How "Two Minutes Of Hate" Became Institutionalized In American Politics

Hopefully Orwell's 'Two Minutes Hate' is not yet institutionalized in our lives. There is still time to get along and 'stop making it horrible.'
Media hype had it that Unite the Right protesters would storm into Washington on Sunday and march down Pennsylvania Avenue like the giant Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, smashing federal icons left and right. Instead, there was a pathetic rabble of two dozen racists who likely would have been hard-pressed to capture a chicken coop.
Historian Henry Adams observed a century ago that politics is “the systematic organization of hatreds.” The hubbub around yesterday’s protests illustrates how Adams’ axiom is more true than ever.
“I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!” President Donald Trump tweeted the day before the protest. Despite some kvetching over his comment, it was much closer to the American mainstream than the views of most of the protesters in D.C. parks and on the streets.
The scattering of Unite the Right 2 protesters could have been delivered straight from Liberal Central Casting. Even though the white nationalists, especially after Charlottesville, are a political nonentity, they can still serve as a profitable bogeyman.
Who were the few Unite the Right faithful?
One of the big mysteries is why anyone would trust or follow protest organizer Jason Kessler. A year ago, after a neo-Nazi crashed his car into counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing Heather Heyer, Kessler tweeted out that she was a “fat, disgusting communist.” That sparked an uproar, so Kessler blamed Ambien and Xanax for the noxious tweet. After Kessler sued the Charlottesville government, the names of his allies and cohorts were disclosed in court filings, even including encrypted messages sent via Signal. Kessler admitted that he is relying on “donations sporadically from my grandmother.”
Were Sunday's attendees distinguished by their inability to do a Google search on Kessler's background? Or perhaps the story is more complicated, considering the role of double agents in recent protests.
Last August’s Charlottesville protest was preceded by a Klan rally spearheaded by a long-term violent FBI informant. Christopher Cantwell, a top organizer of the Unite the Right rally a year ago, recently admitted that he is now an FBI informant. That’s a common trait among supposedly anti-government types: the FBI had nine confidential informants inside the 2016 standoff with ranchers and protesters at Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. In 2006, an FBI informant organized and led a neo-Nazi march in Florida. It would not be surprising if the feds had additional informants among white nationalists (especially among people seeking plea bargains) beyond those who have been publicly exposed.
Regardless of why people turned out in Washington, the D.C. police handled the protest well, taking all necessary precautions to separate the opposing demonstrations. Charlottesville turned into a tragedy in part because the police chief (who subsequently resigned) responded to escalating violence by telling his officers to “let them fight." Police intentionally drove the white nationalists into the angry counterprotesters — even though both groups had plenty of weapons, including guns and at least one makeshift flamethrower. Charlottesville police bizarrely withdrew the sole officerblocking the intersection through which a driver later plowed into counterprotesters and killed Heyer.
Some of the media coverage leading up to Sunday's close to non-event tarred as many people as possible as unindicted co-conspirators. A New York Magazine headline proclaimed: “A Year After Charlottesville, Racists to Gather in Trump’s Neighborhood.” Vox, one of the most respected left-leaning websites, announced Friday that 24 million white Americans share the views of the Alt-Right protesters. A few hours later, the publication said a “data error” had more than doubled the number of Alt-Right leaning Americans, and that it was actually only 11 million. Pick a million, any million. Yet, on the same day, another Vox piece conceded: “Under public pressure, the alt-right has largely disintegrated.”
Hatred on the left masked as anti-hatred
Conservatives will do their damnedest to showcase the extremism of some counterprotesters. In Charlottesville on Saturday and Sunday, Antifa activists attacked police and the media and denounced police as Klan members. And in Washington, counterprotesters chanted that “America was never great” and held signs demanding the disarming the police — not a comforting idea to most Americans who have more fear of vicious criminals than of law enforcement officers.
The vast rage and clenched fists of many of leftist protesters at times appeared to be hatred masquerading as anti-hatred. Nor would most Americans agree with signs proclaiming “White Silence is Violence.”
Is the “Two Minutes Hate” of George Orwell’s 1984 now institutionalized in American politics? Hopefully not.
It is a good sign that there were no miscreants performing Nazi salutes or sporting Nazi paraphernalia in Lafayette Park, but that will do little to curb the rage of political zealots. There is still time to follow the counsel of a black man who endured a police beating that helped spark the 1992 Los Angeles riots that left 63 people dead. As Rodney King wisely asked, “Can we all get along? Can we stop making it horrible?”
Shades of difference doesn't play well to dumb people.
Why can't we do what humans have never done in their history before? WHY NOT?
The oldest trick in the leftist playbook is convincing almost everyone that human nature is a malleable blank slate.
In reply to Shades of difference doesn't… by Umh
It's healthy to hate that which you KNOW to be evil. The emotion clarifies, directs and impels people to act. The problem is... not ENOUGH people have risen to that level of hatred needed to begin the inevitable cleansing of our Talmudic oppressors from our lives.
In reply to Why can't we do what humans… by Dindu Nuffins
Amen, brother. All this inclusiveness and politically correct claptrap is only meant to create hostility towards the common sense urge to protect oneself and loved ones. They urge us to open our lives to Darkness, even as we seek to keep it out.
In reply to It's healthy to hate that… by J S Bach
CNN Anchor Speechless after hearing Reality (via Ben Stein)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqwo45XcLUY
In reply to It's healthy to hate that… by J S Bach
The MSM just loves 20 radicals. Fits their macro-racist-America narrative.
In reply to Shades of difference doesn't… by Umh
You're definitely not smart if you fear criminals more than the police. You can kill criminals with impunity under most circumstances. Meanwhile, the police can seize your property with no due process, kick in your door without warrants, shoot you in the back with no warning, and if you try to treat them like the criminals they are while they take these actions, you end up going to jail at the very least.
In reply to Shades of difference doesn't… by Umh
"Hate is Stronger than Love" - Roger Stone (guy who got Trump elected)
Banker fucks funding it all. Order out of chaos.
I wonder how the killing fields of inner city democrat strong holds doesn't fall apart from the cognitive dissonance- rappers advocating gansta lifestyles: crack, ho's, murder, baby mama's, broken families simultaneously saying that white people are responsible. If only Obama...
'I knew about budgets, I was a drug dealer': Jay-Z says he learned his business skills from selling crack cocaine during the 1980s
Barack And Michelle Obama Got Down At Beyoncé And Jay-Z…
Because they all love the black community... that damn trump racist.
Yeah but they beat the crap outta Rodney King, plus he's dead now.
Absolutely hilarious that this piece is posted on ZH.
Kai Murros On Hate
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97mbNzg2YUQ
Sounds like a marxist. Look what the Jew bolsheviks got up to with their 'hatred'. 66 million cruelly murdered. Why is that good?
In reply to Kai Murros On Hate https:/… by RagnarRedux
Stone them!
It's a good sign there were no Nazi salutes or paraphernalia? Oh, yes, thank God! The Luciferians may be running institutions and especially our "entertainment" complex, but at least the Nazi are resting in peace.
These sorts of 'events' are Controlled Oppositions - on both sides. More fake news in the making. And Spencer is controlled opposition.
In reply to It's a good sign there were… by Cursive
White supremacist Spencer admitted he is a progressive. I hate the klan, a democrat organization, but their communist Antifa group is even worse.
Every crackpot idea that comes down the turnpike of history ends up in the democrat party. Slavery, marxism, eugenics, KKK, segregation, lynchings, fascism, Nazism, socialism, communism, welfare state, open borders..... what did I miss?
I don't want to live in their world. I'll never see their warped view of life. They're fucking insane.
Another 'race' article from MSM and we all know the only racists have to be the deplorable White males.
God this is sickening....
Faux everything has never before been more in your face. The liberal backed protest/counter protest spy vs spy doesn't even attempt to hide the fact they are one in the same anymore. The elite have been proving how stupid the people are when all corruption goes unpunished, racist editors get hired to write about racism etc ad nauseum. Why even bother to veil it. After all, the public just wants action and blood... Who cares who's fighting
I hate everyone equally. I have embraced my inner bastard.
In some strange way, I think you are becoming enlightened.haha!
In reply to I hate everyone equally. I… by Metalredneck
There's now a Rodney-King-style police beating every day in America. It's become the new normal.
The police have a long, ugly history of not only siding with the KKK, but of being the KKK. That history if filled with hate and murder. It's all documented history.
Smart blacks should be calling for an organization like the KKK to protect themselves (and others) from their rabid racial cohorts.
6000 Blacks Killed By Other Blacks In 2015, While 258 Blacks Were Killed By Police That Same Year
According To Bureau Of Justice Data, Blacks Committed 52% Of All Homicides Between 1980-2008, Despite Comprising Just 13% Of The U.S. Population
https://www.dailywire.com/news/7441/7-statistics-you-need-know-about-bl…
https://www.amren.com/archives/reports/the-color-of-crime-2016-revised-…
324,000 Blacks Killed By Other Blacks In Only 35 Years (2014)
http://americanfreepress.net/in-just-35-years-232000-u-s-blacks-killed-…
In reply to There's now a Rodney-King… by Condor_0000
One Year After Charlottesville, Trump Proven Right Again: Antifa Attacks News Crew, Beats Up Policeman (VIDEO)
They're called "structural problems", if they're not solved, the good old USA will go bust.