Washington's Rebuff Of Russia's Cooperation Request In Syria Shows Its Cynicism

Authored by Andrew Korybko via Oriental Review,
The head of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Valery Gerasimov asked his closest American counterpart Joseph Dunford to assist his country in jointly stabilizing Syria.
Gen. Joe Dunford (left) and Gen. Valery Gerasimov (right), Helsinki, Finland, June 8, 2018
Reuters reported that the proposal to cooperate on the repatriation of refugees and reconstruction projects in the Arab Republic was met with an “icy reception” by US decision makers, though this could have been expected considering that Washington had previously said that any assistance that it might provide to the government-controlled areas of Syria would be tied to the implementation of UNSC 2254’s constitutional reform and new elections.
Furthermore, President Assad declared in late June that his government wouldn’t accept reconstruction funds from the same countries that contributed to destroying his own, though if the leaked details of Gerasimov’s message to Dunford are to be believed, then Russia’s assessment is that Damascus “lacks the equipment, fuel, other material, and funding needed to rebuild the country in order to accept refugee returns”, hence the reason for reaching out to the US.
While there were high hopes that Presidents Putin and Trump might have reached an understanding on Syria during last month’s Helsinki Summit, it appears as though expectations might be dashed after this latest setback.
The US veritably has an interest in focusing its reconstruction efforts and post-war development projects on the Kurdish-controlled proxy state in the northeastern agriculturally and energy-rich corner of the country that it’s already deployed roughly two thousand troops to, so there’s a certain logic to rebuffing the latest Russian offer. Even though the Kurds and Damascus have reportedly entered into talks with one another, this is unlikely to lead to the dissolution of the US’ protectorate and will probably find a way to “formalize” it through mutually acceptable “compromises” that figure into the ongoing constitutional reform process.
Although the leaking of Gerasimov’s proposal to Dunford was probably done by Trump’s “deep state” enemies in a desperate attempt to undermine what they may have feared was the President’s “secret deal” with Putin, it inadvertently harms the US’ soft power standing because it confirms that America doesn’t really care about the welfare of the Syrian people or the return of refugees from the region and beyond in spite of its repeated statements to the contrary over the years.
Making humanitarian and developmental assistance conditional on political factors is Machiavellian to the core but unsurprising to those who have a solid understanding of the cynicism behind American strategic planning. It’s also proof that the US is indirectly weaponizing refugees and developmental assistance in order to advance its objectives, something that its supporters have always denied but which is now undebatable.
We're not done destroying it yet.
What a LARP. There is absolutely no problem with the plan to withdraw US forces from Syria. This is Kabuki theater. Are you not entertained?
So why has Trump not removed the 8k US troops and mercs there?
No Ginger, no work
All deals are null and void.
Turkey will eventually be forced to cave....
Russia will eventually have closer ties with the USA
Trump will eventually be vindicated and cleared of this bullshit collusion
Shows its criminality.
"Making humanitarian and developmental assistance conditional on political factors is Machiavellian to the core but unsurprising to those who have a solid understanding of the cynicism behind American strategic planning. It’s also proof that the US is indirectly weaponizing refugees and developmental assistance in order to advance its objectives, something that its supporters have always denied but which is now undebatable."
Nails it. This is just theft. Shameless theft of country.
America has lost its soul in these last hundred years by following the British imperial model, instead of the previous American and German models of protecting the borders and thereby protecting and developing the home industries and infrastructure.
Can we get it back? MAGA, anyone?
I'm not sure there is any strategic planning anymore. At least not anything beyond spending more money. Layers upon layers just end up looking like a pile of shit.
Russians are either trying to expose the US or are down right stupid.
Putin is either an optimist or a pragmatist. He knows how bat shit crazy our Deep State is.
Pragmatist, all the way.
Having sex with American Porn Stars, Hot chicks, and Social Media Babes has been good for America! Trump get's my vote in 2020! Fuck yeah!
Didn't someone say during the presidential campaign that "wouldn't it be nice if we just got along"?
Oh wait......That was before he brought fucks like Bolton and Goldman banksters in.
MIGA suckers.
Sheldon Adelson (uber-Zionist) funded his campaign.
https://youtu.be/YW4CvC5IaFI
Yep, and the SOB knew exactly what true conservatives wanted to hear to get their support.
Once in Trumpenstein showed immediately who controls his sorry ass. And the flip flops began. Trumptards still cant figure out they've been had. Their as stupid as Libtards.
Any fool knows it would have been leaked by operatives working for Trump's "deep state" Allies, AKA Israel. Israel dictates US foreign policy in the ME, and does not want Syria rebuilt, full stop.
Well HELLOOOO!!!
Of course Syria “lacks the equipment, fuel, other material, and funding needed to rebuild the country..." due to years of US/Israel/UAE/EU sponsored "civil war," ISIS' resources theft, and sanctions. Russia basically said to the US to fix what they broke.
Washington decision makers said NO. However, this doesn't include the WH and Trump admin. The neocons and deep state players are still controlling some policy matters but should stop in the near future.
Dream on.......just like the swamps being drained. Wake me if we ever see prosecution against the satanic pedophile elites that run this shit show.
Don't forget the millions of super-secret indictments, which will be used any day now. Just you wait and see. Any minute now....soon....I promise....no - really, just wait a bit....and a little more.....some day....
Etc, so on and so forth.
Meet the new boss....
if the USA really gave a shit about any receipt nstruction sr all it would have begun with its own crumbling bridges and infrastructure.
The image of America is made by the deep state. Not the average Joe, who in essence is a very good person.