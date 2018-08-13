Turkey Bans Stock Short-Selling To "Protect Against Market Abuse"

If at first you don't succeed (with central bank intervention), blame speculators and ban short-selling of stocks...
Turkey is following the global central planning textbook. Having tried to stabilize the lira, blamed Trump (and the rest of the world for its economic crisis), Turkish authorities have just extended the newly-implemented 'uptick rule' to the broad BIST-100 index of companies.
As Bloomberg reports, the uptick rule initiated in May, which was applied on short selling of shares except BIST-100 shares and investment fund participation certificates, will also be applied on short selling of BIST-100 shares starting Aug. 14, Borsa Istanbul says.
From 14/08/2018, all sales in the BIST 100 Index, including all open sellable shares, can be carried out at a higher price than the most recent transaction price of the capital market instrument subject to open sales. However, if the most recent price of the capital market vehicle which is subject to sale is higher than the previous price, the sale can be made at the latest price level.
Borsa Istanbul says it will take all measures “against market abuse.”
Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. we will make every effort to ensure that our markets operate in an effective, reliable and transparent environment and that we will take all necessary measures against market interventions on time and with determination, and will carry out the necessary examination and audit activities within the scope of the legislation.
I know what they need to do
Call Goldman
/sarc
I've got a great idea. Why not publicly rig results? No need to hide. After all, it's results that count.
Yeah, we've been doing it here in the US for years now. It's working wonderfully.
Short selling was banned for some period in the US after 2008 by the self-professed leaders of "free market capitalism" so this is no surprise.
When push comes to shove, values and rules go out the window.
Banning short sellers is a way to take the bottom out of a market. They provide a good way of braking the market on its way down.
This will fail just like the rest of the their methods.
Turkey is done, check on the stuffing and set the table.
Tuesday's market open will be a Turkish bloodbath.
Erdogan has been around for decades, he will be here longer.
Every crisis is an opportunity, show me a man and I'll show you a crime - this is just a power consolidation.
Erdogan could have released the pastor, could have come to the table when he wanted to. He doesn't want to - he will bail out his supporters and let the enemies float in the sea of dollar shortage. Russia has essentially dedolarizied, this playbook has been written and can be played again.
The Turks better get some Lipstick and Mascara on that PIG in a hurry! LOL
Making shorts illegal makes [NO BID] a possibility.
Or they could just release a rumor about Brunson being released...
Absolutely.
This is a lesson in how the US/NATO gets rid of those who rock the boat and try to play both ends of the US/Russia stick.
If Brussels goes ahead and ignores Trump's Iran sanctions he'll bust them up too.
Hey! They copied our playbook! Gotta love how they all 'rig' the markets. So staunch capitalists until it hurts them and BANG change the rules.
Exactly!!!
Yes, but in the USA, the Fed stepped in and flooded everyone with dollars so it worked. Well it worked for the "markets."
Turkey does not have this ability. They are toast.
As the bids dry up and wannabe sellers get nervous, shit will get serious real quick. Market will be a waterfall. Well, a bigger waterfall than it already is.
Do the Chinese like Turkey? They seem to be the only ones who can step in with enough capital to help.
A Christmas Story was symbolic; Chinese Turkey, with Ergodan the duck that gets beheaded.
How very clever of them. They always do the smart thing in Turkey.
I'm sure this will keep all the prices steady.
The poop keeps piling up lol. Where will it stop?
somebody get a pooper scooper
I don't get it, how is the uptick rule a ban on short selling? I guess if shares are plummeting there'll never be an uptick? Is that the play here?
Oh god here we go. Banning short selling is always a bad sign.
better to ban markets entirely; it's the only way to be sure
Next, a law that says you have to buy, and can never ever sell......
In Mafia parlance.......An offer you cant refuse........
But, really....Who is our National Economic Council director presently?.....Why "King Dollar" Larry Kudlow.....
Hit the Button dammit
This Turkey is taking a while to cook...need to turn up the heat...
Just ban selling entirely... oh wait there has to be a seller in order to buy. Nm.
Erdogan is a total muslim prick who wants to kick start a new Ottoman Empire caliphate with him as the leader.
I called this one 5 years ago, his trajectory and actions were clear to see. He needs to be crushed now. His own people don't like him and they miss the good old days of being the model for a secular moderate muslim society.
Well, it worked so great for Greece then. /s
Yeah but rumor is that greeks like it in the ass.
Greek Style baby!
Turkey must have been overcooked, it was processed from reconstituted parts and had too many additives in it and now lacks taste. It will be left to perish and eaten by rats.
We have hundreds of square miles of garbage floating in the Pacific ocean. Perhaps someone could arrange a swap for Lira's.
Oy vey...
I never understood short selling.
I understand that stocks can go up or down in value, and never had a problem with it.
I don't see why its critical that investors be allowed to sell borrowed stocks and profit on the negative. Selling something you don't own???
Well you wouldn't need to worry if you had zero debt and surplus trade, would you?
When Iceland defaulted (the gov't refused to assume responsibility for the private bankers debt) CDS clauses were triggered and the counter-parties were expecting payment for their losses. What's the point in buying insurance? Now,what I think is happening is there is a ton of CDS paper written with a 7.0 stop limit on US/TRK. The Lira is ready to plow right thru this target. If the Spanish banks have been playing fast and loose, not bothered with hedging currency risk, this could snowball into a very big problem. Been a while since I took math but the angle of that spike on the chart looks stratospheric...
When the tide goes out you can see who has been swimming naked...
Off course Turkey has all the rights to do this (not even a fan of Erdogan)
Bank bail-in's in 3,2,1......
Memo to Erdogan: Avoid malfunctioning hot-tubs....
There is capital control and Capitalism control lolz ahahahaha....
A moron is still a moron...
US Airbase leases back on the table for re-negotiation in 3,2,1...