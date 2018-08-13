The US-Tax-Reform Sugar-Rush Is Coming To An End

Authored by Christopher Wood via Grizzle.com,
The base case here remains that the 2Q18 US GDP will mark the peak of growth in this cycle on the ‘sugar rush’ of Donald Trump’s tax reform.
Still, the latest US GDP data was impressive. Consumption was strong and capital spending maintained its momentum. US real GDP rose by an annualized 4.1%QoQ in 2Q18, compared with 2.2% in 1Q18, and was up 2.8% YoY in 2Q18 (see following chart). While real private consumption rose by an annualized 4.0%QoQ and 2.7%YoY in 2Q18 (see following chart).
As for real private non-residential fixed investment, or capex, it rose by an annualized 7.3%QoQ and 6.7%YoY in 2Q18, compared with an annualized 11.3%QoQ and 6.7%YoY in 1Q18.
US REAL GDP GROWTH
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
US REAL PRIVATE CONSUMPTION GROWTH
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
INCOME OUTPACING CONSUMPTION
The really interesting point about the second quarter data was the impact of some significant revisions to the personal income data. Annualized personal disposable income growth for the past two years to 1Q18 has been revised up from 3.4% to 4.4% in nominal terms and from 1.5% to 2.4% in real terms.
The result is to make the US household sector look in much better health. It now transpires that income growth has been running ahead of consumption growth in the past five quarters, which was not the case previously. Thus, real personal disposable income growth rose from 1.1%YoY in 3Q16 to 2.9%YoY in 2Q18, while real personal consumption growth remained broadly flat at 2.7%YoY over the same period (see following chart).
REAL PERSONAL CONSUMPTION GROWTH AND PERSONAL DISPOSABLE INCOME GROWTH
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
As a result, the US savings rate is almost double the level it was previously estimated at. The US personal savings rate was 6.8% of disposable income in 2Q18, according to the revised data, and broadly flat over the past five years.
By contrast, the previously released data showed that the savings rate had declined from 6.2% in 2Q15 to 3.1% in April-May 2018 (see following chart). Moreover, this strong income growth trend has also been confirmed to an extent by the release of the monthly personal income data for June. Personal disposable income rose by 5.4% YoY in nominal terms and 3.1%YoY in real terms in June, up from 4.9%YoY and 2.7%YoY in May (see following chart).
The same trend is also reflected in the latest Employment Cost Index (ECI) data for 2Q18. The Employment Cost Index rose by 2.8%YoY in 2Q18, up from 2.7%YoY in 1Q18. This is the highest growth rate since 3Q08.
REVISIONS IN US PERSONAL SAVINGS AS % OF DISPOSABLE INCOME (QUARTERLY DATA)
Note: Old data up to April-May 2018. Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
US MONTHLY PERSONAL DISPOSABLE INCOME GROWTH
Note: Data up to June 2018. Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
STRONG CONSUMPTION COULD ACCELERATE MONETARY TIGHTENING
All of the above data has increased the risk of another test of the top end of the channel on the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond. It is also the case that the recent revisions have also strengthened the case for higher inflation. The US GDP deflator rose from 2%YoY in 1Q18 to 2.4%YoY in 2Q18, the highest level since 4Q07 (see following chart). While core PCE inflation accelerated from 1.7%YoY in 1Q18 to 1.9%YoY in 2Q18 (see following chart).
All this has the potential to resurrect accelerating monetary tightening concerns and this time there will be a political dimension to the story given that Donald Trump has now made Fed policy part of the political debate.
Money markets are already projecting 75-100bp of monetary tightening through to the end of 2019, with another 25bp rate hike expected at the September FOMC meeting on 25-26 September.
US GDP DEFLATOR
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
US CORE PCE INFLATION
Note: Quarterly data up to 2Q18. Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
IMPACTS OF THE END OF US CYCLICAL EXPANSION
Thus, in investment terms, it has become very important if the last quarter really does mark the peak of US cyclical expansion. For if that is the case, then it is more likely that the US dollar has seen the bulk of its rally and the bond market has seen most of its correction, outcomes which would be positive for both emerging market debt and equities.
But if the cyclical momentum seen last quarter is maintained, then another test is coming for markets in general, and Asian and emerging markets in particular, most particularly if it is combined with renewed negative news flow on the ‘trade war’ issue.
For if US cyclical momentum is not peaking, then that would suggest that the current macro ‘combo’ in a Trump-led America will go on for longer, namely monetary tightening combined with aggressive fiscal easing.
That combination can be super dollar bullish, as was the case the last time the US really had such a combo when Ronald Reagan was elected in November 1980 and pursued “supply side reform” while at the same time then Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker was tightening monetary policy.
The US dollar index surged from 88.4 in November 1980 to a peak of 164.7 in February 1985, a level that remains an all-time high (see following chart).
US DOLLAR INDEX
Source: Bloomberg
Comments
If the feds ever quit giving money to foreign squatters and their anchor babies, career welfare trash, leftist infested 'art' institutions, and abortion clinics, tax rates wouldn't be so bad
And what about the space force? Is that one justified? Or will Chump make the aliens pay for it?
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
It would be a waste of money as well.
In reply to And what about the space… by 666D Chess
Space force is a door to more space development, imo the next step for man kind and a step away from Globalist war bs. Maybe I'm right maybe not but at least a change from the endless terrorist around every corner meme
In reply to Illegal aliens??...they'll… by Stu Elsample
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
+++CLICK+++ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Space force is a door to… by JimmyJones
Gonna have to start printing instead.
In reply to And what about the space… by 666D Chess
You just said:
When you are debating someone and the other person attacks you instead of refuting your arguments, you know you've won the argument.
Again with the cognitive dissonance!
You make this too easy.
In reply to And what about the space… by 666D Chess
What do I make easy? Are you drunk Billy?
In reply to You just said: When you… by Billy the Poet
There you go again with the cognitive dissonance. You just said:
When you are debating someone and the other person attacks you instead of refuting your arguments, you know you've won the argument.
In reply to What do I make easy? Are you… by 666D Chess
Touche, Billy. Well done.
In reply to There you go again with the… by Billy the Poet
Touche? Billy is unable to refute any of the evidence that I've been putting forward for months now. I don't know what this touche thing is about? Instead of refuting my arguments he resources to attack me personally, if anything he loses every single debate to me.
In reply to Touche, Billy. Well done. by Pollygotacracker
No, you continue to make arguments against straw men and I keep pointing that out. We Trumptards are playing you and just keep dancing to our tune.
In reply to Touche? Billy is unable to… by 666D Chess
So apparently Musk has been tweeting while high on crack cocaine and acid.
Don't worry people, the orange tumor will tweet something about his bunions tomorrow and voila! the Dow Jones Trumpaganda Average will shoot up 500 points...
You just said:
When you are debating someone and the other person attacks you instead of refuting your arguments, you know you've won the argument.
Oh, the cognitive dissonance!
In reply to Don't worry people, the… by 666D Chess
The power of God compels you!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Exjx3Ij7VWs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utD_8cRBXbM&t=69s
In reply to You just said: When you… by Billy the Poet
Your god, Hillary, lost. Get over it
In reply to The power of God compels you… by 666D Chess
My God? No thanks. Do you mean Trump's goddess?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM8S0ePjPPg&t=67s
In reply to Your God Hillary lost. Get… by Stu Elsample
What exactly is your point? Try to answer with three or fewer "trumptards."
In reply to My God? No thanks. Do you… by 666D Chess
My point is that Trump and Hillary are just two puppets that the Rothschilds offered to the American public. Trump is controlled opposition and he is good friends with Hillary behind the scenes, that's why she is not in jail and the bankers on Wall Street are having the time of their lives. People who voted for Trump think that they kick the elite in the teeth by voting for Trump but that's exactly what the elite want them to think. It wouldn't be the first time that the Rothschilds support both sides. You guys are being played. The right-left paradigm keeps you guys busy fighting each other so that you don't identify who the real enemies are. Just follow the money. Wall Street loves Trump, and if Wall Street loves someone or something it can't be good for the people. I know I'm wasting my time by trying to convince you but anyway, I've done my bit. See ya.
In reply to What exactly is your point?… by Billy the Poet
I know I'm wasting my time by trying to convince you but anyway, I've done my bit. See ya.
I'm sure you'll be back to waste more of our time soon.
You see, most folks here have long known about the false dichotomies and inherent immorality of government. Your pretense that you alone have access to some arcane secret is just plain boring.
In reply to My point is that Trump and… by 666D Chess
Well, actually my comments are not originally directed at people like you, I know you are a lost cause and one more thing, you say that I'm wasting your time but you are the one actually chasing my posts, it's like having a fan from hell, please, I beg you, don't waste your precious time with me, it's actually quite annoying having to reply to you. I know for a fact that is impossible to come to a reasonable conclusion with you. It's like talking to my toaster.
In reply to I know I'm wasting my time… by Billy the Poet
95% tax on all billionaires...fixed it
Its all about the fed.
The structural issues that haunt America's competitiveness far outweigh the benefits of lower taxes. The ugly truth is American companies have little reason to bring jobs home, the logic that lowering corporate income tax will create a massive flow of jobs to our shore is flawed.
Hidden within the tax bill are some provisions aimed at past violations of US tax laws that can lead to both civil fines and criminal prosecution for the corporate managers and their legal counsel who designed some of the schemes companies have used in the past. This could prove very important. More on why jobs may not come back in the article below.
http://US Companies Have Little Reason To Bring Jobs Home html
Oh come on................there's another financial gimmick out there some where. How about more tax cuts for the rich, student loan debt reductions or free cash at Halloween? Trick or treat!
Just ADD another 2 trillion to the GDP that way the debt is inline and borrow a bunch more for EVERYTHING
In reply to Oh come on… by Don Sunset
A tax cut that is not accompanied by an equal reduction in spending is not a tax cut. It is a debt accelerator.
Point is the 95.1% of global population NOT living in the USA buys more stuff on a daily basis. If US consumption declines a few points primarily from fewer imports that is fine especially as inventories in the distribution chain to the closets, basements, storage lockers, and garages of the nation are packed.
Write down your PERSONAL debts as this is a significant drag on YOUR life as you do not control a Central Bank. Don't like debt? Don't ask for credit especially for junk like soft unemployment related degrees.
Bless those revisions. We would be in horrible shape if it weren't for them.