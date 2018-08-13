Saudi Crackdown On Canada Could Backfire

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via Oilprice.com,
Like many spats these days, the Saudi Arabia/Canada one started with a tweet. Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland called for the release of Samar Badawi, a women’s rights activist who is the sister of jailed blogger Raif Badawi, whose wife is a Canadian citizen.
The arrests had taken place in OPEC’s largest producer and leading exporter Saudi Arabia, which has amassed its wealth from oil and now looks to attract foreign investors as it seeks to diversify its economy away from too much reliance of crude oil sales.
Canada’s foreign ministry’s global affairs office urged “the Saudi authorities to immediately release” civil society and women’s rights activists.
Saudi Arabia - often criticized for its far from perfect human rights and women’s rights record - didn’t take the Canadian urge lightly. Saudi Arabia expelled the Canadian ambassador, stopped direct Saudi flights to Canada, stopped buying Canadian wheat, ordered Saudi students and patients to leave Canada, froze all new trade and investment transactions, and ordered its wealth funds to sell their Canadian stock and bond holdings in a sweeping move that surprised with its harshness many analysts, Canada itself, and reportedly, even the U.S.
The Saudi reaction shows, on the one hand, the sensitivity of the Kingdom to criticism for its human rights record. On the other hand, it sent a message to Canada and to everyone else that Saudi Arabia won’t stand any country meddling in its domestic affairs, or as its foreign ministry put it “an overt and blatant interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom.”
The Saudi reaction is also evidence of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s harsher international diplomacy compared to the previous, ‘softer’ diplomacy, analysts say. Saudi Arabia is also emboldened by its very good relations with the current U.S. Administration, and picking a fight with Canada wouldn’t have happened if “Trump wasn’t at the White House,” Haizam Amirah-Fernández, an analyst at Madrid-based think tank Elcano Royal Institute, told Bloomberg.
The United States hadn’t been warned in advance of the Saudi reaction to Canada and is now trying to persuade Riyadh not to escalate the row further, a senior official involved in talks to mediate the dispute told Bloomberg.
The row, however, will not affect crude oil exports from the Kingdom, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih has said, adding that Riyadh’s policy has always been to keep politics and energy exports separate.
Canada imports around 75,000-80,000 bpd of Saudi oil, and these barrels can easily be replaced, CBC quoted analyst Judith Dwarkin as saying earlier this week. The chief economist of RS Energy Group referred to this amount as “a drop in the bucket” at less than a tenth of Canadian crude imports compared with imports from the United States, which amount to about 66 percent of the total. The United States could easily replace Saudi crude thanks to its growing production, Dwarkin said.
Still, the strong Saudi message to Canada (and to the world) is not entirely reassuring for the investor climate in Saudi Arabia, which is looking to attract funds for its economic overhaul and mega infrastructure projects worth hundreds of billions of dollars each.
“The Saudi leadership wants to drive home a message that it’s fine to invest in Saudi Arabia and bring your money to Saudi Arabia, but that there are red lines that should not be crossed,” Riccardo Fabiani, a geopolitical analyst at Energy Aspects, told Bloomberg, but warned that such strategy could backfire.
Analysts are currently not sure how the feud will unfold, but Aurel Braun, a professor of political science and international relations at the University of Toronto, told Canada’s Global News that Saudi Arabia is unlikely to back down and reverse all its retaliatory measures without getting something back from Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not apologizing for his country’s call that the Saudis release human rights activists.
“We have respect for their importance in the world and recognize that they have made progress on a number of important issues, but we will, at the same time, continue to speak clearly and firmly on issues of human rights, at home and abroad, wherever we see the need,” Trudeau told a news conference this week.
The economic impact of the Saudi retaliation on Canada is unlikely to be large, but the fact that Saudi Arabia is whipping the oil wealth stick to punish economically what it sees as “blatant” interference with its affairs is sending a message to other countries, and a not-so-positive message to foreign investors.
Comments
A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ country. Guess who'll win this one, hmmmm.
The Saudis could go a long way toward healing the rift by giving back some of those table cloths they stole. How are the Canadians supposed to go on picnics now, eh?
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by ludwigvmises
Where is MbS?
As per Canada being a 105 IQ country, that must have been 2 decades ago, before they got flooded with goatfuckers and governed by a true sock puppet. Nowadays the white privilege is seriously challenged in the peoplekind country.
In reply to The Saudis could go a long… by secretargentman
Usually I would enjoy if Justin (the feminist peoplekind) Trudeau and his clueless feminist cabinet member Chrystia Freeland gets pounded.
In this case however, the Saudi Royals behaved even more insane - fuck them!
In reply to Where is MbS? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Saudi Arabia, and the world, needs to hear what a repugnant nation KSA is. Canada did one thing right.
In reply to Usually I would enjoy if… by Dutti
Given that Justin "Twinkletoes" Trudeau has been literally captured on videotape reciting the Shahada in front of more than two Muslim witnesses, this means that Trudeau is, by Sharia law, a Muslim. My guess is, the Saudis literally have made Canada its bitch, are are simply asserting their suzerainty over their Muslim satrap, Trudeau.
Mark my words. Anybody thinking that Canada is going to "win" this little game of charades needs to put down the crack pipe.
In reply to S by strannick
already have won.....
In reply to Given that Justin … by Buckaroo Banzai
Its bad enough that we have Saudi Blood Oil shoved down our throats. Ill be damned if I ever buy any product or service that is associated with these fuckers.
Go ahead shitheads...invest in Tesla etc...invest heavily...then we can get this mass boycott rolling and destroy you.
It works both ways. You almost have to wonder if it is part of The Plan.
In reply to already have won..... by simpson seers
Agreed, Canada has already won the spat. Canada’s goal was to bring up a human rights issue. The Saudi’s goal was to discourage any future comments on Saudi internal affairs.
Where do we stand today? The issue has gotten more attention then the original tweet could ever hoped to create. Saudi’s horrible track record is more in the spotlight then ever. Where the US and England pushed for the Saudis to be put as the head of the human rights commission, in the future there will now be resistance and I’d say it’s unlikely.
The corrupt SA bottom feeders need to stay under the radar for their foreign agenda to work.
Right now they fund and encourage terrorism. Then if a group gets too extreme or starts doing something outside SA’s interests they give them up to the USA or England. The USA and England see them as a great ally for this... they’ve been alerted to lots of attacks by the Saudi’s. It’s a transparent Saudi game where they look like a great ally with amazing intelligence, but in reality there never would have been a threat without the SA support in the first place.
In reply to already have won..... by simpson seers
Is this your hooptie ride behind me?
In reply to already have won..... by simpson seers
SA should consider goats and camels.., really. Goats and camels thrive in that part of the world.
In reply to Where is MbS? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
There are also many more Chinese, Koreans, high caste Hindus to compensate.
In reply to Where is MbS? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
Acknowledging the Saudis are truly bacteria, I have to say kudos for telling the "new" Canada headed by the globalist LGBT (chose whatever gender suits ya) soyboy Trudeau to Fuck Off.
In reply to Where is MbS? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
In reply to The Saudis could go a long… by secretargentman
Are you planning to share your talents with Saudi Arabia too, my gentle and delicate Nigerian? In such case you should replace the children with some young and sexy goats... Trust me.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by vvaleria692
Every picture of this guy looks as though he just took a massive rip from the hookah, packed with the finest Morocan hashish
In reply to The Saudis could go a long… by secretargentman
The Saudis are a blight on the ass of humanity. However. So are the useless embarrassment of the excuse of the mongoloids masquerading as the Canadian Government.
Juvenile, unlikable, useless, virtue signaling marxist pieces of shit with eyes.
In reply to The Saudis could go a long… by secretargentman
Dont worry Canada, the UK and EU and USA all share your values and stand with you.....or not so much.
Canada who???
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by ludwigvmises
One elected justin trudeau you can guess the IQ already.
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by ludwigvmises
One day the Saudi's are going to run out of money. On that very morning, the Sheikh will go for his morning shit and find that his toilet flush is broken. Unfortunately, he has no money left to pay westerners to fix and maintain this complicated flushing device so the Sheikh will revert to shitting in the sand like his ancestors before him.
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by ludwigvmises
You have been caught cheating. It's 99 instead of 105.
https://iq-research.info/en/average-iq-by-country
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by ludwigvmises
Dungstain Trudeau has made sure to make extraordinary efforts to make our IQ plummet. Teaching Marxism and importing savages by the thousands.
He's doomed us and his bitch freytard is a good example of the best they have to offer.
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by KTX
84/98 but your point is well taken.
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by ludwigvmises
In reply to 84/98 but your point is well… by Canoe Driver
I believe the Asians are on top only because they do not let the really dumb ones write the tests. I have met a lot of really dumb Asians.
In reply to 84/98 but your point is well… by Canoe Driver
And yet the 105 IQ country attempted to browbeat the 85 IQ country on Twitter instead of through diplomatic channels. Go figure.
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by ludwigvmises
The one with the biggest trade surplus and debt to gdp ratio?
All wars are bankster wars, just now it is more obvious and in your face.
In reply to A 85 IQ country vs. a 105 IQ… by ludwigvmises
Why is it this reminds me of two children in a spat over a toy?
Canadian moral imperialism.......... \S
That is what they think
In reply to Canadian moral imperialism… by RagaMuffin
Canada is probably the most-respected nation in the world. Saudi Arabia has oil but it's an absolute despotism run by an insane, inbred tyranny. About the only thing reasonable about the Saudis is their understanding that the petroleum age is ending.
So of course which nation does the US antagonize, and which does it flatter and materially support in the ongoing commission of international War Crimes.
Being respected by puffins is a pretty big fucking deal.
In reply to Canada is probably the most… by swmnguy
swmnguy, I usually admire your rational comments whether I agree or not. However, Canada is no longer what it represented itself to be, just as the US is blatantly no longer The Arsenal Of Democracy nor The Land Of The Free. I'm LOL at the Saudis (who are bacteria) smashing the Canadians in the face for their arrogant globalism.
In reply to Canada is probably the most… by swmnguy
This whole rift with SA is a direct result for the entire world's hatred for Trudeau. I'm serious when I say that the blowup might even have been urged by Trump, who hates Trudeau almost as much as Canadians do. In fact apparently, according to a tweet this morning, SA will not even deal with Canada unless Trudeau resigns. Conservative Canadians would support him 100% in that demand.
Not really. The last conservative PM we had was a Zionist boot licker and had his fingerprints all over that gay Orb. The Liberal Party's record of refusing participate in mid east genocides speaks for itself, whether it was Trudeau, Chretien or Paul Martin.
Saudi Arabia can fuck off forever, Canada needs them for nothing.
In reply to This whole rift with SA is a… by Albertarocks
I second your assertion. Trudeau is the worst PM in history.
In reply to This whole rift with SA is a… by Albertarocks
Really good point. I love what the Saudis did (even though they are bacteria).
In reply to This whole rift with SA is a… by Albertarocks
All these countries where there's no freedom should be boycotted. Sure, the peoples in those countries should be free to live the way they want under the kind of government they want to, but one shouldn't help maintain/feed their "machinery" by trading with them.
Except that sometimes the interests of one country are not aligned with the interests of the people of another. It’s possible that if the people were given self-determination, the course of action they would select would make their country materially worse from an international perspective. Hence, the entire history of international relations.
In reply to All these countries where… by Kartolas
Still, one has to wonder at the meme of 9/11 being used to threaten Canada. Are the Saudis that confident in how they have the USA deep state wrapped around their oil well finger?
At first I was wondering if the US government is using the Saud to attack Canada ... because the US cannot attack Canada overtly. And, the US government seems to be attacking everyone in the world, except Israel, overtly or covertly.
In reply to Still, one has to wonder at… by gmak
Should get interesting when the Saudi Agriculture Minister finally gets an audience with the King, and tells him that, with world harvests the way they are, they will have to buy Canadian grain.
I expect they'll pay through the nose to get it reimported via some 3rd nation rather than admit they've f#cked up.
Dope smoking drama teachers are not handed the keys to one of the richest chunks of real estate on the planet.... everything from Ottawa is theater
Iranians supposedly own a lot Toronto real estate.
Ironically everyone who hated Trudeau almost unanimously supports him telling the Saudis to FO. There is a lot of suppressed seething resentment to Canada's Islamicization. KSA is the perfect outlet as they do fund much of it. I've even seen rabid leftie SJWs on fakebook calling Saudis ragheads and worse.
In reply to Dope smoking drama teachers… by dickcheney
Canada vs Saudia Arabia...full contact anything...they would run back to their mudhuts crying for their mommy.
The Saudi leadership wants to drive home a message that it’s fine to invest in Saudi Arabia and bring your money but if they decide they don't like you you'll be shut down and kicked out before your feet touch the ground.
They also want people to know they'll be helping a country who invaded an innocent Yemen and now feel it's their duty to blow children apart en masse via the targeting of school buses.
Anyone fancy investing ?
Damn, this is a tough one.
The Canadian Cuck Trudeau or Salafi 6th century goat fuckers
Well, most of the other Canadians are lumberjacks or polar bear wrestlers, whereas most of the other Saudis are also "Salafi 6th century goat fuckers".
No contest.
In reply to Damn, this is a tough one… by VladLenin
Canada imports their oil, refines it, and sends back petroleum jelly. Ban those exports and there will be a major goat revolt.
In reply to Well, most of the other… by CRM114
Without all the name calling, i would take all these replies much more serious.