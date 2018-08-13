Google Is Constantly Tracking, Even If You Turn Off Device 'Location History'

Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Google is actually tracking you even when you switch your device settings to Location History "off".
As journalist Mark Ames comments in response to a new Associated Press story exposing Google's ability to track people at all times even when they explicitly tell Google not to via iPhone and Android settings, "The Pentagon invented the internet to be the perfect global surveillance/counterinsurgency machine. Surveillance is baked into the internet's DNA."
In but the latest in a continuing saga of big tech tracking and surveillance stories which should serve to convince us all we are living in the beginning phases of a Minority Report style tracking and pansophical "pre-crime" system, it's now confirmed that the world's most powerful tech company and search tool will always find a way to keep your location data.
The Associated Press sought the help of Princeton researchers to prove that while Google is clear and upfront about giving App users the ability to turn off or "pause" Location History on their devices, there are other hidden means through which it retains the data.
According to the AP report:
Google says that will prevent the company from remembering where you’ve been. Google’s support page on the subject states: “You can turn off Location History at any time. With Location History off, the places you go are no longer stored.”
That isn’t true. Even with Location History paused, some Google apps automatically store time-stamped location data without asking.
For example, Google stores a snapshot of where you are when you merely open its Maps app. Automatic daily weather updates on Android phones pinpoint roughly where you are. And some searches that have nothing to do with location, like “chocolate chip cookies,” or “kids science kits,” pinpoint your precise latitude and longitude — accurate to the square foot — and save it to your Google account.
The issue directly affects around two billion people using Google's Android operating software and iPhone users relying on Google maps or a simple search.
Among the computer science researchers at Princeton conducting the tests is Jonathan Mayer, who told the AP, “If you’re going to allow users to turn off something called ‘Location History,’ then all the places where you maintain location history should be turned off,” and added, “That seems like a pretty straightforward position to have.”
Google, for its part, is defending the software and privacy tracking settings, saying the company has been perfectly clear and has not violated privacy ethics.
“There are a number of different ways that Google may use location to improve people’s experience, including: Location History, Web and App Activity, and through device-level Location Services,” a Google statement to the AP reads. “We provide clear descriptions of these tools, and robust controls so people can turn them on or off, and delete their histories at any time.”
According to the AP, there is a way to prevent Google from storing the various location marker and metadata collection possibilities, but it's somewhat hidden and painstaking.
Google's own description on how to do this as a result of the AP inquiry is as follows:
To stop Google from saving these location markers, the company says, users can turn off another setting, one that does not specifically reference location information. Called “Web and App Activity” and enabled by default, that setting stores a variety of information from Google apps and websites to your Google account.
When paused, it will prevent activity on any device from being saved to your account. But leaving “Web & App Activity” on and turning “Location History” off only prevents Google from adding your movements to the “timeline,” its visualization of your daily travels. It does not stop Google’s collection of other location markers.
You can delete these location markers by hand, but it’s a painstaking process since you have to select them individually, unless you want to delete all of your stored activity.
Of course, the more constant location data obviously means more advertising profits and further revenue possibilities for Google and its clients, so we fully expect future hidden tracking loopholes to possibly come to light.
This story about Google surveillance only surprising if you haven't read @yashalevine's Surveillance Valley. The Pentagon invented the internet to be the perfect global surveillance/counterinsurgency machine. Surveillance is baked into the internet's DNA https://t.co/31QcyeYVM5— Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) August 13, 2018
Beginning in 2014, Google has utilized user location histories to allow advertisers to track the effectiveness of online ads at driving foot traffic. With the continued possibility of real-time tracking to generate billions of dollars, it should come as no surprise that Google would seek to make it as difficult (or perhaps impossible?) as it can for users to ensure they aren't tracked.
As for the government, we can only imagine the creative surveillance "fun" Washington's 16+ intelligence agencies are having with such a powerful tool right now.
Comments
While the internet has made it easier to see us, it has also made it easier for us to see ((them)).
But... but... “Don't be evil” has been part of the company's corporate code of conduct since 2000.
They wouldn't lie to us, would they?
In reply to a by eforce
In reply to "First, do no evil." by wee-weed up
Duh. Who didn't know this?
Even taking the battery out doesn't work anymore... they've built in transistors that will hold enough juice to keep the tracking capabilities enabled for several hours after the battery is removed.
In reply to They can have it when... by hedgeless_horseman
Are you kidding me Gracie? I assume it was you sending the nutcase
In reply to Duh. by toady
Man are those geeks going to be bored as fucking hell tracking me.
In reply to Are you kidding me Gracie? I… by NidStyles
I dindu nuffin. I never do nothing. What -- me worry? I have nothing to hide. Idiot.
In reply to Man are those geeks going to… by johngaltfla
I trapped a crow and zip tied my old phone to his back. should be getting a call?
In reply to Man are those geeks going to… by johngaltfla
Sorry, but computers don't get bored. There's no need for human intervention until it's time to collect you. But give them time. Eventually, ultimate control will be programmed in, by the computers themselves. Humans will become obsolete.
In reply to Man are those geeks going to… by johngaltfla
That's very frightening. Could you leave us a few references for this?
In reply to Duh. by toady
Only frightening if you don't know anything about electronics. If you do, you know batteries and capacitors store energy. Transistors do not. But make sure you remove all the batteries. There could be small one hidden somewhere.
In reply to they've built in transistors… by Uncoy
Its been going on for about 9 years. Do yiiu remember when phones came out that had closed cases - no battery cover. That wasnt company design. That was government mandate.
In reply to they've built in transistors… by Uncoy
" they've built in transistors that will hold enough juice to "
That would be a capacitor, not a transistor. Any other tech advice you care to share?
Note: 18:24 tied above comment
In reply to Duh. by toady
Woah. To be honest, I didn't know about these transistors at all. Do you have any links to videos or articles to learn more about this that you could send??
In reply to Duh. by toady
Faraday Cages for sale! Get yours today -- or get yours tomorrow!
In reply to They can have it when... by hedgeless_horseman
I'd gladly pay you Tuesday for a Faraday cage today.
In reply to Faraday Cages for sale! Get… by Alananda
It stands to reason that a company with a business plan from the very beginning of Do Evil Bigly...And Monetize It would also choose as a corporate slogan something like Don't Be Evil. It just goes with the territory.
In reply to "First, do no evil." by wee-weed up
Um no. http://time.com/4060575/alphabet-google-dont-be-evil/
Time for a flip phone with no OS.
In reply to "First, do no evil." by wee-weed up
This one can see. - They Live
In reply to a by eforce
Which is why they want it SHUT DOWN. Google has WIPED the history of a Florida Jewish Congresswoman (D-FL) who got the Pentagon to buy ammunition for our troops who were fighting overseas and these 2 young Jewish fellows sold them JUNK CHINESE ammo that wouldn't even work. SHE opened the DOOR for her fellow Jews. And The two Google Jews wiped it clean.
GOOGLE'S OWNERS
Can you guess what they are?
Facebook's owner, the other guy is one too
Jewish Intellectual Activism for Internet Control
July 24, 2018 Andrew Joyce, Ph.D. Dr Joyce is a retired professor from England.
A “Jewish Swarm Consciousness”: Israeli App Orchestrates Interference in Politics Across the World
In reply to a by eforce
But their employees are so PEACEFUL and Patriotic they REFUSE to work on Govt weapons...............what hypocrites.
In reply to a by eforce
I am sure it's just a harmless oversight.
Turn GPS off when it's not needed. It saves battery too.
In reply to I am sure it's just a… by spanish inquisition
Faraday phone cases.
Place in Airplane mode when mobile to cut down on EMF exposure.
In reply to Turn GPS off when it's not… by beemasters
Hammer it and remove all EMF's. An old microwave over works as a Faraday cage. Also; if you take a cell phone and wrap it in just a layer or two of aluminum foil; it will not make or receive calls.
In reply to Faraday phone cases. Place… by Clock Crasher
Or just carry a dummy phone to make yourself look important. In today's world, perception is it.
In reply to Hammer it and remove all EMF… by Kefeer
Good point. Save alot of shekkels too. Why just the other day I was standing in grocery line having an imaginary conversation with my imaginary broker, on my fake phone! The conversation became quite heated. It was all going swell until I ran into the door on my way out, fell over backwards, spilt the milk carton, and crushed a dozen eggs. No one even noticed ..
In reply to Or just carry a dummy phone… by beemasters
Did you notice if the milk carton missing child was nearby or not?
In reply to Good point. Save alot of… by Giant Meteor
Ahh, yes...the NoPhone.
https://www.amazon.com/The-NoPhone-Original-Cell-Phone/dp/B016856FDG/re…
In reply to Or just carry a dummy phone… by beemasters
The only way to be sure is smash it with a hammer
In reply to Faraday phone cases. Place… by Clock Crasher
Nuke it from space!
In reply to The only way to be sure is… by Gen. Ripper
They don't need GPS to know where you are, cell towers report the same information to good enough accuracy for most uses. When Google is tracking you, that is how they are doing it usually.
In reply to Turn GPS off when it's not… by beemasters
Yes, you're right. Some apps tend to do it that way too when they can't locate your position through GPS.
In reply to They don't need GPS to know… by cougar_w
Do we need a court order to find out who they're sharing it with?
In reply to They don't need GPS to know… by cougar_w
I discovered over a year ago that criminals, many of whom work for Charter/Spectrum, had been tracking and following me for at least a year using my phone's signal. A live or uncovered phone is a HUGE liability.
In reply to They don't need GPS to know… by cougar_w
The other day it finally struck me why they make it so difficult to change the battery out in a modern phone.
It's so that you can't ever cut off the power to the phone. As seen with the smart TV's, even when they're "off", they can still be recording you and spying on you.
That's why they can't let you pull the battery out on your phone without disassembling the whole phone.
In reply to Turn GPS off when it's not… by beemasters
if you think turning GPS off solves this problem, you might want to do some research because they don't need GPS to get your location
In reply to Turn GPS off when it's not… by beemasters
I am trying out ultra power saving mode. It's like having an old GSM dumb phone. My wife hates me as my Samsung 5 (with a larger internal battery and 200G) now lasts 12 days after a charge and she gets 1 day.
You can always go in and turn everything back on when you need it.
In reply to Turn GPS off when it's not… by beemasters
Facebook tracks 24/7 and the cloud services make the gathering and spreading of the data more efficient.
Q !4pRcUA0lBE No.78
May 11 2018 00:11:07 (EST)
Facebook is listening to you 24/7/365.
Literally.
[F9 algorithm]
Are they recording/safe-housing?
Metadata collection?
Building 8.
DARPA.
[CHINA-CHINA-CHINA]
Q
The F9 Algorithm that Q alluded to is an Integrity Algorithm designed to verify the integrity of data being transmitted over mobile networks. The F8(Confidentiality) and F9(Integrity) make up the KASUMI BLOCK CIPHER
I refuse to be on their leash, I don't carry a device.
You do not need to carry a device; the device your family member, friend, or stranger has near you is enough. You cannot escape unless you are either dead or living in a cave.
Good for you for not carrying one around; I do not have a SMART device either. Do you have a SMART meter (electric/gas) on your house?
In reply to I refuse to be on their… by Kokulakai
Mark Ames is the co-host of a great podcast called RadioWarNerd. It is left leaning, but their bias is clear, and the content is phenomenal. Usually has a guest speaker on wars (ancient to current) and then a wrap up of the world. Worth checking out.
Thanks for the tip!
Google = C I A hobbyshop
The East German Stasi only wish they could be like Google...
Richard Stallman was correct.. Stalins Wet Dream..
nice little domestic spying operation Google has, the NSA should be proud of its little brother
What phone. The Dragonfly Miracle.
Time to go back to work on the software that was to be my magnum opus in life.
SADE - named after the Marquis DeSade.
Standard Disclaimer: Search And Destroy Engine
Oddly enough Google Maps does not seem to work unless I have a cell phone signal. Has anyone else noticed this?