Visualizing What You Have To Make Each Year To Reach The Top 1% In Each State

In 2015, the top 1% of Americans made 26.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent - an increase from 2013, when they earned 25.3 times as much, according to a recent study released by the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning Washington, D.C. think tank.

The study found that from 2009 to 2015, the incomes of the top 1 percent grew faster than the incomes of the bottom 99% in 43 states and the District of Columbia.

While we've covered this study before, we thought it'd be helpful to visualize what it takes to enter the top 1% income bracket in each state. The below infographic map presents the minimum annual income required to be in the top one percent.

* * *

A few key quick takeaways

The top five highest one percent income states are on the East Coast. They are...

Connecticut ($701K)

DC ($598K)

New Jersey ($589K)

Massachusetts ($583K)

New York ($550K)

Here's what it looks like at the lower end of the top one percent income states...

Mississippi ($254K)

Arkansas ($255K)

New Mexico ($255K)

West Virginia ($258K)

Kentucky (275K)

Alabama ($298K)

Maine ($304)

Hawaii ($311K)

Idaho ($315K)

And a surprise: why is North Dakota not too far below a state like California, or only in a single category under New York?

California ($515K)

New York ($550K)

North Dakota ($445K) ...well, though it doesn't have Manhattan - one of the largest financial centers in the world - North Dakota did have a recent oil boom up through 2014. In 2015 its top one percent income level was at an incredible $502K. But since 2015 due to a global decline in oil prices the number dropped to $445K.

Places with no state income taxes...

Texas ($441K)

Nevada ($341K)

Alaska ($400K)

Florida ($418)

Wyoming ($406K)

Washington (451K)

South Dakota (407K)

To be in the top 1 percent nationally in 2015, a family needed an income of $421,926.

* * *

So it turns out, you have to be rich, but not that rich...