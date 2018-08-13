Saudi Crackdown On Canada Could Backfire

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/13/2018 - 08:56

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com,

Like many spats these days, the Saudi Arabia/Canada one started with a tweet. Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland called for the release of Samar Badawi, a women’s rights activist who is the sister of jailed blogger Raif Badawi, whose wife is a Canadian citizen.

The arrests had taken place in OPEC’s largest producer and leading exporter Saudi Arabia, which has amassed its wealth from oil and now looks to attract foreign investors as it seeks to diversify its economy away from too much reliance of crude oil sales.

Canada’s foreign ministry’s global affairs office urged “the Saudi authorities to immediately release” civil society and women’s rights activists.

Saudi Arabia - often criticized for its far from perfect human rights and women’s rights record - didn’t take the Canadian urge lightly. Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador, stopped direct Saudi flights to Canada, stopped buying Canadian wheat, ordered Saudi students and patients to leave Canada, froze all new trade and investment transactions, and ordered its wealth funds to sell their Canadian stock and bond holdings in a sweeping move that surprised with its harshness many analysts, Canada itself, and reportedly, even the U.S.

The Saudi reaction shows, on the one hand, the sensitivity of the Kingdom to criticism for its human rights record. On the other hand, it sent a message to Canada and to everyone else that Saudi Arabia won’t stand any country meddling in its domestic affairs, or as its foreign ministry put it “an overt and blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom.”

The Saudi reaction is also evidence of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s harsher international diplomacy compared to the previous, ‘softer’ diplomacyanalysts say. Saudi Arabia is also emboldened by its very good relations with the current U.S. Administration, and picking a fight with Canada wouldn’t have happened if “Trump wasn’t at the White House,” Haizam Amirah-Fernández, an analyst at Madrid-based think tank Elcano Royal Institute, told Bloomberg.

The United States hadn’t been warned in advance of the Saudi reaction to Canada and is now trying to persuade Riyadh not to escalate the row further, a senior official involved in talks to mediate the dispute told Bloomberg.

The row, however, will not affect crude oil exports from the Kingdom, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said, adding that Riyadh’s policy has always been to keep politics and energy exports separate.

Canada imports around 75,000-80,000 bpd of Saudi oil, and these barrels can easily be replaced, CBC quoted analyst Judith Dwarkin as saying earlier this week. The chief economist of RS Energy Group referred to this amount as “a drop in the bucket” at less than a tenth of Canadian crude imports compared with imports from the United States, which amount to about 66 percent of the total. The United States could easily replace Saudi crude thanks to its growing production, Dwarkin said.

Still, the strong Saudi message to Canada (and to the world) is not entirely reassuring for the investor climate in Saudi Arabia, which is looking to attract funds for its economic overhaul and mega infrastructure projects worth hundreds of billions of dollars each.

“The Saudi leadership wants to drive home a message that it’s fine to invest in Saudi Arabia and bring your money to Saudi Arabia, but that there are red lines that should not be crossed,” Riccardo Fabiani, a geopolitical analyst at Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg, but warned that such strategy could backfire.

Analysts are currently not sure how the feud will unfold, but Aurel Braun, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of Toronto, told Canada’s Global News that Saudi Arabia is unlikely to back down and reverse all its retaliatory measures without getting something back from Canada.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not apologizing for his country’s call that the Saudis release human rights activists.

“We have respect for their importance in the world and recognize that they have made progress on a number of important issues, but we will, at the same time, continue to speak clearly and firmly on issues of human rights, at home and abroad, wherever we see the need,” Trudeau told a news conference this week.

The economic impact of the Saudi retaliation on Canada is unlikely to be large, but the fact that Saudi Arabia is whipping the oil wealth stick to punish economically what it sees as “blatant” interference with its affairs is sending a message to other countries, and a not-so-positive message to foreign investors.

Buckaroo Banzai strannick Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

Given that Justin "Twinkletoes" Trudeau has been literally captured on videotape reciting the Shahada in front of more than two Muslim witnesses, this means that Trudeau is, by Sharia law, a Muslim. My guess is, the Saudis literally have made Canada its bitch, are are simply asserting their suzerainty over their Muslim satrap, Trudeau.

Mark my words. Anybody thinking that Canada is going to "win" this little game of charades needs to put down the crack pipe.

the artist simpson seers Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

Its bad enough that we have Saudi Blood Oil shoved down our throats. Ill be damned if I ever buy any product or service that is associated with these fuckers. 

Go ahead shitheads...invest in Tesla etc...invest heavily...then we can get this mass boycott rolling and destroy you. 

It works both ways. You almost have to wonder if it is part of The Plan.

Iskiab simpson seers Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

Agreed, Canada has already won the spat.  Canada’s goal was to bring up a human rights issue.  The Saudi’s goal was to discourage any future comments on Saudi internal affairs.

Where do we stand today?  The issue has gotten more attention then the original tweet could ever hoped to create.  Saudi’s horrible track record is more in the spotlight then ever.  Where the US and England pushed for the Saudis to be put as the head of the human rights commission, in the future there will now be resistance and I’d say it’s unlikely.

The corrupt SA bottom feeders need to stay under the radar for their foreign agenda to work.

Right now they fund and encourage terrorism.  Then if a group gets too extreme or starts doing something outside SA’s interests they give them up to the USA or England.  The USA and England see them as a great ally for this...  they’ve been alerted to lots of attacks by the Saudi’s.  It’s a transparent Saudi game where they look like a great ally with amazing intelligence, but in reality there never would have been a threat without the SA support in the first place.

swmnguy Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

Canada is probably the most-respected nation in the world.  Saudi Arabia has oil but it's an absolute despotism run by an insane, inbred tyranny.  About the only thing reasonable about the Saudis is their understanding that the petroleum age is ending.

So of course which nation does the US antagonize, and which does it flatter and materially support in the ongoing commission of international War Crimes.

Albertarocks Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:09 Permalink

This whole rift with SA is a direct result for the entire world's hatred for Trudeau.  I'm serious when I say that the blowup might even have been urged by Trump, who hates Trudeau almost as much as Canadians do.  In fact apparently, according to a tweet this morning, SA will not even deal with Canada unless Trudeau resigns.  Conservative Canadians would support him 100% in that demand.

Kartolas Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:13 Permalink

All these countries where there's no freedom should be boycotted. Sure, the peoples in those countries should be free to live the way they want under the kind of government they want to, but one shouldn't help maintain/feed their "machinery" by trading with them.

Canoe Driver Kartolas Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

Except that sometimes the interests of one country are not aligned with the interests of the people of another. It’s possible that if the people were given self-determination, the course of action they would select would make their country materially worse from an international perspective. Hence, the entire history of international relations.

gmak Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Still, one has to wonder at the meme of 9/11 being used to threaten Canada. Are the Saudis that confident in how they have the USA deep state wrapped around their oil well finger?

CRM114 Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

Should get interesting when the Saudi Agriculture Minister finally gets an audience with the King, and tells him that, with world harvests the way they are, they will have to buy Canadian grain.

I expect they'll pay through the nose to get it reimported via some 3rd nation rather than admit they've f#cked up.

dickcheney Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

Dope smoking drama teachers are not handed the keys to one of the richest chunks of real estate on the planet.... everything from Ottawa is theater

Jessica6 dickcheney Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

Iranians supposedly own a lot Toronto real estate.

Ironically everyone who hated Trudeau almost unanimously supports him telling the Saudis to FO. There is a lot of suppressed seething resentment to Canada's Islamicization. KSA is the perfect outlet as they do fund much of it. I've even seen rabid leftie SJWs on fakebook calling Saudis ragheads and worse. 

PrivetHedge Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

The Saudi leadership wants to drive home a message that it’s fine to invest in Saudi Arabia and bring your money but if they decide they don't like you you'll be shut down and kicked out before your feet touch the ground.

They also want people to know they'll be helping a country who invaded an innocent Yemen and now feel it's their duty to blow children apart en masse via the targeting of school buses.

Anyone fancy investing ?