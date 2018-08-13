Visualizing What You Have To Make Each Year To Reach The Top 1% In Each State

In 2015, the top 1% of Americans made 26.3 times as much income as the bottom 99 percent - an increase from 2013, when they earned 25.3 times as much, according to a recent study released by the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning Washington, D.C. think tank.
The study found that from 2009 to 2015, the incomes of the top 1 percent grew faster than the incomes of the bottom 99% in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
While we've covered this study before, we thought it'd be helpful to visualize what it takes to enter the top 1% income bracket in each state. The below infographic map presents the minimum annual income required to be in the top one percent.
* * *
A few key quick takeaways
The top five highest one percent income states are on the East Coast. They are...
- Connecticut ($701K)
- DC ($598K)
- New Jersey ($589K)
- Massachusetts ($583K)
- New York ($550K)
Here's what it looks like at the lower end of the top one percent income states...
- Mississippi ($254K)
- Arkansas ($255K)
- New Mexico ($255K)
- West Virginia ($258K)
- Kentucky (275K)
- Alabama ($298K)
- Maine ($304)
- Hawaii ($311K)
- Idaho ($315K)
And a surprise: why is North Dakota not too far below a state like California, or only in a single category under New York?
- California ($515K)
- New York ($550K)
- North Dakota ($445K) ...well, though it doesn't have Manhattan - one of the largest financial centers in the world - North Dakota did have a recent oil boom up through 2014. In 2015 its top one percent income level was at an incredible $502K. But since 2015 due to a global decline in oil prices the number dropped to $445K.
Places with no state income taxes...
- Texas ($441K)
- Nevada ($341K)
- Alaska ($400K)
- Florida ($418)
- Wyoming ($406K)
- Washington (451K)
- South Dakota (407K)
To be in the top 1 percent nationally in 2015, a family needed an income of $421,926.
* * *
So it turns out, you have to be rich, but not that rich...
Comments
I'm RICH - BITCHEZ!
Yeah maybe, but you're still a moron. You've just confirmed it...
In reply to I'm RICH - BITCHEZ! by NVTRIC
Naw man, I'm not rich. I just ask for small donations for small white flowers at airports.
In reply to Yeah maybe, but you're still… by monk27
You couldn't pay me enough to live in Massachusetts.
In reply to Naw man, I'm not rich. I… by NVTRIC
Make or Take home?
In reply to I'm RICH - BITCHEZ! by NVTRIC
Steal. And its not your home. Fuck off with the grey hats in the pictures boys. Do you think 911'd cows in America are that stupid?
It is the little black hats that have stolen, robbed and murdered you blind. The Black Magic Black Hat Bullies of the World—it's their Satanic club—its a big club—and you're not in it. That's right. Satanic JEWS. I didn't say Arabs or Semitic people. I said asshole Satanic Jews.
They got that money in unclean ways and vile ways. The villain bully club. To be such a person is the greatest failure imaginable. A real man doesn't group up. A real man does not make money in sordid ways. The line has been crossed, one too many times. Real men will remove the Satanic Jews from the World Stage.
In reply to Make or Take home? by thetruthhurts
Inside Google’s Shadow Workforce: http://www.invtots.com/thoughts/inside-googles-shadow-workforce-bbg/
Do you have a point or do you just like to make obtuse postings? Google having contract employees is none of your business, nor is it Bloomberg's business.
In reply to Inside Google’s Shadow… by thereasonablei…
Yeah CT!
You are POOR at 150k or 200k. POOR!!!!
It’s not what you make. It’s what you save over time. Morons who write this stuff haven’t a clue.
It is not what you save, but how much hookers and blow you do. You can not take it with you. Fuck the grandkids.
amiright?
In reply to It’s not what you make. It… by GoldHermit
That you Billy Jeff?
In reply to It is not what you save, but… by NVTRIC
i'm rich in monopoly money
It's not the 1% that are the problem. It's the .1%. That number is probably in the hundreds of millions. There's not a huge difference between someone in the bottom 10% and the top 1%, but there's a HUGE difference between someone in the top 1% and the top .1%. The point is, those top .1% has more wealth than the bottom 60% of the ENTIRE WORLD COMBINED. That's way too much wealth for such a small amount of people. We're worse off than we were in the old Victorian days (only this time it's on a GLOBAL scale!).
Counting total wealth is a better criteria than income!
if you make 250k a year or more you're middle class
anything less and you're working poor. i know lots of millenials who are working and have dual incomes who might make 200k a year or alittle less combined income and they are tapped out with housing and childcare costs
im a dope boy..literally living at home and paying next to nothing for rent.
fuck all of you boomer assholes for ruining my life and my future!! suck it bitches!!
The pleasure is all ours.
In reply to if you make 250k a year or… by DipshitMiddleC…