reagor-Dykes Auto Group hid a "massive breach" from Ford Credit by fraudulently misrepresenting sales-reporting data to Ford Credit. The company believed Reagor-Dykes was timely paying off cars it sold to the public, however, Ford Credit said the company was selling vehicles on average of 55 days before reporting it to Ford Credit.
Ford Credit is asking Bankruptcy Court to appoint a trustee to manage the Chapter 11 filing, claiming Reagor-Dykes committed "multiple acts of fraud and gross mismanagement." The auto giant's financing unit alleges that Reagor-Dykes stole over $41 million previously advanced by Ford Credit. On July 31, Ford Credit sued numerous companies related to Reagor-Dykes Motors, LP. Shortly after that, those businesses filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The documents said:
"(Reagor-Dykes) may have caused one of the largest floor-plan-financing defaults in the history of the United States. And while the size of the default is certainly significant, the fact that it occurred during the years of unprecedented car-sale growth is just as telling. Since its (lowest point) in 2009, the automotive market for new and used cars has exploded. Annual U.S. car and truck sales topped 17 million for the third straight year in 2017. But despite the sustained market growth, (Reagor-Dykes') business has cratered. Indeed the current management has run (Reagor-Dykes') operations into the ground, causing a $41 million default. Simply put, a trustee is necessary to take over (Reagor-Dykes') operations and turnaround the business."
Ford Credit claimed that Reagor-Dykes engaged in fraud known as “check kiting”.
This is how it worked: vehicles financed by Ford Credit were sold to customers, and Reagor-Dykes would keep the money without reporting the sale to Ford. By not immediately reporting the transaction, the fraudulent company would not have to reimburse Ford immediately. In a July audit, Ford lawyers discovered “an average discrepancy of 55 days” on about 150 vehicle sales. Ford’s policy is only seven days. The documents also said, “Ford Credit has also determined that Debtors [Reagor-Dykes] double-floored at least 85 vehicles.”
“Double-floored means that one dealership took possession of a new vehicle and requested financing from Ford Credit. Then, having received financing from Ford, the same vehicle was transferred to another dealership. The second dealership would then apply for financing on the same vehicle,” said NBC Amarillo.
In another bankruptcy document, Ford Credit said it has $46 million in uncollateralized obligations with the dealership; the total debt was reported to be around $116 million.
Bankruptcy documents relating to Reagor-Dykes indicated that an external investigation “in the name of transparency” is welcomed. The dealership said even its owners, Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes, should be subject to investigation. Ford Credit states the contract breach is loan fraud, and if proven in court, could be punishable by years in prison.
Ford Credit requested the motion for a bankruptcy trustee to be heard on an expedited basis in conjunction with the hearing on the use of cash collateral scheduled for August 16, 2018.
While fraud is usually minimized or concealed during an economic boom cycle, it seems as Bart Reagor and Rick Dykes could not continue their fraudulent scheme of check kiting and double-flooring, as it has become apparent the auto industry is heading into a slowdown. At the end of an economic expansion, that is when fraud usually comes out of the woodwork. Which leaves a question: how many other dealerships around the country are committing similar frauds?
Biggest financing fraud is the Fed.
The Fed followed by the EU....
Too bad there isn't a corrupt demonrat POTUS around to bail them out.
Check kiting? How quaint. Next stop - congress.
Everything is BIGGER in Texas, including LOCAL TAXES.
HUGE school property taxes! $500,000 p.a. for 6 stores give or take a little.
Isn't this the business model for American Express? Not to mention Wall Street? TD+3, DVP, etc., etc., etc.
Sure glad Ford Motor Company and the United States Treasury (Social Security Trust Fund) doesn't ever enter into agreements like this / sarc.
Wow, Ford's rather incompetent if they finance the same car twice. Most (every other?) lender keeps track of VINs of vehicles which would easily prevent such fraud.
"I've abandoned free market principles to save the free market system" - George W. Bush
Things are falling apart quickly.
If you can't trust your car dealer salesman, who can you trust?
Ford Credit never checked the VIN? Amazing...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
What's the problem? Oooh you don't have a printing press do you? That's a god damn shame.
*lights a fat cigar with a $10,000 stack of hundred dollar bills
"Need a bail out? (turbine printing press engine spooling up sound effects) I can help, just sign here"
House sellers are as bad as car dealers; they no longer ask what is the top amount you want to spend. They ask, "What can you afford per month."
Then they guide you to an overpriced car and get you hooked by saying you can be in this car for as little as $248/month.
What they don't tell you is $248/month ... for 360 months!
Another day, another fraud! Next!
Double Flooring. Sounds like the paper Gold Ponzi.
On a long enough timeline the survival rate of all ponzis drop to zero.
Am I the only one with a scumbag radar ?? If I was Ford Credit executive and saw a billboard of that guy I would demand audit by noon !!
It's a classic look of either a used car salesman or an injury lawyer, isn't it.
No downturn yet but still this sort of serious fraud getting exposed? What the hell will we find when a real downturn starts?
I don't have a criminal mind, so anytime someone comes up with a scheme (like this one) I take notice. Never know when all this knowledge might come in handy.
Yawn. Standard dealership procedure. Jerk your vendor til he squeals like a girl. That's nothin. Our guys used to sell voluntary surrenders (voluntary repo) or use them as personal vehicles. Took the banks months even years to catch on..
Even Enron was more creative. They at least set up companies in the Caymans to throw the feds off for a while.
Does the Fed drive Fords??
One of many floorpan financing scams. Not paying off trades on a timely basis is another. Hiding vehicles is another. Mobile home dealers used to swap out the hitches, as the serial numbers were welded on each hitch, to hide sales.
I own a Chevy! Doom 2019!
This sounds like Fargo.
Hey whatcha doing with that wood chipper there?