Turkey Bans Stock Short-Selling To "Protect Against Market Abuse"

Mon, 08/13/2018 - 09:51

If at first you don't succeed (with central bank intervention), blame speculators and ban short-selling of stocks...

Turkey is following the global central planning textbook. Having tried to stabilize the lira, blamed Trump (and the rest of the world for its economic crisis), Turkish authorities have just extended the newly-implemented 'uptick rule' to the broad BIST-100 index of companies.

As Bloomberg reports, the uptick rule initiated in May, which was applied on short selling of shares except BIST-100 shares and investment fund participation certificates, will also be applied on short selling of BIST-100 shares starting Aug. 14, Borsa Istanbul says.

From 14/08/2018, all sales in the BIST 100 Index, including all open sellable shares, can be carried out at a higher price than the most recent transaction price of the capital market instrument subject to open sales. However, if the most recent price of the capital market vehicle which is subject to sale is higher than the previous price, the sale can be made at the latest price level.

Borsa Istanbul says it will take all measures “against market abuse.”

Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. we will make every effort to ensure that our markets operate in an effective, reliable and transparent environment and that we will take all necessary measures against market interventions on time and with determination, and will carry out the necessary examination and audit activities within the scope of the legislation.

MK13 venturen Mon, 08/13/2018 - 11:04

Erdogan has been around for decades, he will be here longer.

Every crisis is an opportunity, show me a man and I'll show you a crime - this is just a power consolidation.

Erdogan could have released the pastor, could have come to the table when he wanted to. He doesn't want to - he will bail out his supporters and let the enemies float in the sea of dollar shortage. Russia has essentially dedolarizied, this playbook has been written and can be played again.

 

pods back to basics Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:52

Yes, but in the USA, the Fed stepped in and flooded everyone with dollars so it worked. Well it worked for the "markets."

Turkey does not have this ability. They are toast.

As the bids dry up and wannabe sellers get nervous, shit will get serious real quick.  Market will be a waterfall. Well, a bigger waterfall than it already is.

Do the Chinese like Turkey?  They seem to be the only ones who can step in with enough capital to help.

A Christmas Story was symbolic; Chinese Turkey, with Ergodan the duck that gets beheaded.

StuntPope Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:01

I don't get it, how is the uptick rule a ban on short selling? I guess if shares are plummeting there'll never be an uptick? Is that the play here?

surf@jm Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:06

Next, a law that says you have to buy, and can never ever sell......

In Mafia parlance.......An offer you cant refuse........

But, really....Who is our National Economic Council director presently?.....Why "King Dollar" Larry Kudlow.....

gwar5 Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:14

Erdogan is a total muslim prick who wants to kick start a new Ottoman Empire caliphate with him as the leader.

I called this one 5 years ago, his trajectory and actions were clear to see. He needs to be crushed now. His own people don't like him and they miss the good old days of being the model for a secular moderate muslim society. 

 

Cashboy Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:17

Turkey must have been overcooked, it was processed from reconstituted parts and had too many additives in it and now lacks taste. It will be left to perish and eaten by rats.

dizzzave Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:38

I never understood short selling.

 

I understand that stocks can go up or down in value, and never had a problem with it.

 

I don't see why its critical that investors be allowed to sell borrowed stocks and profit on the negative. Selling something you don't own???

Paracelsus Mon, 08/13/2018 - 10:41

  When Iceland defaulted (the gov't refused to assume responsibility for the private bankers debt) CDS clauses were triggered and the counter-parties were expecting payment for their losses. What's the point in buying insurance? Now,what I think is happening is there is a ton of CDS paper written with a 7.0 stop limit on US/TRK. The Lira is ready to plow right thru this target. If the Spanish banks have been playing fast and loose, not bothered with hedging currency risk, this could snowball into a very big problem. Been a while since I took math but the angle of that spike on the chart looks stratospheric... 

When the tide goes out you can see who has been swimming naked...